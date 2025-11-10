Good morning. It's Tuesday, 11th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

In whose tech we trust Part I : Regulating Chinese technology is a tricky balance. As regional countries have become more concerned about China’s strategic ambitions, they’ve also become more reliant for critical technologies on Chinese vendors that are subject to state direction. Reducing dependence on Chinese technology can’t be achieved overnight without significant economic disruption. ASPI

Classified plans for Australia’s new $7bn infantry fighting vehicles have been stolen by pro-Hamas hackers in a massive cyber attack on Israeli arms companies. The Australian

The foreign affairs select committee is drawing up plans to examine Chinese government interference in academia as part of its inquiry into the UK’s strategy towards Beijing. The Guardian

ASPI

In whose tech we trust: Part I – Mapping Indo-Pacific security approaches to foreign owned, controlled or influenced technology

ASPI

Justin Bassi, Simeon Gilding, Angela Suriyasenee and James Corera

Regulating Chinese technology is a tricky balance. As regional countries have become more concerned about China’s strategic ambitions, they’ve also become more reliant for critical technologies on Chinese vendors that are subject to state direction. Reducing dependence on Chinese technology can’t be achieved overnight without significant economic disruption.

The digital battlefield around Australia’s South China Sea patrols

The Strategist

Fitriani and Astrid Young

When an Australian patrol aircraft met a Chinese jet over the South China Sea last month, the encounter quickly moved beyond airspace to digital space. Beijing’s subsequent coordinated online campaign shows that information operations are now an extension of military power, so Australia must be ready to defend itself by defending its stories.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

World

A flood of green tech from China is upending global climate politics

The New York Times

Somini Sengupta and Brad Plumer

Ten years ago, when the Paris Agreement was signed, it was the rich, industrialized countries like the United States and Europe that were leaning on developing countries to take faster action to reduce their planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions. The ire of developing-country leaders remains. But the economics have changed.

Australia

Plans for army’s $7bn infantry fighting vehicles exposed in Iran-linked cyber attack

The Australian

Ben Packham

Classified plans for Australia’s new $7bn infantry fighting vehicles have been stolen by pro-Hamas hackers in a massive cyber attack on Israeli arms companies. The Cyber Toufan hacking group – believed to be linked to the Iranian state – posted 3D renderings and technical details of the army’s next-generation Redback vehicle, which will be fitted with hi-tech weapons turrets supplied by Israel’s Elbit Systems.

Crack team to keep watch on big tech is about to run out of money

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones

The crack unit of big tech experts within Australia’s competition regulator is weeks away from a funding cliff and faces being disbanded as the Albanese government drags its heels on the digital competition regime the team was set up to oversee. Many of its former members have shifted to temporary roles in other government departments and the unit is slated to lose its funding at the end of December.

Allowing 16-year-olds in may be the toughest part of social media ban

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Social media platforms preparing to comply with next month’s minimum age requirements may struggle to admit 16- and 17-year-olds, based on the current state of age assurance technology, if they make every effort to bar access to younger users. Many users may end up stuck, unable to satisfy automated video assurance and also without access to the photo IDs most adults will have.

China

Apple pulls China’s top gay dating apps after government order

WIRED

Zeyi Yang and Louise Matsakis

Apple has removed two of the most popular gay dating apps in China from the App Store after receiving an order from China’s main internet regulator and censorship authority. Most international LGBTQ+ dating apps are already blocked in China. Grindr was removed from Apple’s Chinese App Store in 2022.

North Asia

Why big tech is betting billions on South Korea’s AI future

The Korea Herald

Ahn Sung-mi

South Korea has emerged as a magnet for major US technology companies in recent months, with Nvidia, OpenAI and Amazon Web Services pouring billions into investments and clinching strategic partnerships to expand the country’s AI infrastructure.

Japanese investors turn to Europe as deep tech boom lures capital abroad

CNBC

Tasmin Lockwood

Huge swathes of cash are flowing from Japan to European tech startups as risk-averse investors favor a more mature entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping to scale the continent’s booming deep tech cluster. While the European startup and venture capital ecosystem has long operated in the shadow of Silicon Valley, it has become fertile ground for Japanese corporates.

Southeast Asia

Cambodia, S Korea launch task force to combat tech-based crimes

Khmer Times

Ben Sokhean

Cambodia and South Korea will further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including in efforts to combat transnational crime, following a meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Peace Palace yesterday.

Ukraine – Russia

Moscow busts ISI network’s plan to smuggle military tech

The Economic Times

Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury

Moscow has busted a spy network run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, seeking to smuggle out air defence systems technology from Russia, in what could be the first such mission by ISI in that country. The network was unearthed a few months after Operation Sindoor as ISI allegedly tried to smuggle technology associated with advanced air defence systems produced by Russia.

Europe

EU eyes banning Huawei from mobile networks of member countries

Bloomberg

Jillian Deutsch and Gian Volpicelli

The European Commission is exploring ways to force European Union member states to phase out Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. from their telecommunications networks, according to people with the matter. While infrastructure decisions rest with national governments, the proposal would compel EU countries to align with the commission’s security guidance.

