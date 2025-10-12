Good morning. It's Monday, 13th of October.

No significant impact is expected on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry from China’s new curbs on rare earths as they differ from the metals needed for the chip sector, the island’s economy ministry said. Domestically needed products or derivatives containing rare earths are mainly sourced from Europe, the United States, and Japan. Reuters

The EU new law on Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising brings new restrictions and transparency requirements for paid political ads. Since the law was agreed, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all opted to stop showing political ads in the EU altogether. POLITICO

Hackers say they have leaked the personal records of 5 million Qantas customers on the dark web, after a ransom deadline set by the cybercriminals passed. The airline is one of more than 40 firms globally caught up in the hack, reported to contain up to 1 billion customer records. The Guardian

ASPI

Silent siege: how Beijing is coercing Taipei without firing a shot

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

While much has been made of when China might one day storm the island, it’s China’s ground war of coercion that has analysts worried. “There’s an ongoing, grinding campaign of political, economic, and psychological pressure designed to bring Taiwan to heel,” says Nathan Attrill, senior analyst in the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s cyber, technology and security program. This strategy aligns with Xi Jinping’s preference for subduing adversaries without fighting, in line with the Sun Tzu doctrine: “To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.”

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Hackers leak Qantas data containing 5 million customer records after ransom deadline passes

The Guardian

Cait Kelly

Hacker collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters demanded payment in return for preventing the stolen data of nearly 40 companies from being shared. Hackers leaked the personal records of five million Qantas customers on the dark web on Saturday afternoon, according to a cybersecurity expert, after a ransom deadline set by the cybercriminals passed. The Qantas data, which was stolen from a Salesforce database in a major cyber-attack in June, included customers’ email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers.

Without supply chain resilience, Australian defence is brittle

The Strategist

Jeremy Stredwick

The Australian Defence Force relies heavily on secure access to critical minerals essential for defence technology, including rare earths for magnets, tungsten for heat resistance, titanium for aerospace parts, and antimony for military alloys and night vision equipment. While Australia is rich in mineral resources, its limited processing capabilities and its reliance on exporting raw ore restrict its ability to produce the Defence-grade components needed by the ADF in times of conflict, when supply chains will be even more vulnerable than usual.

China

Chinese phishing kit helps scammers who send fake texts impersonate TikTok, Coinbase, others

The Register

Jessica Lyons

A Chinese-developed phishing kit hosted on thousands of domains and boasting 97 different brands to make criminals’ scams look more believable is driving a surge in financial fraud around the globe. The kit, active since at least September 2024, spoofs all types of brands that span the classics – like shipping companies including DHL and FedEx - to newer lures such as cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, video streaming app TikTok, food delivery service Keeta and major airlines such as Japan’s All Nippon Airways and Australia’s Quantas.

A mystery CEO and billions in sales: Is China buying banned Nvidia chips?

The New York Times

Ana SwansonTripp MicklePaul Mozur and Mara Hvistendahl

Investigation on Megaspeed helping companies in China sidestep American export restrictions. Megaspeed illustrates the challenges facing US government officials trying to keep China from accessing powerful AI chips. After splitting off from a Chinese gaming company in 2023, Megaspeed set up a subsidiary in Malaysia that quickly snapped up nearly $2 billion worth of Nvidia’s most advanced products. Megaspeed has funneled those chips to data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia that appear to remotely serve customers in China.

China opens antitrust probe into the US chip giant Qualcomm

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

China’s State Administration of Market Regualtion said that Qualcomm is suspected of violating the country’s anti-monopoly law in regards to its acquisition of Israeli firm Autotalk. The tech giant sells its smartphone chips to some of the biggest players in China such as Xiaomi. This probe ramps up tensions between the U.S. and China ahead of key meetings between the country’s leaders this month.

China goes all in on US trade battle, with Qualcomm in the crosshairs The Wall Street Journal

USA

Trump puts extra 100% tariff on China imports, adds export controls on ‘critical software’

CNBC

Dan Mangan

President Donald Trump said the United States would impose a new tariff of 100% on imports from China “over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying,” starting on Nov. 1. Trump also said that the U.S. on that same date also would impose export controls on “any and all critical software.” The move is in retaliation for new export controls that China imposed on rare earths minerals. Around 70% of the global supply of rare earths minerals comes from China. The minerals are essential for high-tech industries, including automobiles, defense and semiconductors.

