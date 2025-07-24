Good morning. It's Thursday, 24th of July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Microsoft says Chinese “threat actors”, including state-sponsored hackers, have exploited security vulnerabilities in its SharePoint document-sharing servers, with research indicating that several hundred government agencies and organisations have been breached. The majority of the victims are in the US, it found, while Bloomberg reported that the US agency charged with overseeing nuclear weapons, the National Nuclear Security Administration, was among the victims The Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's long-awaited "action plan" for artificial intelligence on Wednesday, laying out a largely hands-off, pro-innovation approach to governing the rapidly evolving technology and related industries Nikkei Asia

After a decade of Amazon AMZN 0.22% increase; green up pointing triangle saying Alexa isn’t listening to your every word, the company is buying a bracelet that can. Bee’s wearable transcribes all the conversations in your day—including when you talk to yourself. It then uses artificial intelligence to turn that giant word soup into a searchable history, offering up key events and even to-do lists based on your chatter The Wall Street Journal

ASPI

Australia and partners need a new and imaginative agenda for UN cyber talks

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita and Bart Hogeveen

The latest stretch in a two-decade-long diplomatic effort to codify rules in cyberspace concluded with a consensus UN report earlier this month. That diplomacy stands in contrast to reality: last week NATO condemned Russia’s cyberattacks on its allies, Britain imposed sanctions on Russia’s military intelligence agency, and Singapore dealt with a cyberattack by a China-linked threat actor. Previous UN cyber working groups made progress in promoting state responsibility and accountability. But the latest Open-Ended Working Group focused more on institutional processes than agile responses to pressing threats.

The Taiwan scenarios 3: Day zero

The Strategist

Nathan Attrill and ASPI Defence Strategy Staff

If China decides to dramatically accelerate unification with Taiwan—whether through subversion, quarantine, blockade or full-scale invasion—the first 24 hours will be pivotal. But they will hardly be the end. Taiwan will fight back. Whatever course China takes, it won’t be settling a dispute but creating an on-going crisis in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwan would not just collapse, capitulate or hand itself over. While it has been outpaced by the scale of China’s military developments, it is more capable than many assume. From cyber defences and special forces to citizen resilience and political resolve, Taiwan’s initial response capacity would be significant. And it is precisely this preparedness, sharpened by decades of existential threat, that makes any Chinese escalation a high-risk gamble.

Not just government: cloud system security is everybody’s responsibility

The Strategist

Justin Bassi

Australia’s move to cloud-based technologies can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the early adoption of the internet and social media. At first, those earlier developments were not seen as critical infrastructure or technology that needed protection to defend a nation’s citizenry, security and sovereignty. Reaping the innovative benefits of cloud computing in a way that does not leave the nation less safe requires a clear and enforceable model of shared responsibility for cloud security. Individual roles should be well-defined, obligations understood and accountability embedded at every level.

Chinese Hackers Are Exploiting Flaws in Widely Used Software, Microsoft Says

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

The company said state-backed hacking groups were breaching systems through flaws in SharePoint, which is used by the U.S. government and companies around the world. James Corera, the director of the cyber, technology and security program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research group, said that being able to deploy back doors to enable long-term access was “a level of sophistication typically associated with the most advanced actors.” While there was no public confirmation that the Chinese hackers had stolen those cryptographic keys, it was clear that China’s state-sponsored operations had become increasingly precise in recent years, he said.

Australia

Age verification is coming to search engines in Australia – with huge implications for privacy and inclusion

The Guardian

Samantha Floreani

The way we use the internet in Australia is changing. Soon, it won’t just be social media platforms asking to verify your age. Come December, age verification requirements will also extend to search engines – with significant ramifications. That means you may need to scan your face or do an identity check to use a search engine as a logged-in user. And it’s unlikely to stop there: the eSafety commissioner is considering rules for mandatory age checks across the entire internet landscape.'

Genea IVF confirms sensitive patient health information on dark web

ABC News

Rhiana Whitson

Patients of Australia's third-largest IVF provider, Genea, have been informed that their sensitive information — including medical history — has been posted on the dark web. The update comes more than five months after the ABC revealed cyber criminals had targeted the fertility clinic, which is used by tens of thousands of people across the country. In emails sent to affected patients over the past few days, Genea CEO Tim Yeoh confirmed the company had wrapped up its probe into the February cyber attack: "We are not notifying you about a new incident".

