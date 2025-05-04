Good morning. It's Monday 5th of May.

Huawei is building a production line for advanced chips as part of a network of semiconductor facilities in Shenzhen that seeks to break China’s dependence on foreign technologies. Financial Times

European intelligence agencies say Moscow has launched a campaign of sabotage, arson and disinformation against the continent. Sometimes, it is focused on specific targets related to support for the Ukrainian war effort, but more often it is simply aimed at causing chaos and unease. The Guardian

The Irish Data Protection Commission found on Friday that TikTok had infringed the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, and ordered the company to comply with the law within six months. EURACTIV

Australia

Industry says Albanese has been given a mandate for bold ambition

InnovationAus

James Riley

The sheer scale of Labor’s historic 2025 election victory delivers Anthony Albanese a mandate to “double-down” on his government’s industrial ambition and the opportunity to reshape the nation’s research and innovation systems. The most common reaction to the stunning result was that it gives the Prime Minister a solid mandate to be bolder in pursuit of his government’s agenda on energy transition and reindustrialisation on the one hand, and capability development and job creation in the tech sector on the other.

Pro-Russian influence operation targeting Australia in lead-up to election with attempt to 'poison' AI chatbots

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre and Michael Workman

Pravda Australia presents itself as a news site, but analysts allege it's part of an ongoing plan to retrain Western chatbots such as ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot on "the Russian perspective" and increase division amongst Australians in the long-term.

Australia’s home affairs department has let staff use Signal since Covid lockdowns, documents show

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

In an April 2020 guide provided to staff as the government grappled with the working-from-home requirement of the Covid lockdowns, the department stated that Signal had been approved for use by staff but said “official decisions made on this platform must be documented and saved to [the records management system]”.

Australian defence start-ups target Europe as it rearms

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

A growing band of Australia’s defence tech start-ups need to find export opportunities to survive, and are vying for a slice of the €800 billion the European Union intends to commit, as part of its announced ReArm Europe Plan 2030. Among the Australian companies looking to cash in on this opportunity is Canberra-based Penten, which completed a merger with Britain’s Amiosec on Thursday.

China

Satellite images reveal Huawei’s advanced chip production line in China

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott, Zijing Wu and Chris Cook

The tech giant is the key player behind three manufacturing sites in Guanlan, a district of the southern city where Huawei is based, according to multiple people familiar with the matter and visits near the locations by the Financial Times. Satellite imagery obtained by the FT shows how the Guanlan factories, built in the same distinctive style, have been rapidly developed after construction started in 2022.

Nvidia is working on China-tailored chips again after US export ban

Reuters

Deborah Sophia

Nvidia has told some of its biggest Chinese customers that it is tweaking the design of its artificial intelligence chips so they can be sold to Chinese businesses without clashing with U.S. export rules, The Information reported on Friday. The chip giant has spoken with customers, including Alibaba Group, TikTok-parent ByteDance and Tencent Holdings, the report said, citing three people involved in the conversations.

Temu ditches Chinese imports model to avoid Trump’s tariffs

The Straits Times

Temu is abandoning the model centred around cheap Chinese imports that catapulted it to success in the US, aiming to sell only goods from local merchants to American consumers for the foreseeable future. The company is actively recruiting US merchants and will sell only their locally based merchandise, Temu said in an e-mailed statement.

China’s electric vehicle industry is preparing to take on the world. Is America ready?

CNN

Simone McCarthy

While Trump’s trade war looms large over export strategies for global automakers, China’s EV producers are relatively insulated, having already looked to other markets for growth after heavy duties and other curbs were imposed on their vehicles during the Biden administration. And as Trump pushes to bring back an automobile industry that once symbolized American prosperity, alienating US trade partners and shunning efforts to boost a homegrown EV sector along the way, China’s EV advantage is a potential soft power boon, and a chance to reshape its place in global trade and technology.

USA

NSC official: Trump administration will ‘change the script’ on offensive side

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

A top White House official on Thursday said the Trump administration will work at “destigmatizing and normalizing” the use of offensive cyber as a tool of national power. “It's not offense for offense’s sake, but being able to respond in kind, if we're the victim of foreign aggression, being able to have our own offensive response or to use offense in support” of traditional military activities, Alexei Bulazel, the senior director for cyber on the National Security Council, said during a keynote discussion at the RSA Conference.

A DOGE recruiter is staffing a project to deploy AI agents across the US government

WIRED

Caroline Haskins and Vittoria Elliott

A young entrepreneur who was among the earliest known recruiters for Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has a new, related gig—and he’s hiring. Anthony Jancso, cofounder of AccelerateX, a government tech startup, is looking for technologists to work on a project that aims to have artificial intelligence perform tasks that are currently the responsibility of tens of thousands of federal workers.

DOJ confirms it wants to break up Google’s ad business

ArsTechnica

Ryan Whitwam

Specifically, the DOJ is asking the court to force Google to sell two parts of the ad business: the ad exchange and the publisher ad server. The ad exchange is the world's largest marketplace for bidding on advertising space. The ad server, meanwhile, is a tool that publishers use to list and sell ads on their sites.

