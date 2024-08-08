Good morning. It's Thursday 8th August.

“Age assurance” checks are increasingly popular among lawmakers trying to wall kids off from the open internet. But while the systems are promoted for safeguarding kids, they can only work by inspecting everyone — surveying faces, driver’s licenses and other sensitive data in vast quantities. Alex Stamos, the former security chief of Facebook, which uses Yoti, said “most age verification systems range from ‘somewhat privacy violating’ to ‘authoritarian nightmare.'” The Washington Post

In a fresh broadside, the Justice Department is accusing TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion. One internal search tool, the filing states, permits employees in the U.S. and China to gather information on users’ content or expressions, including views on sensitive topics, such as abortion or religion. The Associated Press

During the campaign, VEsinFiltro, an organization that has been documenting internet censorship in Venezuela for a decade, found 12 new cases of Maduro’s government blocking access to media outlets’ and human rights organizations’ websites as well as virtual private networks, according to a press release issued by the digital freedoms nonprofit Access Now. The Record

The World

A booming industry of AI age scanners, aimed at children’s faces

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

Australia

Companies to face fines for failing to disclose cyber ransom payments

The Australian Financial Review

Tom McIlroy

The government expects to introduce legislation to federal parliament within weeks that will require firms with a turnover of $3 million or more, as well as government entities, to report payments to the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Australian science magazine publishes AI-generated articles after laying off half its staff

ABC News

James Purtill

A decision by popular Australian science magazine Cosmos to use a Walkley Foundation grant to publish articles generated by artificial intelligence (AI) has drawn criticism from its own contributors and former editors, including two co-founders. The Walkley Foundation, which supports excellence in journalism, knew of Cosmos's plan to publish AI-generated articles when it oversaw and awarded the grant in February 2024.

China

Chinese battery industry faces consolidation wave

Financial Times

Gloria Li, Kana Inagaki, Harry Dempsey

A wave of consolidation has swept across China’s battery industry, leading to cancelled investments and the exits of smaller players even as leaders CATL and BYD push ahead with their expansion plans. In the first seven months of the year, 19 battery gigafactory projects were cancelled or postponed in China, according to London-based research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. That has only accelerated an existing pullback of investment into battery plants as electric-vehicle manufacturers — mainly in Europe — grapple with slowing sales.

USA

Trump’s overtures to US crypto sector put global hubs on alert

Bloomberg

Suvashree Ghosh, Emily Nicolle, and Olga Kharif

Aspiring crypto hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai face a more challenging outlook as a brightening US political backdrop for digital assets attracts the attention of companies and investors. Despite this month’s selloff in crypto markets, optimism in the industry remains high that the regulatory tide is turning in the US. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is courting the sector in search of donations and votes, pledging to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet” in part by firing Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who cracked down on digital-asset firms for flouting rules.

Justice Department says TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control

Associated Press

Haleluya Hadero and Eric Tucker

One of Lark’s internal search tools, the filing states, permits ByteDance and TikTok employees in the U.S. and China to gather information on users’ content or expressions, including views on sensitive topics, such as abortion or religion. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported TikTok had tracked users who watched LGBTQ content through a dashboard the company said it had since deleted.

A new plan to break the cycle of destructive critical infrastructure hacks

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

Dubbed UnDisruptable27, the project will focus on the critical interdependence of water, food, emergency medical care, and power as the backbone of human safety. Corman says that the key goal is to foster new discourse about these challenges inspired by the disaster management tenets “inform, influence, inspire.” In other words, people need to understand the risks and feel empowered that they can take action.

Americas

Venezuelan government ratchets up digital repression surrounding tainted election

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

During the campaign, VEsinFiltro, an organization that has been documenting internet censorship in Venezuela for a decade, found 12 new cases of Maduro’s government blocking access to media outlets’ and human rights organizations’ websites as well as virtual private networks, according to a press release issued by the digital freedoms nonprofit Access Now.

North Asia

Tech tycoon’s arrest dents South Korea’s fintech and AI ambitions

Financial Times

Christian Davies and Song Jung-a

Kim Beom-su, founder of tech group Kakao and once South Korea’s richest person, was arrested last month on stock manipulation charges relating to a takeover battle for one of the country’s top K-pop labels.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia moves up value chain with first semiconductor park

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh

Rafizi Ramli, Malaysia's economy minister, said in his opening address at the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park in Selangor state that the country must seize this "once in a generation" chance, given the current global geopolitical tensions, to become a semiconductor champion.

Students scramble after security breach wipes 13,000 devices

ArsTechnica

Dan Goodin

Students in Singapore are scrambling after a security breach wiped notes and all other data from school-issued iPads and Chromebooks running the mobile device management app Mobile Guardian. According to news reports, the mass wiping came as a shock to multiple students in Singapore, where the Mobile Guardian app has been the country’s official mobile device management provider for public schools since 2020. Singapore’s Ministry of Education said Monday that roughly 13,000 students from 26 secondary schools had their devices wiped remotely in the incident. The agency said it will remove the Mobile Guardian from all iPads and Chromebooks it issues.

Indonesia launches China-built anode plant for EV batteries

Reuters

Fransiska Nangoy

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday inaugurated a plant built by China's BTR New Material Group and Singapore's Stellar Investment that will produce anode materials for EV batteries. In the first phase, the companies invested $478 million in the plant that will produce 80,000 metric tons of materials per year, according to the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs. The production start date has not yet been announced. Indonesia has ambitions to build a domestic electric vehicle industry, taking advantage of its rich mineral resources, especially nickel, an important material for battery cathode.

