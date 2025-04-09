Good morning. It's Wednesday 9th of April 2025.

Australia

As tensions grow, an Australian AI safety institute is a no-brainer

The Strategist

Greg Sadler

Australia needs to deliver its commitment under the Seoul Declaration to create an Australian AI safety, or security, institute. Australia is the only signatory to the declaration that has yet to meet its commitments. Given the broader erosion of global norms, now isn’t the time to break commitments to allies and partners such as Britain, South Korea and the European Union. China has also entered this space: it has created an AI safety institute, signalled intent to collaborate with the Western network of such organisations and commented on the global governance of increasingly powerful AI systems.

Australian regulator pulls licenses of 95 companies in effort to crack down on investment scams

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

An Australian corporate regulator is pulling the plug on 95 companies registered in the country that are believed to be illegitimate, with many of them having suspected links to online scams. A federal judge approved the immediate deregistration of 93 of the companies in an order on March 21. Two others will be wound up over time because they have “meaningful” assets.In a release on Monday, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said the regulator believed many of the companies were involved in “facilitating suspected scam activity by tricking consumers into making investments in phoney foreign exchange, digital assets or commodities trading.”

Sydney Uni hunts startups with state first $25m pre-seed fund

Innovation Aus

Justin Hendry

The University of Sydney will take an equity stake in up to 50 health and technology spinouts through a new commercialisation fund aimed at bridging the early-stage funding gap. As other states ramp up their research translation efforts, the university has gone it alone and created a $25 million Pre-Seed Launch Fund to bring more of its pioneering health and technology research to market. It will offer staff, students and recent graduates up to $500,000 to take their ideas “from concept to commercialisation”, building on existing startup support mechanisms offered by New South Wales’ largest university.

USA

Exclusive: Musk's DOGE using AI to snoop on U.S. federal workers, sources say

Reuters

Alexandra Ulmer, Marisa Taylor, Jeffrey Dastin and Alexandra Alper

Trump administration officials have told some U.S. government employees that Elon Musk's DOGE team of technologists is using artificial intelligence to surveil at least one federal agency’s communications for hostility to President Donald Trump and his agenda, said two people with knowledge of the matter. While much of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency remains shrouded in secrecy, the surveillance would mark an extraordinary use of technology to identify expressions of perceived disloyalty in a workforce already upended by widespread firings and severe cost cutting.

Two US lawmakers urge White House to end UK data treaty after Apple backdoor order

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Two U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump's administration urging an end to a data agreement with the U.K. and to renegotiate a new one in the wake of reports that the U.K. ordered Apple to build a backdoor to access encrypted user data. Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, who chairs a subcommittee on surveillance, asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to end the U.S.-U.K. agreement made under the CLOUD Act.

Expanding AI use, White House orders agencies to develop strategies and name leaders

Reuters

The White House said on Monday it is ordering federal agencies to name chief AI officers and develop strategies for an expansion of the government's use of artificial intelligence, rescinding Biden-era orders intended to place safeguards on the technology. The Office of Management and Budget directed government agencies to implement minimum-risk management practices for high-impact uses of AI and develop a generative AI policy in the coming months.

How firing the NSA leader could lead to Cyber Command's split

Axios

Sam Sabin

The surprise firing of the National Security Agency and Cyber Command's top leader last week may open the door for the Trump administration to split up the two agencies' long-shared leadership structure. Detaching the military command could unleash its operatives for more offensive cyber strikes against foreign adversaries — and also risk crippling the country's own espionage efforts. Gen. Timothy Haugh, who led the NSA and Cyber Command for a little over a year, was fired Thursday night with zero explanation — spurring outrage from lawmakers in both parties.

US regulator OCC says its executives' emails were hacked

Reuters

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday, that emails of executives and other employees of the agency were hacked, blaming longstanding vulnerabilities for the breach. The U.S. financial regulator said it had told Congress the breach involved unauthorized access to highly sensitive information relating to the financial condition of federally regulated financial institutions.

The worries about AI in Trump’s social media surveillance

POLITICO

Alfred Ng

As the Trump administration goes after immigrants for allegedly posing national security threats, social media posts have taken a prominent role in the story — coming up in the Department of Homeland Security’s allegations against Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, the Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri and alleged gang member Jerce Reyes Barrios. It’s not clear what tools the government is using to collect and analyze social media posts, and DHS didn’t respond to a direct request about how it is surveilling online platforms.

Justice Dept. to pull back on some cryptocurrency investigations

The Washington Post

Perry Stein, Cat Zakrzewski, Carol D. Leonnig and Jeremy Roebuck

The Justice Department has directed prosecutors to limit their pursuit of some cryptocurrency crimes, the latest example of the Trump administration pulling back on white-collar criminal enforcement. In a memo sent to the Justice Department on Monday night, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department will no longer pursue cases that he described as better left to financial regulators. Instead, Blanche said, prosecutors should focus on crimes that people commit with cryptocurrency, such as dealing narcotics and human trafficking.

Trump thinks the US has the ‘resources’ needed to make iPhones

The Australian Financial Review

Chance Miller

Trump’s massive 104% tariffs on China are set to go into effect at midnight tonight, a move that will have a major impact on Apple and its supply chain. Ahead of that, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today that Trump firmly believes that Apple can move iPhone manufacturing to the United States. Leavitt said: “The president wants to increase manufacturing jobs here in the United States of America, but he’s also looking at advanced technologies. He’s also looking at AI and emerging fields that are growing around the world that the United States needs to be a leader in as well. There’s an array of diverse jobs. More traditional manufacturing jobs, and also jobs in advanced technologies. The president is looking at all of those. He wants them to come back home.” Leavitt is referencing Apple’s announcement from February, when it said it would “spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.” Apple’s commitment, however, made zero reference to iPhone assembly in the United States.

“Don't take the phone at all. Improvise:” Users share tricks on how to pass US border search

Cybernews

Konstancija Gasaitytė

One Reddit user, who is a US citizen, expressed their fear about having to go through border inspection, during which the officers have the right to ask travelers to inspect their devices. “I’ve never done anything illegal but that doesn’t stop some people. What’s a way to efficiently and safely rid any ‘problematic’ stuff on my phone so I could pass inspection?” asked the user. “Don't take the phone at all. Improvise,” wrote a user. According to the US Customs and Border Protection and its Border Search of Electronic Devices at Ports of Entry policy, officers have the right to search vehicles, persons, baggage, merchandise, and electronic devices “to ensure compliance with the laws enforced or administered by CBP.”

Americas

Brazil regulator authorizes fresh 7,500 Starlink satellites to operate locally

Reuters

Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to add 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate in the Latin American nation, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The decision more than doubles the 4,408 Starlink satellites currently allowed by Anatel to operate, according to the statement from the regulator. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Anatel said the decision also includes the expansion of frequency bands, adding it decided to maintain the expiration date for SpaceX's authorizations for 2027.

North Asia

Taiwan says China using generative AI to ramp up disinformation and ‘divide’ the island

Rappler

China is using generative artificial intelligence to ramp up disinformation against Taiwan to “divide” Taiwan’s public, the island’s National Security Bureau said. Taiwan has accused China of stepping up military drills, trade sanctions and influence campaigns against the island in recent years to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty claims. Taiwan strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims. China staged two days of war games and live-fire drills near the democratically governed island this month, triggering concern by the United States and many of its allies.

Trump tariffs aren't stopping this Japan chip sector supplier

Nikkei Asia

Toshikatsu Ito

Shinkino High-Tech, a Japanese maker of semiconductor testing equipment, has gained a foothold in the U.S. in a field it sees as relatively safe from the Trump administration's trade restrictions. Shinkino in March announced a partnership with Case, a U.S. compay that develops and sells circuit design elements, under Shinkino's image compression and other circuit design technology that will be sold in the U.S. through Cast.

South & Central Asia

India's tech stocks take a beating

Financial Times

Veena Venugopal

The IT services sector, once a bellwether of India’s stock markets, simply can’t seem to catch a break. Major stocks including Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were already relatively muted during the big bull run of the past two years. They are now also some of the worst affected by Trump’s tariffs. The three stocks closed at 1,405 (-3.22%), 1,378 (-3.1%) and 1,293 (-2.12%) respectively, yesterday. The outsourcing model adopted by big Indian groups offering technology services now faces several challenges.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia arrests CEO of tech company linked to Doppelgänger disinformation campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The chief executive of Russian tech company Aeza Group has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of leading a criminal organization and involvement in large-scale drug trafficking. Yuri Bozoyan, who heads the St. Petersburg-based hosting provider, was placed in pretrial detention. Two other Aeza employees, Maxim Orel and Tatyana Zubova, were also detained on similar charges. The company is believed by cybersecurity researchers to have links to state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, as well as the country’s cybercriminal infrastructure.

Hackers are pretending to be drone companies and state agencies to spy on Ukrainian victims

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Hackers are impersonating Ukranian drone manufacturers and state agencies to infect targeted systems with information-stealing malware, according to new government research. The targets of these attacks include Ukraine’s armed forces, law enforcement agencies and local government bodies — especially those near the country’s eastern border, which is close to Russia. Ukraine’s computer emergency response team, which has been tracking this activity since February, has not attributed the campaign to any known hacker group. They track the threat actor behind it as UAC-0226.

An email with Windows RDP file gives Russian spies access to your drives

Cybernews

Paulina Okunytė

A quiet storm has hit European government and military networks – a phishing campaign attributed to a Russian-aligned threat actor group. The main goal here looks like classic spycraft – snooping and stealing files – but how deep the rabbit hole goes is still anyone’s guess.The crooks, dubbed by Google Threat Intelligence Group as UNC5837, exploited a legitimate Windows service – Remote Desktop Protocol, which enables users to control and operate computers from a distance remotely.

Europe

To tackle espionage, Dutch government plans to screen university students and researchers

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The Dutch government plans to introduce a vetting regime for researchers and students “who want to gain access to parts of Dutch knowledge institutions where they would gain access to sensitive technology.” While the full details of the vetting are not currently established, the Dutch authorities intend to assess individuals’ educational, employment and family histories to identify risky relationships. The Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that approximately 8,000 individuals will be screened each year according to the Ministry of Education — meaning the team making the assessments will have to check more than 30 individuals every working day.

Europe wants to lighten AI compliance burden for startups

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

The European Commission plans to seek feedback to help lighten the regulatory burden for startups struggling to comply with European Union rules on the use of artificial intelligence, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters. The move is the latest by the EU executive to water down legislation enacted in recent years following complaints by businesses across Europe about the volume and cost of red tape hampering their operations.

Czech prime minister says his X account was hacked ‘from abroad’

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Czech prime minister’s account on the social media platform X was hacked on Tuesday, with a series of false messages posted, including those claiming a Russian attack on Czech soldiers and a response to U.S. tariffs. Petr Fiala confirmed the incident, saying the hack originated “from abroad.” “Despite thorough security measures, including two-factor authentication … the attackers managed to penetrate the profiles and publish fake posts,” he said. “We are actively cooperating with the police to investigate this incident and identify the perpetrators.”

UK

Spyware accessing phone audio and cameras for data ‘of use to China’, NCSC warns

Independent

Nina Lloyd

Uighur, Tibetan and Taiwanese communities across the world are being targeted by spyware apps combing data likely to be of value to China, UK cyber experts have warned. Malicious software dubbed MOONSHINE and BADBAZAAR is accessing microphones, cameras, messages, photos and location data without users being aware, GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre said.The apps hide inside legitimate software in a technique known as trojanising, and are being used specifically to target individuals internationally who are linked to issues considered by Beijing to pose a threat to its security, experts warn.

UK government attempt to keep Apple challenge private rejected

Financial Times

Maisie Grice

A court has confirmed for the first time the existence of a legal battle between Apple and the UK government, which has demanded the iPhone-maker provide access to its most secure cloud storage systems. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal on Monday rejected an attempt by the government to keep secret the “bare details” of the litigation after privacy and media groups, including the Financial Times, pushed for transparency. “We do not accept the revelation of the bare details of the case would be damaging to the public interest or prejudicial to national security,” the court said in a short public version of a longer private judgment.

Big Tech

Exclusive: TSMC could face $1 billion or more fine from US probe, sources say

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could face a penalty of $1 billion or more to settle a U.S. export control investigation over a chip it made that ended up inside a Huawei AI processor, according to two people familiar with the matter. The U.S. Department of Commerce has been investigating the world's biggest contract chipmaker's work for China-based Sophgo, the sources said. The design company's TSMC-made chip matched one found in Huawei's high-end Ascend 910B artificial intelligence processor, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Meta blocks livestreaming by teenagers on Instagram

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Meta is expanding its safety measures for teenagers on Instagram with a block on livestreaming, as the social media company extends its under-18 safeguards to the Facebook and Messenger platforms. Under-16s will be barred from using Instagram’s Live feature unless they have parental permission. They will also require parental permission to turn off a feature that blurs images containing suspected nudity in their direct messages.

WhatsApp flaw can let attackers run malicious code on Windows PCs

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Meta warned Windows users to update the WhatsApp messaging app to the latest version to patch a vulnerability that can let attackers execute malicious code on their devices. Described as a spoofing issue and tracked as CVE-2025-30401, this security flaw can be exploited by attackers by sending maliciously crafted files with altered file types to potential targets. Meta says the vulnerability impacted all WhatsApp versions and has been fixed with the release of WhatsApp 2.2450.6.

Artificial Intelligence

Unlocking Southeast Asia’s AI potential

Boston Consulting

Michael Meyer, Ipshita Bhattacharya, Anant Shivraj, Devansh Anand, and Julio Fajardo

Southeast Asia stands at a digital crossroad, as the evolving global landscape of Artificial Intelligence is positioned to redefine innovation in the region and beyond. With its youthful, tech-savvy population, robust digital infrastructure, and growing openness to foreign investment, the region is uniquely positioned to leapfrog traditional development trajectories and establish itself as a global AI powerhouse.

What we learned from tracking AI use in global elections

Rest of World

Khadija Alam

2024 marked a big year for democracy, with elections held in over 70 countries representing nearly half the world’s population. It was also dubbed the year of the “AI election” as experts warned of the havoc that AI-generated disinformation could wreak. In 2023, AI expert Oren Etzioni told Fortune, “I expect a tsunami of misinformation,” and journalist Maria Ressa said the world is facing a “tech-enabled Armageddon.” Leading tech companies even created the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections, citing concerns about how the “intentional and undisclosed generation and distribution of Deceptive AI Election content can deceive the public in ways that jeopardize the integrity of electoral processes.”

Misc

Gen Z's safe space

Business Insider

Amanda Hoover

Occupy Wall Street, Notorious RBG, cottagecore. These and several other lasting internet trends and IRL movements of the 2010s were born not on Twitter, on Facebook, or in the mainstream media but on Tumblr. You might remember it as the blogging platform that became one of the most hyped startups in the world before fading into obsolescence — bought by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013 (back when a billion still felt like a billion), then acquired by Verizon, and later offloaded for fractions of pennies on the dollar in a distressed sale. That same Tumblr, a relic of many millennials' formative years, has been having a moment among Gen Z.

