Microsoft's Azure cloud services have been disrupted by undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea, the US tech giant says. Users of Azure - one of the world's leading cloud computing platforms - would experience delays because of problems with internet traffic moving through the Middle East BBC News

The European Commission announced this week that it’s fining Google €2.95 billion. The commission found that Google had violated European Union antitrust rules by favoring its own advertising services TechCrunch

Several trade groups, law firms and U.S. government agencies had all received an email appearing to be from the committee’s chairman, Rep. John Moolenaar, asking for input on proposed sanctions with which the legislators were planning to target Beijing The Wall Street Journal

ASPI

Modern military training demands northern Australian digital upgrade

The Strategist

John Coyne

The wars of the future will be won by those who train together in live, networked and constructive environments that reflect the full complexity of modern conflict. Australia’s training infrastructure has not fully kept pace with this reality, leaving gaps in how the Australian Defence Force prepares for high-end warfighting. To close this gap, Australia must make decisive investments in digital infrastructure across its exercise areas, particularly in the Northern Territory.

🚀 We’re rebuilding ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

As top AUKUS official joins Palantir, ethics watchdog warns of lobbying ‘risks’

Crikey

Anton Nilsson

The United Kingdom’s former director general for AUKUS has scored a top job with controversial tech firm Palantir. The senior Ministry of Defence alumnus, Damian Parmenter, sought advice from a UK ethics watchdog before joining Palantir. In advice written in June and made public earlier this week, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments warned there were several “risks” inherent in the new gig.

China

Chinese hackers pretended to be a top U.S. lawmaker during trade talks

The Wall Street Journal

Joel Schectman

As the Trump administration’s contentious trade talks with China were set to begin in Sweden last July, staffers on the House committee focused on U.S. competition with China began to get puzzling inquiries, according to people familiar with the matter. Several trade groups, law firms and U.S. government agencies had all received an email appearing to be from the committee’s chairman, Rep. John Moolenaar, asking for input on proposed sanctions with which the legislators were planning to target Beijing.

USA

All the President’s tech CEOs

WIRED

Brian Barrett

The scene opens confusingly. The camera zooms too close to the president’s face; the table at which the tech executives are seated seems far too long. Mark Zuckerberg is there, and Bill Gates and Tim Cook and Satya Nadella and Sam Altman and on and on, a baker’s dozen or so of Silicon Valley’s most powerful people—cutthroat competitors all—united here to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump.

ICE has spyware now

WIRED

Matt Burgess Andy Greenberg Lily Hay Newman

As the United States under Donald Trump continues to upend geopolitics and prompt potential diplomatic realignment around the world, China held an extensive military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday that put its latest high-tech weaponry on display. And after announcing his desire to rebrand the US Department of Defense as the so-called US Department of War and signing an executive order about the change on Friday, Defense.gov began redirecting to War.gov.

FCC taking steps that would allow US prisons to jam prisoners’ cellphone signals

Associated Press

Meg Kinnard

Federal officials on Friday said they are taking steps that will give state and federal prisons the right to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices they argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Friday during a news conference in Arkansas that his agency would vote at its Sept. 30 meeting on a proposal to lift a restriction in place that prohibits state and federal prisons from jamming signals of phones that prisoners aren’t allowed to have.

Trump family adds $1.3 Billion of crypto wealth in span of weeks

Bloomberg

Annie Massa and Tom Maloney

It took just a few eventful weeks for President Donald Trump’s family to rack up about $1.3 billion from two crypto ventures, each less than a year old. The haul from crypto firm World Liberty Financial and separate mining operation American Bitcoin Corp. shows how still-nascent projects are already translating into tangible wealth for the first family. The sums rival the values of long-held golf and resort properties that had been synonymous with the Trumps, whose fortune now stands at $7.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

North Asia

Japan, India bust international fraud ring with Microsoft's help

Nikkei Asia

Rei Kobayashi and Tatsuya Sudo

Japan's National Police Agency and India's Central Bureau of Investigation, aided by information supplied by Microsoft and other private-sector organizations, have uncovered an India-based fraud ring that targeted people living in Japan. The two agencies identified an Indian operation that ran "technical support scams," in which scammers would falsely tell victims that their computers were infected with a virus and then demand money.

