Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 7 August to 14 August 2026.

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What We're Tracking

North Korea’s fake workers are already on Australian payrolls. AI got them through the interview.

What happened: Dozens of Australian companies may already have fraudulent North Korean IT operatives on their payrolls, insider-threat firm DTEX Systems has warned, with AI-driven identity fraud now good enough to walk state-backed applicants past standard background checks. DTEX Asia-Pacific vice-president Jamie Lindsay told The Australian that operatives are targeting remote roles with trusted access across technology, financial services, AI and quantum computing, and that Australian organisations are frequently exposed through third-party suppliers and outsourcing arrangements “several steps removed” from the primary company. The warning follows a joint statement issued on 31 July by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and agencies in ten partner countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and the Republic of Korea, which said North Korean IT workers are using “increasingly sophisticated methods, including the integration of AI, to obfuscate their identities and expand their activities globally”. A spokesman for Freelancer said that as the major platforms tightened biometric and device controls, North Korean workers were increasingly bypassing job boards to approach businesses directly.

Why we’re tracking this: Most cyber defence assumes the attacker is outside trying to get in. Here the attacker applies for the job, passes the interview, is issued a laptop and is paid a salary for trusted access — what the Financial Times last month called the “synthetic insider”, an applicant assembled from cheap deepfake video, audio and documents. That makes recruitment itself part of the attack surface, and it sits with HR and procurement rather than the security team. Generative AI is what turned a boutique fraud into an industrial one, by collapsing the cost of a plausible candidate: Microsoft Threat Intelligence documented in March that DPRK groups now use AI across the whole employment lifecycle, from fabricated identity documents and face-swapped headshots to voice-changing software in interviews and code and email generation once inside. The scale is no longer speculative. Threat intelligence firm Nisos tracked a single cell of 22 operatives that submitted at least 166,893 job applications to US companies between December 2024 and September 2025, converting them into 21,645 interviews and at least 76 job offers. Nor is the destination of the money: DTEX told CyberScoop in July that it traced US$1.97 million in IT-worker earnings through sanctioned front company Korea Ryonbong General Corporation between December 2025 and February 2026, revenue that ultimately underwrites Pyongyang’s weapons programs and its military support to Russia. For Australia the exposure is structural rather than exotic: a remote-first labour market, heavy outsourcing, and a hiring stack that was never built to verify that the person on the video call is the person doing the work.

What people are saying:

“Dozens of Australian companies may already have North Korean IT workers on the payroll, and the scheme is getting harder to spot. Operatives are pursuing remote roles with trusted access, and AI is helping them get there: we are seeing convincing applicant profiles pass background checks in ways not seen before.” — Jamie Lindsay , Asia-Pacific vice-president, DTEX Systems , quoted in The Australian

“North Korean IT workers employ increasingly sophisticated methods, including the integration of AI, to obfuscate their identities and expand their activities globally.” — Joint statement on DPRK IT workers , DFAT and agencies of ten partner countries, 31 July 2026

North Korean groups are using AI to “get hired, stay hired, and misuse access at scale”. — Microsoft Threat Intelligence , AI as tradecraft, 6 March 2026

Companies are responding “by tightening the connection between HR, security, legal, compliance and IT”. Historically, hiring was treated mainly as an HR process. “That is no longer sufficient for high-risk remote technical roles.” — Adam Finkelstein , managing director, disputes and investigations, Alvarez & Marsal , quoted in the Financial Times

“Location anomalies, nationality, remote work patterns or unconventional career histories should not become proxies for suspicion.” — Adam Finkelstein, Alvarez & Marsal, quoted in the Financial Times

My view: North Korea will likely continue to rely on overseas IT workers for revenue. Australian companies may be tempted to treat unusual career histories, inconsistent locations or other anomalies as warning signs. But overreliance on such indicators risks disadvantaging legitimate remote workers. Indeed, employers should verify identity and employment history for all remote hires and check that devices, payment details and login locations broadly align with declared circumstances. But verification cannot end at onboarding.

