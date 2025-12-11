TSD Summit Sessions: Roman Yampolskiy on AI safety and risks

At this year’s Sydney Dialogue, AI featured heavily across the two days: from the practical opportunities it brings to the tougher questions about how to govern models that are rapidly scaling in power.

In this episode, David Wroe speaks with leading global AI safety expert Dr Roman Yampolskiy, author of AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable and founding director of the Cyber Security Lab at the University of Louisville.

They discuss the central questions shaping the global AI debate, including whether humanity should continue racing toward superintelligence when we still don’t know how to control it.

They also unpack the recent Genesis Mission announcement in the US, what it aims to achieve, and how governments and industry might share responsibility for safe AI development.

The conversation tackles the big philosophical and practical questions: Will AI make us happier? Or will it begin to control the systems we rely on?

TSD Summit Sessions: Selina Xu on China’s AI strategy and capabilities

In this episode, David Wroe speaks with Selina Xu, who leads China and AI research and strategic initiatives in the Office of Eric Schmidt.

Together, they examine how the US and China are taking increasingly divergent paths on AI development — from closed labs to open source ecosystems — and what each approach means for innovation and security.

Selina assesses the state of China’s AI capabilities, how Beijing is integrating AI across its economy, and why the United States still retains clear advantages, particularly around access to compute and advanced chips.

This episode lands at an important moment, following the US Administration’s decision this week to allow Nvidia to sell more powerful chips to China — a move with implications for the strategic balance in one of America’s key strengths.

