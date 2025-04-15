Good morning. It's Tuesday 15th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Seven Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, urging him to scrap a Biden administration rule restricting global access to AI chips before it kicks in next month. Reuters

The European Commission is issuing burner phones and basic laptops to some US-bound staff to avoid the risk of espionage, a measure traditionally reserved for trips to China. Financial Times

Geo Group, a private prison firm that makes digital tools to track immigrants, becomes one of the Trump administration’s big business winners as its tech is increasingly used in deportations. The New York Times

ASPI

Australia can learn from Britain on cyber governance

The Strategist

Andrew Horton and George Hlaing

Australia needs to reevaluate its security priorities and establish a more dynamic regulatory framework for cybersecurity. To advance in this area, it can learn from Britain’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, which presents a compelling model for reforming our own cyber governance and standards.

As China’s AI industry grows, Australia must support its own

The Strategist

Hassan Gad

The growth of China’s AI industry gives it great influence over emerging technologies. That creates security risks for countries using those technologies. So, Australia must foster its own domestic AI industry to protect its interests. To do that, Australia needs a coordinated national AI strategy grounded in long-term security, capability building and international alignment.

Australia

The voters who could see more misinformation this election

SBS News

Emma Brancatisano and Wing Kuang

Migrants, especially those speaking English as a second language, are disproportionately targeted during crises, elections and referendums when mis- and disinformation are amplified, overseas research has found. It comes as researchers also warn the country is "under-prepared" to address misleading information circulating in non-English speaking communities.

Trump’s tariffs stoke Chinese battery dumping fears, intensifying cyber attack risk

The Australian

Jared Lynch

China is set to “dump” more of its home batteries on Australians in the wake of Donald Trump’s crippling tariffs, as Anthony Albanese pledges to contribute $4000 to each household looking to store their own solar power. That’s the assessment of Brian Craighead, chief executive of Energy Renaissance, which has developed what it calls Australia’s only “cyber-secure” battery with the CSIRO.

China

Chinese internet giants Meituan, JD.com help tariff-hit exporters pivot to domestic market

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese food and on-demand delivery giant Meituan is joining a group of Chinese internet giants in launching initiatives to help the country’s tariff-hit export businesses pivot to domestic markets amid escalating trade tensions between China and the US. Beijing-based Meituan said on Saturday that it would actively heed the central government’s call to bolster domestic demand and consumption, by helping export-oriented businesses set up shop on its platform.

China’s chip trade faces uncertainty after growing in first quarter amid US tariff war

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

Chinese semiconductor traders have reportedly halted price quotes for their clients in anticipation of shipment disruptions caused by the tariff conflict. Most sellers in Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei, China’s largest electronics component sourcing market, have stopped providing quotes for products ranging from central processing units to graphic cards, according to a recent report from Chinese news outlet Jiemian.

China admits to being behind Volt Typhoon cyber activity targeting US

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

China has admitted for the first time that hackers with the People’s Republic of China backing are behind cyber activity attributed by cyber security researchers to a threat actor known as Volt Typhoon. Volt Typhoon has been responsible for intrusions into vital critical infrastructure both in the continental United States and its possessions through the Pacific.

DeepSeek and chip bans have supercharged AI innovation in China

Rest of World

Kinling Lo and Tiffany Ap

Widening U.S. chip bans, combined with DeepSeek’s success, have pushed the Chinese AI ecosystem to innovate more quickly, strengthening its position in the global tech landscape, experts and investors told Rest of World. “DeepSeek has proven that Chinese AI labs can produce frontier models even with export control constraints,” Kevin Xu, founder of U.S.-based Interconnected Capital, a hedge fund investing in AI, told Rest of World. “Its success is also pushing more startups to work on building applications and services, and not waste time and resources building models.”

Alibaba steps up AI adoption in auto industry with Nio, BMW deals

South China Morning Post

Anne Cao

Alibaba Group Holding is stepping up the commercialisation of its artificial intelligence technologies in the automotive industry, with new deals and reported cooperation with several major players in the industry. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will use the Hangzhou-based company’s Qwen large language models to enable AI functions in Nio’s smart cockpit, including facilitating AI-powered conversations, according to a statement from Alibaba last week.

Tariff war: Chinese manufacturers go viral on TikTok for exposing luxury item costs

Smart Company

Tegan Jones

In response to Trump’s tariff hikes, Chinese manufacturers are going viral on TikTok for exposing just how little it costs to make luxury goods — from Birkin bags to Lululemon tights. They’re not just showing the production process, they’re advising viewers on how to bypass markups and minimise tariffs by ordering directly from factories.

United States

US Republican senators ask Trump administration to reject Biden's AI chip rule

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

Seven Republican U.S. senators have sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, urging him to scrap a Biden administration rule restricting global access to AI chips before it kicks in next month. The letter says the structure of the rule, which splits countries into three tiers, puts only 18 nations in a group with the easiest access to American technology, and adds that they must comply with burdensome regulations. It also points out that partners and allies like Israel are excluded from the top tier.