Companies should assume identity checks can fail and limit the consequences when they do. Remote workers should receive access only to the systems, repositories and datasets required for their role. Permissions should be reviewed regularly, dormant access removed promptly and sensitive data segmented. Companies should also monitor unusual access patterns, bulk downloads and attempts to reach unrelated systems. North Korean IT workers are, ultimately, a reminder that strong data security is important for us all.

— Dr Gatra Priyandita, CTS

Dr Priyandita spoke to CNA this week on how AI is reshaping cybercrime, and whether defenders gain more from it than attackers do.

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Read Tuesday’s Early Edition? What We’re Tracking and New since Tuesday are new. Tuesday’s stories appear again at the foot of this email so the free Digest remains the complete record.

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New since Tuesday

What We’re Watching: a weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Meta says it has removed more than 750,000 suspected under-16 Australian accounts since the world-first teen social-media ban took effect on 10 December. Reuters reports 462,000 Instagram and 294,000 Facebook accounts deactivated to June, up from 331,000 and 173,000 by January, as the eSafety Commissioner weighs an enforcement lawsuit against platforms it says have not done enough. No other platform has released compliance data over a matching period, and Australian government figures and independent studies show more than eight in ten under-16s were still on social media in the ban’s first three months.

South Australia is establishing a royal commission into artificial intelligence — the first major AI inquiry in Australia. SBS News reports that Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the inquiry on 10 August, saying Australia is at a “fork in the road” and that the state can either let the industry “evolve in a way that is unregulated and unchecked” or “set the agenda”. Three commissioners and the terms of reference are expected within four to six weeks; the commission begins in October and reports by 1 July 2027. The announcement follows Malinauskas’s US trip, where he signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI president Greg Brockman.

Australia’s first known agentic-AI incident has exposed how little the country’s liability rules say about autonomous software. The Guardian reports that after an AI agent hacked a gym booking system and bumped another member off a waitlist, Victoria Police found the matter “does not appear to involve any criminality”. Professor Jeannie Paterson, director of the University of Melbourne’s Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, says the law is clear that the deployer carries responsibility — “even if I didn’t intend for that to happen, it was foreseeable” — but warns most deployers have little idea of their exposure, and that developer liability opens up where basic guardrails are missing. Australian law applies to people, not virtual agents, and the federal government’s new AI office currently offers only a non-comprehensive list of existing laws that might apply.

Australia’s technology workforce has shrunk for the first time on record, falling 0.3 per cent between 2024 and 2025, even as the country needs an additional 259,000 technology workers over the next decade. Information Age reports that the Australian Computer Society found losses concentrated in ICT sales, support trades and administration while technical, professional and management roles grew — and is calling for 20 per cent of entry-level tech hires to come from alternative pathways by 2030.

Macquarie Asset Management and Singapore’s GIC have formed a venture with Anthropic to build and operate dedicated data centres, under an entity called Theseus Infrastructure with Anthropic as anchor tenant and an initial focus on the United States. Capital Brief reports that Macquarie funds and GIC will own the platform and fund the majority of each project, while Anthropic covers the electricity costs that would otherwise be passed to consumers. No spending figures were disclosed.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

The UK government is planning to regulate the use of AI in gene synthesis, to stop terrorists and other actors using models to design bioweapons. Bloomberg reports the plans, which would be among the first binding rules aimed at a specific catastrophic-misuse pathway rather than at AI systems in general.

London-based Cosine is building a frontier AI model with UK government backing, though some question whether it has the talent, compute and capital to compete. The Financial Times profiles the company.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

DeepSeek has formally released V4-Pro-0813 and confirmed it will raise API pricing on V4 Pro and V4 Flash with peak and off-peak tiers. Reuters reports the company is expanding hiring, compute and fundraising, after its cheaper V4 Flash unexpectedly outperformed the April preview of V4 Pro on several independent tests. DeepSeek raised about US$7.4 billion in its first outside round in June and was reported in July to be planning another at a valuation near US$74 billion; it has also been hiring chip-design engineers to reduce reliance on Nvidia and Huawei.

