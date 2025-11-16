Good morning. It's Monday, 17th of November.

As global technology supply chains have become increasingly concentrated and interdependent, concerns have grown that some foreign vendors may be subject to external direction or legal obligations that could expose national systems to influence, coercion or disruption. This report sets out policy and governance options to assist governments and industry to mitigate risks specifically from FOCI technology vendors. ASPI

Meta, TikTok, Google and YouTube are challenging a California law that forbids social media platforms from allowing minors to access personalized feeds without parental consent. Bloomberg Law

Britain’s biggest mobile network providers including Vodafone and BT’s EE are facing a multi-billion-pound lawsuit for allegedly overcharging customers, after a London tribunal ruled on Friday that part of it could continue. Reuters

ASPI

In whose tech we trust: Part II – Mitigating foreign owned, controlled or influenced technology risks and building resilience

ASPI

Jason Van der Schyff, James Corera, Angela Suriyasenee and Justin Bassi

Foreign ownership, control and influence risks associated with technology vendors have become a significant fault line in the Indo‑Pacific’s strategic, technological and economic landscape. As global technology supply chains have become increasingly concentrated and interdependent, concerns have grown that some foreign vendors may be subject to external direction or legal obligations that could expose national systems to influence, coercion or disruption.

Shared risks, shared advantage: collaborating for collective cyber resilience

The Strategist

James Corera

Too often, we still treat every major cyber breach as a wake-up call. But after a decade of alarms perhaps we should already be awake. What we’re experiencing are no longer isolated failures but are instead structural fragilities that are being surfaced. As societies we’ve built technological ecosystems that are hyper-interdependent—a web of supply chains, cloud services and shared platforms that connect us, but also bind us. At the same time, the threats confronting these ecosystems are becoming systemic, strategic and sustained—designed to undermine trust, disable infrastructure and erode confidence in institutions.

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2024 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Lost in the plot: how would-be authors were fooled by AI staff and virtual offices in suspected global publishing scam

The Guardian

Kelly Burke

An aspiring Australian writer met an apparent scammer face-to-face before realising she may have become a victim of a suspicious international publishing venture. Australia’s National Anti-Scam Centre is now investigating the case of a website luring people seeking a foothold in the increasingly crowded space of vanity and self-publishing. The Guardian has uncovered similar suspicious websites operating in the UK and New Zealand, as well as two others operating within Australia.

Criminals exploit Australia’s cyber crime reporting system to target crypto holders

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Australian Federal Police has warned that cyber criminals are abusing Australia’s national cyber crime reporting tool, ReportCyber, to impersonate police and trick cryptocurrency holders into surrendering funds. The AFP-led Joint Policing Cybercrime Coordination Centre said scammers are using personal information – such as phone numbers and email addresses – obtained through illicit means to lodge fraudulent reports with ReportCyber.

The importance of physical-cyber convergence in security

CyberDaily

With more physical operations like visitor, property and security management controlled or influenced by digital technologies, the merging of physical and cyber security is becoming a critical consideration for businesses wishing to defend against hybrid physical-cyber attacks. Convergence not only provides an avenue to strengthen existing defenses, it also supports vital knowledge-sharing between internal physical and cyber security teams.

China

Alibaba condemns FT report on firm’s alleged PLA ties as ‘completely false’, ‘malicious’

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Alibaba Group Holding on Saturday dismissed a Financial Times report alleging its connection with the Chinese military and questioned if the accusation was an attempt to sabotage US President Donald Trump’s recent deal with Beijing. The report said Alibaba was supplying the People’s Liberation Army with unspecified capabilities that the White House claimed would threaten US national security, citing a memo that included declassified top-secret intelligence.

China’s chip leaders bank on AI, EVs, RISC-V as industry’s future growth engines

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

The use of chips for artificial intelligence and electric vehicles will offer strong demand underpinning the development of mainland China’s semiconductor industry, according to veterans of the sector at an annual gathering in Shanghai. At the 2025 Global Semiconductor Market Summit, chip executives discussed the industry’s future amid US-China tech rivalry and surging demand for chips, as well as different technology trajectories.

How TikTok came to rival eBay as a global online shopping destination

The Washington Post

Jaclyn Peiser

In its third quarter alone, TikTok Shop sold $19 billion worth of merchandise globally, according to recent data from analytics firm EchoTik. That’s just slightly below the total for eBay — founded three decades ago — which posted $20.1 billion. A combination of aggressive marketing and shifting consumer preferences has boosted TikTok Shop’s success, say analysts and researchers. Another factor was a lucky break for TikTok when Chinese e-commerce sites lost a shipping loophole that kept prices low.

USA

Tech giants sue California over social media access law

Bloomberg Law

Bernie Pazanowski

Meta, TikTok, Google and YouTube are challenging a California law that forbids social media platforms from allowing minors to access personalized feeds without parental consent. The law, as applied to the social media titans, is a content-based restriction on speech that violates the First Amendment, according to three separate complaints filed Thursday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

US jury says Apple must pay Masimo $634 million in smartwatch patent case

Reuters

Blake Brittain

A federal jury in California said on Friday that Apple, owes medical-monitoring technology company Masimo $634 million for infringing a patent covering blood-oxygen reading technology. The jury agreed with Masimo that the Apple Watch’s workout mode and heart rate notification features violated Masimo’s patent rights, a Masimo spokesperson confirmed.

Retail traders left exposed in high-stakes crypto treasury deals

Bloomberg

Suvashree Ghosh

Executives are turning to a novel structure to fund crypto accumulation vehicles as investor appetite thins. They’re called in-kind contributions, and they now account for a growing share of digital-asset treasury, or DAT, deals. Instead of raising cash to buy tokens in the open market, DAT sponsors contribute large slugs of their own crypto, often unlisted and hard to value.

Inside the multimillion-dollar plan to make mobile voting happen

WIRED

Steven Levy

Joe Kiniry, A security expert specializing in elections, was attending an annual conference on voting technology in Washington, DC, when a woman approached him with an unusual offer. She said she represented a wealthy client interested in funding voting systems that would encourage bigger turnouts. Did he have any ideas? “I told her you should stay away from internet voting, because it’s really, really hard,” he says.

Databricks co-founder argues US must go open source to beat China in AI

TechCrunch

Marina Temkin

Andy Konwinski is concerned that the U.S. is losing its dominance in AI research to China, calling the shift an “existential” threat to democracy. Konwinski is a Databricks co-founder and the co-founder of the AI research and venture capital firm Laude. “If you talk to PhD students at Berkeley and Stanford in AI right now, they’ll tell you that they’ve read twice as many interesting AI ideas in the last year that were from Chinese companies than American companies,” Konwinski said onstage at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit this week.

The bitter lessons Hyperdimensional

Ukraine – Russia

Suspected Russian hacker reportedly detained in Thailand, faces possible US extradition

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Russian Embassy in Thailand said it is seeking access to a Russian citizen reportedly detained on the resort island of Phuket at the request of the United States over suspected cybercrimes. “At the moment, we are clarifying the circumstances of this case and working with the Thai side to arrange consular access,” embassy representative Ilya Ilyin told Russia’s state news agency TASS.

Cyberattack on Russian port operator aimed to disrupt coal, fertilizer shipments

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian port operator Port Alliance said it was in its third day of disruptions due to a cyberattack “from abroad” that targeted key parts of its digital infrastructure — the latest in a series of incidents affecting critical facilities amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a statement on Thursday, the company said the attackers launched a distributed denial-of-service assault and attempted to breach its networks.

Europe

Civil society decries digital rights ‘rollback’ as European Commission pushes data protection changes

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A coalition of 127 civil society groups and trade unions is pushing back on the European Commission’s reported changes to laws protecting citizens’ data privacy and regulating how artificial intelligence can harness personal information. The European Commission will publish a new digital simplification package on November 20 after a draft of the package, known as the EU Digital Omnibus, leaked earlier this month.

Google must pay German price comparison platform 465 mln euros in damages, court says

Reuters

Klaus Lauer and Miranda Murray

Google must pay the German price comparison platform Idealo approximately 465 million euros in damages for market abuse, a Berlin court has ruled. The court found that Google had abused its dominant market position in two case decisions and ordered the U.S. technology giant to pay damages, both rulings can be appealed, a court spokesperson told Reuters. In addition to Idealo, the company behind another German price comparison site, Producto, will also be awarded 107 million euros.

WhatsApp is launching third-party chat integration in Europe

The Verge

Thomas Ricker

Meta is on the cusp of launching third-party integration with WhatsApp in Europe — something that’s required by the Digital Markets Act. It’s rolling out “over the coming months” with WhatsApp’s level of end-to-end encryption maintained. Meta says that BirdyChat and Haiket will be the first third-party services to implement messaging interoperability with WhatsApp. No, we haven’t heard of them either, but that’s what leveling the playing field looks like.

UK

UK mobile companies face mass lawsuit for allegedly overcharging customers

Reuters

Sam Tobin

Britain’s biggest mobile network providers including Vodafone and BT’s EE are facing a multi-billion-pound lawsuit for allegedly overcharging customers, after a London tribunal ruled on Friday that part of it could continue. The case – which is also brought against Telefonica’s O2 and Hutchison’s. Three UK, whose $19 billion merger with Vodafone was approved last year – was valued at over 3.2 billion pounds.

Artificial Intelligence

China’s ‘autonomous’ AI-powered hacking campaign still required a ton of human work

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

Anthropic made headlines Thursday when it released research claiming that a previously unknown Chinese state-sponsored hacking group used the company’s Claude AI generative AI product to breach at least 30 different organizations. According to Anthropic’s report, the threat actor was able to bypass Claude’s security guardrails using two methods: breaking up the work into discrete tasks to prevent the software from recognizing the broader malicious intentions, and tricking the model into believing it was conducting a legitimate security audit.

Are data centers the new oil fields?

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

A new report from the International Energy Agency shows that $580 billion will be spent globally on AI data centers in 2025 alone. This is $40 billion more than will be spent on new oil supplies — leading us to conclude that data centers are the new oil fields. But is this a net positive for the environment or just a different kind of resource drain? On TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, Kirsten Korosec, Anthony Ha, and Rebecca Bellan dig into what this spending shift means for the energy grid, climate tech, and whether taxpayers should be footing the bill for Big Tech’s infrastructure ambitions

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

