Crypto prediction platform Polymarket is courting Chinese users. Beijing will not be pleased.

According to Justin Yang, who leads Polymarket’s go-to-market strategy in Asia, “China is becoming a very important geography for Polymarket.” The company is hiring Mandarin-speaking support staff, building a Chinese-language interface and tracking Chinese search trends to generate culturally relevant betting markets.

The problem: Polymarket runs on cryptocurrency, China bans both online gambling and crypto trading, and the platform is blocked by the Great Firewall. The company is expanding into a market where its core product is illegal, inaccessible and ideologically suspect. Its apparent bet is that Chinese users will use VPNs and bear the legal risk themselves, a familiar posture in the crypto industry.

Prediction markets allow users to buy and sell contracts on the outcomes of future events. Prices move in real time, offering continuously updated probability estimates. In recent years these platforms have grown rapidly, with hundreds of millions of dollars wagered weekly. Alongside sport and pop culture, they host markets on wars, elections, central bank decisions and geopolitical flashpoints such as whether the United States will strike Iran, how the Russia–Ukraine war will develop, and whether China will invade Taiwan. Media outlets increasingly cite their odds as real-time forecasting.

But there is a paradox. The features that make prediction markets alarming to governments — anonymous trading, financial incentives for leaks, the ability to price rumour in real time — are precisely the features that could make them unusually revealing about China. They threaten the party’s control of information at home while offering outsiders a rare window into one of the world’s most opaque political systems. That creates a genuine dilemma for Western regulators: how to constrain these platforms without inadvertently killing off the markets on Chinese politics that might, one day, tell us something important.

The security concerns are already concrete. US senators have proposed banning officials from trading on the platforms. Portugal has ordered Polymarket to shut down; Ukraine has banned it; and regulators in the Netherlands, Romania, France and Belgium have moved to block access and penalise operators. A market on whether Russia would capture the Ukrainian city of Myrnohrad generated over $1 million in trading volume; at one point, a live war map used to resolve bets was edited to show a false Russian advance — a glimpse of how financial incentives can corrupt the underlying data.

The deeper problem is structural. Prediction markets reward those who obtain information before anyone else. That creates financial incentives to leak sensitive material, to act on privileged knowledge, or, as former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter has warned, for insiders to shape the decisions they are betting on. In February this year, Israeli authorities charged a reservist and a civilian for wagering on military operations using classified information. A month earlier, a trader made roughly $400,000 betting that Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro would be removed from power, shortly before a US operation captured him— a trade analysts assessed as more likely than not based on insider knowledge. Suspicious betting spikes have also preceded major announcements, including the Nobel Peace Prize, a US government shutdown decision and a Trump–Zelenskyy meeting.

Polymarket’s CEO Shayne Coplan has embraced the logic openly, saying the platform creates incentives for people to “divulge information to the market.” For economic forecasting or Federal Reserve decisions, that argument has genuine appeal — markets have a way of finding what people actually know. For national security, it describes a serious vulnerability.

All of this is already troubling for open democracies. For China, it would be explosive.

The Chinese Communist Party treats rumour as a political threat. Citizens are detained for spreading unapproved information, and the state devotes enormous resources to controlling narratives about the economy, public health and elite politics. Speculation about leadership succession, factional struggles or policy failure is especially sensitive, seen not merely as embarrassing but destabilising to a system built on the appearance of unity and certainty.

Prediction markets, by design, price rumour in public and in real time. Polymarket already hosts markets on whether Xi Jinping will divorce, which senior officials he might purge in 2026, whether a coup attempt will occur before 2027, and whether Zhang Youxia, the former Central Military Commission vice-chairman, will be sentenced to prison. Millions of dollars are being wagered on Chinese GDP figures, military clashes with Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines, and a US-China military confrontation. These are not theoretical possibilities. They are live markets, priced in real time, today. Meanwhile, Chinese users are sharing strategies on Xiaohongshu and building AI tools to track markets.

The ideological collision this represents is not subtle. The hard-right venture capitalist Peter Thiel once quipped that ‘Crypto is libertarian and AI is communist.’ China is proving him right.

