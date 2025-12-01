Good morning. It's Tuesday, 2nd of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

China’s emerging AI architecture should serve as a cautionary example for democracies: it shows how quickly powerful models can be integrated into surveillance, censorship and social control when commercial incentives and state priorities align. Our report, in partnership with the Human Rights Foundation, shows that AI now performs much of the work of online censorship in China. The Strategist

The federal government has accepted business demands to pause “mandatory guardrails” over AI, in the first national plan released this morning. The long-awaited plan, which the government began consulting on in 2023, was originally intended to include hard rules to govern artificial intelligence, amid deep distrust in the community over the rapidly spreading technology. ABC News

India’s telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cyber security app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed. In tackling a recent surge of cyber crime and hacking, India is joining authorities worldwide, most recently in Russia, to frame rules blocking the use of stolen phones for fraud or promoting state-backed government service apps. Reuters

ASPI

Report: ‘AI safety’ must mean safety from authoritarian abuse

The Strategist

Bethany Allen, Nathan Attrill and Fergus Ryan

China’s emerging AI architecture should serve as a cautionary example for democracies: it shows how quickly powerful models can be integrated into surveillance, censorship and social control when commercial incentives and state priorities align. Our report, in partnership with the Human Rights Foundation, shows that AI now performs much of the work of online censorship in China and that Chinese LLMs censor not just politically sensitive text but also sensitive images.

How China is using AI to extend censorship and surveillance

The Washington Post

Katrina Northrop “China is harnessing AI to make its existing systems of control far more efficient and intrusive — AI lets the CCP monitor more people, more closely, with less effort,” said Nathan Attrill, a senior analyst at ASPI and one of the co-authors of the report. Examining the unique characteristics of Chinese AI systems is important because Chinese companies have global ambitions and are exporting products across the world, said Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at ASPI and was also involved in the report. “This matters for everyone,” he said. “If we don’t understand how these systems are shaped and constrained compared with non-Chinese AI, we risk importing censorship and political control hidden inside the technology itself.”

Read the report here: The party’s AI: How China’s new AI systems are reshaping human rights

Needed: massive computing power in the Northern Territory

The Strategist

John Coyne

Australia lacks secure, onshore computing power capable of training defence algorithms, running classified simulations or supporting the advanced capability agenda under the AUKUS partnership. Addressing this shortfall requires the government and industry to move decisively to establish a sovereign computing zone linked to Northern Australia’s emerging energy capacity, new digital corridors and national fibre upgrades.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Artificial intelligence to be managed through existing laws under National AI Plan

ABC News

Jake Evans

The federal government has accepted business demands to pause “mandatory guardrails” over AI, in the first national plan released this morning. The long-awaited plan, which the government began consulting on in 2023, was originally intended to include hard rules to govern artificial intelligence, amid deep distrust in the community over the rapidly spreading technology.

‘Thongs aren’t underwear’: The case for an Australian ChatGPT

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

When you ask ChatGPT about joining the navy, it tells you about the United States Navy. When a doctor uses AI to transcribe patient notes and hears “I’m not too bad,” the American-built system might miss that this actually means the patient isn’t feeling well. These are the kinds of cultural blind spots driving Sovereign Australia AI’s audacious plan to build a home-grown alternative to ChatGPT for under $100 million – a fraction of the billions poured into Silicon Valley’s AI giants.

USA

More of Silicon Valley is building on free Chinese AI

NBC News

Jasmine Cui and Jared Perlo

Over the past year, a growing share of America’s hottest AI startups have turned to open Chinese AI models that increasingly rival, and sometimes replace, expensive U.S. systems as the foundation for American AI products. NBC News spoke to over 15 AI startup founders, machine-learning engineers, industry experts and investors, who said that while models from American companies continue to set the pace of progress at the frontier of AI capabilities, many Chinese systems are cheaper to access, more customizable and have become sufficiently capable for many uses over the past year.