China

Expert warns China could use TikTok to influence public opinion in prelude to war

Taiwan News

Keoni Everington

An information warfare expert on Tuesday warned that China could use TikTok to undermine morale before a possible invasion. The Institute of Sociology at Academia Sinica hosted a lecture Monday titled “CCP Propaganda in Taiwan” that included Lee Chih-te, former head of the Asia Fact Check Lab, per Rti. The event presented findings from collaborative research between Academia Sinica and civil society groups on China’s information warfare tactics.

TikTok could be tool for China to sway Taiwanese youth during wartime: Experts

Focus Taiwan CNA English News

Experts in information warfare on Tuesday warned that China could use TikTok to influence young people in Taiwan, particularly in a pre-war or wartime scenario, during a seminar in Taipei on Beijing's propaganda efforts targeting Taiwan. "We believe TikTok poses a significant national security risk during the gray zone period," said Lee Chih-te, former chief of the now-disbanded Asia Fact Check Lab, citing findings from interviews and research. The gray zone period Lee referred to is a phase characterized by coercive actions -- such as disinformation operations and military intimidation -- by China that fall short of open conflict with Taiwan.

Amazon to shut down Shanghai AI research lab

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou

Amazon is shutting down its AI Lab in Shanghai, the latest U.S. tech giant to retreat from China amid ongoing trade and tech tensions between the world's two largest economies. "After a thorough review of our organization, our priorities, and what we need to focus on going forward, we've made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS," said Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser, referring to Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing platform.

USA

US nuclear weapons agency ‘among 400 organisations breached by Chinese hackers’

The Guardian

Joanna Partridge

Microsoft says Chinese “threat actors”, including state-sponsored hackers, have exploited security vulnerabilities in its SharePoint document-sharing servers, with research indicating that several hundred government agencies and organisations have been breached. Hackers have already breached 400 agencies, businesses and other groups, the Dutch cybersecurity company Eye Security said, adding: “We expect it may continue to rise as investigations progress.” The majority of the victims are in the US, it found, while Bloomberg reported that the US agency charged with overseeing nuclear weapons, the National Nuclear Security Administration, was among the victims.

What does Trump's AI action plan mean for Asia?

Nikkei Asia

Yifan Yu

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's long-awaited "action plan" for artificial intelligence on Wednesday, laying out a largely hands-off, pro-innovation approach to governing the rapidly evolving technology and related industries. The 28-page plan, titled "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan," has three major themes: cutting red tape and potentially blocking state-level regulations on AI; overhauling permitting rules and energy supply for AI data centers and semiconductor manufacturing; and calling for other countries to adopt AI models and technology infrastructure from the U.S. rather than China.

White House unveils America’s AI Action Plan

The White House

The White House today released “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan”, in accordance with President Trump’s January executive order on Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI. Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. The Plan identifies over 90 Federal policy actions across three pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security – that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.

Accelerate AI Innovation

AI GOV

America is in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence. Winning this race will usher in a new era of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. Recognizing this, President Trump directed the creation of an AI Action Plan in the early days of his second term in office. Based on the three pillars of accelerating innovation, building AI infrastructure, and leading in international diplomacy and security, this Action Plan is America’s roadmap to win the race.

Trump’s AI Action Plan is a crusade against ‘Bias’—and regulation

WIRED

Kate Knibbs and Will Knight

On Wednesday, the Trump administration unveiled its new artificial intelligence action plan geared at keeping US efforts competitive with China. With over 90 policies recommended, it’s a wide-ranging document that, if followed, would give Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies even more leeway to grow. “We believe we’re in an AI race,” White House AI czar David Sacks said on a call ahead of the action plan’s release. “We want the United States to win that race.”

Build AI in America

Anthropic

For the United States to lead the world in AI, we must make substantial investments in computing power and electricity that make it possible to build AI in America. As technology evolves, the required resources, infrastructure, and regulatory conditions need to change too. That’s why we are releasing a set of policy recommendations to support building the necessary domestic infrastructure to train the world’s most capable AI models in the U.S. and support the broad deployment of AI across sectors.

North Asia

Taiwan plans AI projects to boost economy by $510 billion

Reuters

Taiwan plans to launch its "Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects" initiative, aimed at generating more than T$15 trillion in economic value by 2040 as it strives to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday that Taiwan aims to leverage its information and communications technology sector and world-leading semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to become a global AI influencer and a "smart technology island."