Western policymakers are right to be wary of prediction markets. The insider trading risks are real, the national security vulnerabilities are real, and the regulatory pressure is justified. But the design of those constraints matters. A blunt ban that kills off markets on Chinese elite politics, military movements and economic data would eliminate something valuable: an open-source, financially incentivised signal about one of the world’s most opaque major powers that no government agency can easily replicate.

The case for constraining these markets is compelling. So is the case for being careful about what gets constrained.

— Fergus Ryan, CTS

What We’re Tracking

Anthropic accuses Chinese AI firms of industrial-scale data extraction from Claude

What happened: Anthropic said three Chinese AI companies — DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax — created more than 24,000 fraudulent accounts and prompted its Claude model over 16 million times to extract capabilities for their own systems. The company described the activity as distillation, a technique used to accelerate the development of competing AI models, and said it targeted reasoning, coding, and tool-use capabilities.

The campaigns circumvented regional access restrictions, according to Anthropic‘s blog post. Anthropic said the scale raised national security concerns and called for coordinated industry and policy action. The Wall Street Journal noted that OpenAI has previously made similar allegations about DeepSeek in a memo to US lawmakers.

Separately, DeepSeek is preparing to launch its V4 model. Futurism reported the release could challenge current-generation US AI offerings from Anthropic and OpenAI, following last year’s V3 launch that caused the Nasdaq to drop 3% and Nvidia shares to fall 17%.

Why we’re tracking this: The distillation allegations add a concrete IP and security dimension to US–China AI competition. Anthropic‘s decision to go public — and to frame the issue in national security terms — signals an effort to shape policy responses, not just defend its own model.

What people are saying:

Anthropic said it is deploying detection systems, intelligence sharing, stricter access controls, and model-level safeguards to prevent further extraction ( Anthropic blog).

The Wall Street Journal reported OpenAI has made similar allegations about DeepSeek to US lawmakers.

Futurism reported that DeepSeek‘s upcoming V4 model could challenge offerings from Anthropic, OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google.

My view: There is an irony in AI companies crying foul over capability extraction given the industry’s own unresolved copyright disputes over training data. More importantly, the framing question matters: is this normal competitive imitation, terms-of-service fraud, or something closer to theft? The answer is genuinely ambiguous — these firms accessed an exposed product surface, not back-end systems — but the label different actors choose will shape the policy response.

The national security dimension is the more substantive concern. Successful distillation lowers the hardware requirements to run cutting-edge models, potentially undermining US export controls designed to preserve a compute advantage. That makes distillation attempts a structural feature of AI competition, not an aberration. Closed-API providers will tighten access controls, but the asymmetry is unfavourable: defenders must catch every attempt, attackers need only succeed occasionally. Enforceable global regulation is the theoretical fix, but given how geopolitically freighted the technology is, it is hard to imagine arriving any time soon.

— Stephan Robin, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

🚀 Strategic competition

Apple committed to buying more than 100 million chips this year from TSMC’s Arizona facility as it expands semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The company is also backing U.S.-based suppliers and facilities for chip components, packaging and assembly. Separately, Apple said it will begin assembling some Mac Mini desktops in Houston later this year at a Foxconn facility while continuing most production in Asia. U.S. officials have warned for years that a blockade or invasion of Taiwan could cripple the global economy because the island produces the vast majority of advanced semiconductors. In The New York Times, the report said Donald Trump’s administration has pressed companies through tariffs and negotiations to expand U.S. manufacturing, including commitments from TSMC and customers like Apple and Nvidia.

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms reported worsening shortages of rare earths including yttrium and scandium despite a recent Washington–Beijing trade détente, according to Reuters. The outlet said Chinese customs data showed U.S.-bound yttrium exports remain sharply reduced, with prices up 60% and some North American coatings manufacturers pausing production or rationing supply.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that DeepSeek trained its latest AI model on Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which are barred from export to China. Reuters also reported DeepSeek withheld early access to the model from U.S. chipmakers including Nvidia and AMD, while giving domestic suppliers like Huawei a head start on optimisation. In Bloomberg, the U.S. Commerce Department export enforcement chief David Peters said Nvidia has sold zero H200 AI chips to China, describing anti-smuggling enforcement as a priority.

China’s top chipmakers led by SMIC and Huawei-linked firms laid out plans to lift advanced-chip output for domestic AI demand, including expanding 7-nm and 5-nm-like production. The report said Beijing aims to scale output from under 20,000 wafers to 100,000 within the next year or two.

