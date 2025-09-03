Good morning. It's Wednesday, 3rd of September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

A U.S. judge ruled Google won't have to sell Chrome but must end exclusive search engine deals and share some search data. A six-year oversight committee will monitor compliance. The decision aims to curb Google's monopoly without dismantling core assets like Chrome or Gemini. NPR

Putin has ordered full access to smart speaker data, fining Yandex for refusal. This expands Russia’s digital surveillance, threatening privacy and setting authoritarian precedents. Experts warn it may normalize global tech monitoring and undermine trust in smart devices amid deepening state control of digital communications. WebProNews

Australia will ban ‘nudify’ and stalking apps, making tech platforms responsible for blocking access. Communications Minister Anika Wells vowed to target “abhorrent technologies” without harming legitimate AI and tracking. The move complements online safety reforms, including a minors’ social-media ban with fines up to A$49.5m. Al Jazeera

ASPI

Propaganda warning as China seeks to recast World War II ties

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Alex Bristow said: while it was legitimate to point out the Chinese people made significant sacrifices against the Japanese – estimates range between 14 million and 20 million Chinese people died during the war – Beijing’s demands to adopt what it called the “correct” view of history and the willingness by some Australian politicians to go along with it was concerning.

Australia

Australia moves to stamp out ‘nudify’ and stalking apps

Al Jazeera

John Power

Australia has announced plans to ban apps used for stalking and creating deepfake nudes. Tech platforms will be responsible for preventing access to “nudify” and undetectable online stalking tools under the reforms announced on Tuesday by the Australian government.

Not just under-16s: all Australian social media users will need to prove their age – and it could be complicated and time consuming

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

It could take just 40 seconds: that’s how long Australians might have to wait for age assurance technology to assess they’re allowed to be on social media from December, when the under-16s ban comes into effect. But the reality is, for many users, it could be a much more complicated and time-consuming process.

Fears big tech could steal your face under teen social media ban

The Sydney Morning Herald

Brittany Busch

The biometric data of millions of Australians trying to prove their age online could be harvested by tech giants under the guise of the teen social media ban, according to a privacy expert who quit the government’s advisory board last month over privacy fears.

China

China’s chip startups are racing to replace Nvidia

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

DeepSeek said last month that its latest artificial intelligence model is compatible with domestic AI chips that would be released soon, unleashing a surge of interest in a handful of Chinese chipmakers. Startup chip designer Cambricon became China’s most expensive stock by price-earnings ratio as investors bet that U.S. export controls would force China to fast-track development of its own chip ecosystem to reduce dependence on Nvidia.

Homegrown robots help drive China’s global export surge

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow, Haohsiang Ko and William Langley

China’s homegrown robot makers are driving a wave of low-cost automation that is helping local factories churn out more goods at lower prices, allowing the country to increase its share of exports, even in labour-intensive products. President Xi Jinping’s Made in China 2025 plan and other government initiatives have pushed to build up domestic robot makers and pump investment and credit into manufacturing.

China's AI self-sufficiency push is challenging U.S. dominance

Forbes

Craig S. Smith

The rivalry between the United States and China over artificial intelligence has evolved from a race for technological superiority into a contest over global governance, digital standards, and the future architecture of the internet. This marks a substantial U.S. policy failure that threatens America’s global dominance of this increasingly critical technology.

USA

Congress pulls the rug on U.S. plan to beat Huawei

POLITICO

John Hendel

U.S. officials of both parties spent years struggling to develop homegrown alternatives to China’s telecom giants. The GOP abruptly defunded its biggest tool. A global, six-year campaign to counter Chinese tech dominance took a hit this summer when Congress defunded a key research program to create a worldwide alternative to 5G giant Huawei. In July’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Republicans cut the bulk of remaining grant money — nearly $1 billion — for the Wireless Innovation Fund, which was supposed to create a new, American-dominated type of 5G network.

ICE to gain access to spyware after Biden order dropped

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on track to gain access to controversial spyware designed to hack phones and read private messages after the Trump administration jettisoned a Biden-era order. The Trump administration reactivated an ICE contract for spyware from Tel Aviv-based Paragon on Saturday that had previously been blocked due to a stop order, according to procurement records posted on a government website.

Silicon Valley’s drive to get AI into America’s schools is working

Bloomberg

Vauhini Vara

Nate Fairchild had just instructed his eighth-grade students to write a summary of a disturbing passage from Elie Wiesel’s Holocaust memoir Night when he dropped a surprise: He’d customized a chatbot to help them by masquerading as the Nobel Prize-winning writer and answering their questions. “Is that gonna get weird?” Fairchild asked, then answered his own question. “I don’t know, maybe! If it does get weird, let me know.”

