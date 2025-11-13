Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4h

The section on Chinese AI startups optimizing model memory is fascinatig. It shows how resource constraints can actually drive inovation in unexpected directions. These startups aren't just copying Western approaches but are forced to develop genuinely new techniques that might end up benefiting the entire AI comunity once they're published.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ASPI Cyber Policy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture