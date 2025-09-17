Good morning. It's Wednesday, 17th of September.

Developed by ASPI’s Cyber, Technology and Security Program, the Tracker is a global reference tool that has become the go-to resource for governments, researchers and companies looking to understand the military, security and technology risks linked to Chinese universities and research institutes. This next-generation update broadens the Tracker’s scope and analytical depth, with extensive new research additions to more than 60 universities. China Defence Universities Tracker

Beijing has said the US spin-off of TikTok to be sold to American investors in a deal orchestrated by President Donald Trump will use parent company ByteDance’s Chinese algorithm. Financial Times

Microsoft Corp., OpenAI and other American companies announced plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on technology infrastructure in the UK, part of a series of business deals that coincide with President Donald Trump’s visit to the nation this week. Bloomberg

ASPI

ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker: Rising China-Russia links, defence industry ties, dual-use tech research

The Strategist

Bethany Allen

ASPI has launched a major new expansion of its globally recognised China Defence Universities Tracker, a database that now includes more than 180 Chinese civilian and military research institutions. The tracker has become a go-to international resource, drawing huge traffic from the United States and China, followed by Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Britain, Germany, Singapore, France, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Russia and India.

🚀 We’re rebuilding ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Firebreaks for the digital age: Why Australia needs its cyber coordinator

The Strategist

James Corera

Australians expect the government to have the authority to intervene to keep communities safe during a bushfire, flood or cyclone. The same principle should apply in the digital age, where cyberattacks can cripple hospitals, shut down ports or sever supply chains. That is why it matters the Australian parliament legislated Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator role last year.

Australia

Australia wants 'minimally invasive' age checks under teen social media ban

Reuters

Australia urged social media platforms on Tuesday to employ "minimally invasive" methods to check the age of users covered by its world-first teen social media ban, which take into account artificial intelligence and behavioural data. Governments and tech firms worldwide are closely watching Australia's effort to become the first country to block use of social media by those younger than 16, starting from December.

Call for ‘human firewall’ to guard against AI-powered scams

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

The federal government will sharpen its focus on closing cracks in the national supply chain caused by the weak cyber defences of small and medium-sized companies, and address the rise of artificial intelligence-based threats. Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke will tell businesses, in a speech at the annual Financial Review Cyber Summit on Tuesday, that they must invest in a “human firewall” to protect against cybercriminals such as those who targeted airlines earlier this year.

China

China fights online attacks and 'slander' hitting auto industry

Nikkei Asia

Shizuka Tanabe

The Chinese government is cracking down on malicious online disinformation targeting automakers as companies face continued attacks on their brands and models via social media amid intense competition. ""They are slandering and attacking our company,"" top Chinese automaker BYD alleged when it filed lawsuits against some social media accounts this month, seeking apologies and 3 million yuan ($420,000) in compensation.

Chinese chipmaker Fudan Microelectronics shrugs off impact of US sanctions

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Chinese chipmaker Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group, which was blacklisted by the US government over the weekend, said its supply chain was resilient and that China was set to play a bigger role in tech innovation. The company said in a statement issued on Saturday that it had always operated in a “lawful and compliant manner” and adhered to international rules.

USA

Beijing says TikTok’s US app will use Chinese algorithm

Financial Times

Beijing has said the US spin-off of TikTok to be sold to American investors in a deal orchestrated by President Donald Trump will use parent company ByteDance’s Chinese algorithm. Wang Jingtao, deputy head of China’s powerful cyber security regulator, on Monday said US and Chinese officials had agreed a framework that included “licensing the algorithm and other intellectual property rights”.

DOJ deletes study showing domestic terrorists are most often right wing

404Media

Emanuel Maiberg

The Department of Justice has removed a study showing that white supremacist and far-right violence “continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism” in the United States. The study, which was conducted by the National Institute of Justice and hosted on a DOJ website was available there at least until September 12, 2025, according to an archive of the page saved by the Wayback Machine. Daniel Malmer, a PhD student studying online extremism at UNC-Chapel Hill, first noticed the paper was deleted.

‘Kiss the ring’: Silicon Valley CEOs struggle to respond to Trump’s involvement in their businesses

POLITICO

Yasmin Khorram

The Trump administration’s increasingly broad reach into private businesses is causing confusion and anxiety in Silicon Valley, home to many of the companies affected. Interviews with more than a dozen technology executives over the past week revealed that the Trump administration’s announcements of government stakes in companies such as Intel have had a chilling effect, with executives now filtering many decisions through the prism of how the White House might respond. The executives — among them CEOs, founders and investors — requested anonymity to avoid drawing the ire of the administration.

