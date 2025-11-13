Good morning. It's Friday, 14th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

In a sweeping international crackdown coordinated from Europol’s headquarters, law enforcement agencies from the United States and 10 other countries have disrupted three of the world’s most widely used cybercriminal malware operations. Cyberscoop

China’s state-sponsored hackers used artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic to automate break-ins of major corporations and foreign governments during a September hacking campaign, the company said Thursday. The Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a government funding bill that revives, at least temporarily, two major cybersecurity laws that lapsed at the end of September. The Record by Recorded Future

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2024 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

World

Operation Endgame targets malware networks in global crackdown

CyberScoop

Greg Otto

In a sweeping international crackdown coordinated from Europol’s headquarters, law enforcement agencies from the United States and 10 other countries have disrupted three of the world’s most widely used cybercriminal malware operations. Conducted Nov. 10-13, Operation Endgame focused on neutralizing the Rhadamanthys info-stealing malware, the VenomRAT remote access trojan, and the Elysium botnet — tools authorities say enabled hackers to infect hundreds of thousands of computers and steal millions of sensitive credentials across the globe.

Australia

Queensland gov reveals strategy to harden cyber defences

iTnews

Andrew Colley

Queensland will devote $40 million to critical system upgrades and try to make it easier for state and local agencies to buy security technology as part of a sweeping plan to harden the state’s cyber defences. The measures are among a raft of initiatives outlined in the state’s cyber security strategy 2025-2027, which was released overnight.

Australia’s AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables

iTnews

Kirsty Needham

Australia’s AUKUS submarine fleet base and its vicinity are being quietly connected to three powerful new undersea internet cables planned by Google and SUBCO, documents viewed by Reuters show. The superfast cables planned by Google and local company SUBCO, which between them would span the Indian Ocean to Africa and Asia, and connect Australia’s east and west coasts, land at or near HMAS Stirling, placing the base at the centre of a rapidly expanding network as Australia’s military seeks to bolster its digital resilience.

China

Chinese hackers used Anthropic’s AI to automate cyberattacks

The Wall Street Journal

Sam Schechner and Robert McMillan

China’s state-sponsored hackers used artificial intelligence technology from Anthropic to automate break-ins of major corporations and foreign governments during a September hacking campaign, the company said Thursday. The effort focused on dozens of targets and involved a level of automation that Anthropic’s cybersecurity investigators had not previously seen, according to Jacob Klein, the company’s head of threat intelligence.

How a Chinese AI company worked around US rules to access Nvidia’s top chips

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin and Stu Woo

President Trump made clear earlier this month that he doesn’t want Nvidia selling its most advanced artificial-intelligence chips to China. But inside a tall, windowless building in Indonesia’s capital, about 2,300 of those chips are ready to do work for a Chinese AI company. A Wall Street Journal investigation traced how a chain of deals across several countries got the chips inside the data center, which is wedged between a private school and an upscale apartment complex. A company that arranged the transaction is a subsidiary of a Chinese business on an American trade blacklist.

Attention deficit reorder: how China’s AI start-ups are rewiring the way models remember

South China Morning Post

Vincent Chow

As access to advanced chips narrows, Chinese AI developers are focusing on fixing an algorithmic bottleneck at the heart of large language models (LLMs) – hoping that more efficient architecture, not more powerful hardware, will help them steal a march on their Western rivals. By experimenting with hybrid forms of “attention” – the mechanism that allows LLMs to process and recall information – start-ups such as Moonshot AI and DeepSeek aim to stretch limited computing resources, while keeping pace with global leaders.

China dominates global patent race with record filings

South China Morning Post

Liu Zhen

China submitted the highest number of patent applications in 2024, leading global intellectual property activity, a new report shows. A total of 1.8 million patent applications were filed in China last year, accounting for nearly half of the global total and more than three times the number submitted to the United States, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation. The US is ranked second on the list, followed by Japan, South Korea and Germany.

Mainland Chinese police offer cash rewards for tips on Taiwan’s ‘terrible’ influencers

South China Morning Post

Phoebe Zhang

Mainland Chinese police are offering a cash reward for tips on possible crime-related behaviour by two Taiwanese online influencers, saying their separatist activities are having a “terrible influence”. The Quanzhou police department in Fujian province, on the southeastern Chinese coast, said on Thursday that “Wen Ziyu” and “Chen Boyuan” were first identified by the mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office in March as henchmen and accomplices for the island’s independence.

USA

Two key cyber laws are back as president signs bill to end shutdown

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a government funding bill that revives, at least temporarily, two major cybersecurity laws that lapsed at the end of September. The measure, which ended a record 43-day government shutdown, includes provisions to reinstate the 2015 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Act, as well as the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, through January 30.

Washington Post data breach impacts nearly 10K employees, contractors

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The Washington Post is notifying nearly 10,000 employees and contractors that some of their personal and financial data has been exposed in the Oracle data theft attack. The news organization is one of the largest daily newspapers in the US with approximately 2.5 million digital subscribers. Between July 10 and August 22, threat actors accessed parts of its network. They leveraged a vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite software that was a zero-day at the time to steal sensitive data.

OpenAI’s open-weight models are coming to the US military

WIRED

Paresh Dave

When OpenAI unveiled its first open-weight models in years this August, it wasn’t just tech companies that were paying attention. The release also excited US military and defense contractors, which saw a chance to use them for highly secure operations. Initial results show that OpenAI’s tools lag behind competitors in desired capabilities, some military vendors tell WIRED. But they are still pleased that models from a key industry leader are finally an option for them.

US announces ‘strike force’ to counter Southeast Asian cyber scams, sanctions Myanmar armed group

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The US is establishing a strike force to target cyber scam compounds across Southeast Asia that have stolen billions from Americans over the last five years. The Treasury Department said the Scam Center Strike Force will consist of agents and lawyers from the Justice Department, Secret Service, State Department and FBI. The force will “investigate, disrupt, and prosecute the most egregious Southeast Asian scam centers and their leaders, with a focus on Burma, Cambodia, and Laos.”

North Asia

Japan to expand drone no-fly zones to safeguard against terrorism

Nikkei Asia

Miki Nose

Japan plans to expand areas where drones are not allowed to operate, Nikkei has learned, to counter a rising terrorism threat as the devices become more sophisticated. A proposal has emerged that would extend the flight restriction zone to 1,000 meters. The law will be amended to reflect the change.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia unlikely to follow the Philippines’ transparency against China

ASPI

Aristyo Darmawan

The Philippines’ transparency initiative is crucial for addressing and countering disinformation and misinformation, as well as exposing China’s unlawful activities in the South China Sea. Even though Indonesia often faces similar threats from China in the North Natuna Sea, it is less likely to implement such a transparency initiative. It would likely prefer to maintain inflows of Chinese investment.

South & Central Asia

Kazakhstan becomes latest country to ban ‘LGBT propaganda’ online

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Kazakhstan’s parliament has passed a law banning what it calls “LGBT propaganda” in the media and online, joining other authoritarian governments that have instituted similar restrictions over free expression and minority rights. The legislation, approved this week, prohibits the distribution of content that “promotes nontraditional sexual relations.”

Ukraine – Russia

Russia imposes 24-hour mobile internet blackout for travelers returning home

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian telecom operators have begun cutting mobile internet access for 24 hours for citizens returning to the country from abroad, in what officials say is an effort to prevent Ukrainian drones from using domestic SIM cards for navigation. Authorities said the temporary blackout is meant to “ensure the safety of Russian citizens” and prevent SIM cards from being embedded in “enemy drones.”

Europe

Phishing campaign targets customers of major Italian web hosting provider

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Researchers have uncovered a large-scale phishing campaign targeting customers of one of Italy’s largest web hosting and IT service providers in an effort to steal sensitive data and payment information. The operation used a sophisticated phishing kit designed to impersonate the login and payment pages of Aruba S.p.A., stealing customer credentials and credit card details. Aruba operates several major data centers in Italy and abroad and serves more than 5.4 million customers.

Big Tech

Baidu unveils AI chips to boost China’s self-sufficiency drive

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese tech giant Baidu unveiled two artificial intelligence chips at its annual developer and client event on Thursday, underscoring the company’s ambition to play a pivotal role in the nation’s drive for technological self-sufficiency, alongside Huawei Technologies and other domestic players. Baidu introduced the M100, designed by its chip unit Kunlunxin Technology to significantly enhance inference efficiency in models using the mixture-of-experts technique, and the M300, tailored for training super-large multimodal models with trillions of parameters.

Google hit by fresh EU probe into suspected news search abuse

Bloomberg

Samuel Stolton

Google is under investigation by European Union antitrust watchdogs over concerns it unfairly demotes some news results in a probe that risks adding to its €9.5 billion EU fines tally and worsening fraught relations with the Trump administration. The European Commission said on Thursday it suspects the Alphabet Inc. unit may be violating the bloc’s Digital Markets Act by pushing down results for publishers’ websites when they include content from commercial partners.

Misc

SEC.co enhances cybersecurity solutions by overlaying advanced AI for cybersecurity automation

Associated Press

SEC.co, a leading cybersecurity intelligence and automation platform, today announced a major enhancement to its security suite with the introduction of its new AI-powered cybersecurity automation layer. This advanced artificial intelligence overlay significantly accelerates threat detection, strengthens automated triage, and enhances continuous compliance for organizations navigating an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share