Japan-US startup ecosystem roundup at Stanford University: bridging innovation across continents

TechBullion

Uzair HasaN

A groundbreaking initiative connected Japanese entrepreneurs with Silicon Valley’s resources, networks, and mentorship, empowering startups to scale globally. On September 4th, Stanford University hosted a landmark event that highlighted the growing interconnectivity of global startup ecosystems: the Japan-US Startup Ecosystem Roundup. The gathering explored policy and market-driven opportunities for cross-border growth, bringing together visionary leaders, influential investors, and pioneering entrepreneurs shaping the future of innovation between Japan and the United States.

Southeast Asia

Iris-scan expansion on hold in Thailand

Bangkok Post

Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

Tools for Humanity Thailand has decided to suspend the further expansion of its iris-scanning locations for two weeks as it seeks to address concerns that have arisen about the safety of biometric data. The company is preparing to host an “Orb Deep Dive Day”, inviting security experts and regulators to verify for themselves that its service does not store or misuse people’s biometric data, said Pakapol Thangtongchin, manager of Tools For Humanity Thailand.

China's rare earth miners rise and PCB booms in Thailand

Nikkei Asia

Thailand is rapidly emerging as a new production hub for printed circuit boards, or PCBs, as global demand for artificial intelligence servers and graphic cards accelerates. Nikkei Asia's tech correspondents Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang took a deep dive into the new industry landscape in the Southeast Asian country and reported on the tectonic shifts taking place in this niche tech sector, previously concentrated in Taiwan and China.

Malaysia concerned over scams from fake BTS stations

Vietnam Plus

Fake base transceiver station devices, which mimic legitimate telecommunications towers to spread fraudulent SMS messages, pose a growing threat to Malaysia’s national security. The emergence of fake BTS scams showed how cybercriminals were becoming increasingly bold in exploiting weaknesses in communication networks, Research Nexus UiTM deputy director for cyber technologies Associate Professor Dr Mohamad Yusof Darus was quoted by New Sunday Times as saying.

South & Central Asia

India's manufacturing states fight to attract chip investments

Nikkei Asia

Soumyajit Saha

India's traditional manufacturing states are rolling out stronger semiconductor production incentives and worker training programs as they look to finally win a slice of the South Asian nation's aggressive push to expand its nascent chip making industry. Ministers and senior bureaucrats from several states so far left on the sidelines have told Nikkei Asia that they are studying incentives offered by their peers and reworking their own policies.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia says it struck Ukrainian military targets with drones, missiles and aircraft

Reuter

Russia said on Sunday that it had used aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery to strike Ukrainian armaments factories, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, airfields and arsenals. Ukrainian officials said that Russia's largest overnight air attack of the war set the main building of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on fire and left three people dead. "Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery... have damaged targets in the military-industrial complex and the transport infrastructure of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukraine Armed Forces," the Russian defence ministry said.

Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines

Reuters

President Vladimir Putin urged aerospace industry leaders on Friday to press on with efforts to develop booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles and build on Russia's longstanding reputation as a leader in space technology. Putin, who has spent the past week in China and the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, flew to the southern Russian city of Samara, where he met industry specialists and toured the Kuznetsov design bureau aircraft engine manufacturing plant.

Europe

EU fines Google $3.5B over adtech ‘abuse’

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

The European Commission announced this week that it’s fining Google €2.95 billion. The commission found that Google had violated European Union antitrust rules by favoring its own advertising services. Specifically, the commission said Google “abused” its “dominant positions” by favoring its ad exchange AdX in both its publisher ad server and in its ad-buying tools.

Czech cyber agency warns against Chinese tech in critical infrastructure

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The Czech Republic's National Cyber and Information Security Agency is instructing critical infrastructure organizations in the country to avoid using Chinese technology or transferring user data to servers located in China. The agency warned that these actions constitute a significant cybersecurity threat and should be entirely avoided unless there's a reasonable justification for continuing the practice. The NUKIB states that it has re-evaluated its risk estimate of significant disruptions caused by China, now assessing it at a "High" level, indicating a high probability of occurrence.

Greece, OpenAI agree deal to boost innovation in schools, small businesses

Reuters

Greece and OpenAI signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to broaden access to AI tools in secondary education and foster innovation among small businesses, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence company said. The agreement makes Greece one of the first countries to implement ChatGPT Edu, a specialized version of ChatGPT designed for academic institutions, OpenAI said in a statement. Under the memorandum, Greek startups focused on healthcare, climate change, education, and public sectors will gain access to OpenAI’s technology and credits to support their projects.

Middle East

Microsoft cloud services disrupted by Red Sea cable cuts

BBC News

Seher Asaf

Microsoft's Azure cloud services have been disrupted by undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea, the US tech giant says. Users of Azure - one of the world's leading cloud computing platforms - would experience delays because of problems with internet traffic moving through the Middle East, the company said. Microsoft did not explain what might have caused the damage to the undersea cables, but added that it had been able to reroute traffic through other paths.