North Asia

How China and South Korea are building social innovation ecosystems

World Economic Forum

Francois Bonnici

For a view into how these trends might evolve to become sophisticated markets as part of the main economy, we can look at what is happening in South Korea, a trailblazer in this space. Lessons can also be drawn from China, which hosted the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2025 under the theme “Entrepreneurship for a New Era.”

Southeast Asia

US-China AI competition: Southeast Asia will need to strike a balance

Fulcrum

Ryan Hass

As China and the US intensify competition in the AI domain, Southeast Asia countries will find themselves in the same old dilemma of “not choosing sides”. Leaders in Beijing and Washington believe that whichever country achieves dominance in AI will enjoy a decisive economic, strategic, and military advantage.

Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says

Reuters

Malaysian authorities have summoned TikTok's top management over the social media company's alleged delays in tackling fake news on its platform, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing Malaysia's communications minister. Minister Fahmi Fadzil said TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, had been too slow in responding to requests for assistance in police investigations, prompting him to ask the firm's chief executive for help, Bernama reported.

Malaysia looks to China to escape its chipmaking rut, but at what cost?

South China Morning Post

Joseph Sipalan

Malaysia’s tech sector could risk further US scrutiny over a plan to deepen ties with Chinese semiconductor firms, as it looks to move up the value chain while maintaining access to the world’s biggest consumer market, according to analysts. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently on a four-day official visit to China, held high-level talks in Beijing on Tuesday with senior leaders in the Chinese tech sector.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Amazon invests $44 Billion in New Zealand data center, boosts Asia-Pacific Cloud capabilities

Ainvest

Ticker Buzz

Amazon has announced plans to invest 44 billion dollars in constructing a data center in New Zealand. This substantial investment is part of Amazon's strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, with the aim of enhancing its cloud computing capabilities and better serving its growing customer base in the region.

Ukraine – Russia

Putin demands unlimited access to smart speaker data, fines Yandex

WebPro News

Eric Hastings

Russian President Putin has intensified state surveillance by demanding unrestricted access to smart speaker data, fining Yandex for non-compliance. This reflects broader Kremlin efforts to control digital communications, eroding privacy. Such measures risk turning everyday devices into tools of mass monitoring, potentially influencing global data standards.

Russia's maker of T-series tanks is using hundreds of Western and foreign equipment pieces: Ukrainian intelligence

Business Insider

Matthew Loh

Ukraine's intelligence branch said on Monday that it had newly identified hundreds of foreign-made equipment units used by Russia to make tanks and armored vehicles. In a statement on Telegram, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, or GUR, said it had updated its list of foreign equipment in Russia's military production to now document more than 260 high-tech tools used by Uralvagonzavod — the country's tank manufacturer.

Europe

EU Google antitrust penalty halted amid Trump’s tariff threats

POLITICO

Francesca Micheletti and Jacob Parry

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on Monday made an 11th-hour intervention to stop the European Commission from issuing a penalty against American tech giant Google for its search advertising practices, amid continued trade threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

EU commits to signal jamming tech after Russia disrupts EU president’s travel plans

Cryptopolitan

Hannah Collymore

The European Union will be boosting its satellite defense infrastructure after a GPS-jamming incident involving the plane carrying the Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen. Von der Leyen’s aircraft was forced to circle for about an hour and had to rely on ground-based navigation systems while approaching the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv on Sunday.

Europe Putin the blame on Russia after GPS jamming disrupts president’s plane

The Register

Simon Sharwood

A plane carrying European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria was forced to resort to manual navigation techniques after GPS jamming that authorities have pinned on Russia. The Financial Times first reported the jamming, and in the EC’s midday Monday press briefing Deputy Chief Spokesperson Arianna Podestà confirmed the chartered plane carrying von der Leyen was indeed unable to access GPS signals on Sunday as it approached the city of Plovdiv.

EU to continue to enforce tech regulations despite tariff threats from Trump

RFI

The European Union has insisted it will continue to enforce its regulations on technology companies, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs in response to what he claimed were rules that disadvantage American firms.

UK

Deepening Britain’s integration into the American national technology and industrial base

The United States Studies Centre

Sophia Gaston

Further integrating the UK and US industrial and technology bases will require addressing long-standing challenges relating to industrial security protections, as well as aligning innovation ecosystems, reforming acquisition and procurement processes, and enhancing supply chain visibility.

