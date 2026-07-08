Dean Ball on AI, power and geopolitics

Dean Ball is one of the most influential thinkers in AI policy right now. He’s the primary staff drafter of the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, author of the widely read Substack Hyperdimensional, and until very recently a senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation. Stop the World grabbed him just before he started a new role at OpenAI, which made for some remarkable timing.

In this episode, David Wroe speaks with Dean just hours after Sam Altman floated the idea of a US-led global AI standards body, while reports had also emerged that OpenAI had discussed giving the US government a stake in the company. Dean gives his views on both, along with his broader outlook on AI and power, including the argument that the level of AI capability in government hands shouldn’t get too far out of proportion to what’s available to everyone else.

Dean also discusses the role of safeguards on frontier models, and makes the case for independent third-party auditors sitting between governments and AI companies as a check on both risk and excessive concentrations of power. He covers the opportunities for middle powers like Australia in data centres and rare earths, the realities of US incentives to withhold its most powerful capabilities even from trusted allies, and the evolution of institutions in an AI age — a topic he’s writing a book on. He finishes on a note of cautious optimism. It will be worth watching how his thinking evolves from inside OpenAI.

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More AI episodes worth your time

Stop the World has covered a lot of ground on AI, cyber and security lately. Recent conversations worth adding to your queue:

On technological swords and shields, with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s Nicole Giles

Nicole explains what she calls the three Vs: the velocity, variety, and volume of threats facing Canada and its allies, the “swords and shields” of AI for intelligence agencies and why Five Eyes cooperation is more important than ever.

Kanishka discusses UK–Australia AI cooperation, embedding democratic values in AI, preserving human agency and trust, opportunities for middle powers, and AI’s transformative economic and employment potential with effective policy.

Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger explores the impact of AI on geopolitics and cyber resilience, why democracies need to set AI standards and lessons learned from our 5G and TikTok experiences in global AI adoption.

Andrew covers electronic warfare and the competition to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, the acceleration of AI usage in military decision-making, lessons from Ukraine and how military technology is adapting in real time.

ASPI’s Chris Taylor and Fivecast’s Duane Rivett explore how AI can adapt and even personalise intelligence products for different officials, the prospect of intelligence chatbots and the importance of expert human judgement and accountability.

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Want to engage further on artificial intelligence and security?

Join us in Canberra on 14 September for The Sydney Dialogue Artificial Intelligence Masterclass. Early-bird tickets will open shortly.

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