US states target Chinese tech companies over consumer protection

Nikkei Asia

Pak Yiu

Top law enforcement officials in US states are pursuing Chinese companies for failing to protect consumer data, a tactic that is spreading in the country and creates another barrier for China-based companies in the market. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Chinese networking equipment company TP-Link for allegedly allowing the Chinese government to access consumers’ network traffic through its products. Other states, including Florida and Nebraska, have taken legal action against Chinese companies for allegedly concealing security flaws and sending personal consumer data to China.

Barron Trump tipped for top job at TikTok after dad tells users they ‘owe’ him for saving platform

Independent

Owen Scott

Donald Trump’s 19-year-old son, Barron, could be in the running for a top job at TikTok, according to the president’s former social media manager. Jack Advent, the president’s 22-year-old former social media manager, joined in by saying that Trump should give his teen son a position on the social media platform to broaden its appeal for young people. Trump has previously claimed that he “saved” TikTok and that users now “owe” his government for allowing it to remain available in the US.

America’s manufacturing resurgence will be powered by these robots

The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Mims

In small factories across America, agile automatons are making everything from parts for AI supercomputers to the hulls of America’s future autonomous naval weapons. Dozens of companies in the U.S. now offer manufacturers the kinds of specialized welding cobots. Founded in 2019, Vectis was one of the earliest U.S. companies to assemble welding cobots. These metalworking cobots are part of a broader trend in robotics: Specialized robots that use sensors to safely navigate human environments. They can cope with more variability than previous industrial robots, which had no sensing abilities.

Americas

Brazil to begin construction on TikTok data center in six months, minister says

Reuters

Construction on a TikTok data center in Brazil will begin in six months, with the project expected to bring in some $9.11 billion in investment. The facility has been planned for the Pecem port complex in Ceara, in a joint initiative between ByteDance and wind farm developer Casa dos Ventos, according to the sources. Brazil has potential to attract data center investments given its renewable energy availability, also touting an executive order signed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last month aimed at luring such projects to the country through federal tax exemptions.

North Asia

Taiwan sees no significant impact on chip sector from China rare earths curbs

Reuters

Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement about China’s new rules that the rare-earth elements covered by the expanded ban differ from the rare-earth items required in Taiwan’s semiconductor processes, so no significant impact on chip manufacturing is expected at this time. Domestically needed products or derivatives containing rare earths are mainly sourced from Europe, the United States, and Japan. However, China’s latest expansion of controls could affect global supply chains for products such as electric vehicles and drones, the impact will need to be closely watched.

How South Korea is using a holographic cop to fight crime

BBC

Yuna Ku

A life-sized holographic police officer has been installed in central Seoul in a bid to deter crime. The hologram is projected every two minutes from 19:00 to 22:00 in Jeo-dong Park, an area which is busy at night with nearby bars. Police say crime rates in the area have dropped approximately 22 percent since the installation, prompting them to consider roll out in other areas.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s film industry embraces AI to make Hollywood-style movies for cheap

Rest of World

Linda Yulisman

Indonesia’s film industry is transforming due to AI tools. At the same time, creatives ranging from storyboarders to scriptwriters and visual effects artists are losing their jobs to AI. Local box office sales exceeded $400 million in 2023, the most recent data available, making the nation the fastest growing market in Southeast Asia. Recognizing the potential, Netflix has invested in local content to reach more Indonesians.

South & Central Asia

The Indian messaging app that wants to take on WhatsApp

BBC

Cherylann Mollan and Neyaz Farooquee

Over the past couple of weeks, Arattai, developed by Indian tech company Zoho, has become a viral sensation in the country. Arattai has features similar to WhatsApp, and allows users to send messages and make voice and video calls. The sudden surge in its popularity is being linked to the federal government’s push for self-reliance as India deals with the impact of steep US trade tariffs on its goods.

NZ & Pacific Islands

1,200 cyber complaints in nine months, true scale likely higher

FBC News

Praneeta Prakash

Fiji’s online space is becoming increasingly toxic says Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale. From January to September this year, the Commission received 1,200 complaints, almost matching last year’s total of 1,300 cases. Batiwale says the Commission continues to receive reports of cyberbullying, harmful communication, and online scams highlighting the urgent need for greater digital literacy and responsible online behavior.