70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks, warns UAE Cyber Security Council

Economic Times

The UAE is intensifying efforts to secure its digital space as cyber risks grow, with the UAE Cyber Security Council warning that 70 per cent of smart home devices are vulnerable to cyberattacks if not properly protected. Smart technologies in homes, such as voice assistants, surveillance devices, smart lighting and air conditioning systems, have become an attractive target for hackers, especially given the weak security awareness among some users or reliance on default device settings.

UAE debuts QuantumConnect: a new era in secure communications

The Middle East Observer

The UAE has revealed QuantumConnect, a next-generation, hardware-based encryption platform co-developed by the Technology Innovation Institute —the applied research branch of the Advanced Technology Research Council —together with VentureOne and telecom conglomerate e&. This pioneering solution represents a leap forward in secure communications, embedding advanced quantum encryption directly into fibre infrastructure to deliver unparalleled protection.

Big Tech

Google Gemini dubbed ‘high risk’ for kids and teens in new safety assessment

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

Common Sense Media, a kids-safety-focused nonprofit offering ratings and reviews of media and technology, released its risk assessment of Google’s Gemini AI products on Friday. While the organization found that Google’s AI clearly told kids it was a computer, not a friend — something that’s associated with helping drive delusional thinking and psychosis in emotionally vulnerable individuals — it did suggest that there was room for improvement across several other fronts.

Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia says GAIN AI Act would restrict competition, likens it to AI Diffusion Rule

Reuters

Nvidia said on Friday the AI GAIN Act would restrict global competition for advanced chips, with similar effects on the U.S. leadership and economy as the AI Diffusion Rule, which put limits on the computing power countries could have. Short for Guaranteeing Access and Innovation for National Artificial Intelligence Act, the GAIN AI Act was introduced as part of the National Defense Authorization Act and stipulates that AI chipmakers prioritize domestic orders for advanced processors before supplying them to foreign customers.

ASML becomes Mistral AI’s top shareholder after leading latest funding round, sources say

Reuters

Milana Vinn and Max A. Cherney

ASML, a crucial supplier of advanced chipmaking equipment, is set to become the top shareholder of French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI in a move to strengthen European tech sovereignty, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Dutch ASML is committing 1.3 billion euros for Mistral’s 1.7 billion euro fundraise and is expected to get a board seat at Mistral, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

‘Existential crisis’: how Google’s shift to AI has upended the online news model

The Guardian

Mark Sweney

When the chief executive of the Financial Times suggested at a media conference this summer that rival publishers might consider a “Nato for news” alliance to strengthen negotiations with artificial intelligence companies there was a ripple of chuckles from attendees. Yet Jon Slade’s revelation that his website had seen a “pretty sudden and sustained” decline of 25% to 30% in traffic to its articles from readers arriving via internet search engines quickly made clear the serious nature of the threat the AI revolution poses.

Are bad incentives to blame for AI hallucinations?

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

A new research paper from OpenAI asks why large language models like GPT-5 and chatbots like ChatGPT still hallucinate, and whether anything can be done to reduce those hallucinations. In a blog post summarizing the paper, OpenAI defines hallucinations as “plausible but false statements generated by language models,” and it acknowledges that despite improvements, hallucinations “remain a fundamental challenge for all large language models” — one that will never be completely eliminated.

Misc

Noisy Bear targets Kazakhstan energy sector with BarrelFire phishing campaign

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

A threat actor possibly of Russian origin has been attributed to a new set of attacks targeting the energy sector in Kazakhstan. The activity, codenamed Operation BarrelFire, is tied to a new threat group tracked by Seqrite Labs as Noisy Bear. The threat actor has been active since at least April 2025. "The campaign is targeted towards employees of KazMunaiGas or KMG where the threat entity delivered a fake document related to the KMG IT department, mimicking official internal communication and leveraging themes such as policy updates, internal certification procedures, and salary adjustments," security researcher Subhajeet Singha said.

The growing debate over expanding age verification laws

TechCrunch

Amanda Silberling

Technologists and policymakers are reckoning with a generation-defining problem on the internet: while it can be a revolutionary force for unprecedented education and connection across the globe, it can also pose dangers to children when they have completely unfettered access. There is no simple way, however, to monitor children’s internet access without surveilling adults, paving the way for disastrous online privacy violations.

