Disinformation experts have accused migration agents of sharing false information about Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton on the Chinese social media app Rednote to win clients, including claims Australia has turned “wicked” and is actively targeting Chinese people. The Guardian

Amazon has put in a last-minute bid to acquire all of TikTok, the popular video app, as it approaches an April deadline to be separated from its Chinese owner or face a ban in the United States, according to three people familiar with the bid. The New York Times

Apple’s and Google’s mobile stores have been hosting several popular “private browsing” apps operated by a company connected to a Chinese cyber security firm blacklisted by the US government. Financial Times

ASPI

Technology can make Team Australia fit for strategic competition

ASPI

Chris Taylor

In the late 1970s Australian sport underwent institutional innovation propelling it to new heights. Today, Australia must urgently adapt to a contested and confronting strategic environment. Contributing to this, a new ASPI research project will examine technology’s role in fostering national security innovation, particularly in transcending business as usual. Australians love sport, especially the Olympics. They particularly love winning—even if they only beat New Zealand. Between 1956 and 1972 Australia won at least five golds (and 17 medals) at each summer games. This seemingly confirmed how effortless national success, prosperity and development were for the post-war ‘lucky country’. And then the world changed.

Australia

Rednote used to spread false claims about ‘wicked’ policy on Chinese Australians and citizenship

The Guardian

Henry Belot and Wing Kuang

Disinformation experts have accused migration agents of sharing false information about Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton on the Chinese social media app Rednote to win clients, including claims Australia has turned “wicked” and is actively targeting Chinese people. While the posts have had limited traction so far, the experts have highlighted them as an example of political disinformation being spread on a platform that is increasingly popular with Chinese Australians, who could decide the outcome in several marginal seats. The experts from several Australian universities have raised concerns about a lack of regulatory capacity to identify disinformation in languages other than English languages that targets Australian audiences. The Australian Electoral Commission does not actively monitor Rednote.

Australia's news media bargaining code could be in the firing line as Donald Trump prepares for more tariffs

ABC News

Brianna Morris-Grant

In 2021, Australia sent a message to social media giants — cough up the cash or lose access to news content. The world-first News Media Bargaining Code proved controversial. Meta immediately blocked access to news content for Facebook users, later back-pedalling to sign deals worth millions of dollars. Last year, it announced it would not be renewing those deals, opting to invest the up to $200 million it was spending elsewhere. In December, the federal government announced plans to tighten the code, unveiling an incentive tax on platforms that do not make deals. Now the code has been name-checked in the annual US Foreign Trade Barriers report, labelled an issue for America.

The public goods case for Australia’s digital sovereignty

The Interpreter

Marina Yue Zhang

In a world where AI is rapidly reshaping sectors from healthcare and clean energy to manufacturing and defence, it was puzzling to note the absence of new funding for AI development or digital infrastructure in Australia’s 2025 budget released last week. Not only does this reveal a significant policy gap but it could undermine Australia’s future economic sovereignty and innovation potential. Australia remains largely a consumer of global digital ecosystems, with little influence over the rules that shape the technology landscape. Local startups have flourished by building applications on multinational infrastructures, yet this reliance limits the nation’s ability to create competitive platforms that capture network effects and drive systemic change.

Australia: digital solutions can foster inclusivity in public libraries

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

A new study has revealed that Australia’s public libraries face challenges in adequately supporting individuals with print disabilities, limiting access to essential reading and learning materials. This lack of support not only affects individuals’ ability to engage with educational resources but also hinders their personal development and participation in broader societal conversations. However, advancements in digital technology, e-solutions and accessibility tools offer promising solutions to bridge this gap and foster greater inclusivity. They enhance access to information and empower individuals to engage with resources in ways that were previously unavailable to them.

China

Apple and Google app stores host VPNs linked to sanctions-hit Chinese group

Financial Times

Michael Acton and Ryan McMorrow

Apple’s and Google’s mobile stores have been hosting several popular “private browsing” apps operated by a company connected to a Chinese cyber security firm blacklisted by the US government. At least five free virtual private networks available through the US tech groups’ app stores have links to Shanghai-listed Qihoo 360, according to a new report by research group Tech Transparency Project, as well as additional findings by the Financial Times. Qihoo, formally known as 360 Security Technology, was hit with sanctions by the US in 2020 for alleged Chinese military links. The US Department of Defense later added Qihoo to a list of Chinese military-affiliated companies.

USA

Amazon said to make a bid to buy TikTok in the US

The New York Times

Lauren Hirsch, Maggie Haberman, Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Karen Weise and Sapna Maheshwari

Amazon has put in a last-minute bid to acquire all of TikTok, the popular video app, as it approaches an April deadline to be separated from its Chinese owner or face a ban in the United States, according to three people familiar with the bid. Various parties who have been involved in the talks do not appear to be taking Amazon’s bid seriously, the people said. The bid came via an offer letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary, according to a person briefed on the matter. Amazon’s bid highlights the 11th-hour maneuvering in Washington over TikTok’s ownership.

Trump to consider final proposal on TikTok as US ban deadline looms

The Guardian

Donald Trump is preparing to consider a final proposal to decide the future of TikTok before a deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban. The US vice-president, JD Vance, the commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, the national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday to discuss the issue, Reuters reported. In the closely watched sale of TikTok, the White House is playing the role of an investment bank, with Vance running the auction. The private equity firm Blackstone is discussing joining ByteDance’s existing non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, in contributing fresh capital to bid for TikTok’s US business, Reuters reported last week.

Waltz’s team set up at least 20 Signal group chats for crises across the world

POLITICO

Dasha Burns

National security adviser Mike Waltz’s team regularly set up chats on Signal to coordinate official work on issues including Ukraine, China, Gaza, Middle East policy, Africa and Europe, according to four people who have been personally added to Signal chats. Two of the people said they were in or have direct knowledge of at least 20 such chats. All four said they saw instances of sensitive information being discussed. It’s a more extensive use of the app than previously reported and sheds new light on how commonly the Trump administration’s national security team relies on Signal, a publicly available messaging app, to conduct its work.

Zuckerberg lobbies Trump to avoid Meta antitrust trial

The Wall Street Journal

Josh Dawsey, Rebecca Ballhaus, and Dani Mattioli

Mark Zuckerberg is lobbying President Trump and White House officials to agree to a settlement that would prevent Meta Platforms from facing an antitrust trial later this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta and its representatives have met with the president and his senior advisers ahead of an April 14 Federal Trade Commission trial that could force the company to unwind its acquisition of the messaging platform WhatsApp and image-sharing app Instagram. The terms of a potential settlement weren’t immediately clear. Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, was at the White House on Wednesday, his third visit during Trump’s presidency, the people said.

North Asia

Taiwan's No. 2 chipmaker UMC opens $5bn plant in Singapore

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-fang

Taiwan's second-largest chipmaker, United Microelectronics Corp., on Tuesday opened a $5 billion plant that it describes as the "most advanced" in Singapore as the company works to meet customer demand for more diversified production. The new facility is equipped with UMC's 22-nanometer and 28-nm manufacturing technology, the most advanced contract chipmaking processes in Singapore, and will make premium smartphone display chips, power-efficient memory chips for connected devices and next-generation connectivity chips, the company said. The new plant is adjacent to UMC's existing plant in the city-state.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam's FPT launches AI and semiconductor R&D center in Da Nang

Nikkei Asia

Vietnamese tech giant FPT has opened a new R&D center in Da Nang, partnering with local authorities to conduct research and develop technology and human resources in the semiconductor and AI sectors, according to the company's website. The center, which launched last week, is located in the newly built Da Nang Software Park 2 and is expected to attract 500 tech experts through 2025. It aims to produce 10 new products a year, FPT said. Vietnam is betting on its tech-savvy young population and relatively cheaper labor to move up the global technology supply chain by attracting more investment in the sector.

Singapore: advisory guidelines for cloud and data resilience

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

The Infocomm Media Development Authority has introduced new Advisory Guidelines aimed at bolstering the resilience and security of Cloud Services and Data Centres in Singapore. These guidelines outline best practices for Cloud Service Providers and DC operators, encouraging them to adopt measures that minimise service disruptions and mitigate their impact on the economy and society. Digital services, such as online banking, ride-hailing, e-commerce and digital identity, rely heavily on Cloud Services and DCs. Any disruption to these services can cause widespread inconvenience and economic consequences. By implementing robust resilience and security measures, CSPs and DC operators can help ensure the continued availability of these critical digital services and recover quickly in the event of an outage.

Ukraine - Russia

Fake front page Ukraine story linked to Russian disinformation

AAP Factcheck

David Williams

A fake newspaper front page claiming mass Ukrainian deaths in the Kursk region is likely the product of Russian disinformation seeking to portray Vladimir Putin as prevailing in the war, experts say. Despite social media claims, the doctored front page never appeared on the Hull Daily Mail, a local paper in northeast England. Experts told AAP FactCheck its likely goal was to undermine Western support for Ukraine as it seeks to repel the Russian invasion. The fake splash was shared to Facebook on March 16, purporting to show the March 13 front page of the Hull Daily Mail.

Europe

Meta faces ‘substantial’ fine for not complying with Turkey’s gag orders

POLITICO

Eliza Gkritsi

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined a "substantial" amount for not complying with orders from Turkish authorities to limit content, a spokesperson told POLITICO. The Turkish government has been ordering the suspension of social media accounts sharing information on the widespread protests that have followed the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main political rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. "We pushed back on requests from the Turkish government to restrict content that is clearly in the public interest, and have been fined by them as a consequence," the spokesperson said, declining to identify the scale of the fine.

