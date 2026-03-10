Anthropic vs Pentagon, Chinese AI and democracy with the GMF’s Lindsay Gorman

In this episode, David Wroe speaks with Lindsay Gorman, managing director and senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund’s Technology program, and a former senior technology and security adviser in the White House under President Joe Biden.

Lindsay and David discuss the fight between the Pentagon and AI company Anthropic, the legitimate concerns of the military, and the Trump administration’s troubling signal to tech companies that want to support national security. They also ask who should control this megapowerful technology — the state or the private sector?

The conversation covers the US-China tech race, Chinese innovation, authoritarian versus democratic governance of AI, disinformation and deepfakes, and the need for democracies to steer AI toward applications that value freedom and human agency.

AI, the India summit and the future of work with Dr Andrew Charlton and Maxwell Scott

In a double-segment episode, David Wroe speaks first with Dr Andrew Charlton, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, fresh from the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

Dr Charlton — who recently made the economic case for an Australian AI stack at the Australian Business Economists Conference — discusses the future of the Australian economy, the future of work, and international cooperation on AI. David was also in Delhi and wrote about what governments are getting wrong in the AFR; this episode picks up where that piece left off.

Then we hear from Maxwell Scott, co-founder and CTO of Strat Alliance Global, which helps companies and organisations integrate AI safely and lawfully. Max continues the conversation on rising productivity, how AI might complement, enhance or replace human tasks, the near-term limitations of AI models, and comparisons to the Industrial Revolution.

He also addresses the worry that keeps him awake at night: the risk of deliberate misuse by rogue humans. Max, who recently visited Australia, also covers AI opportunities and risks here, prospects for global cooperation, and competing models for national regulation.

