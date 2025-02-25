Good morning. It's Tuesday 25th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs issued Direction 002-2025, which “requires Australian Government entities to prevent the installation of Kaspersky products and web services from all Australian Government systems and devices, and where found, to remove all existing instances”. SecurityWeek

One month into his second term, President Trump’s actions to shrink the government through mass layoffs, firings and withholding funds allocated by Congress have thrown federal cybersecurity and consumer protection programs into disarray. KrebsonSecurity

As the Republican National Committee was gearing up for its convention in Milwaukee, it was also quietly dealing with a serious security breach of its internal communications by hackers with ties to the Chinese government, according to people familiar with the matter. WSJ

ASPI

DeepSeek is in the driver’s seat. That’s a big security problem

ASPI

Danielle Cave

Democratic states have a smart-car problem. For those that don’t act quickly and decisively, it’s about to become a severe national security headache. Over the past few weeks, about 20 of China’s largest car manufacturers have rushed to sign new strategic partnerships with DeepSeek to integrate its AI technology into their vehicles. This poses immediate security, data and privacy challenges for governments. While international relations would be easier if it weren’t the case, China’s suite of national security and intelligence laws makes it impossible for Chinese companies to truly protect the data they collect. China is the world’s largest producer of cars, and is now making good quality, low-cost and tech-heavy vehicles at a pace no country can match.

Australia

Kaspersky banned on Australian government systems

SecurityWeek

Eduard Kovacs

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs issued Direction 002-2025, which “requires Australian Government entities to prevent the installation of Kaspersky products and web services from all Australian Government systems and devices, and where found, to remove all existing instances”. No details have been shared, but the direction has been issued under the Protective Security Policy Framework in an effort to “manage a protective security risk to the Commonwealth”, which indicates that — similar to other countries — Australia is concerned about the Russian government’s potential control and influence over Kaspersky. Government departments and agencies have been given a deadline of April 1 to complete the removal of Kaspersky products.

Real or fake? AI tech sparks election deception fears

Canberra Times

Dominic Giannini

The possibility Australians could fall prey to fake political videos and audio grabs ahead of the federal election has sparked concerns around electoral interference. To test the likelihood, MPs from across the political spectrum have been approached by AAP and shown a series of deepfakes, or digitally-altered videos, of their leaders announcing false policies. While able to spot the ruse themselves, they expressed unanimous concern that members of the public would be taken in by the deception. Labor MP Graham Perrett picked the anomaly in a clip of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese but admitted it was because he knew him too well to be duped.

Telegram founder was arrested in France. Now Australia is after him

Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Australia’s online safety watchdog is taking on Telegram over the distribution of child sex, terrorism and other disturbing content on the app, which led to the arrest of the platform’s billionaire founder, Pavel Durov, in France. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has hit Telegram with a fine of almost $1 million for obstructing her office’s operations by failing to meet a deadline to hand over information about how it stops offensive material from being shared or livestreamed on the platform.

China

China taps tech talent to boost AI data centre boom

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott, Wenjie Ding and Zijing Wu

Chinese state-owned data centres flush with artificial intelligence chips are tapping the expertise of technology groups to help bolster their multibillion-dollar investments as part of a nationwide effort to increase adoption of the fast-developing technology. Local governments have enlisted Merit Interactive and start-ups Infinigence AI and SiliconFlow to develop technology for the surge of AI data centres being created across China, according to people with knowledge of the matter and public documents. It shows how China is increasingly pooling resources from the private and state sectors — combining local government spending power with start-up tech talent.

USA

Trump 2.0 Brings Cuts to Cyber, Consumer Protections

KrebsonSecurity

One month into his second term, President Trump’s actions to shrink the government through mass layoffs, firings and withholding funds allocated by Congress have thrown federal cybersecurity and consumer protection programs into disarray. At the same time, agencies are battling an ongoing effort by the world’s richest man to wrest control over their networks and data. The Trump administration has fired at least 130 employees at the federal government’s foremost cybersecurity body — the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Those dismissals reportedly included CISA staff dedicated to securing U.S. elections, and fighting misinformation and foreign influence operations.

GOP Email System Infiltrated by Chinese Hackers Last Summer, New Book Reveals

WSJ

Meredith McGraw and Dustin Volz

As the Republican National Committee was gearing up for its convention in Milwaukee, it was also quietly dealing with a serious security breach of its internal communications by hackers with ties to the Chinese government, according to people familiar with the matter. In early July, Microsoft reached out to top party officials to inform them that the hackers had for months had access to the RNC email system, the people said. The previously unreported breach is revealed in reporter Alex Isenstadt’s forthcoming book, “Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power.” The Wall Street Journal viewed an excerpt of the book, which will be released next month, and verified the hack.

North Asia

Taiwan’s digital ministry uses AI to combat online fraud and deep fakes

GovInsider

Amid Roy Choudhury

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs is using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to combat online fraud and cyberattacks. Speaking to GovInsider, a MODA spokesperson said that the ministry has set up the National Centre for Cybersecurity Technology to develop advanced anti-fraud technologies, including “fraud keyword extraction” and “data mining deepening”. “These technologies integrate cutting-edge innovations like natural language processing, big data analytics, AI, and ML to help relevant agencies quickly identify and analyse potential fraud threats,” the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong’s investment promotion arm probes ransomware attack

South China Morning Post

Danny Mok

The Hong Kong government’s investment promotion arm has said it is checking whether any personal information was compromised following a ransomware attack on its computer systems. InvestHK said on Sunday that preliminary findings revealed the attack, which occurred the day before, had affected areas including the body’s internal customer relationship management system, intranet and sections of its website operations, such as the contact form and events updates. Its public services remain unaffected. Members of the public can continue to contact staff through telephone, email or face-to-face meetings.

