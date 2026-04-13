What happens when AI is built to serve an authoritarian political system?

In this episode, David Wroe speaks with Bethany Allen, Head of China Investigations and Analysis and Fergus Ryan, Senior Analyst, both at ASPI’s Cyber, Technology and Security Program, to discuss their recent ASPI report The party’s AI: How China’s new AI systems are reshaping human rights.

Bethany and Fergus explain how China’s AI systems are being built to serve the party’s political objectives — not just to automate processes. They cover the automation of China’s justice system and what it means for defendants’ rights; predictive law enforcement and the erosion of due process; and “ambient censorship,” which creates an immersive information environment tailored to party ideology.

The conversation goes further into AI-powered surveillance capable of tracking people’s momentary emotional reactions, and what it means to embed authoritarian values into the architecture of a technology. Then it turns outward: what happens when countries import Chinese AI models — attractive because they are open source and therefore cheaper — and China works to shape global AI standards in line with its non-democratic interests?

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