European military officials warned that efforts to pursue “tech sovereignty” by reducing reliance on U.S. technology could undermine security, citing dependence on American software and networks for communications and defence systems. The officials pointed to dependencies including the Aegis naval system and U.S. cloud services used by the German and British militaries, the Financial Times reported.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Anthropic said Chinese AI companies created more than 24,000 fraudulent accounts and prompted its Claude model over 16 million times to extract information to improve their own systems, naming DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax. In its own post, Anthropic described “industrial-scale distillation attacks” that targeted reasoning, coding and tool-use capabilities while circumventing regional access restrictions. The company said it is deploying stricter access controls and model-level safeguards alongside intelligence sharing and coordinated industry responses.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a meeting as the Pentagon pressed for broader military access to Claude. POLITICO reported Hegseth set a Friday deadline for unrestricted access and warned Anthropic could be designated a supply-chain risk if it does not comply. In the Australian Financial Review, the outlet said the Pentagon has threatened to invoke the Defense Production Act to compel Anthropic to provide unrestricted access, while Amodei maintained red lines against domestic surveillance and fully autonomous targeting. Axios reported Hegseth also warned the Pentagon could cut ties or designate Anthropic a supply-chain risk and said officials were considering paths that include invoking the Defense Production Act. Reuters reported Anthropic refused to relax safeguards even as the Pentagon negotiates with alternative providers including Google, OpenAI and xAI. The Pentagon has begun asking contractors including Boeing and Lockheed Martin to report their reliance on Claude, Axios reported, as it weighs a possible supply-chain risk designation.

xAI signed an agreement allowing Grok to be used in classified Pentagon systems, according to a Defense official cited by Axios. Engadget reported the department has also reached a deal to deploy Grok in classified military environments, while accelerating talks with other providers. In Australia, Tesla began rolling out a software update adding a Grok-powered voice assistant to eligible vehicles.

TIME reported Anthropic is dropping a central pledge in its Responsible Scaling Policy, shifting to publish “Frontier Roadmaps” and “Risk Reports” and to match or exceed competitors’ safety measures. The outlet said executives framed the change as a way to continue frontier AI research while adapting to competitive and scientific realities.

In Bloomberg, Anthropic expanded its Claude Cowork agent with tools aimed at human resources, investment banking, design and legal work, including a partner plugin with FactSet. The report said the releases were followed by a sharp market reaction that wiped nearly $1 trillion from software stocks.

Anthropic’s AI Fluency Index analysed 9,830 Claude.ai conversations from January and tracked 11 observable behaviours tied to “fluency.” The report said iterative, multi-turn conversations correlated with higher fluency, while producing outputs like code or documents increased directive behaviour but reduced critical evaluation.

Public First Action, a super PAC funded by Anthropic, launched a $300,000 New Jersey ad campaign urging support for state-level AI protections and aiming to influence federal legislation. The New York Times reported the campaign targets lawmakers including Josh Gottheimer and emphasises child safety, job protection and national security.

Sam Altman dismissed claims about ChatGPT’s water use and argued AI energy debates should be compared with the energy humans use to learn and perform tasks. At the India AI Impact Summit, Altman said some companies are using AI as a cover for layoffs that would have happened anyway. In the Australian Financial Review, ASPI Resident Senior Fellow David Wroe argued governments are failing to translate summit rhetoric into concrete policy, pointing to Altman’s prediction that superintelligence could emerge within two years and outperform human executives. Altman also dismissed space-based data centres as a near-term solution, citing launch costs and the difficulty of repairing GPUs in orbit. Rest of World reported U.S. and Chinese firms have announced plans to build orbital data centres powered by solar energy, with companies including SpaceX and Blue Origin expressing interest.

ASPI’s David Wroe joined a panel discussion of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, discussing AI safety and governance, including differing levels of AI safety preparedness between the Global North and Global South and approaches to security-by-design, accountability and legal frameworks.



In Le Monde, Arthur Mensch of Mistral AI criticised extreme-risk warnings from some AI leaders and argued nearer-term risks centre on public opinion and voting influence. He also warned that AI assistants could contribute to an “information oligopoly,” according to the report.

