New ASPI Report: In whose tech we trust Part I | Australian defence schematics stolen by Iran-linked hackers | UK planning to investigate PRC interference in British universities
Plus, the beauty and wellness pipeline that leads to the alt-right
Good morning. It's Tuesday, 11th of November.
The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.
Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.
In whose tech we trust Part I: Regulating Chinese technology is a tricky balance. As regional countries have become more concerned about China’s strategic ambitions, they’ve also become more reliant for critical technologies on Chinese vendors that are subject to state direction. Reducing dependence on Chinese technology can’t be achieved overnight without significant economic disruption. ASPI
Classified plans for Australia’s new $7bn infantry fighting vehicles have been stolen by pro-Hamas hackers in a massive cyber attack on Israeli arms companies. The Australian
The foreign affairs select committee is drawing up plans to examine Chinese government interference in academia as part of its inquiry into the UK’s strategy towards Beijing. The Guardian
ASPI
In whose tech we trust: Part I – Mapping Indo-Pacific security approaches to foreign owned, controlled or influenced technology
ASPI
Justin Bassi, Simeon Gilding, Angela Suriyasenee and James Corera
Regulating Chinese technology is a tricky balance. As regional countries have become more concerned about China’s strategic ambitions, they’ve also become more reliant for critical technologies on Chinese vendors that are subject to state direction. Reducing dependence on Chinese technology can’t be achieved overnight without significant economic disruption.
The digital battlefield around Australia’s South China Sea patrols
The Strategist
Fitriani and Astrid Young
When an Australian patrol aircraft met a Chinese jet over the South China Sea last month, the encounter quickly moved beyond airspace to digital space. Beijing’s subsequent coordinated online campaign shows that information operations are now an extension of military power, so Australia must be ready to defend itself by defending its stories.
🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/
World
A flood of green tech from China is upending global climate politics
The New York Times
Somini Sengupta and Brad Plumer
Ten years ago, when the Paris Agreement was signed, it was the rich, industrialized countries like the United States and Europe that were leaning on developing countries to take faster action to reduce their planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions. The ire of developing-country leaders remains. But the economics have changed.
Australia
Plans for army’s $7bn infantry fighting vehicles exposed in Iran-linked cyber attack
The Australian
Ben Packham
Classified plans for Australia’s new $7bn infantry fighting vehicles have been stolen by pro-Hamas hackers in a massive cyber attack on Israeli arms companies. The Cyber Toufan hacking group – believed to be linked to the Iranian state – posted 3D renderings and technical details of the army’s next-generation Redback vehicle, which will be fitted with hi-tech weapons turrets supplied by Israel’s Elbit Systems.
Crack team to keep watch on big tech is about to run out of money
The Australian Financial Review
Sam Buckingham-Jones
The crack unit of big tech experts within Australia’s competition regulator is weeks away from a funding cliff and faces being disbanded as the Albanese government drags its heels on the digital competition regime the team was set up to oversee. Many of its former members have shifted to temporary roles in other government departments and the unit is slated to lose its funding at the end of December.
Allowing 16-year-olds in may be the toughest part of social media ban
The Sydney Morning Herald
Tim Biggs
Social media platforms preparing to comply with next month’s minimum age requirements may struggle to admit 16- and 17-year-olds, based on the current state of age assurance technology, if they make every effort to bar access to younger users. Many users may end up stuck, unable to satisfy automated video assurance and also without access to the photo IDs most adults will have.
China
Apple pulls China’s top gay dating apps after government order
WIRED
Zeyi Yang and Louise Matsakis
Apple has removed two of the most popular gay dating apps in China from the App Store after receiving an order from China’s main internet regulator and censorship authority. Most international LGBTQ+ dating apps are already blocked in China. Grindr was removed from Apple’s Chinese App Store in 2022.
North Asia
Why big tech is betting billions on South Korea’s AI future
The Korea Herald
Ahn Sung-mi
South Korea has emerged as a magnet for major US technology companies in recent months, with Nvidia, OpenAI and Amazon Web Services pouring billions into investments and clinching strategic partnerships to expand the country’s AI infrastructure.
Japanese investors turn to Europe as deep tech boom lures capital abroad
CNBC
Tasmin Lockwood
Huge swathes of cash are flowing from Japan to European tech startups as risk-averse investors favor a more mature entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping to scale the continent’s booming deep tech cluster. While the European startup and venture capital ecosystem has long operated in the shadow of Silicon Valley, it has become fertile ground for Japanese corporates.
The UK is the top European destination for Japanese tech capital UKTN
Goldman sees US investors flocking to Japan as Nikkei surges Bloomberg
Southeast Asia
Cambodia, S Korea launch task force to combat tech-based crimes
Khmer Times
Ben Sokhean
Cambodia and South Korea will further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including in efforts to combat transnational crime, following a meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Peace Palace yesterday.
Ukraine – Russia
Moscow busts ISI network’s plan to smuggle military tech
The Economic Times
Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury
Moscow has busted a spy network run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, seeking to smuggle out air defence systems technology from Russia, in what could be the first such mission by ISI in that country. The network was unearthed a few months after Operation Sindoor as ISI allegedly tried to smuggle technology associated with advanced air defence systems produced by Russia.
