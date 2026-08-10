CNAS’s Janet Egan on AI security and Australia’s big opportunity

When the models got out, the company under attack reached for a Chinese one. Janet Egan on what that does and doesn't prove.

Janet Egan is a senior fellow and deputy director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, and one of the most respected thinkers on AI and national security — globally and from an Australian perspective. She joins the show at the perfect moment, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese‘s AI speech and the news of OpenAI’s agents going rogue.

The conversation opens with the OpenAI hack of the online AI repository Hugging Face — which Janet calls a very big deal — and works through what it means for cybersecurity attackers and defenders alike. She takes on the argument that safeguards on frontier models are restricting their use and handing an advantage to China, weighs the merits of open-source and open-weight models, and reads the clues in Xi Jinping‘s recent AI speech about where China’s strategy is heading.

It then turns to Australia. Janet gives her assessment of Albanese’s AI speech and examines the case for Australia to build data centres capable of training frontier models like Claude, GPT and Gemini. She covers the fraught AI copyright debate before finishing on global AI governance, and the prospects for US–China cooperation to reduce the most catastrophic risks.

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