US senators demand Meta's internal data on kids' safety

Reuters

Jody Godoy

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators demanded Meta Platforms hand over internal assessments of how its products affect children and the effectiveness of its parental controls, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The 10 senators led by Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, made the demand a week after a Senate hearing where former Meta safety researchers said the company shut down internal research showing Meta knew children were using its VR products and being exposed to sexually explicit material.

North Asia

North Korean hackers used ChatGPT to help forge deepfake ID

Bloomberg

Jane Lanhee Lee

A suspected North Korean state-sponsored hacking group used ChatGPT to create a deepfake of a military ID document to attack a target in South Korea, according to cybersecurity researchers. Attackers used the artificial intelligence tool to craft a fake draft of a South Korean military identification card in order to create a realistic-looking image meant to make a phishing attempt seem more credible, according to research published Sunday by Genians, a South Korean cybersecurity firm.

Southeast Asia

Johor MP latest rep to be blackmailed with doctored sex tape

Free Malaysia Today

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah has become the latest victim of a series of threatening emails with doctored sex tapes sent to elected representatives. Puah, a Johor PKR vice-chief, said he will lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission tomorrow. He urged the government to expedite enacting laws to curb the misuse of artificial intelligence technology.

Cambodia pledges anti-scammer cooperation with Thailand after 10-hour talks

Khasod English

Cambodia has agreed to cooperate with Thailand in dismantling scammer networks following a marathon 10-hour negotiation session held at the Indochine Hotel in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province, that concluded at 8:00 p.m. on September 16. Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, head of Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce, reached the agreement with Police Lieutenant General Seang Sarid, Deputy Commissioner of the Cambodian National Police. Cambodia committed to presenting an action plan within one month.

South Asian perspectives on critical cyber threats, law, and norms

Stimson

As cyberspace becomes increasingly central to global security and diplomacy, South Asia faces unique challenges shaped by rapid technological change and regional tensions. This special series, featuring video contributions from regional experts, dives into the evolving cyber landscape through the lens of crisis management, strategic stability, and international norms.

South & Central Asia

Nepal’s Gen Z elects interim leader on Discord – a first for digital democracy

Cyber News

Marcus Walsh

Nepal’s political crisis erupted in early September when the government shut down 26 social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube, X, and Discord among them – after the firms missed a deadline to register with regulators. Overnight, close to 30 million people lost access to the apps they used every day. The reaction was immediate. Within days, Kathmandu and other cities saw some of the biggest protests in years. Young Nepalis turned out in force, accusing leaders of corruption and repression. A number of groups even revived calls to abolish the monarchy outright.

UK

Musk’s Grok AI bot falsely suggests police misrepresented footage of far-right rally in London

The Guardian

Ben Quinn

The Metropolitan police has had to counter false suggestions by the artificial intelligence on Elon Musk’s X platform that the force passed off footage from 2020 as being from Saturday’s far-right rally in the city. The claim by the chatbot Grok was in answer to an X user’s query about where and when footage of police clashing with crowds was filmed.

Ukraine & Russia

Ever-faster weapon cycles: innovation and economics in the war in Ukraine

The Strategist

David Kirichenko

The rate of innovation and the economics of war in Ukraine are changing almost daily. Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022 expecting a quick victory, with soldiers even bringing parade uniforms and leaving behind important supplies. But it performed poorly, much to the surprise of the West. Instead, it is stuck in a war of attrition—but it has learned from its mistakes. Its learning is evident in its ability to scale up drone production.

With drone incursion, Russia pushes against the thickest part of NATO’s shield

The Strategist

Nathaniel England

Russian drones that flew into Poland last week were almost certainly not there by accident. This was a probe of NATO’s defences, another example of how coercive revisionist powers escalate within the grey-zone spectrum to test democracies’ resolve. In sending the uncrewed aircraft over Poland, Russia was pushing against the thickest part of NATO’s shield, a country that is deep into sweeping military rearmament and modernisation—and one that stands strongly against the Kremlin in support of Ukraine.

