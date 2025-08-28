Good morning. It's Thursday, 28th of August.

A new ASPI report, Curbing the Cost of Cybersecurity Fragmentation: An Agenda for Harmonisation across the Indo-Pacific, argues that the strategic imperative is clear: given the challenges of a fragmented regulatory landscape, Indo-Pacific states need to work towards greater harmonisation on cybersecurity regulation. Done right, this would deliver security and economic dividends. The Strategist

The FBI and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world warned Wednesday that a Chinese-government hacking campaign that previously penetrated nine U.S. telecommunications companies has expanded into other industries and regions, striking at least 200 American organizations and 80 countries. The Washington Post

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen over intelligence reports alleging covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland that aimed to whip up opposition to Danish rule, the ministry said on Wednesday. Reuters

ASPI

ASPI

Indo-Pacific needs alignment, not uniformity, to remove cyber red tape

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita

The World

The FBI and agencies in the UK, Canada, and others warn that a Chinese hacking campaign targeting US telecoms has expanded to 80 countries and 200+ US companies

Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Australia

Deloitte report suspected of AI-invented quote from robo-debt case

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Karp

New errors have been found in a major report Deloitte prepared for the federal government, raising further suspicions some of the content was generated by artificial intelligence.

Surveillance the ‘trade-off’ for working from home: employers

The Australian Financial Review

David Marin-Guzman

Employers have warned that surveillance may be the price for employees wanting to work from home, in the wake of controversial instances of recording workers’ conversations and a union push for stricter laws on monitoring.

BYD among five Chinese EV brands not complying with repair laws

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Irvine

Several electric carmakers, including China’s BYD, are failing to disclose information needed to carry out repairs and maintenance on their vehicles to independent car mechanics, even though it is required by competition rules.

China

China seeks to triple output of AI chips in race with the US

Financial Times

Zijing Wu

China’s chipmakers are seeking to triple the country’s total output of artificial intelligence processors next year, as Beijing races the US to develop the most advanced AI. One fabrication plant dedicated to producing Huawei’s AI processors is scheduled to start production as soon as the end of this year, while two more are due to launch next year, said two people with knowledge of the plans.

Temu resumes direct shipping from China to US after truce with Donald Trump

Financial Times

William Langley and Zijing Wu

Bargain ecommerce platform Temu has resumed shipping goods from Chinese factories directly to US consumers and increased its advertising spending in the country, following a trade truce between Washington and Beijing.

USA

Meta to launch California super PAC backing pro-AI candidates

Reuters

Jaspreet Singh

Meta said on Tuesday it will launch a California-focused political action committee to back state-level candidates favoring lighter regulation of technology, particularly artificial intelligence. The group, named "Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California," will support candidates for state offices from either party who advocate AI innovation over stringent rules, the company said.

Related: Super PAC aims to drown out AI critics in midterms, with $100M and counting The Washington Post

Before Trump Deal, Intel Worked With Chinese Companies Sanctioned By U.S.

Forbes

Emily Baker-White

The U.S. government will take a 10% stake in the company, whose technology has been used by sanctioned Chinese surveillance and facial recognition firms including Uniview and Hikvision.

Elon Musk’s lawyers ask a U.S. judge to block OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta related to a previous $97.4B bid

Reuters

Shubham Kalia

Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a U.S. judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's assets, a court filing showed.

Microsoft President Brad Smith addressed protests over Israel contracts after seven protesters, including two current Microsoft employees, occupied his office

GeekWire

Todd Bishop

A few hours after his office was infiltrated and occupied by a group protesting Microsoft’s technology contracts with Israel, the company’s president, Brad Smith, stood beside his desk addressing a crowd of reporters at a hastily called press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Also: First Lady Melania Trump launches nationwide “Presidential AI Challenge” for K-12 students Associated Press

North Asia

Taiwan indicts three people for allegedly stealing TSMC’s 2nm secrets to help Tokyo Electron; prosecutors seek a combined 14-year term

Reuters

Wen-Yee Lee

Taiwan prosecutors said on Wednesday that they indicted three people for theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC, accusing them of conspiring to use the information to help Japan’s Tokyo Electron in competing for TSMC supplier deals for the 2-nanometer process.

Europe

Denmark summons US envoy over suspected influence operations in Greenland

Reuters

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Soren Jeppesen

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen over intelligence reports alleging covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland that aimed to whip up opposition to Danish rule, the ministry said on Wednesday.

German banks halted 10 billion euros in PayPal payments on fraud concerns, says newspaper

Reuters

German banks blocked PayPal payments totalling more than 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) over fraud concerns, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, without specifying its sources.

UK

4chan and Kiwi Farms sue the UK’s Ofcom in U.S. court over the Online Safety Act, saying they aren’t subject to UK law

404 Media

Jason Koebler & Matthew Gault

4chan and Kiwi Farms sued the United Kingdom’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) over its age verification law in U.S. federal court Wednesday, fulfilling a promise it announced on August 23. In the lawsuit, 4chan and Kiwi Farms claim that threats and fines they have received from Ofcom “constitute foreign judgments that would restrict speech under U.S. law.”

Artificial Intelligence

A Teen Was Suicidal. ChatGPT Was the Friend He Confided In.

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill

More people are turning to general-purpose chatbots for emotional support. At first, Adam Raine, 16, used ChatGPT for schoolwork, but then he started discussing plans to end his life.

Anthropic’s August Threat Intelligence report: Claude was weaponized for sophisticated cybercrimes, including a “vibe-hacking” data-extortion scheme

The Verge

Hayden Field

Anthropic’s new report shows how bad actors are misusing Claude —and, likely, other AI agents.

Jobs

Defence Strategy Program Coordinator

ASPI

ASPI’s Defence Strategy Program analyses how Australia defends its national interests in an era of intensifying strategic competition. Our research focuses on three areas: understanding Australia’s security environment and regional partnerships; developing military strategy, deterrence concepts, and future force design; and strengthening the defence industrial base, supply chains, and economic resilience. Together, these efforts provide government, industry, and the public with evidence‑based insights to enhance Australia’s defence. The closing date for applications is Thursday 28 August 2025 – an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

