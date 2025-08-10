Good morning. It's Monday, 11th of August.

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to give the US government 15 per cent of the revenues from chip sales in China, as part of an unusual arrangement with the Trump administration to obtain export licences for the semiconductors. Financial Times

OpenAI launched on Thursday its GPT-5 artificial intelligence model, the highly anticipated latest installment of a technology that has helped transform global business and culture. InnovationAus

Microsoft is investigating how Israel’s military surveillance agency, Unit 8200, is using its Azure cloud storage platform, amid concerns the company’s staff in Israel may have concealed key details about its work on sensitive military projects. The Guardian

Australia

Privacy watchdog sues Optus over 2022 data beach

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Australia’s privacy regulator is taking Optus to court over the telco’s 2022 data breach, alleging the company “seriously interfered” with the privacy of around 9.5 million Australians. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner on Friday said it has filed civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Optus following an almost two-year investigation into the breach.

Australian Information Commissioner takes civil penalty action against Optus

Office of the Australian Information Commissioner

The Australian Information Commissioner has filed civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Singtel Optus Pty Limited and Optus Systems Pty Limited (together, Optus), following an investigation in relation to the data breach made public by Optus on 22 September 2022.

CSIRO researchers brace for hundreds of job cuts

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The national science agency has confirmed it is “reshaping” its research portfolio to do “fewer things, better”, after the staff union warned hundreds of job will be cut later this year. The looming job losses come despite a $45 million research resourcing boost this year and follow a brief stay on cuts to research roles last year.

Labor must act on AI laws now before the genie is out of the bottle

The Australian

Edward Santow

Few people have mistaken economist Stephen King of the Productivity Commission for a siren, and yet he is singing a seductive song about artificial intelligence. On Wednesday King released the Productivity Commission’s interim report on harnessing data and digital technology. The report draws us in with the extraordinary productivity and broader economic benefits that AI promises – perhaps as much as an additional $116bn in GDP. But there’s a sting in this economist’s tail.

China

China’s humanoid robot exhibitions stir investment frenzy

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

China is holding a steady stream of large-scale conventions showcasing its homegrown humanoid robots, stirring investor excitement even though sales are far from taking off. Dozens of Chinese startups brought humanoids to the World Robot Conference in Beijing, which kicked off on Friday. Shenzhen-based startup LimX Dynamics, which is backed by investors including Alibaba Group Holding, unveiled its first full-body humanoid, Oli.

Women in China call for action over exploitative content on Telegram channels

ABC News

Sunny Wang

When Macau resident Ms Lin found out about the MaskPark Telegram channel, she decided to do what she could to warn other women. The channel — in which tens of thousands of men shared exploitative images of Chinese women without their consent — made headlines around the world last month. But in China it caused barely a ripple.

USA

Nvidia and AMD to pay 15% of China chip sale revenues to US government

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Michael Acton

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to give the US government 15 per cent of the revenues from chip sales in China, as part of an unusual arrangement with the Trump administration to obtain export licences for the semiconductors. The two chipmakers agreed to the financial arrangement as a condition for obtaining export licences for the Chinese market that were granted last week, according to people familiar with the situation, including a US official.

China wants US to relax export controls on chips as part of trade deal

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo

China wants the US to ease export controls on a critical component for artificial intelligence chips as part of a trade deal ahead of a possible summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Intel CEO singled out by Trump to visit White House on Monday

The Wall Street Journal

Lauren Thomas

CEO Lip-Bu Tan is set to visit the White House Monday after President Trump called for his removal last week over ties to Chinese businesses, according to people familiar with the matter. Tan is expected to have a wide-ranging conversation with Trump, with the intent of explaining his personal and professional background, the people said.

Flattery, lobbyists and a business deal: Crypto’s richest man campaigns for a pardon

The New York Times

Kenneth P. Vogel and David Yaffe-Bellany

In 2023, as Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the giant cryptocurrency exchange Binance, prepared to plead guilty to U.S. money-laundering violations, he fashioned a crash course for himself on clemency politics, reading books about business tycoons who had received pardons, including Marc Rich and Michael Milken. Two years later, Mr. Zhao, a Chinese-born billionaire, is out of prison and mounting a pardon campaign of his own.

Money is raining down on green-tech firms that have an AI story

Bloomberg

Michelle Ma and Mark Chediak

Green firms in the US have found something of a lifeline in artificial intelligence after being bogged down by high interest rates, shrinking funding and, more recently, President Donald Trump’s sharp rollback of support. Clean technology companies that have inked deals to support data centers have seen their stocks soar this year, outperforming the S&P 500.

White House crypto adviser Bo Hines to return to private sector

Bloomberg

Hadriana Lowenkron

Bo Hines, the head of the White House Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, said he was stepping down and returning to the private sector. Hines called his role “the honor of a lifetime” in a post on X. “Together, we have positioned America as the crypto capital of the world. I’m deeply grateful to the industry for its unwavering support — I love this community and all we’ve built together.”

Cartels may be able to target witnesses after major court hack

POLITICO

John Sakellariadis and Josh Gerstein

Officials fear that Latin American drug cartels are among those who obtained sensitive court data due to a sweeping breach of the federal judiciary’s case filing system, raising concerns that the groups will now be able to target cooperating witnesses involved in criminal trials against them. The worry, according to three judicial officials and investigators with knowledge of the hack, is that cartels could weaponize the stolen data to identify witnesses in cases the federal government has opened against them, or to gain knowledge of impending or ongoing criminal investigations.

