North Korea’s IT worker scam has expanded widely into Europe after years of focusing on US companies, according to new research. The Record

Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies reliant on global supply chains stand to lose the most from Trump's trade policies, but some software firms expect more demand for their services. WIRED

Amazon said it plans to launch the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper internet network next week, pinning down a long-awaited start to the company's plan to deploy a massive constellation. Reuters

World

Police shuts down KidFlix child sexual exploitation platform

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Dubbed Operation Stream, this joint international investigation is led by the State Criminal Police of Bavaria and the Bavarian Central Office for the Prosecution of Cybercrime. The joint operation was also supported by Europol analysts from the European Cybercrime Centre, who analyzed thousands of videos, providing evidence to facilitate the investigation. According to the Dutch National Police, information about the suspects has been shared with investigation authorities in 35 countries.

Cyber criminals’ niche hacking tool becomes geopolitical weapon

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

A type of cyberattack that was once the preserve of petty criminals is becoming a staple of geopolitical conflict as new technology supercharges their disruptive power, a new report has found. There were almost 17 million DDoS attacks in 2024 – up from more than 13 million in 2023 – with many of them correlated to conflicts and political unrest, according to data released Wednesday by networking company Netscout. Amid the war in Gaza in 2024, there was a near-3,000% surge in DDoS attacks on Israel compared to normal levels and an almost 1,500% jump in attacks on Georgia, where protests erupted over a controversial law cracking down on civil society groups.

Dangers Without Borders

Digital Public Square

Over 122 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced in 2024 due to persecution, conflict, or human rights violations. Among them, 176,000 asylum seekers were from China, a staggering rise from just 7,732 in 2010. Authoritarian regimes often use protest photos to identify and intimidate dissenters. Hong Kong activists have reported seeing bystanders take close up photos of protestors.

Australia

In national security, governments still struggle to work with startups

The Strategist

Kyle McCurdy

AUKUS governments began 25 years ago trying to draw in a greater range of possible defence suppliers beyond the traditional big contractors. It is an important objective, and some progress has been made, but governments still lack key processes for getting technologies from disparate new suppliers into service. This is leaving security gaps. Even if they are building economical dual-use products that should be easily adapted for national security purposes, many companies find it hard to work with the government.

Why is Trump putting tariffs on Australia?

ABC News

Hanan Dervisevic

The White House has calculated Australia should be subject to a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff because of its “non-tariff trade barriers”, including biosecurity restrictions on some American food. Mr Albanese ruled out imposing reciprocal tariffs on the US as he acknowledges US consumers will be hit the hardest. The US is Australia's second-largest import source, totalling about $88.2 billion in 2023-24. The bulk of the US products shipped in are machinery and vehicles — think of brands like Tesla and Harley Davidson. Aircraft, spacecraft and associated parts follow, totalling more than $2 billion in 2023.

China

Someone is trying to recruit security researchers in bizarre hacking campaign

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Are you willing to hack and take control of Chinese websites for a random person for up to $100,000 a month? Someone is making precisely that tantalizing, bizarre, and clearly sketchy job offer. The person is using what looks like a series of fake accounts with avatars displaying photos of attractive women and sliding into the direct messages of several cybersecurity professionals and researchers on X in the last couple of weeks.

Beijing’s crackdown on solar panel oversupply ‘too little, too late’: US advisory firm

South China Morning Post

Yujie Xue

Global solar panel prices are expected to remain low through much of 2025 as Beijing’s actions to curb oversupply in the photovoltaic industry are “too little, too late”, according to a report. The Chinese government recently said it would address industrial oversupply this year. In February, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it would limit expansion of low-quality production capacity with policies to be unveiled later this year focused on technological development, industry standards and intellectual property rights.

USA

Trump’s tariffs could reshape the US tech industry

WIRED

Lauren Goode

Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies reliant on global supply chains stand to lose the most from Trump's trade policies. Sweeping tariffs unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday will have ripple effects across the tech industry, according to experts who study global trade. The measures, which include a minimum 10 percent tariff on all countries and steep new import duties on key US trading allies like Europe, China, Vietnam, India and South Korea.

