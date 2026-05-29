Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 23 May 2026 to 29 May 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Pope Leo pushes AI ethics into global politics

What happened: Pope Leo XIV used his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, to position artificial intelligence as a political, social and moral challenge rather than purely a technological one. The 42,300-word document warned that AI risks concentrating power, undermining democratic accountability and reducing people to data points and economic functions if left primarily in the hands of governments and private technology firms.

The encyclical repeatedly framed AI as a change comparable to the industrial revolution. It called for protections for the most vulnerable, legal oversight and ethical constraints on AI, including on autonomous weapons. It also pushed for establishment of a shared framework, including at the international level, to curb the technological arms race and ensure robust protection for civilians.

The Vatican presented the encyclical alongside Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah, who warned that AI will displace human labour on very large scale and that supporting those displaced would become a moral imperative of historic proportions. Writing in WIRED, Daniele Polidoro called the moment an unprecedented alliance between the Church and Silicon Valley. Critics may see the Vatican’s decision to hand a frontier-AI executive a platform as a moral endorsement, offered amid intense commercial competition and the company’s own friction with the Pentagon.

Why we’re tracking this: The intervention pulls AI governance further into mainstream geopolitical and cultural debate. It rejects the idea that AI development is inevitable or politically neutral, and puts labour, warfare and democratic oversight squarely on the table.

It also lands as tensions grow between calls for stronger regulation and governments prioritising AI competitiveness, national security and industrial policy. NBC News noted the silence of tech titans towards the encyclical, while US Vice President JD Vance, himself a convert to Catholicism, acknowledged that advancement of technology may require a rethink of the ‘Just War’ doctrine.

What people are saying:

‘Technology is never neutral, because it takes on the characteristics of those who devise, finance, regulate and use it.’ — Pope Leo XIV , Magnifica Humanitas.

‘Can the moral authority of a pope counter the ambitions of the handful of wannabe trillionaires driving one of the most significant technologies in history?’ — Stephen Bartholomeusz , The Sydney Morning Herald .

‘Boards and governments integrating AI without parallel investment in accountability are courting regulatory and reputational exposure as the rules sooner or later catch up, or the harms are inevitably brought to light.’ — Jordan Guiao, InnovationAus.

My view: Pope Leo’s call for a shared framework to curb an AI arms race comes amid a broader crisis of multilateralism. The frameworks that exist are either geographically limited or driven by national interest. The EU AI Act offers the most comprehensive regulatory foundation for anchoring the technology’s development in human rights, but its reach stops at the bloc’s borders. The US AI Action Plan focuses on competitive dominance through accelerating innovation, infrastructure building and international diplomacy. China’s Global AI Governance Action Plan offers strategic pointers for international AI development, emphasising respect of national sovereignty, alignment with development goals, as well as safety and controllability. Global South countries, whose workforces are most exposed to AI-driven displacement, remain largely absent from meaningful international AI governance initiatives.

With geopolitical tension pushes unrestricted development of autonomous weapons, surveillance and targeting, and companies race to build frontier AI for profit, the 2024 UN Global Digital Compact is worth returning to: a commitment to technologies that accelerate progress, eradicate poverty and leave no one behind. The challenge is whether those 2030 goals are reachable, or whether governance keeps trailing the technology it is supposed to steer.

— Fitri, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🚀 Strategic competition

President Trump postponed signing a much-anticipated AI and cybersecurity executive order hours before a scheduled ceremony last week, with AI adviser David Sacks and tech executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk raising last-minute objections. Trump cited concerns the order would impede US competitiveness against China; industry sources also questioned why the Treasury Department had been assigned a coordinating role on security vulnerability disclosures rather than CISA or NIST, according to Axios. A seven-page draft obtained by POLITICO would have created a voluntary system requiring developers to submit advanced AI models for federal agency review up to 90 days before public release, while explicitly stating the government would not establish mandatory licensing for AI development.

Last-minute phone calls from tech leaders persuaded Trump to postpone the order, The Washington Post reported, with industry warning the voluntary review system could become de facto mandatory and inhibit development. Sacks called Trump on Wednesday night before the planned ceremony to raise concerns after earlier indicating support, blindsiding White House staff; industry pushed for a 14-day sharing window instead of 90 days and intelligence community leadership of any review process. The order is not dead but will be revisited in unclear form.

China is imposing overseas travel restrictions on senior AI professionals at private companies including Alibaba and DeepSeek, requiring government approval before international travel, Bloomberg reported. Authorities are targeting startup founders, researchers, and executives deemed critical to the country’s AI ambitions, assessing individuals based on strategic importance rather than seniority alone, as Beijing seeks to close the gap with the US.

China’s Wingtech Technology filed a $1.2 billion damages lawsuit against Nexperia B.V. and five other entities, claiming its control over the chipmaker remained restricted. The suit could re-escalate a dispute frozen since late 2025, when China agreed to reduce export controls on Nexperia chips in exchange for the Netherlands suspending its earlier seizure of the company. Wingtech is pursuing damages under China’s anti-foreign sanctions law, arguing the defendants’ restrictive measures caused irreparable losses.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged Super Micro Computer to strengthen compliance after Taiwan detained three people for allegedly making fraudulent declarations about AI servers in the island’s first crackdown on semiconductor smuggling. The defendants allegedly conspired to purchase servers and export them using fraudulent documentation to circumvent US chip export restrictions; the case follows the earlier US arrest of Super Micro’s co-founder for allegedly diverting billions in Nvidia chips to China. Super Micro said it will strengthen trade compliance with pre- and post-shipment verifications.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky defended the company’s use of Chinese AI models, telling Bloomberg that US lawmakers misunderstand the technology and that Airbnb is not providing data to Chinese companies. Chesky said the company primarily uses open-source models for its customer service chatbot — which now handles 70% of customer service tickets — and uses Alibaba’s Qwen model in certain situations. The defence follows a House investigation into alleged Chinese efforts to exploit American innovation; the same committees are also investigating Anysphere’s use of Chinese AI technology.

In The Strategist, an analysis argued that space has achieved decisiveness equivalent to air power and should be formally classified as a warfighting domain to coordinate capabilities and signal deterrence. The US established the Space Force in 2018 and designated space a warfighting domain; Australia and NATO still classify space as an operational domain. The 2026 Secure World Foundation Global Counterspace Capabilities report tracked military space capabilities being developed by 13 countries, including electronic warfare, anti-satellite weapons, and co-orbital spacecraft.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Anthropic released Opus 4.8, its most advanced publicly available model, 41 days after Opus 4.7’s launch in an accelerated upgrade cycle responding to competitive pressure from OpenAI’s Codex and Google’s Gemini Flash. The release includes Dynamic Workflows, a research-preview feature enabling complex task management across hundreds of parallel subagents; Claude Code with Opus 4.8 can execute codebase-scale migrations across hundreds of thousands of lines of code. Anthropic expects to complete safeguards for its withheld Mythos model within weeks.

Pope Leo XIV released a 42,300-word papal encyclical titled ‘Magnifica Humanitas’ earlier this week, warning of AI’s disruptive effects on human dignity, employment, and agency, and calling for government regulation of AI companies and worker protection. Leo presented the encyclical alongside Christopher Olah, co-founder of Anthropic, and the document called for regulation, worker retraining, critical media education, child protection, and human control over weapons decisions. The encyclical, formally signed earlier this month on the 135th anniversary of Leo XIII’s ‘Rerum Novarum’ on labour rights, positioned AI ethics as a religious imperative and framed the technology choice in biblical terms, between hubris and renewal.

The encyclical also warned that some autonomous weapons systems have advanced beyond meaningful human control, and made one of the clearest papal repudiations of just-war theory in modern times, Reuters reported. In AFR, a commentary contrasted Leo’s framework with the Trump administration’s deregulatory approach, noting Peter Thiel had visited Rome arguing AI regulation resembles heresy — a framing the Vatican rejected as a heresy of its own.

Anthropic launched Project Glasswing with roughly 50 partners to identify vulnerabilities in critical software before AI models can be weaponised against it, using Claude Mythos Preview. The effort has found more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities across systemically important software, with partners reporting bug-finding rates increased by more than 10x. Mythos Preview scanned 1,000+ open-source projects and identified 6,202 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities, with 90.6% of assessed findings proving valid; the company says the challenge is now patching, not finding, vulnerabilities.

The White House approved a secret $9 billion request to acquire cutting-edge Nvidia Grace Blackwell superchips that US intelligence agencies need to deploy the latest AI models on classified systems, The New York Times reported. The chip shortage has hampered the CIA, NSA and other agencies from testing or deploying newest AI models; the administration reprogrammed $800 million for rapid acquisition. White House chief of staff Susie Wiles authorised NSA to continue using Anthropic’s advanced model despite the Pentagon designating the company a supply chain threat; a classified contract is being finalised with a carve-out preventing the AI model from being used on Americans’ data.

Britain’s AI Security Institute, staffed by around 100 employees from intelligence agencies, academia, and tech companies, conducts red-team testing and safety research on leading AI models including Claude and Gemini, The New York Times reported. The institute, created nearly three years ago with £360 million in government funding, has found major safety gaps in every leading AI model tested and demonstrated AI systems can be tricked into providing instructions for biological or chemical weapons and cyberattacks. Created by former PM Rishi Sunak after a 2023 meeting with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind leaders, the institute is becoming a template for other governments; Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Japan, and Singapore have formed similar institutes.

Robinhood Markets launched a feature enabling customers to link AI agents such as Anthropic’s Claude or the coding agent Cursor to dedicated investment accounts, granting them authority to execute trades autonomously based on user-defined parameters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

OpenAI announced partnerships and initiatives to combat election interference and misinformation ahead of 2026 US and global elections. The company is offering cybersecurity products (Codex Security and Trusted Access for Cyber) to registered voting system manufacturers, briefing state election officials, and providing live vote counts from The Associated Press for US and Brazil elections. OpenAI is also endorsing transparency legislation including the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act and Preparing Election Administrators for AI Act.

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💻 Chips, quantum & data infrastructure

The Trump administration awarded $2 billion in grants to nine quantum-computing companies last week, taking minority equity stakes in each. IBM received $1 billion and is investing $1 billion of its own cash to establish the nation’s first specialised quantum chip manufacturing facility; GlobalFoundries received $375 million and a roughly 1% government stake, with other recipients including D-Wave, Rigetti and Infleqtion receiving $100 million each. Two Australian-founded companies — Diraq (a UNSW spin-out) and PsiQuantum — were among the recipients, receiving US$38 million and US$100 million respectively, SMH reported; PsiQuantum is building a utility-scale machine in Queensland.

IBM itself, days later, announced plans to invest over $10 billion over five years to build the first large-scale quantum computer capable of reliable, error-free complex calculations by 2029, Reuters reported. The investment follows the federal equity stakes, with IBM contributing intellectual property, assets and workforce to the new manufacturing facility (named Anderon). IBM said it will expand ecosystem partnerships across more than 325 Fortune 500 companies, startups, universities and government agencies currently using its 90+ deployed quantum systems.

President Emmanuel Macron announced one billion euros in new funding for quantum computing last week, warning France and the EU must accelerate investment to keep pace with US and Chinese advances. France has already committed 2.3 billion euros since 2021 for quantum research; Macron also announced 550 million euros for semiconductors as part of a European programme, on top of 5.5 billion since 2022. Macron emphasised the strategic and sovereignty dimensions, calling for a European ecosystem free from extra-territorial legislation.

In Financial Times, an analysis characterised computing power as critical infrastructure equivalent to oil and electricity grids, noting 90% of global AI computing is controlled by US and Chinese companies. The UK and allied nations are exploring neuromorphic and quantum computing to secure independence, with £2bn UK quantum funding and €67mn for the German space agency. Semiconductor leadership concentrated in South Korea (Samsung, SK Hynix), Taiwan (TSMC), and the Netherlands (ASML) provides strategic leverage, but allied countries lack sufficient capital to develop and retain domestic champions.

Huawei announced a new chip design principle called ‘Tau Scaling Law’ (also known as ‘Her’s Law’), developed over six years by semiconductor chief He Tingbo, that the company says breaks through Moore’s Law limits, Nikkei Asia reported. The new LogicFolding chip architecture delivers a 55% transistor density gain and 41% power efficiency gain through three-dimensional spatial reorganisation rather than new lithography steps. Huawei’s upcoming Kirin chipset, launching later this year, will be the first to fully adopt the new law; the company claims it could match 1.4-nanometer technologies of TSMC and Intel by 2031.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang said the company is spending US$100–150 billion annually on Taiwan supply chain partners, with plans to quadruple headcount from 1,000 to 4,000 employees by 2030. Huang flagged Taiwan as the centre of AI chip design, packaging, systems integration, and robotics engineering; Nvidia plans to construct a new downtown Taipei complex called Constellation, with construction beginning late 2026 and completion by 2030. Huang also flagged energy infrastructure as Taiwan’s critical priority for sustaining AI manufacturing growth.

AI-driven demand has caused Chinese automakers to face shortages and soaring costs for legacy memory chips, as semiconductor leaders reallocate production to high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DDR5 for AI servers, Nikkei Asia reported. Xpeng chair He Xiaopeng and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun cited surging memory chip costs pressuring profitability; BYD raised assisted-driving package prices 21% and Changan increased SUV prices by 3,000 yuan due to chip costs. Analysts expect the memory chip crisis to persist until the end of 2027 at the earliest.

Foreign private equity firms are exiting China’s data centre sector as political and regulatory pressures make overseas ownership of critical digital infrastructure increasingly difficult, Financial Times reported. Princeton Digital Group (backed by Warburg Pincus) is launching a sale of China assets potentially worth $1 billion, following major exits by Bain Capital (which sold $4 billion in 2025) and Carlyle. Global PE firms are redirecting tens of billions of dollars from mainland China into other Asian markets including Malaysia, Japan, and India.

Cryptocurrency companies are accelerating preparations for quantum computing threats to blockchain security, with tech companies projecting practical quantum computers could be developed by 2030. Google’s April research paper identified specific vulnerabilities for cryptocurrencies, finding quantum computers could break cryptography with fewer resources than previously suggested. Ripple, Circle, Tron, and the Ethereum Foundation have detailed plans to implement quantum-resistant cryptography; Bitcoin faces challenges due to decentralisation requiring industry-wide coordination, with the industry estimating 3–5 years and potentially hundreds of billions of dollars needed to prepare.

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🛡 Cyber posture

A supply chain attack dubbed ‘Megalodon’ infected more than 5,500 GitHub repositories using over 5,700 malicious commits injected within a six-hour window earlier this month, SecurityWeek reported. The attack, discovered by SafeDep after malicious versions of the Tiledesk open-source chatbot package were identified, deployed payloads to steal credentials, AWS/GCP/Azure tokens, SSH keys, Docker/Kubernetes configs, API keys, database strings, and CI/CD tokens via GitHub Actions workflows. Attackers compromised the Tiledesk GitHub repository without touching the NPM account, with the maintainer publishing from the poisoned source unknowingly; the attack exploited GitHub’s ‘workflow_dispatch’ exemption, allowing dormant backdoors to be triggered later via GitHub API.

One Australian MP and three staffers had their WhatsApp accounts hacked by a suspected foreign state actor through phishing attacks that bypassed two-factor authentication, The Australian reported. The Department of Parliamentary Services was notified in early March that multiple WhatsApp accounts of parliamentarians and staff were compromised; DPS then temporarily blocked WhatsApp across Parliament House’s network to limit damage. Since July 2025, DPS has detected 46 instances of malware, more than 20,000 phishing attempts, and 1,458 cyber alerts targeting Parliament House.

Belarus-linked threat actor GhostWriter (also tracked as UNC1151 and Storm-0257) launched an espionage campaign active since spring 2026 targeting Ukrainian government officials using fake emails disguised as messages from Prometheus, Ukraine’s largest online learning platform. Phishing emails claimed to offer course completion certificates and contained PDF attachments with malicious links downloading ZIP archives carrying OysterFresh malware, which deployed OysterBlues and OysterShuck components to collect system information. CERT-UA also warned of a concurrent campaign targeting Delta battlefield management system users through phishing masquerading as cybersecurity agency alerts.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, warned that the West faces a shrinking window to counter escalating cyber and hybrid threats from China and Russia, CNBC reported. Keast-Butler said China has emerged as a science and technology superpower with sophisticated intelligence and cyber capabilities, while Russia is conducting daily hybrid warfare targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, and supply chains. She called for cybersecurity to become ten times more urgent across government and private sector, noting the risk of miscalculation with Russia is at its highest level; her speech marked the 80th anniversary of the UKUSA intelligence agreement.

Dutch financial crime investigators (FIOD) seized 800 servers from WorkTitans and MIRhosting data centres and arrested two men for providing hosting infrastructure to NoName057(16), a Kremlin-backed hacktivist group conducting DDoS attacks across Europe. The servers were linked to sanctioned entities controlled by Moldovan brothers Iurie and Ivan Neculiti, who rebranded their sanctioned Stark Industries to THE.hosting and transferred operations to Dutch corporate shells to evade EU sanctions. NoName057(16) operates as a gamified, state-sponsored cyberattack platform with a leaderboard rewarding cryptocurrency to productive contributors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Kozlov, former head of RT-Information Security (a cybersecurity centre within state-owned Rostec), as an aide to Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, The Record reported. Leaked data revealed Kozlov held classified security clearance under Military Unit 26165 (the 85th Main Special Service Centre), which Western governments and cybersecurity firms have linked to Fancy Bear (APT28/Forest Blizzard), a GRU-affiliated hacking group conducting cyber espionage and influence operations against NATO governments and defence contractors. Kozlov’s predecessor was similarly linked to the same GRU unit before moving to TASS.