Asia's 'peak polarization' is yet to come, says Taiwan's Audrey Tang

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

Audrey Tang, Taiwan's cyber ambassador, warned that the peak of Asia's political polarization is "yet to come" and that the region must use digital technology to bolster public trust in democracy. The former digital minister of Taiwan, speaking to Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of the Nikkei Global Digital Summit on Tuesday, said Asia "did not succumb to the first wave of polarization" that hit Western democracies in 2024, due to the region's cultural tendency to prioritize personal relationships over individualism. This means, however, that Asia "may not be yet over peak polarization," she said.

Japan-US trade deal could lessen impact on Japanese automakers by $11bn

Nikkei Asia

Ryosuke Hanada

The new Japan-U.S. trade deal reduces the tariff burden on Japan's seven big automakers by an estimated 1.6 trillion yen, but the 15% duties they now face -- while down from the 27.5% imposed earlier this year -- remain far higher than the 2.5% they saw before President Donald Trump started imposing new tariffs. In April, Trump added 25 percentage points to the basic 2.5% U.S. tariff rate on imported cars. Japan exported nearly 1.37 million automobiles to the U.S. in 2024, accounting for more than 30% of the country's auto exports, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association reports.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia, Singapore agree to enhance defense ties, including cyber

The Jakarta Post

Yvette Tanamal

Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to intensify defense cooperation by increasing joint exercises between their land, sea, air and cyber forces, among other measures, as the two neighbors grapple with navigating the current geopolitical landscape. The enhanced bilateral defense cooperation was agreed on Tuesday at the Defense Ministry in Central Jakarta, where Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Vice Adm. Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of the Singapore Armed Forces, met on the sidelines of the annual dialogue between the Indonesian Military and the SAF.

Cyber clashes between Cambodia and Thailand threaten ASEAN stability

Modern Diplomacy

M. Faizal Bin Abdul Rahman

Bilateral tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, following the border clash on May 28, 2025, between the two countries’ militaries, have spread to cyberspace. Both sides have traded accusations of cyberattacks, disinformation, and complicity in cybercrime, specifically online scams. To an outside observer, this development could mark an evolution in the two countries’ relations as their historical rivalry and unresolved territorial dispute increasingly adopt digital characteristics. For the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, this development could be of concern due to its possible implications for the security and stability of regional cyberspace.

New decree prevented damages from online scams totalling 5.8bn baht in 3 months

The Nation Thailand

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Wednesday that a new royal decree on cybercrime had helped prevent damage to the public worth approximately 5.8 billion baht in the three months since its enforcement. Prasert said the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes, which came into effect on April 13, 2025, has enabled more effective integration among government agencies tackling cybercrime, thereby significantly reducing losses from online scams.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukraine arrests suspected admin of XSS Russian hacking forum

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The suspected administrator of the Russian-speaking hacking forum XSS.is was arrested by the Ukrainian authorities yesterday at the request of the Paris public prosecutor's office. XSS.is is a Russian-speaking cybercrime forum that has been active since 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the major online hubs for cybercriminal activity, with over 50,000 registered users. The platform was used to sell malware, access to compromised systems, advertise ransomware-as-a-service platforms, and discuss illegal activities.

Big Tech

OpenAI CEO tells Federal Reserve confab that entire job categories will disappear due to AI

The Guardian

Joseph Gedeon

During his latest trip to Washington, OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, painted a sweeping vision of an AI-dominated future in which entire job categories disappear, presidents follow ChatGPT’s recommendations and hostile nations wield artificial intelligence as a weapon of mass destruction, all while positioning his company as the indispensable architect of humanity’s technological destiny. Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference at the Federal Reserve board of governors, Altman told the crowd that certain job categories would be completely eliminated by AI advancement.

Microsoft server hack has now hit 400 victims, researchers say

Reuters

A sweeping cyber-espionage campaign organization centered on vulnerable versions of Microsoft's server software has now claimed about 400 victims, according to researchers at Netherlands-based Eye Security. The figure, which is derived from a count of digital artifacts discovered during scans of servers running vulnerable versions of Microsoft's SharePoint software, compares to 100 organizations cataloged over the weekend. Eye Security says the figure is likely an undercount.

Neuralink targets $1 billion revenue by 2031, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters

Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink aims to implant its chips in 20,000 people a year, and generate at least $1 billion in annual revenue by 2031, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing investor documents. The company aims to operate five large clinics within six years and offer three versions of its brain implant, including Telepathy for communication between the brain and machines, Blindsight for restoring vision, and Deep for treating tremors and Parkinson's disease, according to the report.

