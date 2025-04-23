Good morning. It's Wednesday 23rd of April.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is slashing about $135 million in funding for research grants from the National Science Foundation, a key federal agency supporting artificial intelligence development, according to people familiar with the matter and an internal document viewed by Bloomberg News. Bloomberg

A key element of Australia’s attempt to protect and leverage undersea cables in the Pacific will be led by management consultants after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade outsourced its centre to EY. InnovationAus

Russia is stepping up its hybrid attacks against the Netherlands and its European allies to influence and weaken their societies, the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD said Tuesday. POLITICO

ASPI

Britain recasts AUKUS for a new era

ASPI

Sophia Gaston

Britain once risked a reputation as the weak link in the trilateral AUKUS partnership. But now the appointment of an empowered senior official to drive the project forward and a new burst of British parliamentary engagement reveal an ambitious new posture. This demonstration of seriousness and dynamism strengthens London’s legitimacy to secure a new era for AUKUS during the administration of US President Donald Trump. While AUKUS addresses Australia’s existential need to acquire vital nuclear submarine technology and supports the United States’ central mission of strategic competition with China, Britain has at times struggled to craft a narrative that has secured genuine political purchase.

Australia

DFAT handballs undersea cable centre to consultants

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

A key element of Australia’s attempt to protect and leverage undersea cables in the Pacific will be led by management consultants after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade outsourced its centre to EY. The $18 million Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre, launched last year by Foreign minister Penny Wong, was operated by government for its first six months as Australia’s contribution to a Quad nations’ initiative. The centre aims to support the development and management of undersea telecommunications cables through technical advice, research and dialogues.

AiGroup calls for better metrics on research returns

InnovationAus

James Riley

The nation’s peak industry lobby AiGroup has called for immediate and substantial structural changes to Australia’s R&D system, with a key focus on commercialisation efforts, rather than simply pouring more money into research. In its submission to the federal government’s Strategic Examination of R&D, AiGroup has called for the creation of a Ministerial Council on Innovation, Science and Technology to coordinate policy across portfolios and between governments. It also wants to see new performance metrics developed across the system that directly link R&D programs to GDP, productivity gains and commercialisation success rates.

China

How China's rare-earth curbs complicate West's diversification push

Nikkei Asia

Shaun Turton

As China clamps down on exports of seven key rare-earth elements and the high-performance magnets they are used to make, would-be buyers are urgently seeking alternatives. Noveon is the only U.S. manufacturer of sintered neodymium iron boron magnets vital for everything from EV motors and wind turbines to industrial robots and defense systems like guided missiles and fighter jets. As such, they are deemed essential to U.S. national security. But Noveon CEO Scott Dunn says the company, which makes magnets for smaller motors, cooling pumps, braking systems, robots and more, is being cautious about scaling up production, even as callers offer to fly out to its headquarters to strike deals.

Chinese tech firms eye US listings despite widespread ructions

Bloomberg

Pei Li, Julia Fioretti and Dong Cao

Beijing Smart Walnut Education Technology Co., a provider of services that help children learn to code, is one of several Chinese firms considering initial public offerings in the US despite market turmoil and friction between Washington and Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. Walnut Coding, as Beijing Smart Walnut Education Technology is known, could seek to raise about $100 million in a US listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Others exploring listings include computing infrastructure provider Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. and software service platforms Zaihui and Zhonghe Group, the people said.

USA

Musk's DOGE slashes funding to fight deepfakes, misinformation

Bloomberg

Jackie Davalos

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is slashing about $135 million in funding for research grants from the National Science Foundation, a key federal agency supporting artificial intelligence development, according to people familiar with the matter and an internal document viewed by Bloomberg News. The cuts impact dozens of active grants, including several programs focused on combating misinformation and AI deepfakes, according to the document. The move came after three members of DOGE began scrutinizing programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion last week, said the people, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. DOGE isn’t an official government department, but is part of the White House’s push to cut government spending.

Google could use AI to extend search monopoly, DOJ says as trial begins

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Alphabet's Google needs strong measures imposed on it to prevent it from using its artificial intelligence products to extend its dominance in online search, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney said as trial in the historic antitrust case began on Monday. The outcome of the trial could fundamentally reshape the internet by unseating Google as the go-to-portal for information online. The DOJ has compared the lawsuit to its past efforts to break up AT&T, Microsoft and Standard Oil. "The time to tell Google and all other monopolists who are out there listening, and they are listening, that there are consequences when you break the antitrust laws," DOJ attorney David Dahlquist said during his opening statement.

Google faces off with US government in attempt to break up company in search monopoly case

Associated Press

Micheal Liedtke and Alan Suderman

Google is confronting an existential threat as the U.S. government tries to break up the company as punishment for turning its revolutionary search engine into an illegal monopoly. The drama began to unfold Monday in a Washington courtroom as three weeks of hearings kicked off to determine how the company should be penalized for operating a monopoly in search. In its opening arguments, federal antitrust enforcers also urged the court to impose forward-looking remedies to prevent Google from using artificial intelligence to further its dominance.

