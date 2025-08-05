Good morning. It's Tuesday, 5th of August.

Australia and Indonesia can no longer afford to treat hybrid threats as an afterthought. From cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to economic coercion and grey-zone coercion at sea, these challenges are already reshaping the Indo-Pacific’s security environment. The Strategist

A woman in Canberra accused of being tasked by the People's Republic of China to investigate a Buddhist religious group operating in Australia has been charged with foreign interference. ABC News

China is limiting the flow of critical minerals to Western defense manufacturers, delaying production and forcing companies to scour the world for stockpiles of the minerals needed to make everything from bullets to jet fighters. The Wall Street Journal

Australia and Indonesia can deepen security cooperation by fighting hybrid threats

Euan Graham and Gatra Priyandita

Australia and Indonesia can no longer afford to treat hybrid threats as an afterthought. From cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to economic coercion and grey-zone coercion at sea, these challenges are already reshaping the Indo-Pacific’s security environment. If Canberra and Jakarta are serious about regional stability, tackling these threats together should become a strategic priority.

In US-China battle over rare earths, developing nations are the front line

Alyssa Chen

China controls some 60 per cent of global mining of rare earths, over 85 per cent of their processing, and more than 90 per cent of permanent magnet production – used in everything from cars to medical devices and wind turbines. That leaves the US and other Western nations vulnerable, and many are now scrambling to diversify their supply chains away from China. Analysts say that while there are multilateral efforts under way to reduce reliance on China they are largely diplomatic, and there is a lack of investment or technical expertise to move away from Chinese supply.

Chinese national denied bail, charged with reckless foreign interference in Canberra

Jake Toomey

A woman in Canberra accused of being tasked by the People's Republic of China to investigate a Buddhist religious group operating in Australia has been charged with foreign interference. The woman, who is a Chinese national and a resident of Australia, is facing the Commonwealth offence of reckless foreign interference, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment. The woman's bail was denied over fears she may be a flight risk, and her matter will return to court on September

As AI worsens WMD threat, Australia must lead response

Devon Whittle

Forty years ago, Australia proactively responded to the proliferation of chemical weapons by convening the highly successful Australia Group. That same proactive leadership is needed now to counter emerging AI-enabled chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. The first meetings of what became the Australia Group followed Iraq’s use of chemical weapons in 1984. In that important moment, Australia identified that inconsistent and uncoordinated export controls had, in part, enabled a disastrous outcome in this kind of weapon of mass destruction.

JOGMEC, Sojitz and Alcoa explore gallium project in Australia

Shaun Turton

A Japanese joint venture and the Australian arm of U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa are teaming up to potentially produce chip material gallium Down Under. The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security , the agency tasked with securing natural resources for the country, and trading house Sojitz announced the establishment of Japan Australia Gallium Associates , on Monday. The joint venture, they said, has signed a development agreement with Alcoa's Australian unit to explore the feasibility of producing gallium at one of the company's alumina refineries in Western Australia.

ACT govt drops plan for dedicated space industry hub

Justin Hendry

The ACT government has abandoned plans for a dedicated space industry hub and will instead rely on the existing Canberra Cyber Hub to deliver two new programs focused on space and quantum. The Canberra Space Hub was proposed almost two years ago in the ACT Space Update 2023, to serve as a link between research, industry and government in the nation’s capital. It was to help the government deliver a coordinated program of work across four missions, including building the territory’s space workforce, unlocking investment and promoting local space technology.

China is choking supply of critical minerals to western defense companies

Jon Emont, Heather Somerville, Alistair MacDonald

China is limiting the flow of critical minerals to Western defense manufacturers, delaying production and forcing companies to scour the world for stockpiles of the minerals needed to make everything from bullets to jet fighters. Earlier this year, as U.S.-China trade tensions soared, Beijing tightened the controls it places on the export of rare earths. While Beijing allowed them to start flowing after the Trump administration agreed in June to a series of trade concessions, China has maintained a lock on critical minerals for defense purposes.

Ex-Huawei employees sentenced to jail for stealing semiconductor-related secrets

Hannah Wang

A Shanghai court sentenced 14 former Huawei Technologies employees to jail for stealing chip-related business secrets from the company, the state-owned Securities Times newspaper reported on Saturday. According to the report, the Shanghai Third Intermediate People’s Court on July 28 sentenced 14 employees of Zunpai Communication Technology, a start-up founded by engineers from Huawei’s chip development unit HiSilicon, to jail terms of up to six years on top of financial penalties.