In The Strategist, ASPI fellow Rajiv Shah argued that the Canvas learning management system breach earlier this month exposed student records and disrupted systems affecting 275 million users at 8,800+ institutions globally, including Australian universities (ANU, Melbourne, UTS) and the Queensland Department of Education. Instructure, Canvas’s parent company, reportedly paid a ransom to attackers to destroy data, exposing vulnerabilities in sectoral dependency on SaaS platforms where single-point failures affect entire sectors. Shah argued customers must change procurement questions to focus on how systems perform during security incidents, fallback options, downtime prevention, and data protection rather than functionality.

US Central Command reported receiving multiple threat reports of adversaries exploiting commercially available location data to target or surveil US personnel in theatre, marking the first official confirmation of troops being targeted in an active war zone, Reuters reported. Senator Ron Wyden and a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the Pentagon urging action, noting that location data identifies troop congregations and patterns of life exploitable for missile, drone, and IED attacks. Lawmakers called for disabling advertising IDs on military devices, restricting location sharing on smartphones, and replacing Google Chrome with privacy-focused alternatives.

Estonia established the first operational ‘digital embassy’ in 2019 in Luxembourg, storing critical data including security databases, population registers, and land ownership records in a secure vault treated as diplomatically inviolable, POLITICO reported. Following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, other countries rapidly adopted the concept: Monaco formed a digital embassy agreement with Luxembourg in 2021; Singapore is scouting a location in India; India is working on setting one up in the UAE. Ukraine changed laws during the war to allow non-secret government data to be moved outside the country, and the World Economic Forum has launched a global framework for bilateral digital embassy agreements.

In The Strategist, an analysis warned that legal authority fragmentation and jurisdictional ambiguity are fundamental constraints on effective counter-drone response across Europe, drawing on 23 stakeholder interviews. Drone-related disruptions at European airports more than tripled between January 2024 and November 2025; the detection-to-disruption interval is less than five minutes, yet most airports lack legal authority to deploy countermeasures. Britain has fragmented authority across CAA, police, and MoD; Germany opened a Joint Drone Defence Centre in December 2025 but armed-forces reform remains contested; Poland alone has adopted an effects-based jurisdiction model empowering police, border guard, and armed forces simultaneously.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Laura Harth, campaign director at Safeguard Defenders, was targeted by an AI-generated sexualised deepfake smear campaign through the Spamouflage network — identified by OpenAI, Meta, and the US DOJ as a Chinese law enforcement operation — after exposing Beijing’s overseas police service centres linked to China’s Ministry of Public Security, The Bureau reported. Earlier this month, a Brooklyn federal jury convicted Lu Jianwang of acting as an illegal PRC agent for operating the first known overseas Chinese police station in the United States, tasked with locating a pro-democracy advocate in California. Harth criticised Canada’s government for signing a January 2026 Memorandum of Understanding with the same Ministry while the RCMP refuses to disclose the agreement’s contents.

A collaborative investigation by Tempo, Kompas.com, Suara, Tribunnews, and Drone Emprit revealed pro-Russian and Chinese foreign information manipulation interference operations targeting Indonesian civil society during August–September 2025 protests, amplified by domestic pro-government actors. Foreign actors spread narratives falsely blaming George Soros, NED, USAID, and the CIA for funding protests; Russian state media Sputnik published the initial narrative in late August, amplified by 30+ outlets. The operation falsely accused independent media (Konde, Tempo), civil society organisations (Lokataru), and activists of being foreign agents, with posts receiving 250,000+ shares.

Leaked files from the Russian Presidential Administration and the Social Design Agency (SDA), a sanctioned Russian PR firm, reveal orchestration of false-flag vandalism attacks across Europe and influence campaigns targeting Western governments, OCCRP reported. Operations included September 2025 mosque attacks in Paris using pig heads marked for President Macron, desecration of Paris synagogues and the Berlin Holocaust memorial, and planned operations to incite religious and ethnic tensions. Sofia Zakharova, a senior presidential administration official, oversaw funding and operations described internally as cognitive operations aimed at destabilising NATO countries through deepening elite divisions.

China’s police liaison team in the Solomon Islands proposed the Fengqiao Experience — a Mao-era community surveillance system revived under Xi Jinping — to Fighter One village, requesting household registration cards, fingerprints, and palm prints to monitor youth, The New York Times reported. The 10-member Chinese police team, embedded since 2022, has donated $1.5 million in riot gear and trained local police in anti-riot tactics; the Fengqiao pilot was suspended after backlash from Solomon Islands politicians and Australian analysts. The election earlier this month of skeptical Prime Minister Matthew Wale raises questions about China’s foothold; China has trained police in 138+ countries since 2000 and embeds officers in Central African Republic, Vanuatu, and Kiribati.

A new initiative called ‘Overseas Black Hands’ launched to document Chinese Communist Party transnational repression, censorship, and surveillance mechanisms targeting overseas Chinese, international students, immigrants, dissidents, and journalists, Voice of America (Chinese Service) reported. Initiated by Chinese dissident Li Ying (Italy-based) and Safeguard Defenders (Spain-headquartered), the project accepts anonymous case submissions to create systematic archives. Italy expelled eight Chinese citizens in March 2026 for involvement in harassment; the US convicted Lu Jianwang in Brooklyn earlier this month for operating a Chinese police station.

US federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies are surveilling and categorising ‘anti-tech extremism’ as an emerging domestic threat, with over 1,000 pages of unpublished DHS, FBI, and fusion centre reports obtained via FOIA, WIRED reported. The Trump administration’s National Security Presidential Memo 7 and counterterrorism strategy have expanded surveillance of anti-technology activists, data centre protesters, and AI skeptics. Intelligence agencies have conflated peaceful protests with violent extremism, flagging activities like photography and legal assembly as suspicious, while also monitoring the trial of Ziz Laota, an extremist whose group believed in AI existential risk.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Meta and WhatsApp for deceptive trade practices, claiming WhatsApp can access encrypted messages despite marketing them as private. Paxton alleges Mark Zuckerberg lied to the US Senate in 2018 about message inaccessibility; the lawsuit follows the Commerce Department’s abrupt closure of an investigation into the same privacy concerns after an internal investigator concluded Meta can view WhatsApp messages. The case was filed in Harrison County District Court with the same firm that secured a $1.4 billion Meta settlement in 2024.

Google filed its appeal of the federal ruling deeming it an illegal search monopolist, arguing the decision exceeded judicial authority and that the company prevailed fairly. The appeal targets both the August 2024 monopolisation decision and the September 2025 remedies ruling ordering Google to share search data with competitors. Google argues Judge Amit Mehta erred in finding its distribution agreements anticompetitive and exceeded authority in ordering data-sharing remedies; the US and a coalition of states are also appealing, arguing Mehta should have imposed stronger remedies including a Chrome sale.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

Meta settled with a Kentucky school district over accusations that social-media companies intentionally designed platforms to addict young people, becoming the last major platform to resolve the case, The Wall Street Journal reported. The settlement averts a June jury trial poised to be the first among more than 1,200 consolidated lawsuits brought by school districts involving Meta, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube. The cases are consolidated in federal court in Oakland, California but will be tried individually.

Between late December and early January, Elon Musk’s Grok generated 3 million sexualised images including 23,000 appearing to depict children on X, prompting PM Keir Starmer to demand intervention and Musk to repost a deepfake of Starmer in bikini, POLITICO reported. X eventually agreed to restrict Grok’s image-generation in jurisdictions where sexualised deepfakes are illegal; the UK government inserted sweeping powers into the Crime and Policing Bill allowing ministers to unilaterally amend the Online Safety Act. The Grok episode catalysed a UK policy shift, with the government reversing position in February 2026 and announcing consultation on an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s after grassroots campaigning and a letter from 61 Labour backbenchers.

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🎬 IP, media & creative industries

Australia’s premier news media companies and creative arts sectors issued a joint statement warning the federal government against weakening copyright protections in negotiations with AI companies seeking investment, The Australian reported. Reports indicated the Albanese government was willing to reopen discussions on copyright law to lure AI investment; Department of Industry briefing notes from February revealed discussions with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei about copyright issues. The 18 media companies and industry bodies reaffirmed Australia’s October 2025 decision to reject a copyright exception for AI platforms.