Trump tariffs could stymie Big Tech's US data center spending spree

Reuters

Deborah Mary Sophia

US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs could hamstring Big Tech's billion-dollar efforts to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the country, likely undermining a key goal of the administration. Trump and technology executives have touted lofty plans by Oracle, Softbank and others to invest heavily in artificial intelligence since his return to the White House earlier this year.

White House close to approving sale of TikTok’s US unit to investors

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy, James Fontanella-Khan, Antoine Gara, Arash Massoudi and Ivan Levingston

The White House is close to endorsing a deal for US investors to buy TikTok’s American operations, wresting control of the popular video app from its Chinese owners. Under the terms of the transaction, a group of new outside investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Blackstone, Silver Lake and other large private capital firms would own about half of TikTok’s US business, according to several people familiar with the matter.

TikTok bidders pile up as deadline looms with Amazon, OnlyFans founder in mix

Reuters

Dawn Chmielewski, Anna Tong and Greg Bensinger

As the weekend deadline for TikTok to find a buyer approaches, bidders for the short-video social media site are piling up. Amazon and and, separately, a consortium led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely are the latest to throw their hats into the ring for TikTok. The site faces an April 5 deadline to reach a deal to find a non-Chinese buyer under threat of being banned from the United States.

Social Security website crashes as DOGE-linked disruption at the agency continues

Gizmodo

Lucas Ropek

Key parts of the Social Security website have proven inaccessible over the past week, and the agency now says that it is probing the cause of the service disruptions. The problems come not long after the agency compelled retirees to seek help more exclusively online, as it attempts to downsize its phone operations.

Trump ends popular ‘De Minimis’ trade exemption for China used by Shein, Temu

The Wall Street Journal

Liz Young

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order eliminating the so-called de minimis provision for low-value parcels from China, effective May 2. Under U.S. tax law, the de minimis provision allows companies to avoid import taxes and customs inspections on international shipments with a retail value of $800 or less. Trump in February suspended the provision as part of an executive order imposing tariffs on imports from China.

Tariff loophole that helped Temu, Shein will close May 2

Bloomberg

Spencer Soper

De minimis tariff exemptions, which currently allow packages worth as much as $800 from China and Hong Kong to enter the US duty free, will end on May 2, the White House said, a potential blow to discount marketplaces like Temu and Shein.

America’s last chance to lead in fusion energy

Project Syndicate

Ylli Bajraktari

US policymakers are well aware of the risks a dominant China would pose, as reflected in recent national security strategies and economic and foreign policies. They also know that energy independence is critical to US security; it has been a priority for decades. But they have yet to recognize the critical importance of leading on fusion. This must change – and fast. Harnessing fusion energy is not a challenge for the next presidential administration or even the next Congress.

North Asia

North Korean IT worker scam spreading to Europe after US law enforcement crackdown

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

North Korea’s IT worker scam has expanded widely into Europe after years of focusing on US companies, according to new research. Google’s Threat Intelligence Group said it identified increased operations in Europe by North Korean operatives as part of a larger evolution in the scam — which sees the Democratic People's Republic of Korea place workers in IT roles at multiple companies in order to earn hefty salaries and eventually extort organisations.

DPRK IT workers expanding in scope and scale

Google Threat Intelligence Group

Jamie Collier

Since our September 2024 report outlining the Democratic People's Republic of Korea IT worker threat, the scope and scale of their operations has continued to expand. These individuals pose as legitimate remote workers to infiltrate companies and generate revenue for the regime. This places organizations that hire DPRK IT workers at risk of espionage, data theft, and disruption.

Want more context on Taiwan, cross-strait tensions, and China's influence in the region? Subscribe to ASPI's State of the Strait Weekly Digest.

Southeast Asia

After US failure, Vietnam’s EV leader turns to markets dominated by Tesla and BYD

Rest of World

Lam Le

The Vietnamese automaker is expanding in Southeast Asia, India, and the Gulf countries, where EV demand is rising but so is Chinese and homegrown competition. Indonesia is the testing ground for VinFast to emulate its Vietnam strategy: launching taxis, building plants, and pricing EVs lower than BYD. It plans to sell in India before its factory is even operational — an aggressive strategy to stay relevant in a fiercely competitive market.

