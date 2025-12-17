Good morning. It's Thursday, 18th of December.

Genesis, the National AI Plan and why the NT must anchor Australia’s AI sovereignty

The Strategist

John Coyne

Washington’s launch of the Genesis Mission has just redrawn the global technological map, and Australia needs to pay attention. The issue is no longer about narrow defence or intelligence capabilities; it’s about who owns the computing power, energy, materials and scientific platforms that’ll define economic sovereignty for the next 50 years. The opportunity is clear: align the National AI Plan with this emerging US architecture and fast-track a Northern Territory computing zone that can anchor Australia’s digital future.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Australia’s social media ban gives boost to lesser-known platforms

Nikkei Asia

Rurika Imahashi

Australia’s social media ban for children under 16 is stoking interest in platforms not currently restricted by the measure, pushing formerly low-profile apps like Lemon8 and Yope up the download charts. The ban implemented last week now curbs access to 10 platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

AI-generated images of alleged Bondi gunman used to spread false information

ABC News

Maryanne Taouk, Michael Workman and Jonathan Hair

Falsehoods and conspiracy theories are spreading online following the horrific Bondi Beach attack. ABC News Verify has analysed three instances where AI-generated images, or in one case a real image taken out of context, are attempting to twist the narrative on social media.

Reddit says it’s not a social media platform. Australia’s High Court is unlikely to agree

Crikey

Luke Beck

Reddit is asking Australia’s High Court to rule that it’s not a social media platform and therefore should not have to comply with the under-16s social media account ban. So what platforms does the social media account ban apply to? And is Reddit really not a social media platform?

Welcome to the huge new dataset the government has on you

Crikey

Jason Murphy

In America, some people are conscientious objectors to the census. I scoff. The government is going to collect data on you, okay? That’s life. But everyone has their limit, and seeing some of the recent innovations by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has me a little bit nervous. I’m talking about the Person-Level Integrated Data Asset. You may be surprised by just how much data an outfit like the ABS is now able to bundle together to make one big picture of you.

China

Cisco says Chinese hackers are exploiting its customers with a new zero-day

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

On Wednesday, Cisco announced hackers are exploiting a critical vulnerability in some of its most popular products that allows the full takeover of affected devices. Worse, there are no patches available at this time. At this point Cisco is not saying how many customers are affected.

China is developing an edge in satellite independent navigation

The Strategist

William McDowall

A critical gap is emerging. China is publishing aggressively on satellite-independent navigation—bee-style path integration, salmon-like magnetic sensing and bio-hybrid drones. Yet the United States and its allies remain focused on satellite resilience rather than replacement. This silent edge matters.

How China built its ‘Manhattan Project’ to rival the West in AI chips

Reuters

Fanny Potkin

In a high-security Shenzhen laboratory, Chinese scientists have built what Washington has spent years trying to prevent: a prototype of a machine capable of producing the cutting-edge semiconductor chips that power artificial intelligence, smartphones and weapons central to Western military dominance, Reuters has learned.

USA

Republican lawmakers decry Intel’s testing of Chinese-linked tools after Reuters report

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

Republican lawmakers accused Intel this week of threatening U.S. national security after Reuters revealed the chipmaker was evaluating chipmaking equipment made by a company with deep ties to China and overseas units sanctioned by the U.S. government. The tools were tested for possible use in Intel’s most advanced chipmaking process, known as 14A.

Border patrol bets on small drones to expand US surveillance reach

WIRED

Dell Cameron

US Customs and Border Protection is quietly doubling down on a surveillance strategy built around human-portable drones, according to federal contracting records reviewed by WIRED. The shift is pushing border enforcement toward a distributed system that can track activity in real time and, critics warn, may extend well beyond the border.

China exploits US-funded research on nuclear technology, a congressional report says

Associated Press

David Klepper and Didi Tang

China is exploiting partnerships with U.S. researchers funded by the Department of Energy to provide the Chinese military with access to sensitive nuclear technology and other innovations with economic and national security applications, according to a congressional report published Wednesday.

Trump is doubling down on his disastrous A.I. chip policy

The New York Times

Ben Buchanan and Matt Pottinger

President Trump announced last week that he would allow China to buy an advanced artificial intelligence chip, the H200, from the American company Nvidia, doubling down on a misguided decision he made over the summer to sell China another advanced chip, the H20. The H200 is about six times as powerful and will be an even greater boon to China’s military and A.I. development.