N.Y. law could set stage for A.I. regulation’s next ‘big battleground’

The New York Times

Tim Balk

This month, New York became the first state to enact a law targeting a practice, typically called personalized pricing or surveillance pricing, in which retailers use artificial intelligence and customers’ personal data to set prices online. The law attracted criticism and litigation from the start. But just about everyone seems to agree that the law is a significant step in the nationwide push to regulate how businesses use their customers’ data.

North Asia

Data breach hits ‘South Korea’s Amazon,’ potentially affecting 65% of country’s population

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

South Korea’s largest online retailer, Coupang — often described as the country’s version of Amazon — apologized on Sunday after confirming that the personal details of 33.7 million customer accounts had been compromised. South Korean news reports have suggested that no malicious code has been found on Coupang’s internal systems. Reported suspicions for the breach are centering on a former employee.

South Korean police probe massive data leak at Coupang Reuters

Officials accuse North Korea’s Lazarus of $30 million theft from crypto exchange

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A recent cyberattack on South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange was allegedly conducted by a North Korean government-backed hacking group. On Friday, South Korean officials told the news outlet that North Korea’s Lazarus hacking group was likely involved in the theft based on the tactics used to break into the cryptocurrency platform and the methods deployed to launder the stolen funds.

Southeast Asia

Foreign interference and Indonesia’s buzzer networks

The Interpreter

Jennifer Williams, Nava Nuraniyah and Julian Droogan

Initially ad hoc and organised around political candidates, cybertrooper networks have evolved into a professionalised industry that operates well beyond election periods – spanning political campaign influence campaigns and marketing, and adopting click-farm tactics to artificially amplify narratives and sway public opinion.

South & Central Asia

India orders smartphone makers to preload state-owned cyber safety app

Reuters

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

India’s telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cyber security app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed, a move likely to antagonise Apple and privacy advocates. In tackling a recent surge of cyber crime and hacking, India is joining authorities worldwide, most recently in Russia, to frame rules blocking the use of stolen phones for fraud or promoting state-backed government service apps.

H-1B to Plan B: India’s top tech talent looks beyond the U.S.

Rest of World

Mehran Gul

India is the source of the largest cohort of international students in the U.S. The world’s most populous country is also by far the largest beneficiary of the H-1B system. Initial reports seemed to confirm the suspicion that Indians would take the biggest hit. While for the average Indian graduate, the allure of America’s universities and companies is still strong, the country’s best minds are more attuned to similar or better options in other countries and, increasingly, in India as well.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia limits WhatsApp use, claiming it enables terrorism, crime, espionage

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia has restricted access to WhatsApp for many users, warning that the messaging service could face a nationwide block unless it complies with domestic regulations — the latest step in Moscow’s widening crackdown on Western technology.

Europe

Nato considers being ‘more aggressive’ against Russia’s hybrid warfare

Financial Times

Richard Milne

Nato is considering being “more aggressive” in responding to Russia’s cyber attacks, sabotage and airspace violations, according to the alliance’s most senior military officer. Europe has been hit by numerous hybrid war incidents — some attributed to Russia and others unclear — from the cutting of cables in the Baltic Sea to cyber attacks across the continent.

Swiss, German authorities shut down cryptomixer.io in money laundering crackdown

Reuters

Ludwig Burger

A group of Swiss and German law enforcement agencies said on Monday they shut down cryptomixer.io, one of the largest platforms to cover up the tracks of bitcoin transfers from illegal activities. Cryptomixing is a service to anonymise crypto transactions by breaking them up and mixing them with other funds.

UK

Health minister says UK should cash in on NHS patient data

Financial Times

Laura Hughes

The UK should “leverage” its new health data storage service for the “benefit of the Treasury coffers”, a health minister has said, as well as accelerating the discovery of new treatments for NHS patients. Zubir Ahmed said in an interview that the government’s new Health Data Research Service will give researchers a single access point to national datasets for the first time and unlock “the power” of NHS data.

Gender & Women in Tech

‘It was extremely pornographic’: Cara Hunter on the deepfake video that nearly ended her political career

The Guardian

Anna Moore

There’s little doubt that the deepfake of Hunter directly affected the democratic process. How could it not have lost her votes? Women have been the first victims of this technology – a 2023 study found that 98% of online deepfakes are pornographic and that 99% of the targets are women. However, in this era Hunter terms “the AI Olympics”, the potential for future harms goes far beyond this.