Ukraine - Russia

Western cyber aid to Ukraine faces strain as Russia's war drags on

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Since the start of the war, the US government, European allies and private-sector companies have provided critical cyber assistance to Ukraine that allowed Kyiv to counter distributed denial-of-service attacks, secure cloud infrastructure and remove Russian intrusions from its networks, researchers at the nonprofit Aspen Institute said in a report. However, growing political divides in Washington and shifting global priorities have raised concerns about sustained support for Ukraine. Private-sector contributions, while ongoing, have also declined as the war continues longer than expected.

Europe

Paris set to host difficult negotiations on tackling commercial hacking tools

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A joint diplomatic initiative by the French and British governments to tackle “the proliferation and irresponsible use” of commercial hacking tools is hoping to announce its participants have agreed new rules on the technologies involved in Paris this week. Formally known as the Pall Mall Process, the initiative has to-date struggled to convince all of its participants that it has the capability to actually change how commercial cyber intrusion capabilities are traded and used — partially because many countries do not want to voluntarily amend their own practices.

Europe’s GDPR privacy law is headed for red tape bonfire within ‘weeks’

POLITICO

Ellen O'Regan

The European Commission plans to present a proposal to cut back the General Data Protection Regulation in the next couple of weeks. Slashing regulation is a key focus for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as part of an attempt to make businesses in Europe more competitive with rivals in the United States, China and elsewhere. The EU's executive arm has already unveiled packages to simplify rules around sustainability reporting and accessing EU investment. The aim is for companies to waste less time and money on complying with complex legal and regulatory requirements imposed by EU laws.

Poland's Tusk cites foreign interference after party hit by cyberattack

Reuters

The IT systems of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party have been hit by a cyberattack, he said on Wednesday, amid growing concern that foreign actors may try to disrupt the country's elections this year. Poland has been on high alert for foreign interference and sabotage ahead of a presidential election scheduled for May, as it says its role in helping Ukraine has made it a key target for Moscow's security services. Russia has dismissed that claim.

EU prepares major penalties against Elon Musk’s X

The New York Times

Adam Satariano

European Union regulators are preparing major penalties against Elon Musk’s social media platform X for breaking a landmark law to combat illicit content and disinformation, said four people with knowledge of the plans, a move that is likely to ratchet up tensions with the US by targeting one of President Trump’s closest advisers. The penalties are set to include a fine and demands for product changes, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing an ongoing investigation. These are expected to be announced this summer and will be the first issued under a new EU law intended to force social media companies to police their services, they said.

UK

UK targets Russian influence with new registration system, security minister says

Euronews

Gavin Blackburn

The British government is placing Russia on the top tier of a security programme aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence, the Minister of State Security has said. Dan Jarvis told lawmakers that any person or company "carrying out activity as part of any arrangement" with Russian authorities, including government agencies, armed forces, intelligence services and the parliament, will need to register with the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme. Anyone who doesn't sign up faces five years in prison.

UK threatens £100K-a-day fines under new cyber bill

The Register

Connor Jones

The UK's technology secretary revealed the full breadth of the government's Cyber Security and Resilience Bill for the first time this morning, pledging £100,000 daily fines for failing to act against specific threats under consideration. Slated to enter Parliament later this year, the CSR bill was teased in the King's Speech in July, shortly after the Labour administration came into power. The gist of it was communicated at the time – to strengthen the NIS 2018 regulations and future-proof the country's most critical services from cyber threats – and Peter Kyle finally detailed the plans for the bill at length today.

Middle East

Israel enters 'Stage 3' of cyber wars with Iran proxies

Dark Reading

Nate Nelson

While Israel and Iranian proxies fight it out IRL, their conflict in cyberspace has developed in parallel. These days attacks have decelerated, but advanced in sophistication. Reported cybersecurity incidents in Israel rose 24% in 2024, largely thanks to Iran and its proxy militias. In a closed door briefing at Israel National Cyber Directorate headquarters last week, government representatives reported significant figures. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, calls and alerts to Israel's national security operations center multiplied 10 times over — from an average of 50 per day to 500-plus.

Gender & Women in Tech

How one woman confronted her deepfakes harasser

404 Media

Samantha Cole

Joanne Chew found deepfakes of herself online the same way many women have found themselves face-swapped into porn: She was searching her own name after a big accomplishment. “Follower of the goddess J.,” Ron’s Instagram account bio said. The account was dedicated to posting photos of Chew, with an AI-generated image of her in a kimono as the profile picture. He was also, it seemed, the one spreading this content all over every popular deepfake repository and tube site.

