Australia’s strategic geography, regulatory settings and alliance networks give us a platform to shape how the region adopts, secures and governs hyperscale cloud. ASPI

The U.S. is interested in acquiring machine-learning technology to carry out AI-generated propaganda campaigns overseas. The Intercept

Chinese social media is inundated with a new genre of artificial intelligence-generated videos that reflects the rising nationalism surrounding the country’s military ambitions. Semafor

Hyperscale cloud and shared security in the Indo-Pacific: Views from The Strategist

James Corera and Malki Opatha

Cloud adoption is part of that same operating system. When Australia supports secure cloud capacity across the region, it is not just enabling better services. It is reinforcing sovereignty. It is embedding rules and relationships that strengthen both us and our neighbours. This collection sets out what that effort could look like. It highlights how countries including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines are integrating cloud into their national security strategies.

Pacific Cyber Week 2025 shows the way forward

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff and Jonah Bock

Cybercrime and exploitation pose a unique threat to Pacific islands, where small populations, fragile infrastructure and limited capacity increase their risks. While extra-regional partners already offer cyber capacity building and aid, Pacific Island countries have complained about the poor coordination between them. Because of this concern, the Partners in the Blue Pacific group hosted the inaugural Pacific Cyber Week from 11 to 14 August, continuing and expanding on 2023’s Pacific Cyber Capacity Building Coordination Conference.

Australia

Company turned laptops into covert recording devices to monitor WFH

The Australian Financial Review

David Marin-Guzman

One of the country’s top compliance training companies recorded the conversations of its employees by turning their laptops into covert listening devices while they were at home, in a case that tests the boundaries of workers’ privacy. Victorian police are investigating claims that Safetrac breached the state surveillance laws after chief executive Deborah Coram admitted in legal documents that her company recorded the audio and screens of select members of its staff, who work from home.

Victorian couple sue TikTok for blocking account after allegedly competing in live battles against banned users

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

A Victorian couple is suing TikTok after their account was banned from the social media platform, allegedly for competing in TikTok live battles against banned users. Selim Ozgan and Inci Guven, a married couple, have sued TikTok and its Singaporean subsidiary in the federal court of Australia, alleging that the ByteDance-owned company had unfair contract terms under Australian consumer law.

Robodebt ghosts loom large as AI use increases

Canberra Times

Rachel Jackson and Andrew Brown

The rise of artificial intelligence has led to fears the technology could lead to a repeat of the robodebt scheme, an independent MP has warned. The alarm was sounded at the launch of a bill in federal parliament on Monday, aimed at providing greater protections for those on social security payments. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie said there was a strong temptation for governments to use AI to cut work in social services, but a reliance on badly-designed automation was what led to the unlawful robodebt program in the first place.

Independent MP moves to clean up Robodebt InnovationAus

Defence buys quantum processor from SQC

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Silicon Quantum Computing has entered a multimillion-dollar contract with Defence that will see it provide an Australian-made quantum machine learning processor to make sense of large datasets. The Sydney-based startup founded by Michelle Simmons was awarded the contract through the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator’s Emerging and Disruptive Technologies program.

China

Nationalist AI videos inundate Chinese social media

Semafor

J.D. Capelouto

Chinese social media is inundated with a new genre of artificial intelligence-generated videos that reflects the rising nationalism surrounding the country’s military ambitions. The videos tend to follow a similar format: A Chinese soldier from World War II meets a present-day serviceman and is comforted to learn that China has become a global superpower. The AI clips became “part of the state propaganda apparatus” when Beijing-controlled media outlets reposted and promoted them, according to Weibo Watch, a newsletter that tracks Chinese social media trends.

Chinese women exploited in Telegram voyeur rooms urge authorities to act

CNN

“Did you know your videos are leaked?” The message from an anonymous stranger was how Ms. D, a woman in her 20s, learned her ex-boyfriend had leaked her private photos and intimate videos in a private chat on a Chinese language Telegram channel with more than 100,000 subscribers. Countless Chinese women, including minors and relatives of the perpetrators, have had their photos and videos posted on the channel. Many have been insulted in the chat, often in explicit ways, according to screenshots provided by Ms. D, who CNN has agreed not to identify for privacy reasons.

