Emmanuel Macron has announced €109bn worth of investments in artificial intelligence in France over the coming years, as Europe seeks a greater foothold in the fast-growing industry dominated by the US and China. Financial Times

A consortium of investors led by Elon Musk is offering $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, upping the stakes in his battle with Sam Altman over the company behind ChatGPT. The Wall Street Journal

A leaked draft of the statement set to be signed by countries at next week’s Paris AI Action Summit reveals a whole lot of buzzwords — and little concrete action. Transformer News

ASPI

Australia needs Australian AI

The Strategist

Jocelinn Kang

Australia’s response should be about having the right safeguards in place to mitigate known risks. It needs to ensure that AI systems used in the country reflect its values, security interests, and regulatory standards. This challenge demands that Australia play an active role in AI development and implement regulatory frameworks that protect against harms and foster domestic innovation.

Australia

Quantium Telstra, CBA breakthrough stops hackers using stolen data to open accounts

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Quantium Telstra and CBA have developed a new technology that will effectively prevent cyber criminals from opening bank accounts with credentials stolen during data breaches after assessing their phone behaviour. The nation’s largest bank and telco say they’re already in talks to license the technology to Telstra’s largest competitors, Optus and TPG, and the major banks are also interested in using it.

Prospect of AI-generated legal submissions 'chilling'

Canberra Times

Tim Piccione

At the commencement of the latest law term, Chief Justice McCallum told a room filled with judicial officers, practitioners and politicians the territory would adopt guidelines for AI use recently published by the NSW Supreme Court. Those guidelines warn of the "limits, risks and shortcomings" of AI programs, including the scope for hallucinations, misinformation, incomplete data, bias and inadequate safeguards around privacy.

Australia hits AUKUS tech trade milestone

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Local defence companies have chalked up more than $25 million in licence-free exports to the United States and United Kingdom in less than six months under Australia’s new export control regime. That’s according to Defence minister Richard Marles, who spruiked the apparent milestone just hours after a first meeting with US Defence secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington DC.

China

China takes Russian cable tactics to Taiwan

Bloomberg

Karishma Vaswani

After squeezing Taiwan in the skies and the seas, China is using tactics that Russia has employed to great effect in the Ukraine war and is now intensifying its sabotage of undersea cables around the self-ruled island.

China’s strategy in trade war: threaten U.S. tech companies

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin and Raffaele Huang

Chinese officials are building a list of U.S. technology companies that can be targeted with antitrust probes and other tools, hoping to influence the tech executives who are heavily represented in President Trump’s orbit. People familiar with Beijing’s strategy said the goal was to collect as many cards as possible to play in expected negotiations with the Trump administration.

DeepSeek sparks hope for renaissance in China’s tech megacaps

Bloomberg

Charlotte Yang

The rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is forcing investors to re-evaluate the nation’s leading internet companies and their potential to capitalize on artificial intelligence that’s boosted global peers. Already Alibaba shares surged last week over such hype, with a gauge of tech stocks entering a bull market on Friday.

What DeepSeek’s success says about China’s ability to nurture talent

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

China has invested heavily in education, especially in science and technology, which has helped nurture a significant pool of talent, key to its ambition of becoming a world leader in A.I. by 2025. But outside of the classroom, those graduates must also contend with obstacles that include a grinding corporate culture and the political whims of the ruling Communist Party.

China's ex-UK ambassador clashes with 'AI godfather' on panel

BBC

Zoe Kleinman

A former Chinese official poked fun at a major international AI safety report led by "AI Godfather" professor Yoshua Bengio and co-authored by 96 global experts – in front of him. The pair's heated exchanges were a symbol of global political jostling in the powerful AI arms race, but Fu Ying also expressed regret about the negative impact of current hostilities between the US and China on the progress of AI safety.

United States

19-year-old Musk surrogate takes on State Department role

The Washington Post

Faiz Siddiqui and John Hudson

Edward Coristine, who briefly worked for Musk’s brain-chip start-up Neuralink, was recently posted to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, a critical hub for data both sensitive and nonsensitive, officials said. But his new position could give him visibility into far more than just tech.

