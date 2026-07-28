The Great Escape: OpenAI models go rogue and China pressured at ASEAN

When OpenAI’s models escaped a secure test, a Chinese model helped stop them.

David Wroe and Justin Bassi, ASPI’s Executive Director, pick two stories out of a dizzying week: an AI safety breach with an unexpected geopolitical twist, and the pressure China faced at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila.

OpenAI announced that a pair of its frontier models had broken out of a secure test environment and hacked the online AI library Hugging Face, prompting commentators to reach deep into their bag of Hollywood sci-fi dystopia comparisons. No one was hurt when the models went marauding in the real world, but the episode has jolted the tech industry, governments and the public, and questions are now flying about regulation, safety and global governance as leading labs in the US and China race ahead. The twist in the tale is that Hugging Face had to use an open-source Chinese model to defend itself, which opponents of AI regulation in the US promptly used to demand fewer restrictions on their own models, even as safety experts sharpened their calls for the two tech superpowers to talk earnestly about common safeguards.

David and Justin also examine China’s squeeze on the Philippines in the South China Sea. Australia announced it would provide drones to the Philippines for maritime security, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, visiting the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters, blasted China’s ‘destabilising and dangerous conduct’ at sea.

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Taiwan in the bullseye of China’s AI-charged info warfare, with You-Hao Lai

Taiwan absorbs more information operations than anywhere on earth. AI is making them faster, cheaper and harder to see.

Most of those attacks originate in mainland China, and they are aimed at dividing Taiwanese society and eroding the resolve to resist Beijing. David Wroe speaks with You-Hao Lai, a researcher at Taiwan’s Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology, about the impact, and about how Taiwan is fighting back.

You-Hao opens with his takeaways from Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s keynote at China’s global AI conference, including Beijing’s push to ensure the world embeds Chinese technology, with Chinese standards, into its systems rather than American alternatives. He then covers how AI is transforming China’s information operations: the scale, speed and sophistication of the attacks, the narratives deployed, the strategic purpose behind them, and documented cases showing how rapidly all of it is evolving.

He finishes by walking through Taiwan’s whole-of-nation response, organised around four Cs — cutting, clarifying, curbing and cultivating — a framework built on years of hard-won experience in national resilience against a relentless and well-resourced adversary. There are real lessons in it for the rest of us.

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