Chinese solar makers' losses deepen as industry vows to end price war

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

Major Chinese solar panel makers posted huge losses in the first half of the year due to production overcapacity, as industry players face mounting pressure to cut output amid a U.S. crackdown. The trend has continued from last year, when seven leading manufacturers recorded a combined net loss in 2024 for the first time, as supply from new production investment outpaced demand. Shanghai-listed Tongwei said Friday that its net loss for the January-through-June period widened to 4.96 billion yuan from 3.13 billion yuan in the same period last year.

China’s chip ETFs see premiums spike in sign of market euphoria

Bloomberg

China’s exchange-traded funds that invest in chip stocks are seeing a surge in their premiums, a sign of euphoria building in some corners of the market. The premium on the CPIC SSE STAR Chip Design Thematic ETF jumped to a record 6.2% on Friday, compared to an average of just 0.1% since the fund’s inception. The spike shows how investors have been bidding up the fund, taking prices above the value of its underlying assets. Premiums on the Penghua SSE STAR Chip ETF and the China Universal SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 ETF also rose to above their long-term averages.

USA

Pentagon document: U.S. wants to “suppress dissenting arguments” using AI propaganda

The Intercept

Sam Biddle

The United States hopes to use machine learning to create and distribute propaganda overseas in a bid to “influence foreign target audiences” and “suppress dissenting arguments,” according to a U.S. Special Operations Command document reviewed by The Intercept. The document, a sort of special operations wishlist of near-future military technology, reveals new details about a broad variety of capabilities that SOCOM hopes to purchase within the next five to seven years, including state-of-the-art cameras, sensors, directed energy weapons, and other gadgets to help operators find and kill their quarry. Among the tech it wants to procure is machine-learning software that can be used for information warfare.

Silicon valley launches pro-AI PACs to defend industry in midterm elections

The Wall Street Journal

Amrith Ramkumar and Brian Schwartz

Silicon Valley is putting more than $100 million into a network of political-action committees and organizations to advocate against strict artificial-intelligence regulations, a signal that tech executives will be active in next year’s midterm elections. Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman are among those helping launch and fund Leading the Future, a new super-PAC network focused on AI, the group told The Wall Street Journal.

America’s newest auto plant Is full of robots. It still needs the human touch.

The Wall Street Journal

John Keilman

At Hyundai Motor Group’s ultramodern new auto plant, robots perform a stunning array of tasks. They move materials, attach doors and do almost all of the welding. Dog-like robots, their snouts laden with cameras, prance across the floor to inspect partially built Ioniq electric vehicles. The factory, which opened near Savannah, Ga., late last year, deploys 750 robots, not counting the hundreds of autonomous guided vehicles that glide across the floor. About 1,450 people work alongside them. That roughly 2-to-1 ratio of humans to robots compares with the U.S. auto-industry average of 7-to-1.

SpaceX wants to launch Starship from Cape Canaveral. Elon Musk’s rivals are not pleased.

The Washington Post

Aaron Gregg

A request by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its massive Starship rocket more than a hundred times a year from Cape Canaveral is drawing opposition from the company’s rivals, revealing a high-stakes tussle over the company’s growing dominance on Florida’s historic Space Coast. Several competitors have told the U.S. Space Force that their work at nearby launchpads could be disrupted nearly every day of the year as they deal with safety precautions that would be associated with frequent flights of the new SpaceX rocket, according to industry officials and documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

Elon Musk’s xAI joins open-source AI race against China South China Morning Post

Americas

Drones, armoured vehicles part of Canada’s $2B military aid package for Ukraine

CTV News

Craig Lord

Prime Minister Mark Carney says drones, armoured vehicles and other munitions are headed to Ukraine as part of a $2-billion military aid package. Carney first announced the funds in June at the G7 summit in Alberta but outlined the details of where that money will be spent during a surprise visit to Kyiv today. Roughly 40 per cent of the fund will procure urgently needed supplies for Ukraine’s war against Russia, including vehicles, arms and medical equipment.

North Asia

Inside Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance amid rising China tensions

The Australian

Ben Packham

In cyberspace, which relies so heavily on Taiwan’s bleeding-edge technology exports, the self-governed island is fully recognised by the rest of the world. Its internet domain – .tw – is an ­accepted reality, despite relentless attacks on its bureaucratic fabric by Chinese AI swarms. Not so in the physical world, where Taiwan exists in a parallel universe. Diplomatically isolated at Beijing’s insistence, it is formally recognised as a sovereign state by just 12 countries.