Big Tech

Microsoft, OpenAI Herald Trump’s UK Visit With Spending Pledges

Bloomberg

Mark Bergen, Ian King, and Dina Bass

Microsoft Corp., OpenAI and other American companies announced plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on technology infrastructure in the UK, part of a series of business deals that coincide with President Donald Trump’s visit to the nation this week. The tech giants are dedicating more than £31 billion ($42.3 billion) to artificial intelligence systems, quantum computing initiatives and other tech projects, the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a statement on Tuesday. Joining Trump on the visit are several Silicon Valley luminaries, including Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang and Sam Altman from OpenAI, which is also bringing its Stargate program to the UK.

Meta struggles to decouple from Chinese supplier of AI smart glasses

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy and Eleanor Olcott

A leading Chinese hardware maker is taking a stronger grip of the supply chain around Meta’s artificial intelligence-powered spectacles, despite the US tech giant seeking to align with the Trump administration’s anti-Beijing stance. Shandong-based Goertek has increased its stranglehold over the smart glasses industry, and the social media platform’s own extended supply chain, through a spate of dealmaking.

Meta created its own super PAC to politically kneecap its AI rivals

The Verge

Hayden Field and Tina Nguyen

In late August, two pro-AI super PACs were announced on the same day, intent on shaping the upcoming midterm elections. One was a fairly traditional super PAC, announced via a splashy press release, with multiple major industry players planning to donate over $100 million to boost AI-friendly candidates across the country.

Microsoft seizes 340 websites linked to growing phishing subscription service

Reuters

A.J. Vicens

Microsoft Inc said on Tuesday that it seized nearly 340 websites tied to a rapidly growing Nigerian-based service that allowed users to carry out phishing operations that stole at least 5,000 Microsoft user credentials. Microsoft obtained an order from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan earlier this month to seize domains associated with Raccoon0365, the subscription service that allowed users to carry out massive phishing campaigns, which sometimes involved thousands of emails at a time, according to Steven Masada, assistant general counsel for Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit.

Samsung patches zero-day security flaw used to hack into its customers’ phones

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Samsung says it has fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that is being used to hack into its customers’ phones. The phone maker said the security flaw, discovered in a software library for displaying images on Samsung devices, allows hackers to remotely plant malicious code on Samsung devices running Android 13 through the most recent version, Android 16.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI is building a ChatGPT for teens

Axios

Ashley Gold

ChatGPT guardrails for teens and people in emotional distress will roll out by the end of the year, OpenAI promised Tuesday. Stories about ChatGPT encouraging suicide or murder or failing to appropriately intervene have been accumulating recently, and people close to those harmed are blaming or suing OpenAI.

DeepSeek evaluates AI models for ‘frontier risks’, source says, as China promotes safety

South China Morning Post

Vincent Chow

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek has conducted internal evaluations on the “frontier risks” of its AI models, according to a person familiar with the matter. The development, not previously reported, comes as Beijing seeks to promote awareness of such risks within China’s AI industry.

Sam Altman says ChatGPT will stop talking about suicide with teens

The Verge

Hayden Field

On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company was attempting to balance privacy, freedom, and teen safety — principles that, he admitted, were in conflict. His blog post came hours before a Senate hearing focused on examining the harm of AI chatbots, held by the subcommittee on crime and counterterrorism and featuring some parents of children who died by suicide after talking to chatbots.

Silicon Valley bets big on ‘environments’ to train AI agents

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

Making AI agents more robust may take a new set of techniques that the industry is still discovering. One of those techniques is carefully simulating workspaces where agents can be trained on multi-step tasks — known as reinforcement learning environments. Similarly to how labeled datasets powered the last wave of AI, RL environments are starting to look like a critical element in the development of agents.

How AI is upending politics, tech, the media, and more

WIRED

Will Knight

In an increasingly divided world, one thing that everyone seems to agree on is that artificial intelligence is a hugely disruptive—and sometimes downright destructive—phenomenon. At WIRED’s AI Power Summit in New York on Monday, leaders from the worlds of tech, politics, and the media came together to discuss how AI is transforming their intertwined worlds.

Misc

Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen private data ransomed by hackers

BBC

Joe Tidy

Cyber criminals have stolen the private details of potentially millions of Balenciaga, Gucci and Alexander McQueen customers in an attack. The stolen data includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses and the total amount spent in the luxury stores around the world. Kering, the parent company of the luxury brands, has confirmed the breach and says it disclosed the incident to the relevant data protection authorities.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Taiwan steps up its undersea cable protections as threats grow

Nikkei Asia

In this episode, Katey speaks with Chief tech correspondent Annie Cheng Ting-Fang about Taiwan's increasing struggle to protect undersea cables that are critical for its connectivity and economy.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI

