Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has warned that China will beat the US in the artificial intelligence race, thanks to lower energy costs and looser regulations. Financial Times

Poland and Romania are deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones, following a spate of incursions into NATO airspace in recent months that exposed the alliance’s vulnerabilities and put Europe on edge. Associated Press

Google plans to build a large artificial intelligence data centre on Australia’s remote Indian Ocean outpost of Christmas Island after signing a cloud deal with the Department of Defence earlier this year. Reuters

ASPI

In Japan and Australia, misinformation fuels rising anti-immigration sentiments

ASPI

Takahiko Kei

Debate about immigration isn’t inherently a problem. Open, informed discussion is how democracies test their values, balance economic needs and manage social cohesion. But when that debate becomes a proxy for malign motivations and is distorted by misinformation, it stops being constructive. Facts give way to fear, and legitimate questions about policy turn into divisions about identity.

How Australia could build a northern wall of drones

ASPI

Malcolm Davis

Australia should consider implementing a wall of drones to its north, to enhance its strategy of denial, consistent with its unique strategic and operational circumstances. Such a drone wall would contribute to the Australian Defence Force’s ability to detect and intercept incoming air and missile threats, including swarming drones.

Australia

Google planning powerful AI data centre on tiny Australian Indian Ocean outpost

Reuters

Kirsty Needham

Google plans to build a large artificial intelligence data centre on Australia’s remote Indian Ocean outpost of Christmas Island after signing a cloud deal with the Department of Defence earlier this year, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with officials. Plans for the data centre on the tiny island located 350 km south of Indonesia have not previously been reported, and many details including its projected size, cost and potential uses, remain secret.

The Australian company racing Elon Musk to put chips in our brains

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

The Australian federal government’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation is investing $54 million in Synchron as part of a $305 million Series D funding round, bringing the Australian innovation back home after local venture capitalists passed on early investment opportunities that have since delivered near-hundredfold returns to US investors.

China

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang says China ‘will win’ AI race with US

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia and Cristina Criddle

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has warned that China will beat the US in the artificial intelligence race, thanks to lower energy costs and looser regulations. In the starkest comments yet from the head of the world’s most valuable company, Huang told the FT: “China is going to win the AI race.” Huang’s remarks come after the Trump administration maintained a ban on California-based Nvidia selling its most advanced chips to Beijing following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week.

ByteDance deepens robotics push with China talent drive focused on embodied AI

Nikkei Asia

Danielle Popov

TikTok owner ByteDance has launched a recruitment drive for senior specialists in embodied intelligence, signalling its growing ambition in the development of humanoid robots. It marked the company’s clearest move into humanoid robotics as it specifically sought humanoid specialists rather than general robotics experts.

China crosses US second island chain with deep-sea cobalt mining rover in western Pacific

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

Chinese scientists and engineers have pushed far beyond a string of US military bases known as the second island chain, reaching a seamount in the western Pacific Ocean 2,000 metres below the surface to test a smart mining vehicle designed to harvest cobalt-rich deposits, gathering critical performance data. The robotic miner showed its ability to traverse rugged seabeds littered with cobalt crusts, autonomously adjusting its posture to avoid overturning or being trapped.

USA

Nevada government declined to pay ransom, says cyberattack traced to breach in May

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The state government of Nevada did not pay a ransom to cybercriminals who took down critical government systems in August, the state said in a post-mortem review of the attack. With the help of the FBI, Mandiant and several other organizations, the state was able to rebound from the ransomware attack in 28 days and recover about 90% of the impacted data. The remaining data “was not required to restore essential services and is being reviewed on a risk-basis,” state officials explained in the report.

Ukraine – Russia

A new system to identify and take down Russian drones is being deployed to NATO’s eastern flank

Associated Press

Emma Burrows

Poland and Romania are deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones, following a spate of incursions into NATO airspace in recent months that exposed the alliance’s vulnerabilities and put Europe on edge. The American Merops system, which is small enough to fit in the back of a midsize pickup truck, can identify drones and close in on them, using artificial intelligence to navigate when satellite and electronic communications are jammed.

