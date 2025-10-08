Good morning. It's Thursday, 9th of October.

Qantas is one of almost 40 global companies that have until Friday to begin ransom negotiations with hackers who are threatening to leak up to 1bn personal data records. The Guardian

Williams & Connolly, one of the country’s most prominent law firms, has told clients that Chinese hackers infiltrated some of its computer systems as part of a broader effort by the Chinese to target American law firms. The New York Times

Russia is behind a campaign of cyberattacks, sabotage and provocation across Europe, according to the president of the European Commission, who warned on Wednesday morning: “It is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare, and we have to take it very seriously.” The Record by Recorded Future

We've rebuilt ASPI's China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China's state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search.

Australia

Qantas among nearly 40 companies facing ransom demand from hacker group

The Guardian

Daisy Dumas

Qantas is one of almost 40 global companies that have until Friday to begin ransom negotiations with hackers who are threatening to leak up to 1bn personal data records. The hacker collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters reportedly released the extortion note on a data leaks site on the dark web over the weekend, demanding payment in return for preventing the stolen data from being shared.

Cyber hackers threaten to release stolen Qantas data in ransom demand The Australian

OpenAI signs first ever Australian government contract

Crikey

Cam Wilson

OpenAI has quietly inked its first federal government contract amid the ChatGPT-maker’s charm offensive on Australian policymakers. Little is known about the small, inaugural contract signed earlier this year, but one firm’s analysis says it could be a vitally important first step towards larger, whole-of-government provision deals worth nine figures.

Can wise heads fix the hard problem of AI policy?

Crikey

Bernard Keane

The policy problem for the government is that it’s unclear exactly what the policy problem is — not in the sense that government’s should go looking for problems to solve (there’s too much of that as it is), but in the sense that it’s very likely the economic, social, political and cultural impacts of AI will be considerable.

News Corp Australia chair says social media platforms are ‘true monsters’ and ‘torment our children’

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Social media is to blame for social cohesion issues across the globe, News Corp Australia’s executive chair, Michael Miller, has said, as he calls for media to present a united front against the platforms and AI companies seeking content for free. Social media platforms, Miller said, do “nothing more than tear and fray the social fabric.”

How Google’s AI overviews are affecting Australian news websites

ABC News

James Purtill

October marks one year since Google rolled out AI Overviews in Australia, adding AI-generated answers above the standard blue links for many search queries. Exclusive data shows steep year-on-year declines in monthly audiences for the top news websites in Australia as smaller publishers warn of lay-offs.

China

China punishes ‘excessively pessimistic’ social media users

The New York Times

Lily Kuo

China’s censors are moving to stamp out more than just political dissent online. Now, they are targeting the public mood itself — punishing bloggers and influencers whose weary posts are resonating widely in a country where optimism is fraying. The authorities have punished two bloggers who advocated for a life of less work and less pressure.

The Chinese migrant workers powering the deadly EV nickel boom

Rest of World

Wufei Yu

Driven by economic and social pressures, tens of thousands of workers from China, mostly middle-aged men, are employed in eastern Indonesia’s nickel industry, which has sprung up in the last decade. But the nascent energy transition comes at a steep cost to the workers driving it.

USA

Chinese hackers said to target U.S. law firms

The New York Times

Michael S. Schmidt

Williams & Connolly, one of the country’s most prominent law firms, has told clients that Chinese hackers infiltrated some of its computer systems as part of a broader effort by the Chinese to target American law firms, according to two people briefed on the matter.

US law firm with major political clients hacked in spying spree linked to China CNN

US lawmakers push expanded chip export curbs on China

South China Morning Post

Bochen Han

A bipartisan group of American lawmakers is pushing for a “dramatic” expansion of export controls on chip manufacturing equipment to China and alignment from US allies in restrictions, according to a report released on Tuesday. Their efforts come amid concern that US President Donald Trump is compromising national security in pursuit of a trade deal with China.

ASML, Applied Materials fall after US panel slams China sales

Bloomberg

Dasha Afanasieva

Semiconductor companies including Applied Materials and ASML fell after a US House committee said that the industry was boosting China’s semiconductor industry and supporting its military, raising the specter of further export controls.

New York City sues social media companies for allegedly addicting children

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

New York City filed a new lawsuit accusing Facebook, Google, Snapchat, TikTok and other online platforms of fueling a mental health crisis among children by addicting them to social media. It accuses the defendants of gross negligence and causing a public nuisance.

California enacts law giving consumers ability to universally opt out of data sharing

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The California Consumer Privacy Act, signed in 2018, gave Californians the right to send opt-out signals, but major browsers have not had to make opt-outs simple to use. The bill signed Wednesday would require them to set up an easy-to-find mechanism that lets Californians opt-out with the push of a button, instead of having to do so repeatedly when visiting individual websites.

North Asia

Qilin ransomware claims Asahi brewery attack, leaks data

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The Qilin ransomware group has claimed the attack on Japanese beer giant Asahi by adding the company to the list of victims on its data leak site. The threat actor claims to have exfiltrated more than 9,300 files in 27GB of data. As proof of the theft, the hackers published 29 images showing internal financial documents, employee IDs, as well as confidential contracts and internal reports.