Russia tightens cybersecurity measures as financial fraud hits record high

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday aimed at protecting citizens from cyber fraud, as financial cybercrime reportedly reached record levels in the country. The legislation, among other things, prohibits the use of foreign messaging apps for communication by state institutions, banks and major digital platforms with over 500,000 daily users. Additionally, organizations will be required to label incoming calls with their official names to prevent scams in which attackers disguise their identity to appear as someone else. The law also mandates the creation of a state-run information system to track individuals involved in cyber offenses. Lawmakers argue that these measures are necessary as cyber fraud and personal data leaks continue to rise across Russia.

EU wants to beef up border agency to 30,000 staffers

POLITICO

Sam Clark

The European Union executive on Tuesday called to increase the head count of the bloc's border agency Frontex to 30,000 staffers, in a strategy seeking to protect Europe from hybrid attacks, cybercrime, organized crime and terror threats.“ Our security landscape is very alarming,” Henna Virkkunen, European Commission executive vice president responsible for technology, told POLITICO in an interview. “When we look at our security threats, we can see that they are much more cross-border nowadays, and they are very digitalized also.

UK

UK sets out new cyber reporting requirements for critical infrastructure

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

In a policy statement published Tuesday, the British government set out what its forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill will include when it is introduced to parliament later this year. The belated reworking of the country’s cybersecurity regulations comes three years after the previous government had prematurely described those laws as “updated” while failing to actually introduce the legislation. “For too long, successive governments have failed to properly address the growing risk posed by cyber criminals and hostile states. Our people have paid the price,” said Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State, in a foreword to the policy document.

UK needs to relax AI laws or risk transatlantic ties, thinktank warns

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Tony Blair’s thinktank has urged the UK to relax copyright laws in order to let artificial intelligence firms build new products, as it warned a tougher approach could strain the transatlantic relationship. The Tony Blair Institute said enforcing firm copyright measures would strain ties with the US, which is poised to announce tariffs on UK goods on Wednesday. Warning that geopolitical considerations require “urgent and adequate attention” while AI policy is being drafted, TBI said: “Without similar provisions in the United States, it would be hard for the UK government to enforce strict copyright laws without straining the transatlantic relationship it has so far sought to nurture.”

Rebooting copyright: how the UK can be a global leader in the arts and AI

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

The global race for cultural and technological leadership remains wide open. Countries that embrace change and harness the power of artificial intelligence in creative ways will set the technical, aesthetic and regulatory standards for others to follow. Consider the arts first. Another revolution in media and communication is underway. After the printing press, gramophone and camera, AI is set to disrupt how textual, visual and auditive content is created, distributed and experienced. AI will usher in a new era of interactive and bespoke works, as well as a counter-revolution that celebrates everything that AI can never be. Far from heralding the end of human creativity, AI presents new ways of being original. The same AI revolution disrupting the creative industries is impacting all areas of society.

Artificial Intelligence

Protecting the polls in the era of AI and deepfakes

Microsoft

Following a historic year where over 2 billion people in 60+ nations voted in elections in 2024, Australia’s unique democratic system stands out. Our compulsory voting and robust regulations against foreign interference foster high trust in the electoral process. The Australian Electoral Commission is globally lauded for its independence, integrity, and innovation. The Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce, chaired by the AEC, exemplifies unparalleled cross-agency collaboration. This taskforce, which includes the Australian Signals Directorate and Office of National Intelligence, ensures comprehensive electoral protection. Despite these strengths, new challenges are emerging that are impacting electoral integrity and trust.

ChatGPT usage hits record as Studio Ghibli-style AI images go viral

South China Morning Post

The frenzy to create Ghibli-style AI art using ChatGPT’s image-generation tool led to a record surge in users for OpenAI’s chatbot last week, straining its servers and temporarily limiting the feature’s usage. The viral trend saw users from across the globe flood social media with images based on the hand-drawn style of the famed Japanese animation outfit, Studio Ghibli, founded by renowned director Hayao Miyazaki and known for films such as Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro. Average weekly active users breached the 150 million mark for the first time this year, according to data from market research firm Similarweb.

Research

Beyond overcapacity: Chinese-style modernization and the clash of economic models

MERICS

Jacob Guntar, Alexandar Brown, François Chimits, Antonia Hmaidi, Abigaël Vasselier and Max J. Zenglein

President Xi Jinping has remolded China’s economic model in ways which establish the conditions for overinvestment, overcapacity, and overproduction. Global prices and healthy profitability are at risk from the level of state support, subsidies, cheap financing, and the industrial policy toolkit at Beijing’s disposal. Overcapacity risks in China are already apparent in traditional industries like steel and passenger vehicles and increasingly for high-tech technologies like legacy chips and electrolyzers for green hydrogen production.