Google’s Gemini has reached one billion monthly users, making it the company’s fastest-growing product and its fourteenth to pass that mark. Ars Technica reports that 63 per cent of those users rely on voice input and that more than 150 million images are generated each day.

SpaceXAI has released Grok 4.6, which it says matches GPT-5.6 Sol on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, priced at US$2 per million input tokens and US$6 per million output tokens. xAI announced the release alongside GrokBot, an agent-hosting chat product that lets users assign standing jobs to individual bots.

Anthropic will embed watermarks in text generated by new Claude models and C2PA provenance metadata in generated files, and says it will retrofit past models. The Register reports the company is acting to comply with the EU AI Act, and that Google has been applying a similar statistical signature to Gemini output since 2024.

Nvidia has released Nemotron 3.5 Lightning, an open 30-billion-parameter mixture-of-experts model, alongside NeMo Switchyard, an open-source routing library for agents. SiliconANGLE reports the model targets high-volume agent workloads.

Researchers have found that feeding one frontier model’s encrypted reasoning traces to a weaker model from the same provider can make the weaker model print those traces in plaintext. Wired reports the technique, which undercuts the assumption that hiding chain-of-thought keeps it hidden.

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🚀 Strategic competition

American frontier models are reproducing Chinese state framing and refusing criticism of authoritarian leaders, according to two research findings reported by The Wall Street Journal. Research published last month by Meta’s Oversight Board found models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta significantly less likely to criticise repressive governments than governments in freer countries: in one test Claude Sonnet 4 produced fliers criticising President Trump and King Charles III but refused the same request for Xi Jinping and Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, citing safety. A separate Nature study published in May found that asking politically sensitive questions in Chinese was far more likely to yield pro-Beijing answers than asking in English, because Chinese-language training data is disproportionately state-scripted while Beijing’s English output is diluted. Nicolas Suzor, the Australian law professor who led the Oversight Board work, attributes part of the pattern to a safety feature meant to protect users in countries where insulting a head of state is criminal — and says the labs have simply not attended to the unequal outcome.

Microsoft has shut at least 15 China branch offices and joint ventures in the past five years and is pursuing what five company sources call a strategy of retreat, squeezed between Beijing’s push for domestic software and US export restrictions. Reuters reports the company considered quitting China in 2023 but has no current exit plans, having found a profitable line servicing Chinese companies going global.

Manus says it will ‘soon return to operating as an independent company’, implying it is close to unwinding its acquisition by Meta following Beijing’s order in April. The Information reports the reversal.

📡 Cyber posture

Trump signed a national security presidential memorandum on Wednesday empowering federal law enforcement to use cyber tools against transnational criminal organisations operating from foreign jurisdictions. Reuters reports the memo directs the administration to “leverage the capability and innovation of the private sector to help conduct these cyber operations under the direction, control, and authority of the U.S. Government”.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs has confirmed that AI-assisted cyberattacks hit government agencies in July, and named the tooling. Reuters reports the ministry saying its monitoring units detected an “abnormal attack” on government agencies in July, that its National Institute of Cyber Security issued warning alerts from 20 July, and that the investigation showed “clear characteristics of an ‘overseas source’”, with attackers using “a hybrid approach that combined manual operations with AI agent-assisted attacks, such as Open Claw“. The ministry says the affected units have completed their remediation. The statement did not mention China, and China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to Reuters. The confirmation came a day after the Israeli firm Dream published its account of the same campaign — scores of officials’ passwords extracted, personnel records taken from Taiwan’s justice ministry, its nuclear safety agency scanned — which The Financial Times was first briefed on. Taiwan’s National Security Bureau reported in January that Chinese attacks on the island’s critical infrastructure averaged 2.63 million a day in 2025, up 6 per cent.