South & Central Asia

AI is coming for India’s famous tech hub

The Wall Street Journal

Megha Mandavia

Vin Kumar, a tech consultant at Hackett Group, said U.S. companies will stop using Indian outsourcing businesses unless they replace people with automation whenever possible. “If Indian firms are not able to do it then they will bring these operations back in-house,” he said.

Ukraine-Russia

Ukrainian police detain man who offered services to Russian intelligence on darknet

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

According to their statement, the suspect posted his "CV" on the darknet, offering "services" for burning the cars of representatives of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment office. Russian intelligence saw his post and tasked the man with destroying military vehicles in his hometown, the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, the SBU said.

AI complacency is compromising Western security

The Strategist

Charles Ferguson

Worse, this situation is merely a prelude to a future of unmanned autonomous weapons. Most current drones are either controlled remotely by a human or simplistically guided by GPS or digital maps. But new AI technologies, based largely on publicly available academic research and commercial products, will soon transform warfare, and possibly terrorism, too.

Europe

Russian disinformation slams Paris and amplifies Khelif debate to undermine the Olympics

Associated Press

David Klepper

Moscow is making its presence felt during the Paris Games, with groups linked to Russia’s government using online disinformation and state propaganda to spread incendiary claims and attack the host country — showing how global events like the Olympics are now high-profile targets for online disinformation and propaganda. Over the weekend, disinformation networks linked to the Kremlin seized on a divide over Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has faced unsubstantiated questions about her gender. Baseless claims that she is a man or transgender surfaced after a controversial boxing association with Russian ties said she failed an opaque eligibility test before last year’s world boxing championships.

AI is heating the olympic pool

WIRED

Morgan Meaker

These are the uncanny innards of one of France’s newest data centers, completed earlier this year, which is now being used to heat the new Olympic Aquatics Center—visible from the data center’s roof. When US swimming star Katie Ledecky won her ninth Olympic gold medal last week, she did it by speeding through water heated, at least in part, by the data center’s machinery. For the past month, the data center has turned its hot air waste into water and piped it to a local energy system run by French utility company Engie. Once it runs at full capacity, Equinix expects to export 6.6 thermal megawatts of heat out of the building—the equivalent of more than 1,000 homes.

UK

Elon Musk is ‘accountable to no one,’ says UK tech minister as riots rage

POLITICO

Andrew Mcdonald and Esther Webber

"Elon Musk has the power to have a profound impact [on] the outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine and he is one person who is accountable to no one," Kyle said. "People who know him say ‘there’s a lot of depth to him. Never underestimate his intellect.’ But I also don’t underestimate the impact that he can have, not just on public discourse, but on actual facts on the ground," Kyle added. "The relationship we have with some of these companies is much more akin to the negotiations with fellow secretaries of state in other countries ... most of these five companies have foreign policies."

Big Tech

It’s Elon Musk’s X and governments are having to live with it

POLITICO

John Sakellariadis, Christine Mui and Brittany Gibson

The biggest spreader of political divisiveness and incendiary posts on Elon Musk’s revamped Twitter is turning out to be Musk himself. In just the last two weeks on the platform — since rebranded X — the billionaire provocateur unloaded a string of posts that poured fuel on the fire of Britain’s worst anti-immigration riots in decades; shared a doctored video of Vice President Kamala Harris deeming herself the “ultimate diversity hire” for president; and claimed without evidence that the Biden-Harris administration is “importing vast numbers” of illegal aliens to swing the November election. Musk’s latest flurry of innuendo, half-truths and lies online is making it increasingly clear that it is the tech mogul — and not just his platform — who poses the greatest challenge to governments struggling to rein in content that can incite extremist violence. “Elon is weaponizing this in a way it hasn’t been weaponized before,” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko said of Musk’s posts and hands-off approach to others’ content on X. “It just is sort of questionable why he’s allowed to do what he’s doing.”

In landmark Google ruling, a warning to companies about preserving evidence

Reuters

Mike Scarcella

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., lambasted Google for allegedly failing to preserve internal chats and abusing protections for legal communications, but he declined to formally sanction the company. The U.S. Justice Department had asked Mehta to punish Google for what the government called its “systematic destruction” of employee messages and “flagrant misuse” of the attorney-client privilege that shields communications with lawyers.

CrowdStrike hires outside security outfits to review troubled Falcon code

The Register

Jessica Lyons

CrowdStrike has hired two outside security firms to review its threat-detection suite Falcon that sparked a global IT outage last month – though it may not have an awful lot to find, because CrowdStrike has identified the simple mistake that caused the meltdown.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Jobs

Analyst or Researcher – Climate and Security Policy Centre

ASPI

We are seeking a high-performing individual to join our Climate and Security Policy Centre as a Researcher/Analyst. We are looking to recruit individuals to support the assessment of security risks posed by climate change in the Indo-Pacific. The role will involve data and policy analysis. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator. This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly organised and skilled individual to join our dynamic, positive, and hardworking team. The Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator will handle daily administrative operations at ASPI, serving as the primary contact for visitors and phone inquiries. The role involves a variety of administrative tasks and several corporate responsibilities. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