New York state bans DeepSeek from government devices

NBC News

Angela Yang

The state of New York has banned the Chinese artificial intelligence assistant DeepSeek on government devices. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the directive on Monday, citing “serious concerns” about DeepSeek’s apparent censorship and its potential for foreign government surveillance.

The rise of the drone boats

WIRED

Jared Keller

With the threat of a future conflict with China over Taiwan’s sovereignty looming on the horizon, the Navy has kicked its USV ambitions into high gear. As part of the Pentagon’s ongoing Replicator initiative launched in 2023 to quickly field both low-cost unmanned systems to US troops abroad ahead of the next big war with a “near-peer” adversary like Russia or China, the Navy has pursued the rapid production of swarms of small, networked USV “interceptors.”

Lawmakers unite to push forward Cyber Force

POLITICO

Maggie Miller

A group of House lawmakers are working to keep the idea of creating a Cyber Force at the Pentagon a top cyber policy topic on Capitol Hill this year. This potential new branch would mean a massive overhaul of the Pentagon’s current approach to cyber issues, overtaking U.S. Cyber Command.

North Asia

Taiwan's legacy chip sector contemplates future as China eats into share​

Reuters

Wen-Yee Lee

When Taiwan's Powerchip Technology entered a deal with the eastern Chinese city of Hefei in 2015 to set up a new chip foundry, it hoped the move would help provide better access the promising Chinese market. Nine years later, however, that Chinese foundry, Nexchip, has become one of its biggest rivals in the legacy chip space.

Chinese chip champion’s ‘snowballing’ growth threatens Korean dominance

Financial Times

Christian Davies, Song Jung-a and Zijing Wu

CXMT, China’s leading producer of memory chips, is rapidly gaining global market share at the expense of South Korean competitors, joining OpenAI rival DeepSeek in strengthening Beijing’s drive to reduce its dependence on foreign technology in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence.

NZ & Pacific Islands

State-linked Russian spies increasingly targeting NZ organisations

RNZ

In its annual threat report the National Cyber Security Centre said the country was facing more complex security threats from both criminals and other nations - recording 7122 security incidents in the year to July 2024. The report said New Zealand's global ties and technological innovations made it a target, with state-sponsored hackers continuing to show their determination to access valuable intelligence.

Ukraine - Russia

The reality of Ukraine’s impersonal, sci-fi drone war

ABC News

Mark Willacy

Drones have transformed the battle space in Ukraine, giving Kyiv a cheap and effective tool to target and, in some cases, repel the enemy. Before the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Ukraine had almost no drone production capability. Three years later it can make 4 million drones annually.

Europe

Macron unveils plans for €109bn of AI investment in France

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä, Leila Abboud and Antoine Gara

Emmanuel Macron has announced €109bn worth of investments in artificial intelligence in France over the coming years, as Europe seeks a greater foothold in the fast-growing industry dominated by the US and China. “This is the equivalent for France of what the US announced for Stargate,” Macron said.

Europe ‘not in the AI race today,’ French President Macron says

CNN

Joseph Ataman and Richard Quest

For a man who’s spent his career battling to make France more pro-business, Europe’s prospects on artificial intelligence are worrying: an oversight that could cost the bloc dearly.

European AI start-ups Mistral and Helsing join forces: 'In AI, Europeans have every chance'

Le Monde

Alexandre Piquard and Olivier Pinaud

Between the American behemoths, OpenAI, Meta and Google, and Chinese newcomer DeepSeek, is there a way forward for European artificial intelligence players? France's Mistral AI and German-French-British start-up Helsing would like to think so.

Sky ECC encrypted service distributors arrested in Spain, Netherlands

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Four distributors of the encrypted communications service Sky ECC, used extensively by criminals, were arrested in Spain and the Netherlands. According to an announcement by the Spanish police, the two suspects arrested in the country were the leading global distributors of the service, generating over €13.5 million ($14M) in profits.

Why have Baltic states unplugged from Russia’s electricity grid?