Meta unveils wristband for controlling computers with hand gestures

The New York Times

Cade Metz

The prototype looks like a giant rectangular wristwatch. But it doesn’t tell the time: It lets you control a computer from across the room simply by moving your hand. With a gentle turn of the wrist, you can push a cursor across your laptop screen. If you tap your thumb against your forefinger, you can open an app on your desktop computer. And when you write your name in the air, as if you were holding a pencil, the letters will appear on your smartphone.

Artificial Intelligence

Why Amazon wants an AI bracelet that records everything you say

The Wall Street Journal

Nicole Nguyen

It’s funny. After a decade of Amazon AMZN 0.22% increase; green up pointing triangle saying Alexa isn’t listening to your every word, the company is buying a bracelet that can. Bee’s wearable transcribes all the conversations in your day—including when you talk to yourself. It then uses artificial intelligence to turn that giant word soup into a searchable history, offering up key events and even to-do lists based on your chatter. Bee Chief Executive Maria de Lourdes Zollo said the company, which imagines “a world where AI is truly personal,” is joining Amazon in a LinkedIn post. An Amazon spokeswoman said that while a deal is signed, the agreement isn’t yet closed. For Amazon, it’s a small move in a potentially huge future market.

Google revenue soars on AI boom, and investors eye spending surge

The Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt

Google’s parent company reported a 14% jump in year-over-year revenue, driven by growth in its cloud and search divisions that was tempered by heavy spending on artificial intelligence. The parent company, Alphabet GOOGL -0.58%decrease; red down pointing triangle, had record sales of $96.4 billion in the second quarter but also said capital expenditure expectations for the year would increase by 13% to about $85 billion. That compares with $52.5 billion in 2024.

The use of AI is accelerating. What are we learning about the implications for development?

Development Intelligence Lab

David Roach

AI doesn’t just enhance human productivity—it replaces certain types of labour, and it’s starting at the bottom. In the U.S., entry-level hiring in tech has fallen by 50 percent, as employers quietly hand foundational work—operations, communications, and analysis—to machines. By absorbing what used to be “learning-curve” work, AI is silently raising the bar for where careers begin. And in many of the places we work, those on-ramps were already fragile. If we’re not careful, we’ll wind up encouraging young people to upskill for roles that no longer exist or are harder to attain.

McKinsey bars China practice from generative AI work amid geopolitical tensions

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott, Thomas Hale and Ellesheva Kissin

McKinsey has stopped its China business from undertaking consultancy work related to generative artificial intelligence amid geopolitical tensions, excluding it from one of the most potentially lucrative markets for consultants in the country. The US firm instructed its mainland Chinese operation to refrain from projects deploying generative AI in recent months, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. One of the people said the move was prompted by Washington’s growing scrutiny of US companies operating in sensitive sectors such as AI and quantum computing in China.

The other AI race: An export promotion strategy for the Global South

Carnegie Endowment International Peace

Marianne Lu and Sam Winter-Levy

For many in Washington and Silicon Valley, the race to artificial general intelligence has become the defining test of U.S. technological leadership. But the scramble to dominate the frontier has obscured a parallel—and in many ways more immediate—contest: the race to deploy and embed AI systems across the globe and thereby secure market share, technological influence, and political leverage. In much of the world, the outcome of that race will not hinge on who builds the most powerful model, but on who shows up with reliable infrastructure, tailored applications, and financing to match.

How AI can unlock public wisdom and revitalize democratic governance

Carnegie Endowment International Peace

Rahmin Sarabi

Across the United States, democracy faces mounting challenges from polarization, public distrust, and increasingly complex societal challenges. Traditional systems of civic participation—and the broader foundations of democratic governance—have struggled to adapt as media and electoral incentives increasingly reward outrage over understanding. Despite these challenges, new possibilities are emerging. Artificial intelligence—specifically large language models —is beginning to serve as a transformative tool for public engagement and policymaking, led by innovative governments and civic institutions.

AI has a safety problem. This is how to manage It

The Wall Street Journal

Steven Rosenbush

The weaknesses that led xAI’s Grok to make violent and antisemitic posts can be managed, but only if people want to do so. You may have heard that the AI chatbot for X this month posted instructions for breaking into a politically active attorney’s home and assaulting him, and also said its last name was “MechaHitler.” It has been less publicized that the episodes apparently resulted from a known vulnerability of large language models, and that the way Grok was tuned at the time of the episode seems to have made it particularly susceptible. The problem, called indirect prompt injection, occurs when models are influenced by inappropriate, erroneous or hostile content that they have retrieved online without the tools or rules to screen it out.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share