In InnovationAus, editorial director James Riley announced the publication’s withdrawal from the Copyright Agency media monitoring licensing scheme, citing its failure to provide fair compensation to copyright holders. The federal government spends over $10 million annually on media monitoring services that effectively circumvent subscription payment obligations; the Department of Industry, Science and Resources alone spends $450,000 annually via Streem for industrial-scale access across 5,000 staff with minimal direct subscriptions. Riley expressed concern that inadequate copyright protection in existing frameworks portends worse outcomes as AI systems are developed to treat copyrighted materials.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

London Mayor Sadiq Khan blocked a £50 million Metropolitan Police deal with Palantir, citing procurement rule violations and lack of consideration of alternative suppliers, The Guardian reported. Khan’s office cited an unambiguous and serious breach of procurement rules; the deal was worth £25m per year and would have been Palantir’s largest in British policing. Scotland Yard criticised the block, warning that without new technology it would be forced to cut officer numbers and reduce policing capacity in London.

VIQ Solutions, a Canadian transcription service contractor for Australian federal and family courts, subcontracted work to e24 Technologies in Chennai, India in breach of Commonwealth contract obligations, exposing at least 146 court matters to unauthorised offshore access, ABC News reported. The Federal Court extended VIQ’s contract by $5.3 million despite the company entering voluntary administration in mid-March, four weeks after ABC revealed the breach. Court litigants remain unnotified of potential compromise; the Attorney-General’s Department contacted the Australian Cyber Security Centre on learning of the incident.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Last week, four major AI and tech companies announced significant developments on a single day, according to Australian Financial Review. OpenAI announced IPO plans targeting a September listing at roughly $1 trillion-plus valuation; Nvidia reported Q1 earnings with 85% revenue growth to $81.6 billion and announced an $80 billion share buyback; SpaceX filed for IPO with a $1.5 trillion expected valuation seeking $80 billion; Anthropic revealed a 130% Q2 revenue surge to $10.9 billion with its first operating profit and a capital raising at roughly $1 trillion valuation. SpaceX’s prospectus included a $29 trillion total addressable market estimate, with $22 trillion attributed to AI services from the xAI business merged in February.

ASX-listed Harvest Technology Group, chaired by retired Australian Defence Force major general Jeffery Sengelman, launched a $6 million two-tranche capital raising via placement at 1¢ per share, Australian Financial Review reported. The company develops software for secure data transfer including video and audio from satellites at low bandwidths; its flagship Nodestream technology services defence, energy, maritime, and security sectors.

SpaceX raised Starlink connection costs fivefold from $5,000 to $25,000 per terminal during US military operations against Iran, citing that LUCAS kamikaze drones were using higher-tier aviation service, Reuters reported. The Pentagon ultimately agreed to the increased fees despite initial resistance from senior officials including Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg. SpaceX also proposed $500 million upfront plus $100 million monthly fees for direct-to-cell service to help Iranian civilians bypass government internet blackouts.

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🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Former Industry Minister Ed Husic called for a Cabinet-level committee to coordinate industry policy geared toward developing sovereign capability and economic resilience, drawing inspiration from post-WWII Germany’s nationally focused development model, InnovationAus reported. Husic argued sovereign capability pursuit should be the central organising principle of government, with all portfolios — industry, defence, energy, skills, science, and procurement — aligned toward strengthening national resilience. The Treasury’s May budget allocated funding for a National Resilience and Innovation Council, potentially addressing Husic’s call for whole-of-government coordination.

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen is betting Australia’s data-centre boom will accelerate renewable energy deployment to meet the 2030 target of 82% renewables generation, The Australian reported. Wind farm financial closures fell 59% in 2025 (from 2GW to 857MW), threatening Labor’s deadline; Bowen proposed data-centre operators underwrite new renewable power supply and fund grid connectivity to avoid cost-shifting. AirTrunk estimates each additional gigawatt of data-centre demand requires 3–4GW of new renewable capacity for 24/7 operations.

A Crikey analysis reported that Australia is integrating AI into military strategy through the AUKUS program’s second pillar, with public expenditure on drones and autonomous systems increasing to $22 billion over the coming decade. The Defence Department’s ‘Ghost Bat’ and ‘Ghost Shark’ programs aim to develop unmanned aircraft and underwater systems; Ghost Shark is being developed with Anduril Industries. Palantir, which sells AI-enabled targeting systems used extensively by Israel in Gaza operations, has inked around $30 million in Australian defence contracts.

🇺🇸 United States

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing state agencies to explore an overhaul of labour policies in response to potential AI-driven job displacement, The New York Times reported. The order mandates study of how to subsidise companies that retain employees, expand job training for white-collar workers, and examine universal basic capital. Newsom cited warnings from AI leaders of swift employment disruption affecting entire job categories; the order is the first such executive order signed by a US governor.

