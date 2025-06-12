Good morning. It's Thursday 12th of June.

In a landmark move to advance global connectivity, a consortium of four powerful subsea cable operators, namely PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt, and Zain Omantel International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the construction of the Asia-Africa-Europe-2 subsea cable system. Tech Africa News

Meta is preparing to unveil a new artificial intelligence research lab dedicated to pursuing “superintelligence,” a hypothetical A.I. system that exceeds the powers of the human brain, as the tech giant jockeys to stay competitive in the technology race, according to four people with knowledge of the company’s plans. The New York Times

“I have all of you on camera. I’m going to come to your house.” Those were the words coming from an LAPD officer in a helicopter over LA protestors. The implicit threat, according to some privacy advocates, was that the cops would use facial recognition software to identify and locate those protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Forbes

Recognising the economic potential of digital infrastructure resilience

Jocelinn Kang

Australia needs to coordinate national digital infrastructure investment and resilience or risk falling behind in security and missing economic opportunities. For the past decade, Australia has focused outward on projects such as funding regional telecommunications infrastructure and infrastructure protection initiatives, while neglecting to coordinate such development at home. This gap is especially visible in the case of the management and protection of Australia’s subsea cables. Such cables carry nearly all of Australia’s international data traffic, and a simultaneous break across several cables on either side of the country would cause great disruption. Yet, despite rising digital dependence and a worsening threat environment, no new cable protection zones have been created.

With a new administration, South Korea should strengthen security ties with Australia

The Strategist

Jihoon Yu

As South Korea’s new administration takes office, the country has the opportunity to recalibrate its alignments in the Indo-Pacific, especially around closer defence and technology cooperation with Australia. The strategic rationale for this becomes stronger as war risks rise and as the United States looks less certain as a security backstop for both countries. South Korea and Australia are increasingly bound by converging security interests, democratic values and a shared commitment to maintaining a regional rules-based order.

ACMA introduces new protections for telco customers experiencing domestic violence

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced a set of new industry rules requiring telcos to offer more support to customers at risk of all forms of domestic violence. The new industry standards, which come into effect on 1 July 2025, will lay out a set of minimum enforceable obligations for telcos to support any of their customers who are considered at-risk.

Australia has ‘no alternative’ but to embrace AI and seek to be a world leader in the field, industry and science minister says

The Guardian

Josh Butler

Australia must “lean in hard” to the benefits of artificial intelligence or else risk ending up “on the end of somebody else’s supply chain”, according to the new industry and science minister, Tim Ayres, with the Labor government planning to further regulate the rapidly evolving technology. Ayres, a former official with the manufacturing union, acknowledged Australians remained skeptical about AI and stressed that employers and employees needed to have discussions about how automation could affect workplaces. The minister said Australia had “no alternative” but to embrace the new technology and seek to become a world leader in regulating and using AI.

AI robots and smarter tech could be our economic lifeline

The Australian Financial Review

Richard Holden

It seems we’re finally going to have a serious conversation about productivity in Australia. The treasurer fired the starter’s pistol on the morning after Labor’s election win, saying that productivity would be his primary focus in this term of government. Add to that, the Productivity Commission is due to release a wide-ranging interim report next month, with its final report due in December.

Largest ever data leak exposes over 4 billion user records

Cybernews

Vilius Petkauskas

The database consisted of numerous collections, containing from half a million to over 800 million records from various sources. The Cybernews research team believes the dataset was meticulously gathered and maintained for building comprehensive behavioral, economic, and social profiles of nearly any Chinese citizen. “The sheer volume and diversity of data types in this leak suggests that this was likely a centralized aggregation point, potentially maintained for surveillance, profiling, or data enrichment purposes,” the team observed. There’s no shortage of ways threat actors or nation states could exploit the data. With a data set of that magnitude, everything from large-scale phishing, blackmail, and fraud to state-sponsored intelligence gathering and disinformation campaigns is on the table.

Chinese AI firms block features amid high-stakes university entrance exams

The Washington Post

Sammy Westfall and Lyric Li

As more than 13 million students filed into rooms across China to sit for the notoriously grueling, high-stakes, gaokao college entrance exam, they already faced strict anti-cheating and real-time surveillance measures, including facial recognition technology, metal detectors, drones and cellphone-signal blockers. Vehicles transporting the test papers — classified as state secrets — are equipped with video surveillance. Copies of the test are stored in steel-reinforced rooms that can only be opened by three people, each wielding their own key.