China's BYD breaks delivery growth streak as EV price war reshapes competition

Victoria Yeo

China’s largest EV maker BYD posted its first monthly delivery decline this year, amid stiff competition from a price war that has attracted attention from policymakers in Beijing. While other major Chinese electric vehicle makers, including Li Auto and Nio, also reported a drop in July deliveries, Xpeng shipped a record number of EVs in July. There were also bright spots in Xiaomi, Leapmotor and Aito, which recorded month-over-month growth.

Did Donald Trump just give China a major advantage on AI?

Sohani Goonetillake

Last month, the Trump administration quietly reversed one of its own policies by lifting a ban on US tech giant Nvidia's H20 microchip exports to China. For anyone who has followed Donald Trump's erratic record on trade, another U-turn might not sound like a notable development. But this time, the stakes are much higher because these microchips are critical to powering the next generation of artificial intelligence. Whichever country dominates microchip production will likely lead the global AI race, with massive implications for military strategy and economic output.

Crypto ATMs fueling criminal activity, Treasury warns

James Reddick

The U.S. Treasury Department is urging financial institutions to keep an eye out for criminal activity in connection to cryptocurrency ATMs, which are increasingly being used to carry outscams and money launderering. In a notice released Monday, the Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned that the massive increase in the number of crypto ATMs — convertible virtual currency kiosks — has been accompanied by a spike in the number of operators who fail to comply with anti-money laundering rules.

Panel to create roadmap for establishing US Cyber Force

Martin Matishak

A group of former civilian leaders and retired military digital security brass on Monday launched an effort that will spell out in detail how the country should proceed in one day establishing a U.S. Cyber Force. The Commission on Cyber Force Generation will develop potential routes Congress and the White House could follow in creating a separate cyber service and aim to have completed the bulk of the work ahead of next year’s must-pass national defense authorization act, according to panel co-chair Josh Stiefel, who previously served as a professional staff member on the House Armed Services Committee.

US SEC to bolster innovation with AI taskforce

Daniel Croft

In a press release on the agency’s site, the SEC announced the taskforce, and that former SEC Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology director Valerie Szczepanik has been appointed as the agency’s new chief AI officer to lead it. “I thank chairman Atkins for selecting me to lead this important initiative for the agency. The AI Task Force will aim to centralise and align efforts to advance AI-enabled transformation across the entire commission,” said Szczepanik.

Taiwan cultivates young overseas chip talent with summer camps, university courses

Wen-Yee Lee

Dressed in a white protective suit and face mask, Nicolas Chueh listened intently as a guide introduced a series of silver machines used in manufacturing Taiwan's cutting-edge semiconductors. The 16-year-old was among students from eight countries at the summer camp staged to raise interest in Taiwan's most vital industry amid a fast-declining birth rate that could leave tens of thousands of critical jobs vacant.

Taiwan's Foxconn sells Ohio EV facility to focus more on AI data centers

Lauly Li

Key Nvidia supplier Foxconn is selling all of its land and its entire facility in Lordstown, Ohio, for approximately $375 million in a major shift of focus from electric vehicles to artificial intelligence as demand for AI infrastructure in the U.S. booms. Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics maker, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that it is disposing of its Lordstown assets and would log a disposal gain of around $170 million.

Foxconn Looks to Build AI Servers at Former Lordstown EV Factory. The Wall Street Journal

CrowdStrike investigated 320 North Korean IT worker cases in the past year

Matt Kapko

North Korean operatives seeking and gaining technical jobs with foreign companies kept CrowdStrike busy, accounting for almost one incident response case or investigation per day in the past year, the company said in its annual threat hunting report released Monday. “We saw a 220% year-over-year increase in the last 12 months of Famous Chollima activity,” Adam Meyers, senior vice president of counter adversary operations, said during a media briefing about the report.

Social media battles and barbs on both sides of Atlantic over UK Online Safety Act

Dan Milmo

The UK’s Online Safety Act has been greatly anticipated. Amid mounting concerns about the ease of accessing harmful content online, rules were drawn up to force social platforms to protect children from posts and videos that incite hatred or encourage suicide, self-harm or eating disorders. But within days of coming into force, the new approach to keeping children safe online had become a rallying point for the right in both Britain and the US.