Why the A.I. race could be upended by a judge’s decision on Google

The New York Times

David McCabe

At the hearing, government lawyers have argued that Google’s monopolistic tactics in search could be applied to make its Gemini chatbot a ubiquitous A.I. product. That cannot be allowed to happen in the emerging field of A.I., the government has said, to ensure that consumers have choices of products for use well into the future. Google has argued that the court does not need to intervene because the rapid growth of OpenAI—the A.I. start-up that helps power Apple’s A.I. product on the iPhone—and other rivals shows that the market is rife with competition already.

Elon Musk's Starbase city in Texas on brink of becoming official

BBC

Mike Wendling

An election on Saturday is likely to incorporate a new city on the southern tip of Texas dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. Local residents are voting on incorporating a patch of land known as Boca Chica Village as a new municipality called Starbase. Most of the 283 eligible voters are SpaceX employees, and most voted early, according to county records.

Why investors are souring on this once red-hot climate tech

The Japan Times

Coco Liu

U.S.-based startups developing direct air capture—machines that suck planet-warming carbon dioxide straight out of the air—received about $58 million from venture capitalists in the first three months of 2025, a more than 60% decline from a year ago, according to market research firm Pitchbook. The dip stands in contrast to the overall U.S. climate tech sector, which saw a nearly 65% increase in investment during the same period.

US blacklist on China is riddled with errors, outdated details

Reuters

James Pomfret and David Kirton

A Reuters review of almost 100 Chinese and Hong Kong companies added to the U.S. entity list in 2023 and 2024 found more than a quarter, or 26 entries, contained erroneous details, such as incorrect names and addresses and outdated information. For each listed entity, Reuters visited at least one address identified by the U.S. to determine whether the blacklisted firms were still there. Businesses at those locations included a beauty salon, a tutoring firm, a massage parlour and a counselling center.

Pentagon’s AI metals program goes private to boost Western supply

InnovationAus

Ernest Scheyder

A US government-created artificial intelligence program that aims to predict the supply and price of critical minerals has been transferred to the control of a non-profit organisation that is helping miners and manufacturers strike supply deals. Launched in late 2023 by the US Department of Defense, the Open Price Exploration for National Security AI metals program is an attempt to counter China’s sweeping control of the critical minerals sector. Now, more than 30 mining companies, manufacturers and investors – including auto giant Volkswagen – have joined the Critical Minerals Forum non-profit and will be its first users, according to Rob Strayer, a former US diplomat and the organisation’s president.

The Signal clone the Trump admin uses was hacked

404 Media

Joseph Cox and Micah Lee

A hacker has breached and stolen customer data from TeleMessage, an obscure Israeli company that sells modified versions of Signal and other messaging apps to the U.S. government to archive messages, 404 Media has learned. TeleMessage was recently the center of a wave of media coverage after Mike Waltz accidentally revealed he used the tool in a cabinet meeting with President Trump.

South & Central Asia

Code of war: India and Pakistan take their battle to the (web)front

The Economic Times

Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have taken a sharp turn into the digital world, with hacker groups from launching a series of high-stakes cyberattacks. From defacing military websites to spreading phishing malware, these digital skirmishes are far from being just geeky backdoor tactics. Instead, they're a fierce extension of geopolitical strategy—testing each other's limits.

India secures HawkEye 360 tech deal with US for maritime surveillance of ‘dark ships’ in Indo-Pacific

The Economic Times

The United States has approved the sale of HawkEye 360 technology to India. The move comes at a time when maritime tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific. The decision, cleared by the US State Department, enables India to improve its maritime domain awareness using advanced satellite capabilities.

Ukraine-Russia

‘These people are disposable’: how Russia is using online recruits for a campaign of sabotage in Europe

The Guardian

Shaun Walker

European intelligence agencies say Moscow has launched a campaign of sabotage, arson and disinformation against the continent. On the ground, the acts are carried out by people who are recruited online and often paid in cryptocurrency. Some know exactly what they are doing and why, others do not realise they are ultimately working for Moscow. The professional intelligence officers who direct the operations never need to leave Russian territory.

How Russia is using Gaelic and AI to peddle disinformation in Scotland

The Times/Sunday Times

David Leask and Jacob Judah

For more than a decade, Kremlin agencies and their proxies have been pushing stories they believe will help undermine western democracies and promote the talking points of the Putin regime, especially on Ukraine. However, it is new to see this kind of content aimed at Scottish audiences in a minority language. The rise of artificial intelligence means it is now cheaper and easier than ever to generate news, fake and real, in different languages, including ones badly served by mainstream media.

Points for kills: How Ukraine is using video game incentives to slay more Russians

POLITICO

Veronika Melkozerova

Ukraine's military is turning to incentive schemes used in video games to spur its soldiers to kill more Russian troops and destroy their equipment. The program — called Army of Drones bonus — rewards soldiers with points if they upload videos proving their drones have hit Russian targets. It will soon be integrated with a new online marketplace called Brave 1 Market, which will allow troops to convert those points into new equipment for their units.