China's critical mineral curbs shake AI data center suppliers

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-fang and Lauy Li

Tech companies building AI data centers for Nvidia, Amazon and Google are counting on a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations as their stockpiles of critical minerals and related materials run painfully low. China tightened its restrictions on critical elements used in tech manufacturing in April amid trade tensions with the U.S. Since then, prices of these elements have surged, and supplies of materials that use them, such as low-temperature solder paste, can be measured in weeks, executives from multiple suppliers told Nikkei Asia.

Misinformation about LA Ice protests swirls online: ‘Catnip for rightwing agitators’

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Many posts spread the idea that mayhem overtook LA while police confrontations were limited to a small part of the city. Since protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles began, false and misleading claims about the ongoing demonstrations have spread on text-based social networks. Outright lies posted directly to social media mixed with misinformation spread through established channels by the White House as Donald Trump dramatically escalated federal intervention. The stream of undifferentiated real and fake information has painted a picture of the city that forks from reality.

Disinformation and misinformation are top concerns in journalism, according to a new Muck Rack report

Associated Press

Muck Rack

Over one-third of journalists identified dis- and misinformation as the most serious issues impacting journalism, according to Muck Rack’s newly released State of Journalism report, which surveyed over 1,500 journalists. Concerns around public trust, funding, political polarization and government interference are also important issues. Muck Rack surveyed 1,890 journalists between April 4 and April 30, 2025. After removing low-quality responses—such as spam, duplicates, and straight-line answers—the final dataset included 1,515 qualified participants. Respondents were primarily based in the United States, with additional representation from the United Kingdom, Canada and India.

GitHub is Leaking Trump’s Plans to 'Accelerate' AI Across Government

404 Media

Jason Koebler

The federal government is working on a website and API called “ai.gov” to “accelerate government innovation with AI” that is supposed to launch on July 4 and will include an analytics feature that shows how much a specific government team is using AI, according to an early version of the website and code posted by the General Services Administration on Github. The page is being created by the GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, which is being run by former Tesla engineer Thomas Shedd.

Russia prepares for a war on WhatsApp

The Bell

Pyotr Mironenko

Putin discussed making a national messenger with Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev in a televised government meeting Wednesday, the same event at which he commented on a series of explosions on railroad bridges, criticised the “terrorist Kyiv regime” and questioned the point of peace talks with the current Ukrainian leadership. The fact the messenger project was on the same agenda as peace talks and an attack which derailed a train and killed seven people shows its importance to the Kremlin.

Putin’s WeChat wager Moscow is betting on a super-app strategy to sideline foreign platforms and control digital communications

Meduza

In late May, lawmakers introduced an amendment to an existing draft bill that would lay the groundwork for a new instant messaging platform promoted by the government and endowed with privileges unavailable to competitors. President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the initiative. The legislation would closely integrate the new messenger with government systems, enabling features no other platform can offer. For example, users would be able to certify documents with their electronic signatures. The messenger could even serve as a substitute for physical identification, acting as a surrogate for printed proof of age, eligibility for benefits, and educational credentials.

Hundreds of Russian devices hit by Rare Werewolf cryptomining attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A hacker group known as Rare Werewolf has been hijacking computers across Russia and neighboring countries to secretly mine cryptocurrency, according to new research. The cybercriminals are deploying XMRig software — a legitimate tool for mining cryptocurrency — on victims' devices, said researchers at Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. The campaign has affected hundreds of Russian users, particularly targeting industrial enterprises and engineering schools, with additional victims reported in Belarus and Kazakhstan.

UK cyber agency pushes for 'strategic policy agenda' as government efforts stall

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Following years-long delays in the United Kingdom bringing forward new cybersecurity legislation, what seems to be an increasingly exasperated National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) called on Monday for the country to adopt a strategic policy agenda to tackle the growing risks. Although the NCSC — a part of the cyber and signals intelligence agency GCHQ — is not a policymaking body in the United Kingdom, its latest blog post is explicit in setting out the need for more political attention on cybersecurity. It was co-written by Ollie Whitehouse, the agency’s chief technology officer, and Paul W, its principal technical director.

UK regulator investigates possible online safety breaches at 4chan and other platforms

Reuters

Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Tuesday launched nine investigations over possible breaches of online safety laws, including into internet message board 4chan and file-sharing services. Britain's Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, sets tougher standards for platforms to tackle criminal activity, with an emphasis on child protection and illegal content. The regulator said it had received complaints about potential illegal content on 4chan and, separately, possible sharing of child sexual abuse material on seven file-sharing services.

Meta is creating a new A.I. lab to pursue ‘superintelligence’

The New York Times

Cade Metz and Mike Issac

Meta is preparing to unveil a new artificial intelligence research lab dedicated to pursuing “superintelligence,” a hypothetical A.I. system that exceeds the powers of the human brain, as the tech giant jockeys to stay competitive in the technology race, according to four people with knowledge of the company’s plans. Meta has tapped Alexandr Wang, 28, the founder and chief executive of the A.I. start-up Scale AI, to join the new lab, the people said, and has been in talks to invest billions of dollars in his company as part of a deal that would also bring other Scale AI employees to the company.

