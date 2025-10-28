Good morning. It's Wednesday, 29th of October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

OpenAI said on Tuesday it had converted its main business into a for-profit corporation, the conclusion of a lengthy and fraught legal saga. A crucial regulator, Kathy Jennings, the Delaware attorney general, said she approved the plan for the startup, which began as a non-profit in 2015, to change to a public benefit corporation, a type of for-profit entity that expresses commitment to bettering society. The Guardian

China has completed the first phase of construction of what it claims is the world’s first underwater data center. Located in Shanghai’s Lin-gang Special Area with a price tag of roughly RMB 1.6 billion ($226 million), it’s a significant milestone in the quest for sustainable solutions to the growing energy demands of China’s computing infrastructure. WIRED

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the company’s GTC conference on Tuesday that its Blackwell graphics processing units — the company’s fastest AI chips — are now in full production in Arizona. Previously, Nvidia’s fastest GPUs were solely manufactured in Taiwan. CNBC

ASPI

Indonesia’s first virtual cyber diplomacy course

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute and Universitas Indonesia, with support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, have launched Indonesia’s first virtual cyber diplomacy course developed by Indonesians for Indonesians. This marks a meaningful step toward building the nation’s human capital in an increasingly strategic domain.

Australia

Chinese cars stockpiled near Australia’s largest air base labelled a security threat

Canberra Times

Marton Pettendy

New cars continue to be stockpiled in temporary holding yards around Australia as they await pre-delivery and shipment to dealerships, and the latest example uncovered is a large number of Chinese vehicles parked adjacent to Australia’s biggest air base, raising concerns from security experts.

Skies the limit for Aussie hydrogen-powered space drone

Canberra Times

Aaron Bunch

Locally-manufactured military and space drones that would enable Australia’s defence force and its allies to fly faster and further are a step closer under a new international funding deal. Brisbane-based startup Hypersonix Launch Systems is developing reusable unmanned aircraft capable of reaching speeds faster than most military jets, with NASA and the Pentagon backing upcoming test flights.

China

China dives in on the world’s first wind-powered undersea data center

WIRED

Anna Lagos

China’s geopolitical competition expands into new frontiers with scientific milestones

South China Morning Post

Mia Nurmamat

China’s geopolitical rivalry with the West is expanding into new frontiers–including the polar regions, outer space, cyberspace and the deep sea–as Beijing unveils a flurry of scientific milestones and state-driven ambitions that analysts say are challenging traditional Western dominance across these critical domains.

China calls for ‘extraordinary measures’ to achieve chip breakthroughs

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow, Joe Leahy and Edward White

China’s Communist party leadership has called for a nationwide mobilisation involving “extraordinary measures” to achieve “decisive breakthroughs” in semiconductors and other key technologies. The push by the party’s elite central committee to close the gap with the west in chips, machine tools, high-end instruments and basic software comes just days ahead of critical meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

USA

Jensen Huang says Nvidia’s AI chips are now being manufactured in Arizona

CNBC

Kif Leswing

Silicon Valley chip start-up raises $100mn to take on TSMC and ASML

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw

Silicon Valley investors, including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, have invested more than $100mn in a secretive US start-up with an ambitious plan to challenge the dominance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and ASML in cutting-edge chipmaking.

US agency votes to tighten restrictions on Chinese tech companies deemed threats

Reuters

David Shepardson

The United States tightened rules on telecoms gear made by Chinese companies deemed a national security risk, the latest move in a broader crackdown on Beijing. The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its “Covered List” and to allow the agency to bar previously approved equipment in certain cases.

Lawsuit against NYPD alleges its surveillance system is unconstitutional

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A New York-based anti-surveillance advocacy group is suing the New York Police Department, arguing that its centralized policing platform and the technologies that power it are unconstitutional. The city’s Domain Awareness System uses video cameras, biometric tools, digital communications monitors and data and financial aggregation analytics to track and profile New Yorkers, according to the lawsuit.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social to allow trading on election results

Financial Times

Joe Miller and Alex Rogers

Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is to offer users the chance to trade on the outcome of elections and sports games, extending the US president and his family’s involvement in the booming prediction markets sector. The move comes after Trump’s elder son, Donald Trump Jr, has taken on advisory roles at the two industry-leading prediction market companies, Kalshi and Polymarket.

North Asia

US, South Korea to sign deal boosting AI, quantum cooperation

Bloomberg

Hadriana Lowenkron

President Donald Trump’s administration is slated to sign a deal with South Korea aimed at bolstering cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 6G, according to a US official — part of a bid to maintain a competitive edge with China in an expanding race for tech supremacy.