Big Tech

Amazon targets April 9 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

Reuters

Joey Roulette

Amazon said on Wednesday it plans to launch the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper internet network next week, pinning down a long-awaited start to the company's plan to deploy a massive constellation. It will launch the "Kuiper Atlas 1" mission on April 9 at noon EDT from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will kick off Amazon's full-scale deployment of Kuiper, a mesh-like network designed to top 3,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit that will provide high-speed internet globally and rival SpaceX's Starlink.

Samsung turns to China to prop up ailing chip business

Financial Times

Christian Davies, Song Jung-a and Zijing Wu

Samsung has turned to Chinese technology groups to prop up its ailing semiconductor division, as it struggles to secure big US customers despite investing tens of billions of dollars in its American manufacturing facilities. The South Korean electronics group revealed last month that the value of its exports to China jumped 54 per cent between 2023 and 2024, as Chinese companies rush to secure stockpiles of advanced artificial intelligence chips in the face of increasingly restrictive US export controls.

Artificial Intelligence

Scientists deploy AI to better predict wildfires

Financial Times

Clive Cookson

Scientists are deploying artificial intelligence to significantly improve predictions about when and where destructive wildfires will ignite, helping to mitigate disasters such as the one that recently devastated Los Angeles. Experts at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts said their new Probability of Fire model could outperform the conventional danger forecasts used by wildfire trackers, by harnessing AI to analyse a wider set of data.

OpenAI backs deepfake cybersecurity startup Adaptive Security in new funding round

CNBC

Laya Neelakandan

AI cybersecurity company Adaptive Security announced a $43 million funding round. The funding round was co-led by OpenAI and Andreessen Horowitz, marking OpenAI’s first investment in a cybersecurity firm. Adaptive Security simulates AI-powered attacks against companies, specialising in training for deepfake attacks and other phishing threats. The company uses data and AI learning to simulate attacks that go beyond just imitating an individual’s voice – like most modern sophisticated phishing attacks, the technology uses details about someone’s family, background, personality and more.

This AI forecast predicts storms ahead

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

The year is 2027. Powerful artificial intelligence systems are becoming smarter than humans, and are wreaking havoc on the global order. Chinese spies have stolen America’s AI secrets, and the White House is rushing to retaliate. Inside a leading AI lab, engineers are spooked to discover that their models are starting to deceive them, raising the possibility that they’ll go rogue. These aren’t scenes from a sci-fi screenplay. They’re scenarios envisioned by a nonprofit in Berkeley, California, called the AI Futures Project.

Misc

OnlyFans sued after two guys realized they might not actually be talking to models

404 Media

Samantha Cole

Two former OnlyFans subscribers are suing the platform in a class-action lawsuit, claiming that they were defrauded because creators allegedly weren’t interacting directly with them, but were instead employing agencies to “impersonate” the models they thought they were speaking to. If OnlyFans stopped creators from using agencies to talk to fans they would consider going back to spending money on the platform, they say.

Research

Fostering trust in the digital age: ensuring the quality of online information

European Science-Media Hub

Suzanne Dumouchel

EU-funded project just published a report entitled “Fostering trust in the digital age“. This report was an initial step to test public response to the critical issues of online trust and information quality. The enthusiastic reception and strong commitment from various stakeholders, demonstrated by the unusually quick publication timeline, shows the urgency and importance of addressing these challenges. Online trust and correct online information, as we have seen, also play a role in the public discourse on political elections and democracy.

Transformative role of artificial intelligence and data science in advancing global health in Africa

African Media Agency

The report titled, “Governance of Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Africa”, is produced after a year-long effort involving convenings across Africa’s five regions, policy analysis and extensive surveys to identify policy gaps and opportunities in AI and data science for global health. Grounded in consultations across 43 African countries, the report incorporates insights from over 300 stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to its findings.

Events & Podcasts

Is technological progress always good?

Responsible Byte

In this episode of the Responsible Bytes podcast, Dr. Zena Assaad engages with technology and global risks expert Ariel Conn to explore the complex relationship between technological progress and human well-being. They challenge the narrative that technological advancement is inherently positive, contrasting it with the hunter-gatherer lifestyle as a potential lens for understanding stress and mental health in modern society.