Ukraine – Russia

The new AI arms race changing the war in Ukraine

BBC

Abdujalil Abdurasulov

“This technology is our future threat,” warns Serhiy Beskrestnov, who has just got his hands on a newly intercepted Russian drone. It was no ordinary drone either, he discovered. Assisted by artificial intelligence, this unmanned aerial vehicle can find and attack targets on its own. Unlike other models, it didn’t send or receive any signals, so could not be jammed. Russian and Ukrainian forces have both been testing AI in this war, and in some areas they are already using it, for finding targets, gathering intelligence and de-mining.

Europe

Backlash as new EU political ad rules kick in

POLITICO

Ellen O’Regan and Eliza Gkritsi

Fresh European Union rules intended to improve transparency around online advertisements have sparked a wave of criticism, as major platforms shut down political ads instead of complying. Campaigners say the law will cause a harmful loss of information after it triggered companies including Google, Meta and Microsoft to implement a blackout on political advertising. Campaigners say the law will cause a harmful loss of information after it triggered companies including Google, Meta and Microsoft to implement a blackout on political advertising.

Russia’s GPS interference is the new normal

POLITICO

Elizabeth Braw

According to the Swedish National Television, 122,607 flights in Swedish, Finnish, Polish and Baltic airspace were affected by GPS disturbance during the first four months of 2025. The authorities know the source of the disturbances: They’ve traced them to devices in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Smolensk and Rostov. The latter three cities have military installations, and Kaliningrad is practically an arms depot. Blocking or manipulating GPS helps Russia protect such installations, presumably against Ukrainian drones.

Big Tech

Microsoft violated EU law in handling of kids’ data, Austrian privacy regulator finds

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Austria’s data protection authority on Wednesday ruled that Microsoft illegally tracked students using its education software by failing to give them access to their data and using cookies without consent. The decision from Austria’s Datenschutzbehörde came in response to a 2024 complaint lodged by the Austrian privacy advocacy group noyb, which accused the tech giant of violating Europe’s General Data Privacy Regulation for its handling of children’s data.

Google faces UK restrictions over search dominance

POLITICO

Tom Bristow

Google has “substantial and entrenched market power” in online search meaning it will likely face restrictions in the U.K. to curb its dominance. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would designate Google with “strategic market status” for search and search advertising. Possible options include choice screens, meaning users can switch more easily between search engines; more transparency and control for publishers whose content is used in Google’s AI overviews.

Artificial Intelligence

AI video generators are now so good you can no longer trust your eyes

The New York Times

Brian X. Chen

Welcome to the era of fakery. The widespread use of instant video generators like Sora will bring an end to visuals as proof. Sora became the most downloaded free app in Apple’s App Store last week and has caused upheaval in Hollywood, with studios expressing concern that videos generated with Sora have already infringed on copyrights of various films, shows and characters.

OpenAI video app Sora hits 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT BBC

X-rated, AI-generated country songs are taking over the internet

The Economist

The song is deliberately outlandish, which may be why “Country Girls Make Do” has gone viral in recent weeks, racking up millions of streams and likes across various platforms. In one TikTok trend, people trick their partners into dancing to it. AI songs are catching on because they offer familiar sounds.

Elon Musk’s xAI joins race to build ‘world models’ to power video games

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle

Elon Musk’s xAI is pushing to build so-called world models, joining rivals such as Meta and Google in the race to develop artificial intelligence systems that can navigate and design physical environments. xAI would release a “great AI-generated game before the end of next year”, Musk said in a post on X. The San Francisco-based start-up hired specialists to work on these next-generation AI models, which train on videos and data from robots.

Misc

Spyware maker NSO Group confirms acquisition by US investors

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Israeli spyware maker NSO Group has confirmed to TechCrunch that a U.S. investment group has acquired the company. Confirmation of the deal came from Israeli tech news website which reported that a group led by Hollywood producer agreed to purchase the surveillance tech maker in a deal valued in the tens of millions of dollars. NSO’s government customers targeted and hacked journalists, dissidents, and human rights defenders in Hungary, India, Mexico, Morocco, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