TSMC cuts Chinese tools from cutting-edge chip production to avoid US ire Nikkei Asia

AI push: reform or relapse

The Korea Herald

The Lee Jae Myung government’s new economic blueprint, unveiled Friday, has the sweep of a manifesto: a wholesale “AI transformation” meant to lift the nation out of stagnation and restore growth to 3 percent. The symbolism was not lost on investors. In a year when Korea officially conceded that gross domestic product growth would sink below 1 percent, Lee promised that algorithms, robots and data models would put the country back among the global top five powers. The plan is ambitious, almost defiantly so. Over the next five years, the government will spend 100 trillion won to accelerate AI adoption across manufacturing, logistics, health care and public services.

LG CNS unveils agentic AI to boost corporate productivity The Korea Herald

Jo He-rim

Tokyo releases AI-generated video of Mount Fuji erupting

The Japan Times

Yukana Inoue

Large gray mushroom clouds form the backdrop of the Tokyo skyline as the capital becomes engulfed in smog. Pedestrians walk through the familiar streets of the capital’s Shibuya Ward — except it is blanketed in ash. It is all part of an artificial intelligence-generated video the Tokyo Metropolitan Government released last week to raise awareness of what could happen to the capital if Mount Fuji erupted. This was the first time for AI to be used to encourage further understanding of a potential Mount Fuji eruption and to call for better preparation among Tokyoites.

Southeast Asia

Democracy ‘under threat’ as generative AI distorts information

The Jakara Post

Radhiyya Indra

The rapid development of generative artificial intelligence has raised an alarm among experts in Indonesia and across the globe regarding the technology’s long-term impact on democracy, warning officials to immediately take action at the policymaking level to keep AI in check. Academics, experts and government officials gathered on Thursday in the Information Resilience and Integrity Symposium at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta to discuss the evolution of AI and its impact on the state of facts and information online.

Ukraine – Russia

The mysterious shortwave radio station stoking US-Russia nuclear fears

WIRED

A popular shortwave Russian radio station dubbed UVB-76 has been an enigma for decades. But its recent messages have turned it into a tool for Kremlin saber-rattling. Shortly after US president Donald Trump hung up a call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin this spring, an obscure shortwave radio channel, broadcasting from a military base somewhere in Russia, sprang to life.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking nuclear plant, causing a fire

Al Jazeera

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on a nuclear plant that has caused a fire and damage to an auxiliary transformer as Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day for the 34th time. Sunday’s attack forced a 50 percent reduction in the operating capacity at reactor number three at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, close to the border with Ukraine, according to Russian officials, who added that several power and energy facilities were targeted in the overnight strikes.

Gender & Women in Tech

8 women, 4 bedrooms and 1 cause: Breaking A.I.’s glass ceiling

The New York Times

Natallie Rocha

“A lot of investors, but also founders,” replied Ms. Safronov-Yamamoto, who is working on an A.I. start-up that helps detect medical billing mistakes. Next to them, Chloe Hughes, 21, who is making an A.I. platform for commercial real estate deals, bobbed her head to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” playing in the background. They were part of FoundHer House, a “hacker house” that was established in May and geared specifically toward women.

My ex stalked me, so I joined a 'dating safety' app. Then my address was leaked

BBC

Jacqui Wakefield

Since the breach, the BBC has found websites, apps and even a "game" featuring the leaked data which encourages harassment towards women who had joined the app. The "game" puts the selfies submitted by women head-to-head, instructing users to click on the one they prefer, with leaderboards of the "top 50" and "bottom 50". The BBC could not identify the creator of the website. Users outside of the misogynistic groups were also reposting content deriding the appearance of women on X and TikTok.

Artificial Intelligence

Palantir’s tools pose an invisible danger we are just beginning to comprehend

The Guardian

Juan Sebastian Pinto

The invisible nature of these surveillance structures – and how they influence our lives – is part of the reason the public understanding of what these tools do is so murky. It is also, however, what drew me to work for Palantir as an architecture writer. It was a chance to get to know the digital spaces where many people spend most of their lives today. Working with cloud software in offices, driving new cars in our commutes, doom-scrolling on social media at home – we all feed vast amounts of data to surveillance and targeting programs created by big tech which we often don’t recognize until it’s too late.

Killing by remote control

Al Jazeera

Hind Hassan looks at the military tech that is changing the face of modern warfare: drones and AI. Throughout the unprecedented bombing campaign that has defined Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Palestinians there have lived with a near constant, inescapable sound of drones. It’s a sound that signals death could be close. Hind Hassan tracks how the Israeli military has dramatically increased its use of drones and artificial intelligence to surveil, track and kill Palestinians.

Events & Podcasts