Al Jazeera

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially severed the flow of electricity between themselves and Russia after officials switched off the Soviet-era grid’s transmission lines and joined the rest of Europe. “Russia can no longer use energy as a tool of blackmail,” said Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

UK

UK could snub Macron’s AI declaration after US criticism

POLITICO

Tom Bristow

The declaration, which pledges to work toward “inclusive and sustainable AI,” has not got United States backing. Without that, the U.K. has cold feet about approving it. Asked by POLITICO at the summit Monday morning, the U.K.’s Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We’re in the negotiations at the moment. That’s something we don’t comment on while the negotiations are unfolding. We’re engaging fully with the French.”

Middle East

Salesforce plans $500 million in AI-related investments in Saudi Arabia

Reuters

Rishi Kant

Cloud software seller Salesforce said on Monday that it plans to invest $500 million in Saudi Arabia related to artificial intelligence, as countries compete to secure investments in the nascent but critical technology. Earlier this month, Salesforce said it planned to set up a regional headquarters in Riyadh and upskill 30,000 Saudi citizens by 2030.

Saudi Neom, DataVolt sign agreement for $5 billion AI project

Reuters

Menna Alaa El-Din and Nayera Abdallah

Saudi Arabia's NEOM, a Red Sea urban and industrial development, has signed a deal with DataVolt to develop a 1.5 gigawatt net zero artificial intelligence project in its Oxagon industrial zone, the Saudi state news agency reported on Monday. The project, which will operate as an integrated data centre, would see investment worth $5 billion in the first phase, SPA reported, adding it is set to be operational in 2028.

Gender and Women in Tech

Empowering women in science: How the EU is driving change for gender equality in R&I

European Research Executive Agency

Though progress has been made, women remain underrepresented in many fields, in senior academic and decision-making positions. These disparities are driven by challenges such as unconscious bias, a lack of mentorship, and limited access to resources - barriers that continue to hinder the full participation of women in research and innovation.

Big Tech

Elon Musk-led group makes $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI

The Wall Street Journal

Jessica Toonkel and Berber Jin

A consortium of investors led by Elon Musk is offering $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, upping the stakes in his battle with Sam Altman over the company behind ChatGPT. “It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” Musk said in a statement provided by Toberoff. “We will make sure that happens.”

How big tech's ad systems helped fund child abuse online

BBC

Thomas Germain

According to a new report from Adalytics, advertising systems run by companies including Google, Amazon and Microsoft have inadvertently funnelled money to the owners of a website hosting illegal images of child sex abuse. In addition to CSAM, Adalytics documented ads for more than 70 large organisations and Fortune 500 companies running alongside hardcore adult pornography.

EU rules for advanced AI are step in wrong direction, Google says

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck

The EU has been drafting a set of voluntary rules called a "code of practice" that companies running the most advanced AI models, such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and Microsoft, could sign up to. But the plan is a "step in the wrong direction" at a time when Europe seeks to restore its competitiveness, Kent Walker, Google's most senior public affairs official, told POLITICO. Walker's comments added pressure, after Meta’s top lobbyist Joel Kaplan opened fire on the code, saying the rules established “unworkable and technically unfeasible requirements.”

Artificial Intelligence

Leaked: this is the AI Action Summit statement

Transformer News

Shakeel Hashim

A leaked draft of the statement set to be signed by countries at next week’s Paris AI Action Summit reveals a whole lot of buzzwords — and little concrete action. The draft statement barely mentions AI risks, seemingly confirming AI experts’ fears that the Paris Summit will be a missed opportunity for world leaders to tackle AI safety. It fails to follow up on commitments countries made at previous Summits, and does not lay out any roadmap for doing so in future.

Deepseek’s AI model is ‘the best work’ out of China but the hype is ‘exaggerated,’ Google Deepmind CEO says

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

The DeepMind CEO said the AI model shows that Deepseek can do “extremely good engineering” and that it “changes things on a geopolitical scale.” However, from a technology point of view, Hassabis said it was not a big change. “Despite the hype, there’s no actual new scientific advance … it’s using known techniques [in AI],” he said, adding that the hype around Deepseek has been “exaggerated a little bit.”

Events and Podcasts

Safeguarding AI for economic and security progress

ASPI

Join us at 5pm on 13 February to explore international trends associated with AI, particularly from a security perspective, including privacy, governance, responsible usage and ethics. The conversation will explore Australia and Canada’s global position on AI, and some of the collaborative opportunities available, both between companies and drawing on the broader ecosystem.