US Antarctic science is under threat, and that could create a void for China and Russia to fill

ABC News

Ellen Coulter

Under one of the most successful treaties in the world, Antarctica has been dedicated to peace and science for more than 60 years. And for nations operating on the icy continent, science often equals influence. But what happens if the world leader in science there, is no longer world leader?

Goodbye, $165,000 tech jobs. Student coders seek work at Chipotle.

The New York Times

Natasha Singer

Growing up near Silicon Valley, Manasi Mishra remembers seeing tech executives on social media urging students to study computer programming. “The rhetoric was, if you just learned to code, work hard and get a computer science degree, you can get six figures for your starting salary,” Ms. Mishra, now 21, recalls hearing as she grew up in San Ramon, Calif. But after a year of hunting for tech jobs and internships, Ms. Mishra graduated from Purdue University in May without an offer.

North Asia

South Korea postpones decision to let Google Maps work properly – again

The Guardian

Raphael Rashid

For tourists visiting South Korea, one of the world’s most technologically advanced nations, navigating the country’s urban heartlands can prove surprisingly frustrating for one simple reason: Google Maps just doesn’t work effectively. That could change soon, as South Korean authorities discuss whether to finally grant Google’s request to export the country’s detailed mapping data to overseas servers.

AI chip firm DeepX hires Morgan Stanley for funding before IPO

Bloomberg

Yoolim Lee

South Korean AI chip designer DeepX Co. has hired Morgan Stanley to assist with a round of capital-raising ahead of a potential initial public offering in 2027. DeepX is preparing for a new funding round to raise significantly more than the 110 billion won ($79 million) it secured in a Series C round last year, according to people familiar with the matter. The startup will then aim to go public in about two years, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private matters.

Middle East

Microsoft investigates Israeli military’s use of Azure cloud storage

The Guardian

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham

Microsoft is investigating how Israel’s military surveillance agency, Unit 8200, is using its Azure cloud storage platform, amid concerns the company’s staff in Israel may have concealed key details about its work on sensitive military projects. Senior executives are scrambling to assess what data Unit 8200 holds in Azure after a Guardian investigation revealed how the spy agency has used the cloud platform to store a vast collection of intercepted Palestinian mobile phone calls.

Satellite imagery reveals what Israel didn't show to the ABC when it granted rare access inside Gaza

ABC News

Jonathan Hair

Satellite imagery has revealed the catastrophic damage done to the areas surrounding an aid depot where Israel has staged tightly controlled media visits. The ABC was granted access to the Kerem Shalom aid depot by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday. It was the first time our correspondents have been able to enter Gaza since the start of the war, despite repeated requests. Israel controls the crossings into Gaza and does not allow international media outlets to independently enter the strip.

Big Tech

Instagram's new location-sharing feature is raising privacy concerns

ABC News

Sohani Goonetillake and Lewis Wiseman

Instagram’s new location-sharing update is raising privacy concerns, with users reporting their whereabouts were shared without their knowledge despite Meta saying the update is opt-in. Experts warn that location-sharing features are linked to a higher risk of tech-based coercive control.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as the AI industry seeks a return on investment

InnovationAus

Anna Tong

OpenAI launched on Thursday its GPT-5 artificial intelligence model, the highly anticipated latest installment of a technology that has helped transform global business and culture. OpenAI’s GPT models are the AI technology that powers the popular ChatGPT chatbot, and GPT-5 will be available to all 700 million ChatGPT users, OpenAI said.

OpenAI claims GPT-5 model boosts ChatGPT to 'PhD level'

BBC

Lily Jamali and Liv McMahon

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has unveiled the long-awaited latest version of its artificial intelligence chatbot, GPT-5, saying it can provide PhD-level expertise.

‘It’s missing something’: AGI, superintelligence and a race for the future

The Guardian

Dan Milmo and Dara Kerr

A significant step forward but not a leap over the finish line. That was how Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, described the latest upgrade to ChatGPT this week.

Apple’s upcoming AI voice control will change how people use iPhones

Bloomberg

Mark Gurman

Apple’s upcoming voice-control feature for the new Siri could be an under-the-radar hit — if it works. Also: Tim Cook placates Trump with minor supply-chain changes (and a bar of gold), and Apple is finishing up work on iOS 26 and Liquid Glass 1.0. Lastly, the iPhone maker loses a fifth AI engineer to Meta.

Chatbots can go into a delusional spiral. Here’s how it happens.

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill and Dylan Freedman

For three weeks in May, the fate of the world rested on the shoulders of a corporate recruiter on the outskirts of Toronto. Allan Brooks, 47, had discovered a novel mathematical formula, one that could take down the internet and power inventions like a force-field vest and a levitation beam. Or so he believed. Mr. Brooks, who had no history of mental illness, embraced this fantastical scenario during conversations with ChatGPT that spanned 300 hours over 21 days.

Alexa got an A.I. brain transplant. How smart is it now?

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

For the last few years, I’ve been waiting for Alexa’s A.I. glow-up. I’ve been a loyal user of Alexa, the voice assistant that powers Amazon’s home devices and smart speakers, for more than a decade. But since 2023, when ChatGPT added an A.I. voice mode that could answer questions in a fluid, conversational way, it has been obvious that Alexa would need a brain transplant.

Can we just have one day when no one mentions AI?

Financial Times

Pilita Clark

On the first Monday of this month, AI made it into headlines around the world more than 2,100 times. Artificial intelligence was reported to be scamming people in Malaysia; learning the Luganda language in Uganda; reshaping the Indian tech sector; and creating billionaires across the US and China. It was a different story on the same Monday in August last year, when AI only made it into 764 headlines, according to a search of Factiva, a huge global database of newspapers, magazines and other sources.