U.S. threatens penalties against European tech firms amid regulatory fight

The New York Times

Ana Swanson, Adam Satariano and Jeanna Smialek

U.S. officials excoriated the European Union for discriminating against American technology companies and threatened to penalize European tech companies in return, in a social media post on Tuesday. The pronouncement appeared to signal a rockier period for U.S.-E.U. trade relations, as the two governments work to complete a trade framework they announced this year.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia’s GRU hackers targeting misconfigured network edge devices in attacks on energy sector, Amazon says

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

While targeting Western energy companies, prominent Russian government hackers have switched from breaching organizations through novel vulnerabilities to targeting misconfigured network edge devices, according to security researchers from Amazon. Data Amazon obtained showed “coordinated operations against customer network edge devices hosted on AWS.”

Europe

France probes ‘foreign interference’ after remote control malware found on passenger ferry

Associated Press

John Leicester

France’s counterespionage agency is investigating a suspected cyberattack plot targeting an international passenger ferry, authorities said Wednesday. France and other European allies of Ukraine allege that Russia is waging “hybrid warfare” against them, using sabotage, assassinations, cyberattacks, disinformation and other hostile acts that are often hard to quickly trace back to Moscow.

France investigates Interior Ministry email breach and access to confidential files

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

France’s Interior Ministry said it is investigating a malicious cyber intrusion into its email servers and confirmed the attacker gained unauthorized access to several email accounts and dozens of confidential documents. The announcement follows a user on the cybercrime website BreachForums claiming to have hacked the ministry.

Bursting AI bubble may be EU’s “secret weapon” in clash with Trump, expert says

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

The US threatened to restrict some of the largest service providers in the European Union as retaliation for EU tech regulations and investigations are increasingly drawing Donald Trump’s ire. On Tuesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative issued a warning on X, naming Spotify, Accenture, Amadeus, Mistral, Publicis, and DHL among nine firms suddenly yanked into the middle of the US-EU tech fight.

Middle East

Qatar bets on cheap power to catch up in Gulf AI race

Reuters

Utkarsh Shetti and Federico Maccioni

Qatar is banking on its abundant, low-cost energy to make up for lost time in the Gulf’s artificial intelligence race, hoping that cheap power and deep pockets will help it catch up with regional rivals that have already secured a head start. The launch of Qai, backed by the country’s $526 billion sovereign wealth fund and a $20 billion joint venture with Brookfield, marks Qatar’s most ambitious move yet into a sector that is reshaping global technology and economics.

Big Tech

Google sues alleged Chinese scam group behind massive U.S. text message phishing ring

NBC News

Kevin Collier

Google is suing a Chinese-speaking cybercriminal group it says is responsible for a massive wave of scam text messages sent to Americans this year, according to a legal complaint filed Tuesday. The group, known as Darcula, sells software that allows users to send phishing text messages en masse, impersonating organizations like the IRS or the U.S. Postal Service in scams.

Big Tech bent the knee for Trump in 2025

Engadget

Devindra Hardawar

Business leaders, including those from almost every Big Tech company, stepped over themselves to prove fealty to Donald Trump’s second administration. It’s easy to see why: Their kowtowing was meant to secure regulatory favors, gain tax and tariff advantages and avoid Trump’s ire.

Artificial Intelligence

AI’s 2026 dark horse will be open-standard chips

Reuters

Robyn Mak

The artificial intelligence boom will upend how chips are made. For decades, the majority of the world’s semiconductors have been built on know-how developed by two players. That is starting to change as companies seek out alternatives, including a promising open-source technology known as RISC-V. Pronounced “risk five”, it’s a niche product at present but could have its breakout moment in the year ahead.

Misc

Hack reveals the a16z-backed phone farm flooding TikTok with AI influencers

404Media

Emanuel Maiberg

Doublespeed, a startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz that uses a phone farm to manage at least hundreds of AI-generated social media accounts and promote products has been hacked. The hack reveals what products the AI-generated accounts are promoting, often without the required disclosure that these are advertisements.

Is there an easy fix for a quantum quandary?

Forbes

John Prisco

Even if quantum computing has an elusive target date to commercial fruition, security experts continue to support the idea that making data and communications quantum-proof is a critical part of planning ahead. Yet at least one tangible quantum technology solution exists—quantum key distribution, or QKD, whereby two secure end points can send and receive encrypted information protected by a randomly generated decoding key. So why isn’t QKD deployed in every important piece of infrastructure, from banks to healthcare to government agencies?

Events & Podcasts

AI and the cost to human life — with Karen Hao

ABC News

Waleed Aly, Scott Stephens and Karen Hao

Ever since powerful generative AI tools were made available to the public just three years ago, chatbots have displayed troubling and hard-to-predict tendencies. They have deceived and manipulated human users, hallucinated information, spread disinformation and engaged in a range of decidedly misanthropic “behaviours”. Given the unpredictability of these more modest algorithms — which do not even approximate the much-vaunted capabilities of AGI — who’s to say how a superintelligence might behave?

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