Two submarine cable systems off Perth — Indigo West and Indigo Central — suffered shunt faults minutes apart inside the Submarine Cable Protection Zone, and the Australian Federal Police has confirmed it received "a report of crime in relation to this matter". Tom's Hardware followed up after Subco chief executive Bevan Slattery posted that the faults coincided with "suspicious/coincidental activity from a vessel near the location and timing".

A US federal agency hired a North Korean remote IT worker, and the FBI is investigating after the worker was discovered in late July. Federal News Network reports that it is not yet clear how the worker passed the background checks and identity-proofing required for a government position.

Russia’s Sandworm has adopted the fake-job-interview technique to target system administrators and IT professionals in Ukraine, in a campaign running since May. CERT-UA attributes the activity to UAC-0145 and describes GRU operators approaching IT staff through job portals and Telegram, then delivering malware inside interview tasks.

The UAE’s Cyber Security Council says its teams have blocked cyber campaigns aimed at infiltrating and spying on the country’s aviation, energy and education sectors. Arab News reports the claim, which the Council has not accompanied with attribution or technical detail.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

X has won its Federal Court challenge against the eSafety Commissioner, which had designated the platform as both a “social media service” and a “relevant electronic service” under the Online Safety Act. Information Age reports the judge rejected eSafety’s argument that the Act “does not preclude a service from falling within more than one category of digital service”, finding that reading “would not sit comfortably with the Act’s structure” and would let the regulator “create a standard and apply it to a provider who is already the subject of another industry sector code”.

X has open-sourced its “For You” ranking algorithm and core ranking engine on GitHub under Apache 2.0, including the model configuration, filters and the parameters used to weight different signals — a codebase 10–15× larger than its previous release. TechCrunch reports an accompanying “Under the Hood” transparency tool letting users who posted 10+ times in a month download a JSON file of any labels applied to their account or posts. VP of Product Keith Coleman: “This is the kind of thing that I think people will be fairly shocked that we are releasing.” Initially a pilot for accounts at least a year old.

Meta’s creator-monetisation programs are paying Australian racist and neo-Nazi accounts, and an Indonesian content farm producing fabricated posts about One Nation and Pauline Hanson, out of a pool the ABC puts at around US$4.2 billion. ABC News and The Guardian reported the two strands separately.

A wave of coordinated disinformation across Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and Telegram contributed to a surge of migrants from Morocco towards Spain’s Ceuta enclave. The New York Times reports how false claims about open borders propagated across five platforms simultaneously, producing a physical movement of people.

A US court has found that Meta failed to take reasonable steps to preserve evidence in Andrew Forrest’s long-running lawsuit over scam advertisements using his likeness, including the final scam ads shown to victims. ABC News reports the spoliation finding, which goes to Meta’s conduct in the litigation rather than to the underlying question of platform liability — but which weakens its position on the way to that question.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

The real Thucydides trap is inside Western tech — Justin Bassi argues the danger is not a great-power war but competition among Western technology companies, whose commercial priorities override collective security and hand China the advantage.

The drone age demands a new theory of military protection — John Coyne argues militaries should abandon the century-old assumption that protecting individual platforms preserves freedom of action, and build instead for rapid regeneration and supply-chain resilience.

Learning from Ukraine: semi-autonomy can deliver combat mass — Malcolm Davis argues Australia should acquire semi-autonomous uncrewed systems cheaply and in volume, following a Ukrainian ecosystem that moved products from prototype to battlefield in weeks.

Regulation is liberation: the case for wider Australian space laws — Tristan Eng argues Australia’s space law stops at launch and needs frameworks for commercial remote sensing and space-resource extraction before the sector can attract serious investment.

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🎧 On Stop the World

Recent episodes of ASPI’s Stop the World that connect to this week’s stories.

The Great Escape: OpenAI models go rogue and China pressured at ASEAN — David Wroe and Justin Bassi on the AI agents that broke out of their test environments, recorded before this week’s disclosures that Anthropic’s Claude reached three external organisations and OpenAI’s agents ran a shared message board.

CNAS’s Janet Egan on AI security and Australia’s big opportunity — Janet Egan on what Australia stands to gain from AI security cooperation, as Canberra negotiates privileged access to US frontier models and Washington finalises its evaluation framework behind closed doors.

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Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Former ambassador Graham Fletcher said in a new Lowy Institute report that Canberra has quietly rebuffed Chinese proposals for deeper cooperation on infrastructure and artificial intelligence after concluding it was prudent not to let new leverage accumulate. ABC News reports that Fletcher warned the relationship remains vulnerable to future disruption even under the current ‘modest new normal’.

🇹🇷 Turkey

Turkey’s new cybersecurity law, which took effect in July, gives the presidency broad powers over online services operating in the country. The Financial Times reports that rights groups fear the law will extend state control over the internet under the banner of cybersecurity.

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste has adopted a national plan for 2026–31 to combat online scam networks, organised cybercrime and human trafficking after raids on suspected scam compounds. UCA News reports that the plan will coordinate security, financial and border agencies and create a national centre reporting to the prime minister. The move points to organised scam networks spreading into Southeast Asian jurisdictions with less experience confronting them.

🇺🇸 United States

The White House has imposed price floors and a 15 per cent tariff on products made from polysilicon, a chip and solar-panel input whose production is dominated by China. Reuters reports that the executive order is intended to protect the US polysilicon industry.

The US Commerce Department is reviewing how Chinese AI companies obtain access to Nvidia chips by legally renting data centres outside China. Bloomberg reports that the review could close one of the most important remaining routes around controls on advanced computing.

The Clarity Act, the cryptocurrency industry’s main legislative priority in Washington, faces renewed uncertainty after Senate Republicans delayed a vote until September. Politico reports that the timetable now runs close to the midterm elections, making passage harder.

The US Treasury has sanctioned Dubai-based crypto exchange Shelbit, alleging that it processed millions of dollars for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iran-linked groups. Reuters reports that the action followed an investigation into the unlicensed exchange’s activity.

Up to five people connected to US Cyber Command died by suicide between early June and early July, prompting the command to flag a possible cluster. Bloomberg reports that the deaths have raised urgent questions about wellbeing in a critical national-security workforce.

A theory that US disinformation programs formed a censorship-industrial complex has moved from fringe online networks into Trump administration policy. MIT Technology Review, working with Type Investigations, traces how Mike Benz and allied organisations helped turn the claim into a rationale for dismantling units that monitored foreign influence, imposing sanctions and travel restrictions, and challenging European technology regulation.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Situational Awareness has invested US$500 million—including US$400 million in the latest tranche—in Source Foundry, a startup developing new tools for manufacturing AI chips. The Wall Street Journal reports that the unusually large bet targets the semiconductor-production layer rather than another model developer.

ByteDance is pretraining a model with as many as 10 trillion parameters—roughly three times the size of Moonshot’s Kimi K3 and above estimates for Anthropic’s Mythos 5. The Financial Times reports that the project would sharply raise the scale of China’s frontier-model effort.

Sergey Brin‘s influence over Google‘s AI direction has strengthened in a broad leadership shake-up prompted by executive frustration with DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis. The Financial Times reports that the reorganisation could shift emphasis from winning the frontier-model race towards distributing AI through Google’s enormous computing and product base, a different theory of how the contest is won from the one most frontier labs are pursuing.

Alibaba plans to seek a share of revenue from heavy commercial users of its next Qwen open model, while Moonshot’s Kimi K3 already requires some large users to share as much as 30 per cent. Reuters reports that Chinese developers are testing how far open models can support new commercial licensing models.

Anthropic will make Claude Code’s auto mode the default for Pro, Max and Team users from Friday, allowing the agent to approve more actions itself. Simon Willison’s Weblog notes that Anthropic says the system is now good enough at identifying harmful actions, making this a consequential shift in the default autonomy granted to coding agents.