Meta plans to invest $15bn in Scale AI in bid to catch up to rivals

Financial Times

George Hammond, Cristina Criddle and Melissa Heikkilä

Meta plans to invest about $15bn in data-labelling start-up Scale AI and hire the group’s co-founder and top researchers, in one of the biggest deals of its kind as the Big Tech company seeks to catch up with rivals. The deal, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, would give Meta a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI and value the start-up at roughly $28bn, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The investment in Scale and attempt to poach its top talent is part of Meta’s plan to build a “superintelligence” lab that will outperform OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, which are also developing models they claim will exceed human intelligence, according to one of the people.

Apple Intelligence is gambling on privacy as a killer feature

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote concluded on Monday, market watchers couldn't help but notice that the company's stock price was down, perhaps a reaction to Apple's relatively low-key approach to incorporating AI compared to most of its competitors. Still, Apple Intelligence–based features and upgrades were plentiful, and while some are powered using the company's privacy- and security-focused cloud platform known as Private Cloud Compute, many run locally on Apple Intelligence–enabled devices.

Google expands buyout program in push to ramp up AI spending

The Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt

Google on Tuesday extended voluntary buyout offers to U.S. employees in multiple divisions, one of a number of cost-cutting steps it’s made to help fund billions in AI spending. The offers were extended to employees within its search and advertising units, as well as research, engineering and other areas of the company. The company has for years been culling workers as it invests tens of billions of dollars to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence models and systems.

AI can ‘level up’ opportunities for dyslexic children, says UK tech secretary

The Guardian

Robert Booth

Artificial intelligence should be deployed to “level up” opportunities for dyslexic children, according to the UK science and technology secretary, Peter Kyle, who warned there was currently not enough human capacity to help people with the learning difficulty. Kyle, who is dyslexic and uses AI to support his work, said the government should carefully look at “how AI can transform education and help us assess and understand a young person’s abilities into the future”.

People are becoming obsessed with ChatGPT and spiraling into severe delusions

Futurism

Maggie Harrison Dupré

A mother of two, for instance, told us how she watched in alarm as her former husband developed an all-consuming relationship with the OpenAI chatbot, calling it "Mama" and posting delirious rants about being a messiah in a new AI religion, while dressing in shamanic-looking robes and showing off freshly-inked tattoos of AI-generated spiritual symbols. "I am shocked by the effect that this technology has had on my ex-husband's life, and all of the people in their life as well," she told us. "It has real-world consequences."

Tulsi Gabbard admits she asked AI which JFK files secrets to reveal

The Daily Beast

Liam Archacki

Tulsi Gabbard relied on artificial intelligence to determine what to classify in the release of government documents on John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence fed the JFK files into an AI program, asking it to see if there was anything that should remain classified, she told a crowd at an Amazon Web Services conference Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. It made reviewing the documents significantly faster, she added.

The AI hype is just like the blockchain frenzy – here’s what happens when the hype dies

The Conversation

Gediminas Lipnickas

In recent years, artificial intelligence has taken centre stage across various industries. From AI-generated art to chatbots in customer service, every sector is seemingly poised for disruption. It’s not just in your news feed every day – venture capital is pouring in, while CEOs are eager to declare their companies “AI-first”. But for those who remember the lofty promises of other technologies that have since faded from memory, there’s an uncanny sense of déjà vu. In 2017, it was blockchain that promised to transform every industry. Companies added “blockchain” to their name and watched stock prices skyrocket, regardless of whether the technology was actually used, or how.

The hidden threat in your stack: why non-human identity management is the next cybersecurity frontier

The Hacker News

Modern enterprise networks are highly complex environments that rely on hundreds of apps and infrastructure services. These systems need to interact securely and efficiently without constant human oversight, which is where non-human identities (NHIs) come in. NHIs — including application secrets, API keys, service accounts, and OAuth tokens — have exploded in recent years, thanks to an ever-expanding array of apps and services that must work together and identify one another on the fly. In some enterprises, NHIs now outnumber human identities by as much as 50-to-1.

Those ‘what I eat in a day’ TikTok videos aren’t helpful. They might even be harmful

The Conversation

Catherine Houlihan

You may have come across those “what I eat in a day” videos on social media, where people – usually conventionally attractive influencers wearing activewear – list everything they consumed that day. They might seem like harmless fun but in fact they can reinforce dangerous ideas about food, weight and body image. I’ve worked with people with eating disorders who watch these videos and have seen firsthand how harmful this content can be.

