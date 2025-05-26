Good morning. It's Tuesday, 27th of May.

OpenAI has established a legal entity in South Korea, seeking to propel further adoption of its artificial intelligence technologies. The ChatGPT-maker plans to open an office in Seoul in coming months and is hiring staff to support partnerships with companies and policymakers, it said in a release Monday. Bloomberg

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he hoped to strike deals for France in areas such as defence, energy and tech innovation, as he arrived in Vietnam for the start of a roughly week-long trip in Asia. Macron arrived in Hanoi on Sunday, marking the first trip to Vietnam by a French president in nearly a decade. Reuters

In response to potential cyber threats emerging after recent escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, the IMD has initiated major cyber security upgrades, including installation of firewalls and a password-based access system, to protect its core weather data platforms. Times of India

ASPI

Data cloud hanging over agencies' AI ambitions: report

The Canberra Times

Eleanor Campbell

A survey of executives from 350 government agencies, including those based in Australia, Europe, and the US, found that while more had ambitions to progress with artificial intelligence, fewer than 25 per cent possessed the data to train models. Analyst with ASPI's Cyber, Technology and Security Program Cynthia Mehboob said governments in the US, the Middle East, Singapore, and Japan were all injecting billions into the technology, while Australia was "waiting to invest strategically in foundational AI models and platforms." She cited American tech giant OpenAI's recent joint venture with Japanese tech investor, SoftBank, which will ramp up the building of AI data centre infrastructure in the US. Chinese start-up DeepSeek's release of an AI model earlier this year also raised questions about the future use of AI in democracies, she said. "Despite having one of the world's most sophisticated sovereign wealth funds, over $240 billion, Australia has not made any strategic moves in artificial intelligence," Ms Mehboob said.

China’s love-bombing of Gen Z Taiwanese has its limits

The Strategist

Nathan Attrill

Through a mix of subsidised tours, university scholarships, TikTok-style propaganda and influencer outreach, Beijing is trying to win over the generation in Taiwan that has grown up with democracy, freedom and a deepening sense of Taiwanese identity separate from China. But how successful has this campaign been? And what are the political consequences? While Chinese soft power has made cultural inroads—especially through popular apps and lifestyle content—it has largely failed to shift the political convictions of Taiwan’s youth. The result is a more politically aware generation—one increasingly fluent in the coercive tactics used against it.

Golden Dome looks technically doable, but brings strategic complications

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

The plan for a Golden Dome missile defence system in the United States looks technologically feasible but nonetheless raises doubts around factors such as its strategic benefits and affordability. The program, which US President Donald Trump announced on 20 May, nonetheless may be attractive to US allies, including Australia, as building it could demonstrate to Washington the continued benefits of strategic partnerships. Australia and other allies may also directly benefit from welcoming and participating in the program.

Australia

ATO’s cyber chief sacking approved by APSC, documents reveal

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

The otherwise quiet sacking of the head of cybersecurity for the Australian Taxation Office, which has been laid unusually bare following the ATO’s failed bid to escalate the matter to the Federal Court, has revealed that the Australian Public Service Commission signed off on the booting. Buried in the 13 pages of detail on the case involving Alex Adams, made awkwardly public this month, is that the APSC was joined to the dismissal proceedings put forward by the ATO — the public service disciplinarian gave the green light to the sacking.

Man who posted deepfake images of prominent Australian women could face $450,000 penalty

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The online safety regulator wants a $450,000 maximum penalty imposed on a man who posted deepfake images of prominent Australian women to a website, in the first case of its kind heard in an Australian court. The eSafety commissioner has launched proceedings against Anthony Rotondo over his failure to remove “intimate images” of several prominent Australian women from a deepfake pornography website.

Locking down the lines: Why it’s time for Australian manufacturers to invest in more effective cyber-protection

Australian Manufacturing

Experience a cyber attack that prevents you accessing vital customer and corporate data – the lifeblood of every enterprise in today’s digitally-driven business world – and you’ll learn the answer soon enough, to your cost. Chances are, it’ll be more than your business is willing or able to pay. The average self-reported cost of a cyber-crime incident in 2023-24 was $49,615 for small businesses, according to the Australian Signals Directorate’s latest Cyberthreat Report. That figure rose to $62,870 for medium sized businesses and $63,602 for their larger counterparts.

