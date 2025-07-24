Good morning. It's Friday, 25th of July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

At least $1bn worth of Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence processors were shipped to China in the three months after Donald Trump tightened chip export controls, exposing the limits of Washington’s efforts to restrain Beijing’s high-tech ambitions Financial Times

A trade agreement between Indonesia and the United States set to include provisions on personal data transfers has raised alarms about the potential undermining of Indonesia’s data sovereignty The Jakara Post

Chinese-made engines are being covertly shipped via front companies to a state-owned drone manufacturer in Russia, labelled as "industrial refrigeration units" to avoid detection in the wake of Western sanctions, according to three European security officials and documents reviewed by Reuters Reuters

ASPI

AI.gov is here. Here’s what it means for Australia

The Strategist

James Corera and Jason Van der Schyff

The release of the United States’ AI Action Plan marks a shift in tempo. It’s now abundantly clear Washington is treating artificial intelligence as a pillar of industrial policy, national defence and technological competition. The plan consolidates several strands of US AI activity into a single strategy that aims to accelerate domestic capability while shaping international norms and supply chains. For Australia, the plan presents both opportunity and pressure. It creates new avenues for collaboration across AUKUS Pillar Two, Quad tech initiatives and global standard-setting efforts. But it also potentially increases expectations. As the US sharpens its doctrine, partners may well will be expected to demonstrate strategic alignment not just in principle but in policy, infrastructure and enforcement.

Australia

Gov quietly launches onshore instance of GPT-4o for APS

iTnews

Eleanor Dickinson

The multimodal large language model was made available to select government agencies in recent months, according to a presentation published - but since removed - by the Australian Public Service Academy. The launch is one of several key artificial intelligence milestones reached across the Australian Public Service over the past six months, culminating in the formal commencement of a whole-of-government pilot program known as GovAI. Led by the Department of Finance, the program aims to fast-track AI adoption within the public service, provide access to AI tools for all agencies and reduce duplication of resources and investment. The program is currently in a closed beta phase with selected agencies but is expected to be expanded by November this year.

China

Nvidia AI chips worth $1bn smuggled to China after Trump export controls

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Eleanor Olcott

At least $1bn worth of Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence processors were shipped to China in the three months after Donald Trump tightened chip export controls, exposing the limits of Washington’s efforts to restrain Beijing’s high-tech ambitions. A Financial Times analysis of dozens of sales contracts, company filings and multiple people with direct knowledge of the deals reveals that Nvidia’s B200 has become the most sought-after — and widely available — chip in a rampant Chinese black market for American semiconductors.

Stealthy cyber spies linked to China compromising virtualization software globally

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A cyber-espionage campaign linked to a sophisticated hacking group believed to be based in China is continuing to compromise virtualization and networking infrastructure used by enterprises globally, according to a new deep-dive report by cybersecurity company Sygnia. The hackers are targeting VMware ESXi hypervisors, a type of software that controls and hosts virtual machines for enterprise networks. They are using custom tools that grant persistent access while evading detection by standard security measures such as endpoint detection and response systems.

USA

TikTok will go dark in US without Chinese approval of sale deal, US commerce secretary says

Reuters

David Shepardson

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday that TikTok will have to stop operating in the United States if China does not approve a deal for the sale of the Chinese-owned short video app that is used by some 170 million Americans. Lutnick, speaking on CNBC, also said the United States must control the algorithm that makes the social media platform work.

Companies increase lobbying to try to shape Washington’s AI policy

Financial Times

Alex Rogers and Ian Hodgson

Companies and business groups are rushing to influence Washington’s artificial intelligence policies as the industry booms and Donald Trump’s administration seeks to encourage the powerful technology in the US. More than 500 organisations lobbied the White House and Congress on AI between January and June, according to a Financial Times analysis of federal disclosures released this week. The figure is on a par with the first half of last year but has nearly doubled since 2023.

Trump administration to vet AI for ‘ideological bias’

Financial Times

Joe Miller and Michael Acton

The Trump administration plans to vet AI models for “ideological bias” and block companies whose products fail to provide “objective truth” from doing business with the US government. In a policy document released on Wednesday, the administration said it would update procurement rules to exclude developers who did not ensure their systems were impartial. It also vowed to stop federal funding for AI projects from going to states with “burdensome AI regulations”.

Trump’s order to block ‘woke’ AI in government encourages tech giants to censor their chatbots

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

Tech companies looking to sell their artificial intelligence technology to the federal government must now contend with a new regulatory hurdle: prove their chatbots aren’t “woke.” President Donald Trump’s sweeping new plan to counter China in achieving “global dominance” in AI promises to cut regulations and cement American values into the AI tools increasingly used at work and home. But one of Trump’s three AI executive orders signed Wednesday — the one “preventing woke AI in the federal government” — targets the behavior of AI systems.

Trump’s AI plan calls for massive data centers. Here’s how it may affect energy in the U.S.

Associated Press

Alexa St.John

President Donald Trump’s plan to boost artificial intelligence and build data centers across the U.S. could speed up a building boom that was already expected to strain the nation’s ability to power it. The White House released the “AI Action Plan” Wednesday, vowing to expedite permitting for construction of energy-intensive data centers as it looks to make the country a leader in a business that tech companies and others are pouring billions of dollars into.

US alters tech policy, puts chips on the table

The Strategist

Jennifer Lee and Fritz Lodge

A shift is underway in the Trump administration’s approach to tech policy. Nvidia said on 14 July that the US government would soon grant it licenses to resume exports of its H20 chips to China. AMD is expecting the same for its MI308 chips. This may appear surprising after multiple statements from Trump administration officials that controls on the export to China of higher-end AI chips, such as the H20, were off the table. As trade negotiations continue with the US, Washington’s shifting approach to tech policy is likely to add further uncertainty for governments, national security practitioners, and businesses alike.

Southeast Asia

RI-US trade deal possible threat to data sovereignty

The Jakara Post

Ni Made Tasyarani

A trade agreement between Indonesia and the United States set to include provisions on personal data transfers has raised alarms about the potential undermining of Indonesia’s data sovereignty. According to a joint statement on the framework for the prospective settlement published on the White House website on Tuesday, Jakarta agreed to provide certainty regarding personal data transfers from Indonesia to the US and eliminate tariffs on intangible products by recognizing the US as having “adequate” data protection.

Ukraine – Russia

Exclusive: Chinese engines, shipped as 'cooling units', power Russian drones used in Ukraine

Reuters

Chinese-made engines are being covertly shipped via front companies to a state-owned drone manufacturer in Russia, labelled as "industrial refrigeration units" to avoid detection in the wake of Western sanctions, according to three European security officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. The shipments have allowed Russian weapons-maker IEMZ Kupol to increase its production of the Garpiya-A1 attack drone, despite the U.S. and E.U. sanctions imposed in October designed to disrupt its supply chain, according to the sources and documents, which included contracts, invoices and customs paperwork.

UK

What are the new UK online safety rules and how will age checks on adult content be enforced?

The Guardian

Dan Milmo and Robert Booth

Children’s online safety in the UK is having its seatbelt moment. On Friday social media and other internet platforms will be required to implement safety measures protecting children or face large fines. It is a significant test for the Online Safety Act, a landmark piece of legislation that covers the likes of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Google. Here is a guide to the new rules.

UK student jailed for selling phishing kits linked to £100m of fraud

The Guardian

Shane Hickey

A 21-year-old student who designed and distributed online kits linked to £100m worth of fraud has been jailed for seven years. Ollie Holman created phishing kits that mimicked government, bank and charity websites so that criminals could harvest victims’ personal information to defraud them.

How violent protests in Epping are being fuelled by disinformation

The Guardian

Ben Quinn

Disinformation has been one of the most alarming characteristics of the violent protests in Epping, whose focus has been the use of the Bell hotel to house asylum seekers. Online misinformation and disinformation originating on niche corners of X has been amplified – seemingly without attempt to corroborate whether it is true – by politicians such as Farage and commenters from the GB News channel.

Big Tech

Hard labour conditions of online moderators directly affect how well the internet is policed – new study

The Conversation

Tania Chatterjee, Agam Gupta and Pradip Ninan Thomas

Big tech platforms often present content moderation as a seamless, tech‑driven system. But human labour, often outsourced to countries such as India and the Philippines, plays a pivotal role in making judgements that involve understanding context. Technology alone can’t do this. Behind closed doors, hidden human moderators are tasked with filtering some of the internet’s most harmful material. They often do so with minimal mental health support and under strict non-disclosure agreements. After receiving vague training, moderators are expected to make decisions within seconds, keeping in mind a platform’s constantly changing content policies and ensuring at least 95% accuracy.

Microsoft says Warlock ransomware deployed in SharePoint attacks as governments scramble

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Chinese hackers are exploiting a new vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint products to deploy ransomware, increasing the pressure on governments around the world as they race to assess any damage done to their systems. In an update on Wednesday night, Microsoft said a China-based actor it identifies as Storm-2603 is now deploying Warlock ransomware after exploiting CVE-2025-49706.

In new memo, Microsoft CEO addresses ‘enigma’ of layoffs amid record profits and AI investments

Geek Wire

Todd Bishop

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the growing internal unease inside the tech giant Thursday morning, laying out the company’s priorities and urging employees to maintain its core values, while conceding that its rapid transition for the artificial intelligence era “might feel messy at times.” In a company-wide memo, Nadella acknowledged what he called the “uncertainty and seeming incongruence” of Microsoft’s situation. Even with its recent job cuts, he wrote, it’s thriving by “every objective measure” — with strong market performance, record capital investments, and relatively unchanged overall headcount due to ongoing hiring.

Artificial Intelligence

AI-powered ads to drive growth for global entertainment and media industry, PwC says

Reuters

Harshita Mary Varghese

Growing use of artificial intelligence in advertising is expected to boost the global entertainment and media industry's revenue to $3.5 trillion by 2029, according to PwC. The industry is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% until 2029, the consulting firm said in its Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025-29 on Thursday. The growth will also be supported by non-digital categories such as live events.

OpenAI prepares to launch GPT-5 in August

The Verge

Tom Warren

Earlier this year, I heard that Microsoft engineers were preparing server capacity for OpenAI’s next-generation GPT-5 model, arriving as soon as late May. After some additional testing and delays, sources familiar with OpenAI’s plans tell me that GPT-5 is now expected to launch as early as next month.

Google’s new Web Guide search experiment organizes results with AI

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

Google on Thursday is launching a new AI-powered feature called Web Guide for organizing Google Search results. Web Guide is a Search Labs experiment that leverages AI technology to organize the search results page by grouping pages related to specific aspects of the search query. Search Labs experiments are a way for Google to test out new ideas by letting users opt in to those they find interesting. The experiments can be turned on or off at any time and include things like Google’s AI Mode, Notebook LM, filmmaking tool Flow, and other, more niche ideas, like an audio show based on news from your Google Discover feed.

Google’s new AI feature lets you virtually try on clothes

TechCrunch

Aisha Malik

Google announced on Thursday that it’s launching a new AI feature that lets users virtually try on clothes. The tech giant is also rolling out updated price alerts and teased an upcoming feature that will let users explore shoppable outfits and room inspiration using generative imagery. The official launch of the virtual try-on feature comes two months after Google began testing it. The feature works by allowing users to upload a photo of themselves to virtually try on a piece of clothing.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share