Artificial Intelligence

Like social media, AI requires difficult choices

Lawfare

Nathan Sanders and Bruce Schneier

Because democracies distribute power across institutions and individuals, making the right choices about how to shape AI and its uses requires both clarity and alignment across society. To that end, we spotlight four pivotal choices facing private and public actors. These choices are similar to those we faced during the advent of social media, and in retrospect we can see that we made the wrong decisions back then.

‘It’s going much too fast’: the inside story of the race to create the ultimate AI

The Guardian

Robert Booth

Here in the Bay Area of San Francisco, some of the world’s biggest companies are fighting it out to gain some kind of an advantage. And, in turn, they are competing with China. They are tearing towards a technology that could, in theory, sweep away millions of white-collar jobs and pose serious risks in bioweapons and cybersecurity. Or it could usher in a new era of abundance, health and wealth. Nobody is sure but we will soon find out.

Lessons from the frontiers of AI adoption

The Economist

It is becoming ever more common for bosses to talk up their artificial-intelligence efforts while wielding the axe. Much of this is posturing. A company looks better in investors’ eyes if it attributes staff cuts to its technological prowess rather than pandemic-era over-hiring (often a more probable explanation). So far, the evidence that AI is changing the labour market in a big way remains weak.

An AI model trained on prison phone calls now looks for planned crimes in those calls

MIT Technology Review

James O’Donnell

A US telecom company trained an AI model on years of inmates’ phone and video calls and is now piloting that model to scan their calls, texts, and emails in the hope of predicting and preventing crimes. The company spokesperson said the tool’s function is to make monitoring more efficient amid staffing shortages, “not to surveil individuals without cause.”

Flock uses overseas gig workers to build its surveillance AI

WIRED

Joseph Cox

Flock, the automatic license plate reader and AI-powered camera company, uses overseas workers from Upwork to train its machine learning algorithms, with training material telling workers how to review and categorize footage including images people and vehicles in the United States. The findings bring up questions about who exactly has access to footage collected by Flock surveillance cameras and where people reviewing the footage may be based.

What are small language models and how do they differ from large ones?

The Conversation

Lin Tian and Marian-Andrei Rizoiu

In contrast to LLMs, small language models excel at specific tasks. They’re fast, efficient and affordable. SLMs are easy to fine-tune. A language learning app can teach an SLM about common grammar mistakes. A medical clinic can train one to understand appointment scheduling. The model becomes an expert in exactly what you need.

Misc

Data centers are a ‘gold rush’ for construction workers

The Wall Street Journal

Te-Ping Chen

An investment boom in artificial intelligence is creating a thirst for massive data centers—and a bonanza for the workers building them. Data centers don’t employ many workers once they are actually built. During construction, though, they are a hive of workers pouring concrete walls and foundations, wiring electric panels and installing equipment such as power generators and chillers to ensure servers are cooled to a precise temperature at all times.

Research

AI and the power grid: where the rubber meets the road

Bloomberg

A new wave of early-stage data center projects is reshaping US electricity demand – and it’s doing it quickly. Data-center power demand hits 106 gigawatts by 2035 in BloombergNEF’s newest forecast – a 36% jump from the previous outlook, published just seven months ago. The massive growth rate in data center power demand reflects more than a surge in the number of data centers in the pipeline; it also highlights the new centers’ size. Of the nearly 150 new data center projects BNEF added to its tracker in the last year, nearly a quarter exceed 500 megawatts. That’s more than double last year’s share.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Jobs

ASPI Defence Fellows Program

The ASPI Defence Fellows Program is a non-resident, mid-career fellowship designed to strengthen Australia’s defence ecosystem by supporting emerging leaders to undertake policy-relevant research aligned to the National Defence Strategy. Defence Fellows are those professionals who have been in the national security and defence field for seven or more years and demonstrate promise for moving into leadership roles or bringing new ideas and perspectives to the field. Applications for the 2026 Defence Fellows cohort are now open. Applications are due 6 January 2026.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share