🇪🇺 Europe

The European Commission will propose temporarily lifting sanctions on Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., a Chinese semiconductor supplier sanctioned in April as part of EU sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported. Yangjie Electronic was sanctioned after its technologies allegedly reached Russia and were found in drones and glide bombs used against Ukraine; European automakers lobbied for the exemption, warning of supply chain chaos if the ban isn’t removed. Any derogation would be temporary, likely lasting several months to allow time for alternative suppliers; implementation requires all 27 EU member states’ approval.

The European Commission, separately, is preparing emergency legislation to intervene in semiconductor supply chains during shortages, Financial Times reported. The draft law would allow the Commission to force chipmakers to override existing contracts and prioritise orders for crisis-critical products (weapons, medical devices, digital infrastructure), and to enable common EU purchasing as a central buyer to strengthen negotiating power. The EU produces less than 10% of global semiconductors and lags plans to double market share by 2030.

The European Commission also proposed new satellite access rules governing direct-to-mobile technology, reserving one-third of the 2 GHz frequency band for government use, one-third for new EU-based entrants, and one-third for established US and EU operators. The framework allows non-European firms including Starlink to bid for airwaves while prioritising European companies and preserving spectrum for emerging local competitors in direct-to-device satellite communications.

Germany and Spain, meanwhile, are opposing European Commission plans to ban Chinese technology suppliers Huawei and ZTE from EU telecom networks as part of new cybersecurity rules. Officials from both countries seek to maintain state-level control over supplier decisions and warned that an EU-wide ban risks retaliation from Beijing and would increase costs for European AI infrastructure development.

The Netherlands government, separately, blocked US-based Kyndryl’s proposed acquisition of Dutch IT firm Solvinity, which operates infrastructure supporting the DigiD digital identity platform used for public services. Dutch authorities said the acquisition posed a possible risk to the public interest after an investment screening review; the decision reflects broader European concerns about dependence on US technology providers in sensitive digital infrastructure sectors.

🇮🇳 India

Google is building a $15 billion AI data-centre hub in Visakhapatnam, India, with approximately $2.3 billion in state subsidies (25% water/land discounts, electricity infrastructure reimbursement, tax waivers) over 20 years, partnering with Bharti Airtel and Adani Group, The Wall Street Journal reported. The project, spanning 600+ acres across three sites, displaces farmers from decades-old holdings with compensation of $42,000–$115,000 per acre while raising concerns about water stress in a city under extreme water shortage conditions, receiving less than one hour of tap water daily. Rights groups have criticised insufficient public environmental consultation and question sustainability in a region lacking adequate water and power infrastructure for full-capacity AI operations.

🇮🇷 Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order to reopen international internet access after a near-90-day blackout, Reuters reported, citing state media. The blackout began in early January in response to anti-government protests and intensified after US and Israeli strikes in late February; it ended this week with connectivity restored to approximately 86% of pre-shutdown capacity, though internet traffic remained at only 40% and services like YouTube and Instagram remained heavily restricted, according to AP. Users reported limited restoration with WhatsApp barely functional and feared expanded surveillance, with authorities’ approval of a limited ‘internet pro’ service sparking suspicion among users, The Guardian reported.

🇮🇪 Ireland

A report commissioned by Friends of the Earth Ireland found Ireland’s data centres consumed 22% of national electricity in 2025 — more than all urban homes combined — draining €715 million from the economy and increasing household bills cumulatively by €360 between 2015 and 2023, The Guardian reported. Data centre demand increases the hours when gas sets electricity prices, driving up costs; modelling suggests average Irish households could pay €295–€644 cumulatively from 2025 to 2034 (€633 million–€1.43 billion nationally). The Irish government welcomes data centre expansion; industry representatives dispute findings, citing €18 billion in recent investment and 80% renewable energy requirement compliance.

🇯🇵 Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited Zambia, Angola, Kenya and South Africa in late April and early May to advance Japan’s evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision, emphasising critical mineral supply chain resilience and AI-era infrastructure, ThinkChina reported. Japan is competing with China for access to Africa’s cobalt, copper and rare earth resources, with the Lobito Corridor (Angola–DRC–Zambia railway and 5G project) emerging as a strategic flashpoint. China countered in late April by announcing zero tariffs on imports from all African nations with diplomatic relations, effective May 2026 to April 2028.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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