ChatGPT chief calls search crucial for OpenAI in Google trial

Bloomberg

Leah Nylen and Shirin Ghaffary

OpenAI’s goals of building a “super assistant” app and reaching general artificial intelligence won’t succeed without search technology but Google has declined to work with the startup, the head of its ChatGPT product testified Tuesday in the Google antitrust trial. OpenAI’s Nick Turley said the company never intended to simply create a chatbot like its popular ChatGPT, and instead wanted to deliver a “super assistant” that can help users complete tasks. But the large language models that underlie the company’s chatbot have inherent limitations because of a lack of recent information and their tendency to hallucinate or invent false answers to questions when they don’t know the answer.

‘Just chaos’: how Trump’s White House could swing the war on big tech

POLITICO

Brendan Bordelon and Gabby Miller

This week marks a moment of truth for Washington’s push to rein in Big Tech — a years long and often fruitless battle to curb the power of the world’s richest companies. After years of empty threats from Congress, two major antitrust cases have landed two companies in court at once. Google has now lost twice to the Department of Justice and faces a remedy trial Monday that could see the company broken up to fix its illegal monopoly in online search. Just down the hallway, Meta will kick off its second week in court defending itself against a breakup threat from the Federal Trade Commission.

Americas

News is blocked on Meta’s feeds in Canada. Here’s what fills the void

The New York Times

Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Stuart A.Thompson

Hyperpartisan and misleading content from popular right-wing pages such as Canada Proud is thriving on Facebook as the election nears. Mark Carney was just days away from announcing his bid to lead Canada’s Liberal Party in January when his face popped up on a viral right-wing Facebook page. Two photographs showed Mr. Carney, who became prime minister last month, at a garden party beside Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and former confidante of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. There was no evidence that Mr. Carney and Ms. Maxwell were close friends, and his team dismissed the pictures as a fleeting social interaction from more than a decade ago.

North Asia

Nvidia CEO urges LDP to build up Japan’s AI infrastructure

The Japan Times

Himari Semans

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday to build out domestic artificial intelligence infrastructure that could fuel a robotics revolution, aligning with the government's goal to boost public- and private-sector funding in AI and semiconductors. Huang’s exchange with the LDP’s digital committee came a day after he met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and lobbied him to generate more power to fuel AI. “You must build it yourself because it's your intelligence,” said Huang, who has run the U.S. semiconductor giant since 1993 and delivered the world's first DGX-1 server to OpenAI in 2016.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian cyber fraud industry at ‘inflection point’ as it expands globally

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

The international community has reached a “critical inflection point” in the fight to contain Southeast Asia’s cyber fraud industry as it continues to metastasize into a global behemoth, the United Nations warned Monday. Despite China- and Thailand-led crackdowns on scam compounds in Myanmar, the organized crime groups behind the industry are growing increasingly professional and deepening ties with other regions and illicit actors. In February, Thai authorities cut off the power supply to several border areas of Myanmar where massive office buildings have sprung up to house workers who are often trafficked and forced to conduct so-called pig butchering scams.

Cyberfraud in the Mekong reaches inflection point, UNODC reveals

UNODC

Transnational organized crime groups in East and Southeast Asia are hedging beyond the region as crack-down pressure increases, a new report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime shows. Amidst heightened awareness a­­­nd enforcement action, Asian crime syndicates are expanding operations deeper int­­o many of the most remote, vulnerable, underprepared parts of the region — and beyond.“ We are seeing a global expansion of East and Southeast Asian organized crime groups,” said Benedikt Hofmann, UNODC Acting Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific. “This reflects both a natural expansion as the industry grows and seeks new ways and places to do business, but also a hedging strategy against future risks should disruption continue and intensify in the region.”

Ukraine - Russia

Beware of video call links that are attempts to steal Microsoft 365 access, researchers tell NGOs

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

Russia-linked hackers are continuing to develop ways to trick people into giving them access to their organizations’ Microsoft 365 environments, according to researchers. The latest example, cited by cybersecurity company Volexity, involves “highly targeted social engineering operations” aimed at nongovernmental organizations with ties to Ukraine. The goal is to capture access tokens for victims’ M365 accounts by abusing OAuth, a protocol that allows apps to sign in to one another without passwords. The scheme typically starts with a phishing attempt through a messaging app like Signal or WhatsApp inviting potential victims “to join a video call to discuss the conflict in Ukraine,” Volexity says.

Europe

Dutch spies warn Russian attacks on Europe included bid to sway EU election

POLITICO

Elena Giordano

Russia is stepping up its hybrid attacks against the Netherlands and its European allies to influence and weaken their societies, the Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD said Tuesday. The agency's annual report said that Russia attempted to disrupt the 2024 European election by launching cyberattacks on websites belonging to Dutch political parties and public transport companies, aiming to make it harder for Dutch citizens to vote. "The MIVD does not see the Russian threat against Europe decreasing but increasing. Even after a possible end to the war with Ukraine," MIVD Director and Vice Admiral Peter Reesink said in the report.