Brussels knifes privacy to feed the AI boom

POLITICO

Ellen O’Regan

European Union officials are ready to sacrifice some of their most prized privacy rules for the sake of AI, as they seek to turbocharge business in Europe by slashing red tape. The proposed overhaul will come as a boon to businesses working with AI, as Europe scrambles to stay economically competitive on the world stage.

UK and Germany have accused Russia of threatening their satellites. Here’s what that means

CNN

Lauren Kent

Germany and the United Kingdom have warned of the growing threat posed by Russian and Chinese space satellites, which have been regularly spotted spying on satellites used by Western powers. The countries have in recent weeks highlighted frequent instances of Russia stalking, jamming and interfering with their satellites in space.

UK

MPs preparing to examine Chinese state influence at British universities

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins and Eleni Courea

The foreign affairs select committee is drawing up plans to examine Chinese government interference in academia as part of its inquiry into the UK’s strategy towards Beijing. MPs are broadening the scope of their investigation into the China audit, an internal government review of UK-China relations that concluded in June, to look into Chinese state influence at British universities.

UK cyber insurance claims tripled in 2024, says trade body

Financial Times

Lee Harris

Insurers paid out at least £197mn in cyber claims in 2024, more than triple the £60mn paid the previous year, new data shows, as a rise in attacks by cyber gangs hit British businesses. Companies surveyed by the Association of British Insurers reported sharp rises in claims on cyber insurance policies, a small but fast-growing market, with the share of claims stemming from malware and ransomware attacks rising to 51 per cent of the total.

Middle East

Europe’s quiet dependence on Israeli drone technology

JNS

Shimon Sherman

What separates Israel from other high-tech arms producers is not only its hardware, but its battlefield experience. Israeli UAV know-how has become an export in itself. Israeli instructors have trained Western and NATO personnel in detecting, classifying and neutralizing small unmanned systems. Counter-drone techniques first practiced in Israel are now built into NATO joint exercises and integrated base-defense trials.

Gender & Women in Tech

How wellness and beauty influencers can be part of an alt-right pipeline for teen girls

TeenVogue

Kat Tenbarge

Extremism researcher Marc-André Argentino coined the term “pastel QAnon” to describe how women can be lured into far-right conspiracies through content about motherhood and female-coded aesthetics. Some beauty and wellness influencers have proven to be a natural fit for this ecosystem.

Big Tech

Tech giants vow to defend users in US as spyware companies make inroads with Trump administration

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Joseph Gedeon

Apple and WhatsApp have vowed to keep warning users if their mobile phones are targeted by governments using hacking software against them, including in the US, as two spyware makers seek to make inroads with the Trump administration. The two technology giants made their statements in response to queries from the Guardian as the two cyberweapons makers – both founded in Israel and now owned by American investors – are aggressively pursuing access to the US market.

Why a lot of people are getting hacked with government spyware TechCrunch

Artificial Intelligence

Why debt funding is ratcheting up the risks of the AI boom

The New York Times

Cade Metz

The debt used to fund data centers could exceed $1 trillion by 2028, or more than a third of all dollars spent on these facilities, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. If A.I. technologies do not pull in as much revenue as expected over the next several years, the debt-laden companies could be left holding the bag for the rest of the industry.

Misc

The 20-somethings who raised $121 million to build military drones

The New York Times

Farah Stockman

Soren Monroe-Anderson, a champion drone racer, was only 20 years old when he first tried to sell his drones to the U.S. military. He was building them for Ukrainian forces in his parents’ garage with a friend. The military was not interested. But two years later, Mr. Monroe-Anderson, now 22, and Mr. Hichwa, who just turned 24, are selling drones to the U.S. Army.

Reimagining cybersecurity in the era of AI and quantum

MIT Technology Review

As many cybersecurity teams focus on the very real AI-driven threat, quantum is waiting on the sidelines. Almost three-quarters (73%) of US organizations surveyed by KPMG say they believe it is only a matter of time before cybercriminals are using quantum to decrypt and disrupt today’s cybersecurity protocols. And yet, the majority (81%) also admit they could do more to ensure that their data remains secure. Companies are right to be concerned.

Investors’ ‘dumb transhumanist ideas’ setting back neurotech progress, say experts

The Guardian

Aisha Down

These technologies have considerable near-term potential to treat a variety of neurological issues – from ALS to Parkinson’s to paralysis. The problem is, their investors don’t always appear to have curing disease as an end goal. It would just be better, say experts, if the most famous investors in the space – tech magnates such as Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman – were less interested in uploading their brains to computers or merging with AI.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf on how to make defence faster, cheaper and better

Stop the World

This is an episode for our defence wonks – Brian talks about the need to build capabilities quickly, affordably and in ways that mean it can be built using a country’s existing industrial capacity for years to come.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share