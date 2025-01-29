Good morning. It's Thursday 30th of January.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

OpenAI says it has found evidence that Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek used the US company’s proprietary models to train its own open-source competitor. Financial Times

Hackers linked to China, Iran and other foreign governments are using new AI technology to bolster their cyberattacks. The Wall Street Journal

Trump administration officials are exploring additional curbs on the sale of Nvidia chips to China, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg

ASPI

DeepSeek’s disruption: Australia needs a stronger artificial intelligence strategy

The Strategist

Andrew Horton & James Corera

The success of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has thrown a wrench in the middle of what many observers thought were largely American, or at least democratic, gears. While the world seems to have been woken up by an AI surprise, DeepSeek’s breakthrough should be a timely reminder for Australia of the need to reduce consumer dependence for technology on China through a proactive and strategic approach to AI.

China's chatbot juggernaut DeepSeek could mark the end of US supremacy in AI

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

As for exactly what DeepSeek has done, some of the claims are shaky or yet to be thoroughly tested. Many experts are deeply sceptical of the touted $US5.5 million price tag and two-month timeline. "I think it needs to be questioned," says Jenny Wong Leung, senior analyst at ASPI. The AI model in question, DeepSeek-R1, isn't the company's first effort. "The $5.5 million in the last two months are specifically attached to the latest version, and builds on the shoulders of previous investment dating back to 2021," she says.

Deep end: Chinese AI chatbot disrupts global big tech

The Australian

Ben Packham

ASPI executive director Justin Bassi said the AI development presented an even more profound challenge to the West than ­Sputnik. “It’s even worse, as we were never reliant on the Soviet economy or its technology in the way we are with China,” he said. “We now face the prospect of being dominated in almost every field of life from the cars we drive to the news we get from social media to the so-called facts Beijing decides to give us through AI models. Both western governments and companies acted after Sputnik – that action is required once again.”

Australia

Australia urges citizens to be cautious about using China AI model DeepSeek

Reuters

Alasdair Pal

Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday urged Australians to be cautious when using Chinese AI model DeepSeek, the latest government to warn over its use.

China

Images show China building huge fusion research facility, analysts say

Reuters

Gerry Doyle

China appears to be building a large laser-ignited fusion research centre in the southwestern city of Mianyang, experts at two analytical organisations say, a development that could aid nuclear weapons design and work exploring power generation.

USA

Trump officials discuss tighter curbs on Nvidia China sales

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins & Jenny Leonard

Trump administration officials are exploring additional curbs on the sale of Nvidia chips to China, according to people familiar with the matter, who emphasised that conversations are in very early stages as the new team works through policy priorities.

DeepSeek leveraged US chips, 'stolen' technology, Trump's commere secretary pick says

Reuters

China's DeepSeek was able to create a powerful artificial intelligence model "dirt cheap" by leveraging stolen US technology and advanced US semiconductors, President Donald Trump's US commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick told senators on Wednesday, vowing to address that.

Chinese and Iranian hackers are using US AI products to bolster cyberattacks

The Wall Street Journal

Hackers linked to China, Iran and other foreign governments are using new AI technology to bolster their cyberattacks against US and global targets, according to US officials and new security research.

Why blocking China's DeepSeek from using US AI may be difficult

Reuters

Stephen Nellis, Krystal Hu, Jeffrey Dastin, Anna Tong & Katie Paul

Top White House advisers this week expressed alarm that China's DeepSeek may have benefited from a method that allegedly piggybacks off the advances of US rivals called "distillation." The technique, which involves one AI system learning from another AI system, may be difficult to stop, according to executive and investor sources in Silicon Valley.

Americas

Canada inquiry found no evidence of 'traitors’ in parliament, but warns against disinformation

ABC

Jim Morris

A public inquiry on foreign interference in Canada concluded Tuesday that while some foreign entities tried to interfere in the country's elections, its democratic institutions remain "robust,” but warned against the danger of misinformation.