Middle East

Türkiye to launch national chip production as US-China tech war intensifies

Turkiye Today

Yongatek Microelectronics General Manager Ali Baran told state-run Anadolu Agency's Technology Desk on Monday that initial production will target 30 million units annually for appliance manufacturer Beko alone, with the potential to reach 40-50 million units when expanded to defense, robotics and Internet of Things applications.

Africa

Is there a future for the ‘Amazon of Africa’?

Financial Times

Aanu Adeoye

Hailed a decade ago as “the Amazon of Africa”, ecommerce group Jumia still tries to exude the air of breezy tech optimism that marked its early years. “100% Africa, 100% internet,” the company’s website boasts. Yet since its much-heralded 2019 listing on the New York Stock Exchange — when it was the largest African IPO outside the energy sector — Jumia has lurched from one crisis to another as it has struggled with the glare of the public markets.

Meta joins Safaricom to fix Kenya’s internet fragility with new subsea cable

Techloy

Oyinebiladou Omemu

Kenya’s internet future may be getting a serious upgrade, and it’s coming through a $23 million subsea cable project that has the backing of Safaricom and Meta. The cable, Daraja, will run from Mombasa to Oman in the Middle East, carrying 24 fibre pairs, a big jump from the 8 to 16 typically seen in most existing systems, and is expected to be completed in 2026. Daraja promises not just faster internet, but more reliable connectivity for a region that has often felt the sting of outages whenever older systems like SEACOM or EASSy suffered damage.

Big Tech

In a major antitrust ruling, a judge lets Google keep Chrome but levies other penalties

NPR

Jaclyn Diaz

In a ruling aimed at restoring competition in the search engine market, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta refrained from ordering Google to sell off Chrome, the world's most popular browser, but ordered the tech company to end exclusive deals that make it the default search engine on phones and other devices. The company will not, however, be barred from paying device makers to preload its products, including Google Search and its generative AI products.

Judge orders Google to share search results to help resolve monopoly The New York Times

How Meta is using the Trump administration to lobby against EU tech rules

Financial Times

Henry Foy

A Meta spokesperson told the Financial Times that the EU’s Digital Markets Act was also a key point during the Trump-Zuckerberg meeting. “While digital taxes were discussed, much of the meeting focused on the DMA”, the spokesperson said.

How Elon Musk is remaking Grok in his image

The New York Times

Stuart A. Thompson, Teresa Mondría Terol, Kate Conger and Dylan Freedman

Elon Musk has said Grok, the A.I.-powered chatbot that his company developed, should be “politically neutral” and “maximally truth-seeking.” But in practice, Mr. Musk and his artificial intelligence company, xAI, have tweaked the chatbot to make its answers more conservative on many issues, according to an analysis of thousands of its responses by The New York Times.

Google denies reports that 2.5 billion Gmail users were impacted by security issue

Mashable

Amanda Yeo

Gmail users have been sweating over security recently, after Google reportedly sent notifications to its 2.5 billion users warning of a serious security issue. Now Google is denying these reports, reassuring users that Gmail's security is "strong and effective." It turns out that all that alarm may have simply been the result of misinformation.

A Nvidia worker shares secrets on his screen, and a legal battle erupts

Reuters

Jenna Greene

First came the theft, then the epic PowerPoint fail: A software engineer stole confidential source codes, jumped ship to chipmaking giant Nvidia, and then accidentally shared the documents on a video call with his former colleagues. The theft and blunder led the man's prior employer, global automotive tech supplier Valeo, to file a trade-secrets lawsuit against Nvidia.

Artificial Intelligence

Meta to stop its AI chatbots from talking to teens about suicide

BBC

Liv McMahon

Meta said it will introduce more guardrails to its artificial intelligence chatbots - including blocking them from talking to teens about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. It comes two weeks after a US senator launched an investigation into the tech giant after notes in a leaked internal document suggested its AI products could have "sensual" chats with teenagers.

OpenAI's ChatGPT to implement parental controls after teen's suicide

ABC News

OpenAI says it will add new parental controls to ChatGPT amid growing concerns about the impact of the service on young people and those experiencing mental and emotional distress. It comes a week after Californian parents Matthew and Maria Raine alleged ChatGPT provided their 16-year-old son with detailed suicide instructions and encouraged him to put his plans into action.

Amazon’s AI book problem: fake authors flogging sloppy content

The Australian

Paul Garvey

Duemanik Buacker has been extremely busy this year. On one day in June alone, the writer published on Amazon no fewer than five nonfiction books, covering everything from hiking the Appalachian trail and the power of prayer to heal illness to how to survive natural disasters.