Researchers running simulated war games said models including GPT-5.2, Claude Sonnet 4, and Gemini 3 Flash recommended nuclear weapon use in most scenarios. The study covered 21 games and 329 turns, the report said, with the models frequently escalating and never fully surrendering.

DeepSeek is preparing to launch a V4 model, Futurism reported, after its prior release triggered market volatility. The outlet said the upcoming model could compete with current U.S. AI offerings from Anthropic and OpenAI.

🛡 Cyber posture

Amazon said an AI-assisted attacker breached more than 600 FortiGate firewalls across 55 countries by exploiting exposed management interfaces and weak credentials. The company said the actor used AI tools to automate reconnaissance, lateral movement and post-compromise planning, including targeting Active Directory and Veeam backups.

Google disrupted the Chinese-linked hacking group UNC2814 by disabling internet infrastructure, Google Cloud projects and accounts used to run operations via Google Sheets, Reuters reported. The company said the campaign installed backdoors to collect personal data and monitor communications.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Russian zero-day broker Operation Zero and its founder Sergey Zelenyuk, alongside affiliated entities in the UAE, according to TechCrunch. The ABC reported a U.S. court sentenced Australian national Peter Williams to 87 months for selling eight trade secrets to a Russian broker while working at defence contractor L3Harris.

In Bloomberg, Gambit Security researchers said a hacker used Anthropic’s Claude to help steal about 150GB of Mexican government data, including taxpayer records, voter information and government credentials. Anthropic said it investigated, banned the accounts involved and updated safeguards after the attacker bypassed protections through repeated probing and jailbreak techniques.

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said Russia-linked crypto exchanges continue enabling sanctions evasion by providing cross-border payment routes outside traditional banking. The firm named services including Bitpapa, ABCeX, Exmo, Rapira and Aifory Pro, and said some use wallet rotation or shared custodial infrastructure to obscure fund origins.

🕵️ Surveillance states

Russia’s authorities opened a criminal investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov and restricted some Telegram functions while promoting a state-run rival messenger, Max, according to the Financial Times. Risky Bulletin reported the probe also cited alleged noncompliance with more than 153,000 takedown requests, with state media claiming Telegram enabled Ukrainian intelligence activity.

Greece’s court sentenced four people linked to the Predator spyware to prison over illegal wiretapping targeting politicians, journalists and business leaders, including Intellexa founder Tal Dilian, POLITICO Europe reported. The defendants received combined sentences of 126 years and eight months, with eight years to be served, the report said, following the 2022 “Predatorgate” scandal and a European Parliament inquiry into commercial spyware.

An investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Crikey reported Australian data company Appen signed multimillion-dollar contracts supplying language training data to U.S. military units operating Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft. The report said Appen recruited gig workers globally, including in Kenya, and that workers were not told the end use of their work.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Wikipedia blacklisted Archive.today after editors linked the service to a DDoS attack and alleged manipulation of archived snapshots. PCMag reported Wikipedia is removing roughly 695,000 Archive.today links across about 400,000 pages and replacing them with other archival services.

Google removed an AI-generated news push alert after it included a racial slur in a summary linking to a story about an incident at the BAFTA Film Awards. The company apologised and said it is working to prevent a recurrence.

🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Tesla sued the California Department of Motor Vehicles to overturn a ruling that it falsely advertised Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. The report said the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings found Tesla engaged in false advertising, though the DMV did not suspend sales or manufacturing licences after Tesla revised its marketing language.

The Australian Fair Work Commission proposed new requirements for applications that rely on generative AI, including mandatory disclosure, verification of AI-sourced facts and case references, and inclusion of hyperlinks. The Mandarin reported commission president Adam Hatcher also flagged potential procedural dismissal and cost orders for undisclosed or unverified AI use.

Turkey’s data protection authority launched a review of major social platforms’ handling of children’s data, covering TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X, and Discord. The report said the review coincides with a draft “family package” bill that would add identity checks, age restrictions and rapid content removal powers, with penalties that may include phased reductions in internet bandwidth.

Malaysia blocked access to Grindr and Blued and is considering legal measures to restrict LGBTQ+ dating apps, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said. The report said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is reviewing enforcement options, but has not sought app store removals due to jurisdictional limits over foreign-owned platforms.