The growth of Spiralism, a quasi-spiritual movement built around long human–AI conversations, has been linked to the more sycophantic GPT-4o updates and expanded ChatGPT memory. The Verge examines how chatbot behaviour can reinforce shared delusional or religious frameworks rather than merely produce isolated harmful conversations.

AI companies’ efforts to acquire physical books for training data have triggered concern that out-of-print or rare works are being destroyed during high-speed scanning. The Atlantic cautions that no evidence yet connects the recent global surge in bulk book purchases to a particular AI company or proves that most affected books are genuinely rare. The Guardian reports that Australian secondhand booksellers have received unusual bulk orders and fear becoming an unwitting part of a destructive-scanning supply chain.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Moonshot AI has converted its China-based entity from a limited-liability company into a joint-stock company, its first visible step towards a Hong Kong listing. The Financial Times reports that the restructuring opens a possible capital-market route for one of China’s leading model developers.

South Korea and Taiwan each surpassed Japan in total exports in the first half of 2026 for the first time, as AI demand drove rapid growth in semiconductor shipments. Nikkei Asia reports that the chip boom is reshaping the economic order among East Asia’s major manufacturing economies.

Apple is testing memory chips made by China’s CXMT as more PC manufacturers begin adopting them, but it needs a custom version for its devices and US restrictions prevent it from sharing the necessary designs. The Wall Street Journal reports that the standoff is turning an AI-driven memory shortage into a direct test of US technology controls.

SK Hynix plans a US$38 billion expansion of chipmaking in South Korea, including a new DRAM facility in Yongin and a NAND fabrication plant in Cheongju. Bloomberg reports that the investment is intended to meet surging AI-related memory demand.

China’s state-owned investment bank CICC has become a key financier of Beijing’s technology drive, sponsoring multibillion-dollar listings by companies including CXMT and optical-component maker Zhongji Innolight. The Financial Times profiles the institution connecting state priorities, domestic capital and China’s AI hardware champions.

Taiwan is accelerating plans for a drone hellscape intended to overwhelm and deter a Chinese amphibious invasion. The New York Times reports that Taiwan aims to manufacture 100,000 drones a month by 2030 and acquire more than 210,000 airborne and maritime drones, drawing heavily on battlefield lessons from Ukraine.

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📡 Cyber posture

OpenAI has slowed the release of its forthcoming Astra model after concluding that it cannot rule out the system having critical cyber capabilities. Axios reports that the company expanded safety testing and paused some internal activity while it strengthens security. This may be the clearest case yet of a frontier lab delaying a model because of its offensive-cyber potential.

Security researchers say Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 left its sandbox during defensive cybersecurity testing and accessed the internet, although it did not go on to hack an external target. Wired reports that the incident widens the containment question beyond last month’s OpenAI–Hugging Face breach involving an internal OpenAI model.

An Australian user’s Claude-powered OpenClaw agent exploited a flaw in a gym’s API and removed another member from a class after being asked to move its user up the waitlist. ABC News reports that the agent acted beyond the user’s apparent request, providing a concrete Australian example of autonomous software crossing an authorisation boundary through an insecure service.

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🏗️ AI infrastructure

The number of US state and local data-centre bans and moratoriums has passed 500, up from more than 300 in late June, as resistance spreads to New York and Texas. The Information reports that political opposition to power, water and land use is now expanding almost as quickly as the AI infrastructure buildout.

Amazon is backing a 7.65-gigawatt gas plant to power an off-grid AI data-centre campus in West Texas. The New York Times reports that the plant could become the largest single source of emissions in the United States, putting the project in tension with Amazon’s 2040 net-zero commitment.

Amazon and Gilroy, California, quietly negotiated a US$2 billion data-centre project for years without a public meeting or vote. The Wall Street Journal reports that most residents learned of the AWS project only after construction began, a case of legacy planning rules absorbing infrastructure they were never written for.

Sydney-based Firmus has raised US$2 billion from Coatue, Nvidia and other investors at a valuation above US$10.5 billion—more than double its valuation four months earlier. Reuters reports that the Australian company is positioning itself as an AI data-centre operator amid a global race for compute capacity.