Europe

Norway transport firm steps up controls to avert potential hacking of public transport

ABC News

Norway and Denmark have stepped up controls to curb potential remote interference of electric buses. A leading Norwegian public transport operator has said it will introduce stricter security requirements and step up anti-hacking measures after a test on Chinese-made electric buses showed the manufacturer could remotely turn them off.

Italian political consultant says he was targeted with Paragon spyware

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Francesco Nicodemo, a consultant who works with left-wing politicians in Italy, has gone public as the latest person targeted with Paragon spyware in the country. The revelation that Nicodemo was targeted with Paragon spyware widens the scope — once again — of the ongoing spyware scandal in Italy, which has ensnared several victims from various positions in society: several journalists, immigration activists, prominent business executives, and now a political consultant with a history of working for the center-left Partito Democratico and its politicians.

Dutch official says he trusts Nexperia chips will reach world in coming days

Reuters

The Netherlands’ economy minister, Vincent Karremans, said on Thursday he trusts computer chips made by Dutch chipmaker Nexperia will reach customers in Europe and the rest of the world in the coming days. A shortage of Nexperia chips following a dispute with China over ownership and control of the company has disrupted auto supply chains, hit production and caused some buyers to furlough staff.

Denmark eyes new law to protect citizens from AI deepfakes

Associated Press

James Brooks

Denmark is seeking to protect ordinary Danes, as well as performers and artists who might have their appearance or voice imitated and shared without their permission. A bill that’s expected to pass early next year would change copyright law by imposing a ban on the sharing of deepfakes to protect citizens’ personal characteristics — such as their appearance or voice — from being imitated and shared online without their consent.

Big Tech

Meta is earning a fortune on a deluge of fraudulent ads, documents show

Reuters

Jeff Horwitz

Meta projected 10% of its 2024 revenue would come from ads for scams and banned goods, documents seen by Reuters show. And the social media giant internally estimates that its platforms show users 15 billion scam ads a day. Among its responses to suspected rogue marketers: charging them a premium for ads – and issuing reports on ’Scammiest Scammers.’

Starlink signs landmark global direct-to-cell deal with Veon as satellite-to-phone race heats up

Reuters

Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, secured its largest direct-to-cell deal yet with telecoms group Veon, granting access to over 150 million potential customers, both companies said on Thursday, as competition in satellite-to-smartphone connectivity intensifies. Direct-to-cell technology allows smartphones to connect to satellite networks in space that beam telephone signals back to Earth.

OpenAI unveils blueprint for teen AI safety standards

Axios

Ashely Gold

OpenAI on Thursday released a blueprint the company hopes lawmakers will use in crafting safety standards for teens using AI, per a copy first shared with Axios. Why it matters: OpenAI is trying to get ahead of criticism — and shape the norms for teens’ use — by touting its new safety mechanisms to policymakers.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft lays out ambitious AI vision, free from OpenAI

The Wall Street Journal

Sebastian Herrera

Microsoft’s top artificial-intelligence executive laid out a new vision for its AI ambitions, reorganizing company employees and setting its sights on building models with superintelligence, or capabilities that exceed human performance. A recent deal between the companies made it possible for Microsoft to establish its new MAI Superintelligence Team, which will put human interests and guardrails first, Suleyman said.

Microsoft built a fake marketplace to test AI agents — they failed in surprising ways

TechCrunch

Russell Brandom

On Wednesday, researchers at Microsoft released a new simulation environment designed to test AI agents, along with new research showing that current agentic models may be vulnerable to manipulation. Conducted in collaboration with Arizona State University, the research raises new questions about how well AI agents will perform when working unsupervised — and how quickly AI companies can make good on promises of an agentic future.

Misc

FBI tries to unmask owner of infamous archive.is site

404Media

Jason Koebler

The FBI is attempting to unmask the owner behind archive.today, a popular archiving site that is also regularly used to bypass paywalls on the internet and to avoid sending traffic to the original publishers of web content, according to a subpoena posted by the website. The FBI subpoena says it is part of a criminal investigation, though it does not provide any details about what alleged crime is being investigated.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