Von der Leyen warns X, Meta, TikTok to play by the rules in Europe — no matter who’s CEO

POLITICO

Nicholas Vinocur

Big Tech companies including X, Meta, Apple and TikTok should be aware the bloc is ready to enforce its full digital rulebook no matter who is in charge of these firms or where they're located, the European Commission president told POLITICO. "The rules voted by our co-legislators must be enforced," Ursula von der Leyen said in written replies to questions about the EU's commitment to its digital rules. "That's why we've opened cases against TikTok, X, Apple, Meta just to name a few. We apply the rules fairly, proportionally, and without bias. We don't care where a company's from and who's running it. We care about protecting people," she added.

UK

Ofcom to tell social media sites to protect children from adult content

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas and Kieran Smith

Ofcom will this week unveil codes of practice to prevent children from accessing adult content on platforms such as X and Meta under the Online Safety Act, which has emerged as a potential flashpoint in UK-US trade talks. Britain’s media regulator will tell social media, search and gaming services that they need either to remove or “age-gate” adult content, such as pornography, or find other ways to protect children from certain “legal but harmful” content, said people familiar with the matter. The act, which is being introduced in stages after passing into law in 2023, marks one of the largest ever shake-ups to how Britons access social media, including mainstream platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook.

Africa

How big tech hides its outsourced African workforce

Rest of World

Stephanie Wangari and Gayathri Vaidyanathan

Firms that provide outsourced digital labor for big tech companies tend to be secretive. They are often bound by legal contracts that limit what they can say, allowing tech companies to distance themselves legally and ethically from their workers, experts told Rest of World. “This creates a circle of invisibility around this work,” Antonio Casilli, a sociologist at Polytechnic Institute of Paris who studies the human contributors to artificial intelligence, told Rest of World. “Sometimes, I interview people that work for a big company, [and] they sometimes don’t even know when and how many workers they have.”

Middle East

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

Financial Times

Chloe Cornish

The United Arab Emirates aims to use AI to help write new legislation and review and amend existing laws, in the Gulf state’s most radical attempt to harness a technology into which it has poured billions. The plan for what state media called “AI-driven regulation” goes further than anything seen elsewhere, AI researchers said, while noting that details were scant. Other governments are trying to use AI to become more efficient, from summarising bills to improving public service delivery, but not to actively suggest changes to current laws by crunching government and legal data.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Kamikamica: Cyber safety policy soon

Fiji Times

Dionisa Tabureguci

A national cybersecurity strategy that sets out Fiji’s vision for a cyber safe, secure and resilient nation will be released this year, said Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs and Communications Manoa Kamikamica. Speaking in Suva last week during the one year celebration of the signing of the memorandum of understating on cyber collaboration between Fiji and Australia under the bilateral Vuvale Framework, Mr Kamikamica said a public consultation around the country will precede the release on the policy, which has yet to materialize despite considerable progress made towards digital economy and trade. “It will detail our policies that will enable our nation to navigate cybersecurity in the digital age, now and into the future,” Mr Kamikamica said.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is changing Indo-Pacific naval operations

ASPI

Jihoon Yu

Artificial intelligence is poised to significantly transform the Indo-Pacific maritime security landscape. It offers unprecedented situational awareness, decision-making speed and operational flexibility. But without clear rules, shared norms and mechanisms for risk reduction, AI could act as a destabilising force—particularly in contested waters where tensions are already high. In the Indo-Pacific, larger countries are adopting AI to monitor and respond to threats. But the unclear nature of AI decisions risks escalation in contested spaces. Additionally, smaller states without the technological capacity risk being left behind. Furthermore, the lack of clear legal guidelines means there is no agreement on responsible use, risking further escalation.

Instagram tries using AI to determine if teens are pretending to be adults

Associated Press

Barbara Ortutay

Instagram is beginning to test the use of artificial intelligence to determine if kids are lying about their ages on the app, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday. Meta has been using AI to determine people’s ages for some time, the company said, but photo and video-sharing app will now “proactively” look for teen accounts it suspects belong to teenagers even if they entered an inaccurate birthdate when they signed up. If it is determined that a user is misrepresenting their age, the account will automatically become a teen account, which has more restrictions than an adult account.

A Chinese AI video startup appears to be blocking politically sensitive images

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

A China-based startup, Sand AI, has released an openly licensed video-generating AI model that’s garnered praise from entrepreneurs like Microsoft Research Asia founding director Kai-Fu Lee. But Sand AI appears to be censoring images that might raise the ire of Chinese regulators from the hosted version of the model, according to TechCrunch’s testing. Earlier this week, Sand AI announced Magi-1, a model that generates videos by “autoregressively” predicting sequences of frames. The company claims the model can generate high-quality, controllable footage that captures physics more accurately than rival open models.

Research

Nearly half of teens say social media is bad for youth mental health, report finds

CNN

Clare Duffy

The impact of social media on young people’s mental health and well-being is a growing topic of concern among parents, educators, health care professionals and regulators. And now, nearly half of US teens say social media has a mostly negative effect on people their age — and almost the same proportion say they’re cutting back on social media use. That’s according to a Pew Research Center report published Tuesday that asked American teens and parents about their attitudes around social media and smartphones. It offers an updated glimpse into how teens view their own social media use, following a separate Pew study from December that found nearly half of US teens say they’re online almost constantly.