China-linked hackers target Asian organizations with Nezha monitoring tool

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Researchers found evidence that suspected China-based actors used a monitoring tool called Nezha during compromises of more than 100 victim machines in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Ukraine – Russia

Russian hackers turn to AI as old tactics fail, Ukrainian CERT says

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence and adopting new tactics in cyberattacks against Ukraine as Kyiv’s defenses grow stronger, Ukrainian government researchers said in a new report. Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, cyberattacks on Ukraine have continued to rise, surpassing 3,000 cases in the first half of this year — about 20 percent more than the same period last year.

Europe

Russia is at ‘hybrid war’ with Europe, warns EU chief, calling for members ‘to take it very seriously’

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Russia is behind a campaign of cyberattacks, sabotage and provocation across Europe, according to the president of the European Commission, who warned on Wednesday morning: “It is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare, and we have to take it very seriously.”

Germany draws up law to allow police to shoot down drones

The Guardian

Kate Connolly

German police will be allowed to shoot down drones under new legislation aimed at increasing safety after a spate of sightings across Europe. Rogue drones, which have not been attributed to a specific owner, have disrupted air traffic across the continent in recent weeks. Some have been spotted over hospitals, canals, armaments factories and other sites of critical infrastructure in Germany.

Meta and Apple close to settling EU cases

Financial Times

Barbara Moens

Meta and Apple are close to settling two antitrust cases with the European Commission, as the US Big Tech groups seek to avoid a series of escalating fines from Brussels. The potential settlement comes as the EU’s digital rules continue to be a flashpoint between Brussels and US President Donald Trump. He has threatened to retaliate against countries that “discriminate” against US companies.

Germany will not support ‘Chat Control’ message scanning in the EU

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

German officials on Wednesday said they will vote against a European Union proposal to allow the scanning of private messages even on end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms, signaling that the bloc will not have the votes to move forward with a controversial measure known as Chat Control.

European Union outlines strategies to boost AI adoption, research

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

The European Union outlined plans to promote European adoption of and research into artificial intelligence tools to boost the bloc’s grasp of the nascent technology. The European Commission on Wednesday outlined two strategies; an Apply AI Strategy that sets out how to speed up the use of AI in key European industries and the public sector, and an AI in Science Strategy aimed at boosting AI-driven research.

Big Tech

Apple banned an app that simply archived videos of ICE abuses

404Media

Joseph Cox

Apple removed an app for preserving TikToks, Instagram reels, news reports, and videos documenting abuses by ICE, 404 Media has learned. The app, called Eyes Up, differs from other banned apps such as ICEBlock which were designed to report sightings of ICE officials in real-time to warn local communities. Eyes Up, meanwhile, was more of an aggregation service pooling together information to preserve evidence in case the material is needed in the future in court.

Microsoft’s crackdown on unit 8200 reveals tech’s intermediary role

Lawfare

Yotam Berger

Microsoft’s announcement shows that private entities, not just governments, may employ “kill switches,” and that they may use them to limit state-operated surveillance programs. The increasing reliance of governments on these companies for national security and law enforcement purposes gives tech giants new practical ability to regulate surveillance practices.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI, Nvidia fuel $1 trillion AI market with web of circular deals

Bloomberg

Emily Forgash and Agnee Ghosh

Never before has so much money been spent so rapidly on a technology that, for all its potential, remains largely unproven as an avenue for profit-making. And often, these investments can be traced back to two leading firms: Nvidia and OpenAI. The recent wave of deals and partnerships involving the two are escalating concerns that an increasingly complex and interconnected web of business transactions is artificially propping up the trillion-dollar AI boom.

Insurers balk at multibillion-dollar claims faced by OpenAI and Anthropic

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Lee Harris

OpenAI and Anthropic are considering using investor funds to settle potential claims from multibillion-dollar lawsuits, as insurers balk at providing comprehensive coverage for the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Sora’s downloads in its first week was nearly as big as ChatGPT’s launch

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

After OpenAI’s video-generating app Sora surged to the No. 1 position on the U.S. App Store, it has now, technically, experienced a bigger first week than ChatGPT on iOS, according to new data from app intelligence provider Appfigures. Its estimates show that Sora saw 627,000 iOS downloads in its first seven days of availability, compared with ChatGPT’s 606,000 iOS downloads during its first week.

Cisco rolls out chip designed to connect AI data centers over vast distances

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Cisco Systems launched on Wednesday a new networking chip designed to connect artificial intelligence data centers, with the cloud computing units of Microsoft and Alibaba enrolling as the chip’s customers. It will sit at the heart of a new routing device that the company also rolled out on Wednesday and is designed to connect the sprawling data centers that are located over vast distances and which train AI systems.

Misc

Vandals deface ads for AI necklaces that listen to all your conversations

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

Critics attacked subway ads to defend human friends and broadly criticize AI. “AI doesn’t care,” a vandal scrawled on a New York subway ad promoting a wearable AI pendant called Friend, which was designed to monitor a user’s everyday conversations and serve as a companion “who listens, responds, and supports you.”

The future of intelligence is open

Foreign Policy

Greg Levesque and Calder Walton

The world is at an inflection point for intelligence and national security. The explosion of openly available data, paired with artificial intelligence capable of processing it at scale, is not just augmenting intelligence work—it’s redefining it. Intelligence is no longer only about secrets. It’s about using data to see clearly, decide quickly, and move first in a global technology race with profound geopolitical implications.