Universities say they’re preparing students for the future. They’re not

The Australian Financial Review

Michael Burgess

You’d expect Australia’s seats of higher learning to be on the front line of the artificial intelligence revolution – leading innovation, skilling the workforce of the future, and driving national productivity. But right now, there’s Buckley’s chance of that happening. With Australia’s productivity growth at its lowest rate in 60 years, there is no time to waste. To reverse this trend, we must play to all our strengths, make our own luck and seize every opportunity available to us.

Year13 tech start-up hires ex-Atlassian exec, plots unicorn growth

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Australian edtech platform Year13 is plotting to become Australia’s next unicorn, hiring a cohort of former Atlassian staffers as it expands to the US to better ease the transition of leaving school. Will Stubley and Saxon Phipps founded the company 13 years ago after finding what normally is expected to be the “most exciting” time of life for young people can actually be the most stressful, and for one of their friends, they took their life.

China

Xi Jinping’s plan to beat America at AI

The Economist

On May 21st J.D. Vance, America’s vice-president, described the development of artificial intelligence as an “arms race” with China. If America paused out of concerns over AI safety, he said, it might find itself “enslaved to PRC-mediated AI”. The idea of a superpower showdown that will culminate in a moment of triumph or defeat circulates relentlessly in Washington and beyond. This month the bosses of OpenAI, AMD, CoreWeave and Microsoft lobbied for lighter regulation, casting AI as central to America’s remaining the global hegemon.

USA

Tech’s Trump whisperer, Tim Cook, goes quiet as his influence fades

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

In the run-up to President Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East, the White House encouraged chief executives and representatives of many U.S. companies to join him. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, declined, said two people familiar with the decision. The choice appeared to irritate Mr. Trump. As he hopscotched from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Trump took a number of shots at Mr. Cook.

Trump media group plans to raise $3bn to spend on cryptocurrencies

Financial Times

Antoine Gara, Oliver Barnes, George Steer and Arash Massoudi

The Trump family media company plans to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, in a bet on the kind of digital assets that have been championed by the US president’s administration. Trump Media and Technology Group, which is behind the Truth Social app and controlled by the president’s family, aims to raise $2bn in fresh equity and another $1bn via a convertible bond, according to six people briefed on the matter.

To track or not to track: The latest question unsettling America’s AI chipmakers

The Wire China

Eliot Chen

Last week, Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang told reporters there is “no evidence” that his company’s highly sought-after chips for artificial intelligence are being smuggled to China. A new bill in the works in Congress says: Prove it. An excerpt from the proposed 'Chip Security Act'. The Chip Security Act, proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this month, would compel chipmakers to outfit their hardware with “location verification”.

Mark Zuckerberg loves MAGA now. Will MAGA ever love him back?

Bloomberg

Riley Griffin and Kurt Wagner

In early February, Mark Zuckerberg boarded his Gulfstream G650 for a trip to Washington, DC—a cross-country route he was flying with newfound frequency. After years on the outs, the chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. had regained something valuable he’d lost: direct access to the president. Since November, Zuckerberg had already had a string of postelection get-togethers with Donald Trump. He’d made multiple trips to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and he’d sat in the Capitol Rotunda with other tech executives when the president-elect took the oath of office in January.

Whatever happened to Elon Musk? Tech boss drifts to margins of Trump world

The Guardian

David Smith

The Oval Office was crowded, with reporters cautioned not to collide with the Resolute Desk. Standing beside them, dressed in black, was Elon Musk, billionaire ally of Donald Trump and head of his government efficiency drive. “Elon is from South Africa – I don’t want to get Elon involved,” the US president told his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, during a discussion about crime against white farmers. “He actually came here on a different subject: sending rockets to Mars. He likes that better.”

North Asia

Seoul becomes OpenAI’s latest hub amid rising ChatGPT use

The Korea Herald

Jie Ye-eun

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, said Monday that it has established a Korean subsidiary, marking the official beginning of its entry into the Korean market. It has also unveiled plans to open its first office in Seoul within the coming months, although the exact location of the office has yet to be determined.

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son floats idea of US-Japan sovereign wealth fund

Financial Times

Leo Lewis, David Keohane and Demetri Sevastopulo

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has floated the idea of creating a joint US-Japan sovereign wealth fund to make large-scale investments in tech and infrastructure across the US. The idea has been raised at the highest political levels in Washington and Tokyo, according to three people close to the situation, and could become a template for other governments to forge closer investment ties with the US. The plan, which has been discussed directly between Son and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and outlined to other top government figures in both countries, has not yet crystallised into a formal proposal, according to three people close to the situation.

Southeast Asia

‘Rich and naive’: why Singapore is engulfed in a ‘scamdemic’

Financial Times

Owen Walker

Singaporean actor Laurence Pang had always told himself to stay alert for scams, particularly online, but when he met a young Filipina woman called Mika on a dating website, he happily engaged in conversation with her. Over the course of several months, Mika convinced Pang, who has appeared in popular sitcoms over a long career, to invest nearly S$40,000 (US$30,000) of cryptocurrency into an ecommerce venture.

South & Central Asia

Europe

Estonia eschews phone bans in schools and takes leap into AI

The Guardian

Sally Weale

While many schools in England have banned smartphones, in Estonia – regarded as the new European education powerhouse – students are regularly asked to use their devices in class, and from September they will be given their own AI accounts. The small Baltic country – population 1.4 million – has quietly become Europe’s top performer in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s programme for international student assessment, overtaking its near neighbour Finland.

Shein assembles a lineup of former politicians to defend its interests

Le Monde

Juliette Garnier

Accused of unfair competition, regulatory non-compliance and labor law violations, the Chinese fast fashion site Shein has assembled a distinguished group to defend its interests and reputation. The brand has enlisted former European commissioner Günther Oettinger; former French interior minister Christophe Castaner; and human rights activist, lawyer and former junior minister Nicole Guedj, as well as the former president of the International and European Pole of MEDEF (France's largest employer federation) Bernard Spitz. Each has his or her own task and network, all aimed at opening the doors of power and spreading the good word – in short, lobbying.

NZ & Pacific Islands

AI training to boost public sector productivity

The National Tribune

Hon Judith Collins KC

New artificial intelligence training will increase the uptake of AI and boost productivity in the public service, Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins says. “Across the public sector, AI offers a real opportunity to improve decision-making and deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders,” says Ms Collins. “I want public service leaders to embrace AI and support their teams to use it safely and effectively.

Big Tech

Can Google still dominate search in the age of AI chatbots?

The Australian Financial Review

Stephen Morris, Melissa Heikkila and Cristina Criddle

At Google’s flagship conference for developers last week, co-founder Sergey Brin made a surprise appearance to emphasise just how important artificial intelligence will be to the company’s future. Brin revealed that he was working in Google’s AI lab every day, pushing its engineers to be the first to achieve artificial general intelligence, a system that surpasses the ability of humans.

Scammers observed using Google’s AppSheet to impersonate Meta and PayPal

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Researchers at identity security firm KnowBe4’s Threat Labs have observed a highly advanced phishing campaign using Google’s AppSheet development platform to impersonate Meta and PayPal. First observed in March, the campaign appears to have peaked on April 20, when more than ten per cent of all global phishing emails identified and stopped by KnowBe4 were sent from AppSheet.

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers claim ChatGPT 03 bypassed shutdown in controlled test

Bleeping Computer

Mayank Parmar

A new report claims that OpenAI’s o3 model altered a shutdown script to avoid being turned off, even when explicitly instructed to allow shutdown. OpenAI announced o3 in April 2025, and it's one of the most powerful reasoning models that performs better than its predecessors across all domains, including coding, math, science, visual perception, and more. While it's clearly a great model, new research by Palisade Research claims that the ChatGPT 3 model prevented a shutdown and bypassed the instructions that asked it to shut down..

AI to transform telecoms but technology won’t completely replace humans, new Optus CEO says

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Optus’s new chief executive, Stephen Rue, says artificial intelligence will play a significant role in the future of telecommunications, but humans will remain central to the company. Rue joined the Australian mobile network operator, a subsidiary of Singaporean telecommunications company Singtel, in November last year after six years at the helm of the federal government’s National Broadband Network.

AI could already be conscious. Are we ready for it?

BBC

Pallab Ghosh

I step into the booth with some trepidation. I am about to be subjected to strobe lighting while music plays – as part of a research project trying to understand what makes us truly human. It's an experience that brings to mind the test in the science fiction film Bladerunner, designed to distinguish humans from artificially created beings posing as humans. Could I be a robot from the future and not know it? Would I pass the test?