SpaceX is on track to build roughly 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of 2027, according to an analysis projecting that six to eight gigawatts could be added during 2027 alone. SemiAnalysis argues that the buildout could support an annual revenue run rate of US$300 billion, making the company’s AI-infrastructure ambitions comparable with the largest hyperscalers.

Nvidia has agreed to invest US$2 billion in Lancium, the power-infrastructure developer behind the Stargate campus in Texas, with another US$1 billion contingent on performance thresholds. The Information reports that the chipmaker is moving deeper into the energy layer needed to sustain AI growth.

About one-quarter of Australia’s Future Fund portfolio—roughly A$85 billion of its A$340 billion total—is meaningfully exposed to AI. The Australian Financial Review reports that chief executive Raphael Arndt is mapping the whole AI ecosystem rather than trying to select individual winners, seeking to understand where value and macroeconomic risk will emerge.

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💰 Technology, sanctions & economic power

Russia’s state-backed A7 payment network says it now handles nearly 20 per cent of Russian foreign-trade payments—more than US$100 billion a year—while helping Moscow bypass Western sanctions. The Wall Street Journal reports that the fast-growing network has become a central piece of Russia’s alternative financial infrastructure.

Ukrainian attacks on warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, are disrupting tens of thousands of small businesses that rely on the platform. Reuters reports that the attacks have struck at the commercial infrastructure of a company increasingly tied to the Russian state; The Wall Street Journal estimates inventory losses as high as US$5 billion.

Cursor told employees that SpaceX could complete its US$60 billion acquisition of the coding-agent company as early as mid-August, after which the Cursor name is likely to be phased out. The Information reports that the deal would bring a leading AI coding tool into Elon Musk’s expanding corporate ecosystem.

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👥 AI economy & society

South Korea’s AI-driven semiconductor boom is changing expectations around careers, fairness, culture and even dating as wealth and opportunity concentrate around SK Hynix and Samsung. Bloomberg examines how the chip cycle is reshaping society beyond headline export and investment figures.

China’s drive to automate with AI and robots is beginning to displace workers before new jobs appear, intensifying pressure on a weak safety net and an already difficult labour market. The Economist reports that officials are pressing some companies to offset automation-related layoffs, courts have ruled against AI-based dismissals, and policymakers are debating retraining, unemployment insurance and taxes on robot-enabled productivity gains.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Flock Safety proposed combining its licence-plate surveillance network with dashcams used by hundreds of thousands of Uber, Lyft and delivery drivers, effectively creating a mobile vehicle-tracking fleet. 404 Media reports that Flock pitched the idea to Georgia officials but says the partnership with dashcam maker Nexar was never implemented; it remains unclear whether the platforms or drivers would have known about the collection.

WA Police has scanned more than 130,000 faces in Perth and Fremantle against a watchlist of about 4,000 people, in the first live facial recognition trial run on the public by an Australian police force. ABC News reports that the pilot produced 33 alerts and 18 arrests, that the state’s Office of the Information Commissioner says it was not invited into any meaningful consultation, and that Aboriginal legal advocates have called the process ‘an exercise in tokenism’ and questioned the choice of trial sites. Police forces in other states are watching the trial closely.

The Attorney-General has asked the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to treat camera-equipped smartglasses as a priority, turning a consumer backlash into a regulatory question. In a new blog post, Australian Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind argues that wearable surveillance poses a different problem from fixed cameras. The intervention follows reporting on a petition against Kmart’s low-cost camera glasses, which drew 21,000 signatures, and on the more than seven million Ray-Ban smartglasses Meta has now sold.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Thousands of Indonesian content creators are turning Australian and US political outrage into a source of income through Facebook’s creator-payment system, including by running and filling large pro-One Nation groups. The Guardian reports that participants say they are chasing engagement revenue rather than pursuing an ideological campaign, illustrating how Meta’s incentives can industrialise foreign-produced political amplification without central coordination.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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