Europe
EU eyes banning Huawei from mobile networks of member countries
Bloomberg
Jillian Deutsch and Gian Volpicelli
The European Commission is exploring ways to force European Union member states to phase out Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. from their telecommunications networks, according to people with the matter. While infrastructure decisions rest with national governments, the proposal would compel EU countries to align with the commission’s security guidance.
Brussels knifes privacy to feed the AI boom
POLITICO
Ellen O’Regan
European Union officials are ready to sacrifice some of their most prized privacy rules for the sake of AI, as they seek to turbocharge business in Europe by slashing red tape. The proposed overhaul will come as a boon to businesses working with AI, as Europe scrambles to stay economically competitive on the world stage.
UK and Germany have accused Russia of threatening their satellites. Here’s what that means
CNN
Lauren Kent
Germany and the United Kingdom have warned of the growing threat posed by Russian and Chinese space satellites, which have been regularly spotted spying on satellites used by Western powers. The countries have in recent weeks highlighted frequent instances of Russia stalking, jamming and interfering with their satellites in space.
UK
MPs preparing to examine Chinese state influence at British universities
The Guardian
Amy Hawkins and Eleni Courea
The foreign affairs select committee is drawing up plans to examine Chinese government interference in academia as part of its inquiry into the UK’s strategy towards Beijing. MPs are broadening the scope of their investigation into the China audit, an internal government review of UK-China relations that concluded in June, to look into Chinese state influence at British universities.
UK cyber insurance claims tripled in 2024, says trade body
Financial Times
Lee Harris
Insurers paid out at least £197mn in cyber claims in 2024, more than triple the £60mn paid the previous year, new data shows, as a rise in attacks by cyber gangs hit British businesses. Companies surveyed by the Association of British Insurers reported sharp rises in claims on cyber insurance policies, a small but fast-growing market, with the share of claims stemming from malware and ransomware attacks rising to 51 per cent of the total.
Middle East
Europe’s quiet dependence on Israeli drone technology
JNS
Shimon Sherman
What separates Israel from other high-tech arms producers is not only its hardware, but its battlefield experience. Israeli UAV know-how has become an export in itself. Israeli instructors have trained Western and NATO personnel in detecting, classifying and neutralizing small unmanned systems. Counter-drone techniques first practiced in Israel are now built into NATO joint exercises and integrated base-defense trials.
Gender & Women in Tech
How wellness and beauty influencers can be part of an alt-right pipeline for teen girls
TeenVogue
Kat Tenbarge
Extremism researcher Marc-André Argentino coined the term “pastel QAnon” to describe how women can be lured into far-right conspiracies through content about motherhood and female-coded aesthetics. Some beauty and wellness influencers have proven to be a natural fit for this ecosystem.
Big Tech
Tech giants vow to defend users in US as spyware companies make inroads with Trump administration
The Guardian
Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Joseph Gedeon
Apple and WhatsApp have vowed to keep warning users if their mobile phones are targeted by governments using hacking software against them, including in the US, as two spyware makers seek to make inroads with the Trump administration. The two technology giants made their statements in response to queries from the Guardian as the two cyberweapons makers – both founded in Israel and now owned by American investors – are aggressively pursuing access to the US market.
Artificial Intelligence
Why debt funding is ratcheting up the risks of the AI boom
The New York Times
Cade Metz
The debt used to fund data centers could exceed $1 trillion by 2028, or more than a third of all dollars spent on these facilities, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. If A.I. technologies do not pull in as much revenue as expected over the next several years, the debt-laden companies could be left holding the bag for the rest of the industry.
Misc
The 20-somethings who raised $121 million to build military drones
The New York Times
Farah Stockman
Soren Monroe-Anderson, a champion drone racer, was only 20 years old when he first tried to sell his drones to the U.S. military. He was building them for Ukrainian forces in his parents’ garage with a friend. The military was not interested. But two years later, Mr. Monroe-Anderson, now 22, and Mr. Hichwa, who just turned 24, are selling drones to the U.S. Army.
Reimagining cybersecurity in the era of AI and quantum
MIT Technology Review
As many cybersecurity teams focus on the very real AI-driven threat, quantum is waiting on the sidelines. Almost three-quarters (73%) of US organizations surveyed by KPMG say they believe it is only a matter of time before cybercriminals are using quantum to decrypt and disrupt today’s cybersecurity protocols. And yet, the majority (81%) also admit they could do more to ensure that their data remains secure. Companies are right to be concerned.
Investors’ ‘dumb transhumanist ideas’ setting back neurotech progress, say experts
The Guardian
Aisha Down
These technologies have considerable near-term potential to treat a variety of neurological issues – from ALS to Parkinson’s to paralysis. The problem is, their investors don’t always appear to have curing disease as an end goal. It would just be better, say experts, if the most famous investors in the space – tech magnates such as Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman – were less interested in uploading their brains to computers or merging with AI.
Events & Podcasts
The Sydney Dialogue 2025
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.
Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf on how to make defence faster, cheaper and better
Stop the World
This is an episode for our defence wonks – Brian talks about the need to build capabilities quickly, affordably and in ways that mean it can be built using a country’s existing industrial capacity for years to come.
The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.