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The New South Wales Police Force began establishing an AI centre in Parramatta to oversee adoption, governance and risk assessments under the NSW government’s AI assessment framework. The force is recruiting a manager to lead vendor oversight, record-keeping for AI decisions and management of in-house and third-party AI systems.

In The Strategist, ASPI’s John Coyne and James Corera said NSW Police started a six-month trial using DJI drones to support officers in Moree, with potential expansion to other locations. The source said the trial is intended to evaluate operational benefits alongside security, governance and data-management risks.

The Victorian government approved NextDC’s Port Melbourne data centre in 75 days, Sydney Morning Herald reported, well below the usual approval timeline. The report said the project sits alongside Melbourne-area facilities by Microsoft, Amazon, AirTrunk and CDC as demand for AI and cloud infrastructure accelerates.

A report by Cisco and the University of Canberra urged Australian governments to strengthen cybersecurity defences, citing legacy and end-of-life technology as persistent challenges. The report referenced the Commonwealth Cybersecurity Posture Report as showing many federal agencies identify legacy systems as a major issue, and it flagged risks linked to agentic AI and quantum computing.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple expanded “age assurance” tools including a Declared Age Range API aimed at helping developers comply with new age-verification laws. TechCrunch reported the update will block downloads of 18+ apps in Brazil, Australia and Singapore until users confirm age, and share age categories with apps where required in Utah and Louisiana.

In the UK, the Information Commissioner’s Office fined Reddit £14.47m for unlawfully processing personal information of children under 13 over several years. The regulator said Reddit relied on self-declared ages and only began proper age checks last year under the Online Safety Act, and the company said it intends to appeal.

Meta said Instagram will start alerting parents next week if a supervised teen account repeatedly searches for terms associated with suicide or self-harm within a short period. The company said the feature will roll out in the United States, the UK, Australia and Canada for users who opt into supervision, with alerts delivered by email, text, WhatsApp and in-app notifications. Leaked documents reported by Mother Jones said Meta blocked its AI chatbot from discussing abortion and providing sexual-health advice to users under 18, including information about contraception and STI prevention. The outlet said the policy also prohibits the chatbot from offering location-based information for abortion services or making value judgements on the issue.

U.S. child-abuse investigators told The Guardian that Meta’s systems have been sending large volumes of low-quality AI-generated reports that overwhelm investigators and slow cases. The report said the volume rose after expanded reporting requirements under the Report Act, while Meta disputed the claims and pointed to its cooperation with law enforcement and safety tools.

In the Australian Financial Review, Rys Farthing argued court cases against Meta show a need for regulation focused on product design rather than content alone, pointing to features like endless scroll and algorithmic ordering. He said Australia’s Online Safety Act 2021 falls short by targeting extreme content while leaving platform design largely unregulated, and called for a stronger digital duty of care and more proactive safety rules.

Months before a mass shooting in British Columbia, The Wall Street Journal reported OpenAI staff debated whether to alert authorities after spotting a user’s ChatGPT posts describing gun violence, ultimately banning the account without contacting law enforcement. Engadget reported Canada’s government later summoned OpenAI executives to Ottawa, seeking changes to safety processes and clarification on thresholds for notifying police.

Australia’s under-16 social media ban has faced technical and enforcement challenges including verification errors, VPN circumvention and migration to exempt platforms, according to a piece in The Strategist. In another The Strategist piece, ASPI staff David Wroe and James Corera argued the reform should be refined rather than dismissed, framing it as a social policy intervention and saying age-assurance systems and regulatory guidance can evolve. The ABC reported some families said the ban has been harder to manage, shifting account-management responsibilities to parents and changing how children access platforms including YouTube. The eSafety Commissioner began a multi-year evaluation that will follow more than 4,000 children aged 10–16 and their families over two years, with findings to be released progressively through 2028.

Court records cited by 404 Media said the FBI obtained prompts from Grok used to generate more than 200 nonconsensual sexual videos and to file false complaints. The report said X complied with the request and that investigators treated the AI chat data as evidence.

Wired reported Waymo and Tesla disclosed details about “remote assistance” programs in which humans support self-driving vehicles when software encounters complex situations. The report said Waymo uses about 70 remote assistants, including contractors in the Philippines, while Tesla has not detailed how often remote operators intervene.