Ads on X targeting Canadian politicians amidst increasing disinformation online

CTV News

Ricardo Veneza

Sponsored posts masquerading as mainstream news content on American social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, are inundating feeds with messages targeting Canadian political leaders — and it appears to be part of a Russian-backed scheme.

Southeast Asia

Filipino tech workers demand protections in AI bill after Rest of World report

Rest of World

Michael Beltran

New coalition calls for labor and free speech protections as AI tools make call center work both more efficient and demanding.

South & Central Asia

Pakistan outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term

France24

Pakistan criminalised online disinformation on Tuesday, passing legislation dictating punishments of up to three years in jail and prompting journalist protests accusing the government of quashing dissent.

India’s open arms approach to AI

Rest of World

In India, according to industry sources, AI companies are currently being welcomed with open arms. India is home to the world’s largest internet base outside of China and has an extensive history of regulating Big Tech companies. With AI, though, the administration has signaled a friendlier attitude.

Ukraine - Russia

EU plans ban on sales of video game consoles to Russia

Financial Times

Andy Bounds

Brussels is proposing a ban on video game console sales to Russia to stop the country’s armed forces using them to control drones sent to Ukraine.

Europe

Italy’s privacy regulator goes after DeepSeek

POLITICO

Alfred Ng

Italy's data protection authority is asking Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek for formal responses on how it handles Italians' data when they use its AI chatbot app.

DeepSeek blocked on Apple and Google app stores in Italy

Reuters

Elvira Pollina

The Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek could not be accessed on Wednesday in Apple and Google app stores in Italy, the day after the country's data protection authority requested information on its use of personal data.

Irish data regulator requests information from DeepSeek on data processing

Reuters

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has requested information from Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek about data processing conducted in relation to Irish users, it said on Wednesday.

EU sanctions Russian intelligence personnel for cyberattacks against Estonia

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The European Union has sanctioned three Russian nationals for their alleged involvement in cyberattacks targeting Estonia in 2020, the European Council announced on Monday.

Poland accuses Russia of recruiting Polish citizens online for election meddling

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia is attempting to recruit Polish citizens via the darknetto conduct influence operations ahead of Poland’s presidential election, a senior Polish official said.

Europe’s AI hopes rebound after DeepSeek success

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck

In just a week, Europe saw its artificial intelligence scene floundering in the face of American flexing, only to see it rebound with the rise of a Chinese rival. New Chinese model suggests winning the AI race could be done on the cheap.

UK

Microsoft, AWS could face UK watchdog probe into cloud services market

The Wall Street Journal

Ian Walker & Edith Hancock

Microsoft and Amazon Web Services could face an investigation by UK regulators after an independent enquiry found that competition isn’t working in the cloud-services market.

Africa

South Africa’s government-run weather service knocked offline by cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A cyberattack has forced the government-run South African Weather Service offline, limiting access to a critical service used by the country’s airlines, farmers and allies.

Big Tech

Meta engineers see vindication in DeepSeek's apparent breakthrough

The New York Times

Cade Metz & Mike Isaac

The Silicon Valley giant was criticised for giving away its core AI technology two years ago for anyone to use. Now that bet is having an impact.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI says it has evidence China’s DeepSeek used its model to train competitor

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle & Eleanor Olcott

OpenAI says it has found evidence that Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek used the US company’s proprietary models to train its own open-source competitor, as concerns grow over a potential breach of intellectual property.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding Australian elections: Addressing AI-enabled disinformation

ASPI

As artificial intelligence advances, it creates new challenges for democracy and electoral integrity. AI-enabled disinformation, deepfakes, and influence operations are increasingly being weaponised to distort political discourse and erode public trust. This event on Thursday 6 February, 5:30-6:30pm, co-hosted by ASPI and CETaS, will focus on the intersection of AI, electoral integrity and democratic resilience.

Supercharging Adaptation: AI and War in the 21st Century

ANU Coral Bell School

AI offers the chance to improve all aspects of adaptive cycles for individuals, institutions and nations. But it also offers the chance to understand, and interfere with, enemy adaptation cycles, in an approach called Counter Adaptation.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.