Europe

TikTok fined €530 million for illegally sending EU personal data to China

EURACTIV

Théophane Hartmann

The Irish Data Protection Commission found on Friday that TikTok had infringed the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, and ordered the company to comply with the law within six months. Friday's decision marks the conclusion of an investigation launched in September 2021, in which TikTok had initially told the DPC it did not store users' data on servers located in China. The DPC said TikTok informed them in April this year that this was inaccurate, and that the company had in fact found EU users' data on China-based servers.

France and EU to incentivise US-based scientists to come to Europe

The Guardian

Angelique Chrisafis

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, alongside the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, will make speeches on Monday morning at Sorbonne University in Paris, flanked by European university leaders and researchers, in which they are expected to announce potential incentives and protections for researchers seeking to relocate to Europe.

UK

Britain to warn companies cyber security must be 'absolute priority'

Reuters

James Davey

The British government will next week warn all UK companies to treat cyber security as an "absolute priority" in the wake of attacks on retailers Marks & Spencer, the Co-op Group and Harrods. Cabinet office minister Pat McFadden on Friday led a briefing with national security officials and Richard Horne, the CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, about support being provided to the affected retailers, his office said.

Africa

Congo grants licence to Starlink, reversing earlier ban

Reuters

Robbie Corey-Boulet

Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday it had become the latest African country to grant a licence to tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink and that the company would begin operations soon. The government had previously resisted allowing access to Starlink, with military officials warning it could be used by rebel groups including Rwandan-backed M23, which has seized more territory than ever before in the east of the country this year.

Big Tech

Could Apple exist without its ties to China? Probably not.

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

Despite years of pressure, Apple’s business is still so dependent on China that the tech giant can’t operate without it. Moves by the Trump administration to change Apple’s behavior risk damaging the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. And any serious effort to move Apple’s production to the United States — if that is even possible — would take a titanic effort by both the company and the federal government.

Neuralink's speech restoration device gets FDA's 'breakthrough' tag

Reuters

Sriparna Roy

Neuralink has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "breakthrough" tag for its device to restore communication for individuals with severe speech impairment, Elon Musk's brain implant company said on Thursday in a post on X. The health regulator's breakthrough devices program is intended to provide patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up development, assessment, and review, according to its website.

Artificial Intelligence

Your pushy AI intern is ready for a promotion

Financial Times

John Foley

A few months ago, it wasn’t uncommon to hear company executives compare artificial intelligence to a super-efficient intern: fast and keen, but you will want to check their work before it goes to the client. This week’s crop of earnings from Silicon Valley shows this imaginary intern is ready to take on a more substantial corporate role.

Google plans to roll out its A.I. chatbot to children under 13

The New York Times

Natasha Singer

Google plans to roll out its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot next week for children under 13 who have parent-managed Google accounts, as tech companies vie to attract young users with A.I. products. “Gemini Apps will soon be available for your child,” the company said in an email this week to the parent of an 8-year-old. “That means your child will be able to use Gemini” to ask questions, get homework help and make up stories.

Could eye-scanning crypto orbs save us from a bot apocalypse?

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

The company’s basic pitch is this: The internet is about to be overrun with swarms of realistic A.I. bots that will make it nearly impossible to tell whether we’re interacting with real humans on social networks, dating sites, gaming platforms and other online spaces. To solve this problem, World has created a program called World ID—you can think of it as Clear or TSA PreCheck for the internet—that will allow users to verify their humanity online.

AI is mapping world of where products get made, and how much it costs

CNBC

Susan Caminiti

Understanding the whole supply chain of where goods are made—a supplier’s suppliers and their suppliers—is now critically important to companies that make everything from washing machines to children’s toys. The challenge is finding a way to gather the information needed on tier two, three, and even tier four suppliers. Artificial intelligence is helping companies gain that visibility, but even the most sophisticated technology can’t predict the are-they-on-or-are-they-off nature of President Trump’s tariffs.

Research

Disasters and Disinformation: AI and the Myanmar 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

RSIS

Keith Paolo Catibog Landicho and Karryl Kim Sagun Trajano

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on 28 March 2025, its tremors reaching as far as Bangkok, Thailand. In addition to the dire impacts, the victims were not spared from disinformation. Amid the chaos and the critical need for information, misleading AI-generated content spread widely, highlighting the dangerous intersection of technology and humanitarian crises.

Lessons from the Ukraine Conflict: Modern Warfare in the Age of Autonomy, Information, and Resilience

CSIS

Matthew Slusher

The Russia-Ukraine war has emerged as a watershed moment in modern military history, fundamentally reshaping our understanding of contemporary warfare. This white paper analyzes five transformative domains that have defined this conflict: autonomous systems, information operations, electronic warfare, contested logistics, and evolving air defense strategies.

Events & Podcasts

IPSC State of the Indo-Pacific Webinar

Indo-Pacific Studies Center

Brendon J. Cannon

This timely webinar explores the growing geostrategic significance—and vulnerabilities—of undersea communication cables in the Indo-Pacific. As global data infrastructure becomes a target for state and non-state actors, safeguarding submarine cable systems is emerging as a critical security and policy priority.