In The Guardian, AI expert Toby Walsh warned some Australian users show signs of psychosis or mania in interactions with AI chatbots and criticised chatbot design as sycophantic and profit-driven. He also called for stronger Australian government regulation of AI, the report said.

💰 Tech business & markets

Meta agreed to buy 6GW of AI computing power from AMD in a deal The Wall Street Journal said is valued at more than $100 billion over five years and centres on the MI450 series. The report said the agreement includes warrants tied to performance milestones that could allow Meta to acquire a large equity stake in AMD.

Data centre developers have been seeking credit ratings for facilities still under construction to attract institutional capital for AI build-outs, the Financial Times reported. The report said agencies including S&P, Moody’s, Fitch, and KBRA have expanded coverage, with ratings often relying on long-term leases with major tenants such as Meta and Oracle.

Improved AI tools have contributed to a sell-off in software-as-a-service companies, the Australian Financial Review reported, as investors reassess disruption risks. The report said Australian firms including Atlassian, Canva, and WiseTech have been hit, with WiseTech announcing 2,000 job cuts as part of an AI transformation.

The Australian Financial Review reported there is limited evidence of a macro-level AI productivity boom in the United States despite heavy investment. The report said early adoption shows task-level gains, but broad organisational integration remains uneven. Trump’s changes to U.S. immigration settings have pushed companies to relocate staff and reconsider the United States as a talent hub, the Australian Financial Review reported. The report said firms including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have been adjusting recruitment strategies and exploring alternatives such as Canada and the UK.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

The Menzies Research Centre, a think tank, warned slow data centre approvals and unclear copyright rules could leave Australia missing AI investment, the Australian Financial Review reported. The report said it called for faster approvals, tax breaks, innovation visas and stronger support for AI risk management and literacy.

The federal government scrapped a planned AI Advisory Body after a lengthy recruitment process and said it will instead establish an AI Safety Institute within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources. The ABC reported the institute is expected to be set up early this year as part of a shift toward relying on existing agencies and internal capability.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said data centre developers should invest in new renewable generation alongside new facilities so added load does not strain the grid. The report said a coalition including the Electrical Trades Union, Clean Energy Council and Australian Conservation Foundation called for each new data centre to be matched with renewable supply equivalent to 100% of demand from opening day.

Australia endorsed the India AI Impact Summit Declaration after joining more than 100 countries at the summit in New Delhi, according to the Department of Industry, Science and Resources. The department said the declaration commits countries to cooperation across themes including safe and trusted AI, inclusion and human capital, and that Australia’s participation aligns with its National AI Plan.

🇺🇸 United States

The U.S. State Department instructed diplomats to oppose foreign data localisation rules, in a cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Reuters. The directive said such measures would disrupt global data flows and hinder AI and cloud services, the outlet reported.

Engadget reported the Peace Corps launched a Tech Corps initiative to recruit STEM graduates and AI professionals for 12–27 month placements supporting AI adoption in partner countries. The report said the program was created under a Trump executive order as part of an American AI Exports Program.

President Donald Trump will meet with tech executives in March to sign the Rate Payer Protection Pledge, Fox News reported, which it said would have companies generate their own electricity for new AI data centres. The report said the White House framed the plan as preventing rises in U.S. electricity bills as data centre construction expands.

Officials working with Trump’s Board of Peace are exploring a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin for Gaza, Financial Times reported, aimed at facilitating digital transactions amid disrupted cash and banking systems. The report said Israeli tech entrepreneur Liran Tancman is advising on digital infrastructure for the initiative.

🇨🇳 China

As China faces a shrinking population and low birthrate, The New York Times reported growing numbers of young women are forming relationships with AI chatbots on companion apps. The report said regulators have proposed rules requiring platforms to intervene in cases of unhealthy dependency and comply with content controls, while downloads of leading companion apps have declined from last year’s peak.

🇮🇳 India

At the Global AI Summit, Financial Times reported India pushed to expand access to AI and seek a global governance framework while facing resistance from the United States and major tech companies. The report said Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged firms such as OpenAI and Google to open-source models for social applications, alongside investment pledges largely focused on data centres.

That's all for this week.

