Good morning. It's Friday, 29th of August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Microsoft announced two powerful AI models it built that it says perform at the level of the world’s top offerings, after years of backing others made by OpenAI. Semafor

The US government has begun distributing gross domestic product data on public blockchains, according to Commerce Department officials. Bloomberg

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said he still sees China being a $50bn market for the company this year if it can continue delivering competitive products. Financial Times

Australia

AWS’s Canberra mega-deal surges past $400m

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

A controversial AWS whole of government agreement has surged to more than $400 million in just four months, putting it on pace to eclipse both previous iterations by the end of the year.

OpenAI makes landfall in Australia as ChatGPT booms

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

OpenAI is planting its flag in Australia, confirming plans to open its first local office in Sydney this year as the maker of ChatGPT cements its position in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Australia’s stablecoin opportunity in the Pacific

The Interpreter

Monique Taylor

Stablecoins are moving from the fringes of cryptocurrency speculation into mainstream payment channels. Their relevance for Australia is not just about financial regulation in Canberra – they are likely to reshape remittances and financial access, areas already central to Australia’s wider influence in the Pacific.

China

Meituan shares plunge as China’s delivery price wars escalate

Financial Times

Thomas Hale

China’s food delivery giant Meituan posted a 97% profit drop in Q2 to Rmb365mn ($51mn), blaming “irrational competition” as Alibaba and JD.com intensified a price war in the sector, where ultrafast delivery has become the norm in major cities.

China’s BYD outsells Tesla in Europe again

The Wall Street Journal

Mauro Orru

BYD sold more cars in Europe than Tesla once again last month, a sign that Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker continues to face stiff competition from its Chinese rival as it expands aggressively in the continent.

China is building a brain-computer interface industry

WIRED

A new policy document outlines China’s plan to create an internationally competitive BCI industry within five years, and proposes developing devices for both health and consumer uses.

USA

US puts GDP data on the blockchain in Trump crypto push

Bloomberg

Josh Wingrove, Olga Kharif, and Jennifer A Dlouhy

The US government has begun distributing gross domestic product data on public blockchains, according to Commerce Department officials. The move is seen as a US government seal of approval on blockchain technology, which is increasingly being used for trading, and is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to endorse the crypto industry.

Nvidia’s $50bn China opportunity, TSMC dumps China tools

Financial Times

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said he still sees China being a $50bn market for the company this year if it can continue delivering competitive products, even as Beijing labels its H20 chip a security risk and TSMC rules out Chinese tools for 2nm production.

Nvidia has a China problem Axios

US stock indexes rise but Nvidia shares dip; dollar weakens

Reuters

Caroline Valetkevitch

Major U.S. stock indexes were slightly higher on Thursday even as Nvidia shares slipped amid uncertainty over its China business, while the dollar weakened against the euro and yen as traders anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts soon.

FTC chair warns Google not to discriminate against GOP email

Axios

Hans Nichols

The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission is warning Google not to filter or suppress emails sent by Republicans over Gmail, according to a letter sent from the FTC chair to Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.

TransUnion says hackers stole 4.4 million customers’ personal information

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Credit reporting giant TransUnion has disclosed a data breach affecting more than 4.4 million customers’ personal information. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general’s office on Thursday, TransUnion attributed the July 28 breach to unauthorized access of a third-party application storing customers’ personal data for its U.S. consumer support operations.

Zuckerberg pressed Trump on digital taxes before tariff threat

Bloomberg

Riley Griffin and Jennifer A Dlouhy

President Donald Trump threatened to inflict “substantial” tariffs on countries that impose digital taxes after a White House meeting with Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. Nations with digital services taxes include France, Italy, Austria, Spain and the UK, with rates and thresholds varying among jurisdictions.

Republicans investigate Wikipedia over allegations of organized bias

The Hill

Emily Brooks

House Oversight Republicans opened a probe into alleged organized efforts to bias Wikipedia entries, pressing the Wikimedia Foundation for answers on content moderation and neutrality.

North Asia

Map shows Taiwan's new undersea cable

Taiwan News

Keoni Everington

Taiwan Security Monitor uploaded a map to X showing the new cable. The map also shows incidents of suspected Chinese sabotage of undersea cables around Taiwan from 2023 to 2025.