Europe

EU officials rush to resolve dispute with China over rare earths and chips

Financial Times

Laura Dubois

EU officials are rushing to find a solution to the escalating trade spat with China over rare earths and chips, as the bloc finds itself stuck in the middle of a larger confrontation between Beijing and Washington. China this month imposed sweeping export restrictions on rare earths in response to US measures. Many European businesses rely on those critical minerals to manufacture technologies such as electric vehicles or fighter jets.

Clearview AI sued in Europe over alleged privacy violations

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A prominent European digital privacy advocacy group on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against Clearview AI and its executives, asserting that the facial recognition company is illegally scraping photos of individuals off of the internet and selling them.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s new power play is exporting A.I. to the world

The New York Times

Adam Satariano and Paul Mozur

For generations, Saudi Arabia exported oil. Now it wants to export one of the digital era’s most coveted resources: computing power. Few nations can match the kingdom’s cheap energy, deep pockets and open land — the ingredients that tech firms need to operate the vast, power-hungry data centers that run modern A.I.

Big Tech

OpenAI completes conversion to for-profit business after lengthy legal saga

The Guardian

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia

Associated Press

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a crowdsourced online encyclopedia that the billionaire seeks to position as a rival to Wikipedia. Writing on social media, Musk said that Grokipedia.com is “now live” and its goal is the “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Nvidia to take $1 billion Nokia stake, supply network AI chips

Bloomberg

Jillian Deutsch and Ian King

Nvidia plans to make a $1 billion equity investment in Nokia Oyj, as the AI sector’s kingmaker bets on the Finnish company’s pivot from mobile networking kit into artificial intelligence. Nokia shares jumped the most in more than a decade.

Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs

Bloomberg

Rachel Rees and Tim Bradshaw

Amazon has outlined plans to cut 14,000 jobs across its corporate workforce, as the company looks to cut costs amid increased spending on artificial intelligence. In a message to employees on Tuesday, Beth Galetti, a senior executive at the Seattle-based tech group, said Amazon needed to be “organised more leanly” to capitalise on the opportunities from AI.

AI’s brutal equation is clear: More dollars mean bigger job cuts The Australian Financial Review

Google agrees deal to reopen US nuclear plant with NextEra

Financial Times

Jamie Smyth

NextEra has agreed to reopen a nuclear power station in Iowa that will primarily provide power to Google as the tech giant races to secure clean energy to drive its artificial intelligence data centres. The largest renewable energy company in the US will lead the redevelopment of Duane Arnold Energy Center after Google signed a 25-year agreement to buy electricity from the power station.

Qualcomm shares jump as it launches new AI chip to rival Nvidia

Financial Times

Michael Acton

Qualcomm’s shares surged as much as 20 per cent on Monday as the US chip company launched its first data-centre processors for artificial intelligence, seeking to grab a share of a multibillion-dollar market dominated by Nvidia. Saudi Arabia’s Humain, an AI company backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, will be Qualcomm’s first customer, as they build on a partnership announced in May.

I led product safety at OpenAI. Don’t trust its claims about ‘erotica.’

The New York Times

Steven Adler

I believe OpenAI wants its products to be safe to use. But it also has a history of paying too little attention to established risks. This spring, the company released — and after backlash, withdrew — an egregiously “sycophantic” version of ChatGPT that would reinforce users’ extreme delusions, like being targeted by the F.B.I.

Misc

Privacy laws can’t keep up with ‘luxury surveillance’

The Verge

Janus Rose

With Meta’s new range of smart glasses, Mark Zuckerberg is pitching a vision of the future that sci-fi authors have been warning about for decades — one where privacy is truly dead, and everyone is recording everyone else at all times.

CISA warns of two more actively exploited Dassault vulnerabilities

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency warned today that attackers are actively exploiting two vulnerabilities in Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Apriso, a manufacturing operations management and execution solution. DELMIA Apriso is used by enterprises worldwide to manage warehouses, schedule production, allocate resources, manage quality, and integrate production equipment with various business applications.

Panic as breached details of 183m accounts, including Gmail, emerge

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Google has called for calm amid a frenzy of sensational reports suggesting a Gmail security breach is affecting millions of accounts. In fact, the source of the hubbub is a massive collection of breached credentials and data — comprising 183 million individual accounts — being uploaded to data breach information website Have I Been Pwned. Most of it is not newly breached information. Here’s what you need to know.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

