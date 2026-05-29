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Rohan Jaiswal's avatar
Rohan Jaiswal
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The Ireland figure, data centers eating 22% of national electricity and draining €715 million, turns 'AI is never neutral' from slogan into a utility bill. Whoever pays for the grid shapes whose values the models carry.

You name the Global South as most exposed to displacement and least represented in governance.

Given the EU, US, and China want incompatible things, what would a governance framework look like that the excluded could enforce rather than only sign?

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