The Gulf's trillion-dollar AI dream has a water problem

Divsha Bhat

The Gulf’s trillion-dollar race to become an artificial-intelligence superpower faces the region’s biggest challenge: water. Data centers powering AI across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are consuming water at an alarming rate, with projections showing the region will need 426 billion liters annually by 2030. This surge threatens to turn water scarcity into a critical bottleneck for tech ambitions in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions.

Google agrees to curb power use for AI data centers to ease strain on US grid when demand surges

Laila Kearney

Google has signed agreements with two U.S. electric utilities to reduce its AI data center power consumption during times of surging demand on the grid, the company said on Monday, as energy-intensive AI use outpaces power supplies. Utilities in the country have been inundated with requests for electricity for Big Tech's AI data centers, with demand eclipsing total available power supplies in some areas.

Silicon Valley enlists in the business of war

Sheera Frenkel

In a ceremony in June at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., four current and former executives from Meta, OpenAI and Palantir lined up onstage to swear an oath to support and defend the United States. The U.S. Army had just created a technical innovation unit for the executives, who were dressed in combat gear and boots. At the event, they were pronounced lieutenant colonels in the new unit, Detachment 201, which will advise the Army on new technologies for potential combat.

Silicon Valley is in its ‘hard tech’ era. The New York Times

The rise of AI tools that write about you when you die

Drew Harwell

Two days after Jeff Fargo’s mother died, he lay in bed, crying, at home in Nevada and opened his laptop to ChatGPT. Her friends had asked about an obituary, so for nearly an hour he typed about her life: that she had been a single mom in a male-dominated world, that she never got the credit she was owed, that she was loved. After a few seconds, the chatbot offered its condolences and a short passage memorializing her as an avid golfer known for her “kindness and love of dogs.”

Demis Hassabis on our AI future: 'It'll be 10 times bigger than the Industrial Revolution – and maybe 10 times faster'

Steve Rose

If you have a mental image of a Nobel prizewinner, Demis Hassabis probably doesn’t fit it. Relatively young (he’s 49), mixed race (his father is Greek-Cypriot, his mother Chinese-Singaporean), state-educated, he didn’t exactly look out of place receiving his medal from the king of Sweden in December, amid a sea of grey-haired men, but it was “very surreal”, he admits. “I’m really bad at enjoying the moment. I’ve won prizes in the past, and I’m always thinking , ‘What’s the next thing?’ But this one was really special. It’s something you dream about as a kid.”

Private ChatGPT conversations show up on Google, leaving internet users shocked

Paulina Okunytė

If you’ve ever shared a ChatGPT conversation using the “Share” button, there’s a chance it might now be floating around somewhere on Google, just a few keystrokes away from complete strangers. A growing number of internet sleuths are discovering that ChatGPT’s shared links, which were originally designed for collaboration, are getting indexed by search engines. ChatGPT's shared links feature allow users to generate a unique URL for a ChatGPT conversation. The shared chat becomes accessible to anyone with the link. However, if you share the URL on social media, a website, or if someone else shares it, it can be noticed by Google crawlers.

Semiconductor investment rebounds on AI, but not everyone is winning

Ryu Mukano and Fumie Yaku

Annual capital spending by 10 major global semiconductor companies is expected to grow 7% to $135 billion, the first rise in three years, driven by suppliers of advanced chips for the generative artificial intelligence boom, Nikkei research shows. Six of the 10 companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., South Korea's SK Hynix, U.S.-based Micron Technology and China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plan to spend more this fiscal year than in fiscal 2024.

AI revolution: Hackers increasingly taking advantage of GenAI tools to code malware and more

David Hollingworth

CrowdStrike has released its 2025 Threat Hunting Report, and one of the key takeaways from the last 12 months of adversary activity is that hackers are continuing to take advantage of AI to support their operations. “The AI era has redefined how businesses operate, and how adversaries attack. We’re seeing threat actors use GenAI to scale social engineering, accelerate operations, and lower the barrier to entry for hands-on-keyboard intrusions,” Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike’s head of counter adversary operations, said in a statement.

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Australia-Indonesia Defence and Security Partnership

In this ASPI-USA-hosted webinar, Dr. Gatra Priyandita and Dr. Euan Graham will discuss the key findings and recommendations from their new ASPI Special Report: Australia–Indonesia defence and security partnership: Overcoming asymmetric aspirations to tackle common threats. They will examine the state of play in Canberra’s defence relationship with Jakarta; situate the uptick in joint military training and activities under the new bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement within a broader geopolitical context; and explore persistent limitations and differences in strategic outlook between Australia and Indonesia, and in their respective relations with the United States, China and Russia.