Taiwan traces Chinese hackers selling stolen data to trafficking ring

Focus Taiwan

Hsieh Hsin-en and Ko Lin

Taiwan's Investigation Bureau said Thursday it had traced a Chinese hacker group called "CrazyHunter," which allegedly sold stolen personal data to trafficking rings in both Taiwan and China. Between February and March, members of CrazyHunter launched ransomware attacks on Taiwan-based hospitals, listed companies and universities, demanding ransom payments, the bureau said in a news release.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New Zealand joins international partners in countering China-linked cyber attacks

RNZ

New Zealand's cyber security agency has joined international partners in issuing guidance on malicious cyber activity it says is linked to China. The National Cyber Security Centre, which sits within the Government Communications Security Bureau, said the activity, known as Salt Typhoon, had been observed in several countries, including New Zealand.

Ukraine – Russia

Russian drones are flying over U.S. weapons routes in Germany

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt

Russia or its proxies are flying surveillance drones over routes that the United States and its allies use to ferry military supplies through eastern Germany, collecting intelligence that could be used to bolster the Kremlin’s sabotage campaign and assist its troops in Ukraine, according to U.S. and other Western officials.

China trade data points to drone parts exports to Russia, Ukraine

Nikkei Asia

Itsuro Fujino

China may be exporting drone components to Russia and Ukraine, trade data suggests, despite official denials that it is supplying them to parties in the conflict. China exported 2.6 billion lithium-ion batteries worldwide in the seven months through July, about 20% more than a year earlier, government customs data shows. But the number going to Russia surged roughly 90%.

Europe

EU industry chief warns of US trade deal review if Trump’s tech demands continue

POLITICO

Eliza Gkritsi and Océane Herrero

The trade deal between the European Union and the United States will “have to be reviewed” if the U.S. is serious about its demands for the EU to deregulate its tech sector, the EU industry chief Stéphane Séjourné said on Wednesday.

Macron wants EU to target US Big Tech after new Trump tariff threat

POLITICO

One step ahead: Stark Industries Solutions preempts EU sanctions

The Record by Recorded Future

UK-registered web‑hosting provider Stark Industries Solutions rebranded and shifted infrastructure weeks before the EU sanctions designation on May 20, 2025, effectively preserving operational continuity. This underlines how hostile infrastructure operators can evade enforcement via rebranding and structural maneuvering across borders, exposing gaps in Europe’s cyber-sanctions architecture.

Big Tech

Microsoft unveils powerful new home-grown AI models

Semafor

Reed Albergotti

Microsoft announced two powerful AI models it built that it says perform at the level of the world’s top offerings, after years of backing others made by OpenAI. The move officially pits Microsoft’s AI division, led by Mustafa Suleyman, against OpenAI and the rest of the industry, and helps it control its destiny in the high stakes AI race between tech giants and heavily funded AI startups.

Microsoft warns of ransomware gang shifting to steal cloud data, lock companies out of systems

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Ransomware gangs are adjusting their tactics to steal data stored in the cloud and lock companies out of their own systems. Microsoft published a warning on Wednesday about a campaign it recently witnessed involving a threat actor that has been launching ransomware attacks since 2021.

Artificial Intelligence

One long sentence is all it takes to make LLMs misbehave

The Register

Gareth Halfacree

Security researchers from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 found that a single, poorly punctuated run-on sentence can consistently bypass LLM guardrails—achieving an 80–100% success rate across models like Llama, Gemma, and Qwen.

Musk's xAI forays into agentic coding with new model

Reuters

Juby Babu

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, on Thursday released a new "speedy and economical" agentic coding model, marking its entry into a key focus area for AI companies. An agentic coding tool is an AI-powered software application that can autonomously perform coding-related tasks.

OpenAI makes Realtime API generally available with new speech-to-speech model

ZDNET

Sabrina Ortiz

OpenAI updated its Realtime API, now generally available, on Thursday, with new features that allow developers and enterprises to build more reliable voice agents.

Misc

Bluesky now platform of choice for science community

ArsTechnica

Jennifer Ouellette

A new survey finds scientists are increasingly favoring Bluesky over Twitter for professional networking and public communication. Researchers cite Bluesky’s decentralized model, fewer harassment concerns, and clearer moderation as key factors—raising broader questions about how platform governance and trust shape the flow of scientific information online.