Southeast Asia

In battle against scams, Malaysians are now armed with a chatbot to waste fraudsters’ time

South China Morning Post

Joseph Sipalan

Artificial intelligence has entered the fray in the battle against scammers in Malaysia, with the launch of a free chatbot that wastes the time of would-be fraudsters by diverting them into endless inane conversation. Online scams are big business in Southeast Asia, where up to US$37 billion was lost in 2023 to scam industries operating mostly out of the Mekong region, according to data from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Malaysian police estimated that Malaysian victims lost 432 million ringgit (US$98 million) to Facebook scams alone that same year.

Scam calls hit record in Thailand before cyber fraud crackdown

Bloomberg

Patpicha Tanakasempipat

Thailand saw the number of scam calls and text messages more than double to a record 168 million in 2024 from a year earlier, an anti-scam tech firm said, before authorities stepped up a crackdown on cyber fraud operations in Southeast Asia. Scammers most often pretended to sell fake products, represent Thai firms, offer loans, or collect debt, according to data collected by Whoscall, an application that identifies unknown callers and blocks scam calls. The fraudsters have recently begun to impersonate delivery services and state utilities or agencies, said app provider Gogolook Thailand, a unit of Taipei-listed Gogolook.

UK

UK delays plans to regulate AI as ministers seek to align with Trump administration

The Guardian

Eleni Courera

Ministers have delayed plans to regulate artificial intelligence as the UK government seeks to align itself with Donald Trump’s administration on the technology, the Guardian has learned. A long-awaited AI bill, which ministers had originally intended to publish before Christmas, is not expected to appear in parliament before the summer, according to three Labour sources briefed on the plans. Ministers had intended to publish a short bill within months of entering office that would have required companies to hand over large AI models such as ChatGPT for testing by the UK’s AI Security Institute.

Africa

AI disinformation could threaten Africa’s elections

DW

Tina Gerhäusser and Martina Schwikowski

"Deepfakes, videos, audios — it's so easy to produce disinformation at home for free with the help of artificial intelligence. What might happen in five or 10 years is really scary," said Hendrik Sittig, director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's media program in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risk Report also described AI-supported disinformation as a No. 1 threat, and according to Sittig, it often aims to undermine democratic principles and divide societies. In cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Karen Allen from the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa and Christopher Nehring from the cyber intelligence institute in Germany documented AI disinformation in Africa and Europe around national elections.

Google, Meta face penalties for anti-competitive behaviour towards South African news media

Reuters

Google could be required to pay up to 500 million rand ($27.29 million) a year in compensation to South African media outlets after the country's competition watchdog found the tech giant guilty of anti-competitive practices, while Meta and X also face fines. In provisional findings from a probe into market activities, released on Monday, South Africa's Competition Commission said that Google's algorithm distorts competition between news media organisations insofar as it overrepresents global news media in South Africa for search and top stories and underrepresents local language and community media.

Big Tech

Alibaba to spend $53 billion on AI infrastructure in big pivot

Bloomberg

Alibaba has pledged to invest more than 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) on AI infrastructure such as data centers over the next three years, a major commitment that underscores the e-commerce pioneer’s ambitions of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence. The internet company co-founded by Jack Ma plans to spend more on its AI and cloud computing network than it has over the past decade. Alibaba envisions becoming a key partner to companies developing and applying AI to the real world as models evolve and need increasing amounts of computing power, the company said on its official blog.

Apple, under threat from Trump’s tariffs, will add 20000 jobs

Mark Gurman

Bloomberg

Apple, as it seeks relief from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods imported from China, said that it will hire 20,000 new workers and produce AI servers in the US. The company said Monday that it plans to spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years, which will include work on a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country. The disclosure comes days after Trump and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met in the Oval Office. “He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said after the meeting last week. He implied that the iPhone maker is investing locally because it does not want to pay tariffs.

Musk's Starlink races with Chinese rivals to dominate satellite internet

Reuters

Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Eduardo Baptista, Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

Space is about to get more crowded for Elon Musk. The billionaire's Starlink communications network is facing increasingly stiff challenges to its dominance of high-speed satellite internet, including from a Chinese state-backed rival and another service financed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Shanghai-based SpaceSail in November signed an agreement to enter Brazil and announced it was in talks with over 30 countries. Two months later, it began work in Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh embassy in Beijing.

Events & Podcasts

The AI Election: How artificial intelligence impacted the world's biggest ballots

SBS

For the first time, AI generated text, videos, images and audio have made their way into political campaigns. In India, deepfakes of Bollywood actors endorsing political parties popped up on voter's social media feeds. Deepfakes Analysis Unit lead Pamposh Raina said: "Their audio was manipulated, in some cases completely changed from what they said in the original video to make it seem they were endorsing a particular party when that was not necessarily the case." Meanwhile, in the United States, an AI-generated image of Kamala Harris dressed as a Soviet officer was shared widely, especially amongst Latino voters.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI.