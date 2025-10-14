Good morning. It's Wednesday, 15th of October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The Dutch government seized control of chipmaker Nexperia after Washington warned that the company would not be removed from its export control list if its Chinese chief executive remained in charge, according to court filings. Financial Times

Chinese drone maker DJI has appealed a US federal court’s decision that it should remain on the Pentagon’s blacklist of companies allegedly linked to China’s military. The Shenzhen-based company filed the appeal on Monday to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. South China Morning Post

The mobile phone numbers of Anthony Albanese, Sussan Ley and other prominent Australians have been made public on a free website. It is not clear when their details were first published, but Ms Ley only found out about the incident when the media contacted her, a spokesperson said. ABC News

ASPI

Qantas and Collins Aerospace breaches show need for extended assurance

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita

Each major cyberattack is treated as a wake-up call. But by now, we shouldn’t be surprised. Last week’s Qantas data leak and September’s Collins Aerospace breach have revealed a pattern of tightly interconnected systems with weak collective accountability. Airlines, airports and their web of contractors are so closely linked that one breach can ripple through the entire network.

🚀 We've rebuilt ASPI's China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China's state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s mobile phone number made available online

ABC News

Evelyn Manfield

Australian-funded start-up publishes PM’s phone number online The Australian Financial Review

Businesses that rely on Google for customers see dramatic drop in traffic

ABC News

James Purtill

Google’s new search technologies replace the standard links to websites with AI-generated answers. Businesses that rely on content marketing to attract customers are seeing sharp falls in Google referral traffic. The open web — the decades-old global public resource of millions of websites without paywalls, accessible via a standard browser, from news sites to small-business home pages — appears to be in decline.

Spy agency points finger at common password habits

Canberra Times

Grace Crivellaro

The nation’s top cyber spy agency is warning against using common passwords as cyber attacks costs cause business costs to soar. Directorate director-general Abigail Bradshaw hopes that in five years’ time the nation moves on from using passwords. “I hope it (using passwords) is over. This is the thing that concerns us most.”

Tech giants are trying to get around the teen social media ban. The government has a trump card

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Big tech companies publicly named as being included in the teen social media ban are taking steps to get around the law. But while the companies behind platforms like YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok are all claiming they should be exempt or are considering releasing exempt versions of their apps, the Albanese government is considering using a power that would definitively rule them in — potentially avoiding a legal battle over their inclusion.

China

China drone maker DJI appeals inclusion on Pentagon’s ‘Chinese military companies’ list

South China Morning Post

Bochen Han

Chinese drone maker DJI has appealed a US federal court’s decision that it should remain on the Pentagon’s blacklist of companies allegedly linked to China’s military. The Shenzhen-based company filed the appeal on Monday to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. DJI filed a lawsuit last October, arguing that it is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military and does not contribute to China’s defence industrial base.

Chinese hackers abuse geo-mapping tool for year-long persistence

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Chinese state hackers remained undetected in a target environment for more than a year by turning a component in the ArcGIS geo-mapping tool into a web shell. The software is used by municipalities, utilities, and infrastructure operators to collect, analyze, visualize, and manage spatial and geographic data through maps.

USA

Facebook takes down page that Justice Department says was used to harass ICE agents

Reuters

James Oliphant

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that Meta had complied with its request to take down a page on its Facebook platform that the agency said was being used to harass ICE agents in Chicago. In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the page was part of an effort to “dox and target” the approximately 200 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who have descended on the city as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement drive.

US sanctions online scammers who stole billions from US victims

Bloomberg

Magdalena Del Valle

The Trump administration sanctioned more than a hundred companies and individuals in Southeast Asia linked to online investment scams that have fleeced US victims of billions of dollars in recent years. The Treasury Department — in collaboration with the UK — imposed sanctions Tuesday on entities linked to Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group, which it alleged was a sprawling criminal network targeting Americans.

The AI dilemma: To compete with China, the U.S. needs Chinese talent

Rest of World

Mehran Gul

As Washington tries to curb Chinese influence in artificial intelligence, Silicon Valley can’t get enough of Chinese researchers. The tension highlights a paradox at the heart of America’s AI strategy: Lawmakers are pushing to limit Chinese talent on national security grounds, while for tech companies, many of the brightest minds come from China.

China and the US have long collaborated in ‘open research.’ Some in Congress say that must change

Associated Press

Didi Tang and David Klepper

For many years, American and Chinese scholars worked shoulder to shoulder on cutting-edge technologies through open research, where findings are freely shared and accessible to all. But that openness, a long-standing practice celebrated for advancing knowledge, is raising alarms among some U.S. lawmakers.

North Asia

Taiwan reports surge in Chinese cyber activity and disinformation efforts

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Taiwan’s top intelligence agency is warning that China is intensifying cyberattacks and online disinformation campaigns aimed at eroding public trust in government institutions and deepening divisions within the island’s democracy. According to a report presented to parliament by Taiwan’s National Security Bureau and cited by local media, government networks have faced an average of 2.8 million intrusions per day in 2025 — a 17 percent increase from last year.

South & Central Asia

‘Your basis to live is checked at each and every step’: India’s ID system divides opinion

The Guardian

Hannah Ellis-Petersen

It is often difficult for people in India to remember life before Aadhaar. The digital biometric ID, allegedly available for every Indian citizen, was only introduced 15 years ago but its presence in daily life is ubiquitous. While it is not mandatory, not having Aadhaar de facto means the state does not recognise you exist, digital rights activists say.

Ukraine – Russia

Ukraine takes steps to launch dedicated cyber force for offensive strikes

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Ukraine’s parliament took a major step last week toward creating a dedicated military cyber branch, approving in its first reading a bill to establish a Cyber Force. If the legislation passes a second vote and is signed by the president, Ukraine will, for the first time, unite its offensive and defensive military cyber capabilities under a single command within the Armed Forces.

Europe

Dutch seizure of chipmaker followed US ultimatum over Chinese chief

Financial Times

Andy Bounds, Ben Hall and Ryan McMorrow

The Dutch government seized control of chipmaker Nexperia after Washington warned that the company would not be removed from its export control list if its Chinese chief executive remained in charge, according to court filings. Nexperia makes basic low-margin chips in vast quantities for consumer electronics and a broad range of industrial uses, but it is also an important supplier for Europe’s auto industry.

Europe losing tech race to China and US, Nobel Prize winner warns

South China Morning Post

Xiaofei Xu

French economist Philippe Aghion issued a stark warning to Europe shortly after winning this year’s Nobel Prize, saying the continent was losing the technology race to China and the United States. “Europe needs to wake up. We’re falling behind technologically compared to the United States and now China.”

UK

UK hit by record number of ‘nationally significant’ cyberattacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A record number of “nationally significant” cyberattacks hit the United Kingdom last year, the National Cyber Security Centre is to announce on Tuesday as it publishes its annual review for 2024. The cyber agency will reveal its staff were scrambled to assist with the response to 429 attacks between the beginning of September 2024 and the end of August this year. Of these, 204 were considered “nationally significant” — more than double the 89 in that category handled in the twelve months prior.

Cyber attack contingency plans should be put on paper, firms told

BBC

Joe Tidy

The government has written to chief executives across the country strongly recommending that they should have physical copies of their plans at the ready as a precaution. A recent spate of hacks has highlighted the chaos that can ensue when hackers take computer systems down.

Big Tech

Google offers to tweak search results as EU antitrust fine looms

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Alphabet’s Google has offered to make further changes to its search results in its latest attempt to avoid a European Union antitrust fine, according to a document seen by Reuters. The world’s most popular internet search engine modified its July proposal following feedback and criticism from vertical search engines, which are specialised search engines with links to a specific sector such as hotels, airlines, restaurants and transport services.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI forms expert council to bolster safety measures after FTC inquiry

CNBC

Ashley Capoot

OpenAI has formed the Expert Council on Well-Being and AI, comprised of eight members who will advise the company. The council will help guide OpenAI’s work around ChatGPT and Sora, and define what healthy AI interactions look like. OpenAI has been expanding its safety controls in recent months as it has faced mounting scrutiny over how it protects users.

OpenAI wants to stop ChatGPT from validating users’ political views

ArsTechnica

Benj Edwards

“ChatGPT shouldn’t have political bias in any direction.” That’s OpenAI’s stated goal in a new research paper released Thursday about measuring and reducing political bias in its AI models. The company says that “people use ChatGPT as a tool to learn and explore ideas” and argues “that only works if they trust ChatGPT to be objective.” But a closer reading of OpenAI’s paper reveals something different from what the company’s framing of objectivity suggests.

Misc

The surveillance empire that tracked world leaders, a Vatican enemy, and maybe you

Mother Jones

Gabriel Geiger, Crofton Black, Emmanuel Freudenthal and Riccardo Coluccini

It calls its proprietary system Altamides, which it describes in promotional materials as “a unified platform to covertly locate the whereabouts of single or multiple suspects in real-time, to detect movement patterns, and to detect whether suspects are in close vicinity with each other.” Altamides leaves no trace on the phones it targets, unlike spyware such as Pegasus.

Satellites are leaking the world’s secrets: calls, texts, military and corporate data

WIRED

Andy Greenberg and Matt Burgess

Satellites beam data down to the Earth all around us, all the time. So you might expect that those space-based radio communications would be encrypted to prevent any snoop with a satellite dish from accessing the torrent of secret information constantly raining from the sky. You would, to a surprising and troubling degree, be wrong.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