This company’s surveillance tech makes immigrants ‘easy pickings’ for Trump

The New York Times

Paul Mozur, Adam Satariano and Aaron Krolik

After a Honduran immigrant arrived in the United States in 2022, officials ordered him to use a government-issued app as part of an immigration surveillance program. The maker of the app he had used was Geo Group, the largest private prison operator in the United States. Over the past decade, the company has also built a lucrative side business of digital tools — including ankle monitors, smart watches and tracking apps — to surveil immigrants on behalf of the federal government.

FTC v. Meta trial: the future of Instagram and WhatsApp is at stake

WIRED

Paresh Dave

The US Federal Trade Commission's trial against Meta begins in Washington, DC, on Monday, as the tech giant fights to avoid the spinoff of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC alleges that Meta illegally acquired the two startups in an effort to suppress competition. The initial trial could last up to 37 days, wrapping as late as early July. If needed, a trial to decide on penalties would follow—likely next year.

Asian tech stocks, Apple suppliers rise after U.S. tariff reprieve

The Wall Street Journal

Jiahui Huang, Kimberley Kao and Sherry Qin

Asian tech hardware stocks broadly rose after the Trump administration exempted tariffs on semiconductor equipment, smartphones and other electronics, despite administration officials saying that these tech products would face their own levies. Analysts largely viewed the development as a small positive after a week of tariff chaos that caused financial markets to suffer one of their most tumultuous weeks in years.

Nvidia says it plans to manufacture some AI chips in the US

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Nvidia said on Monday that it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test AI chips in Arizona and Texas as part of an effort to move a portion of its production to the U.S. Mass production at the Houston and Dallas plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months, and within the next four years, the company aims to produce up to half-a-trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the U.S.

Nvidia’s made-in-the-U.S.A. move follows a familiar Trump pattern

The Wall Street Journal

Bradley Olson and Rolfe Winkler

Nvidia is joining the ranks of U.S. tech companies that are seeking to meet President Trump’s demands to revitalize the U.S. economy through manufacturing. In February, Apple said it would invest $500 billion in the U.S. over four years, a plan it touted would support 20,000 jobs and onshore some AI server manufacturing in Houston.

Govtech giant Conduent confirms client data stolen in January cyberattack

Bleeping Computer

Lawrence Abrams

American business services giant and government contractor Conduent disclosed today that client data was stolen in a January 2025 cyberattack. In January, the company suffered a cyberattack that impacted customers' operations across the U.S., including local government agencies. In a new FORM-8K filing with the SEC today, Conduent has now confirmed that threat actors had stolen files containing information about the company's customers.

Rep. Green on CISA cuts, China hacking and cyber as a bipartisan issue

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

In a keynote address at the Vanderbilt University Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats on Friday, the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee said his panel was prepared to take on pressing cyber policy challenges, like an estimated cyber workforce shortage of 500,000 professionals and burdensome digital compliance. Recorded Future News sat down with the Tennessee Republican after his address to discuss Chinese hackers, the issues swirling about the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the state of congressional bipartisanship.

Overland AI debuts supply-shuttling and drone-launching Ultra vehicle

Axios

Colin Demarest

Autonomy specialist Overland AI is now producing ground vehicles, dubbed Ultra, that are capable of schlepping supplies, amplifying communications and launching drones. Chief executive Byron Boots told Axios "several" Ultras are already being tested by the military, and that his team is "looking to build dozens of them by the end of the year."

Will Trump’s trade war backfire on tech?

POLITICO

Daniella Cheslow and Pieter Haeck

On the one hand, the tariffs could give American tech giants rare leverage over the EU, creating pressure for Brussels to soften its approach. On the other, they could have exactly the opposite effect — raising the hackles of Europe’s regulators, who don’t want to be seen capitulating to the White House.

North Asia

Korea says copper tariffs risk jobs, investments in US battery sector

The Korea Herald

Jo He-rim

South Korea has urged the US to refrain from imposing tariffs on Korean copper products, raising concerns that such measures could undermine Korean companies’ investments in the US. It also warned that tariffs could drive up domestic copper prices in the US, weakening the competitiveness of American manufacturers and disrupting already fragile supply chains.

Japan to add undersea cables and satellites to critical supplies list

Nikkei Asia

Hajime Tsukada

Japan will add undersea cables, satellites and rockets to a list of goods considered critical for the country's economic security, Nikkei has learned, along with several other items exposed to shocks in overseas sourcing. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry intends to present a proposal at an experts meeting opening Tuesday. The new fields would be added to the economic security plan, which will be revised as soon as May.

Southeast Asia

Call for boost in disaster preparedness

Bangkok Post

Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

Thailand Science Research and Innovation has continued to support the development and use of innovation to enable the nation to deal with disasters. Over the past few years, TSRI's National Science, Research and Innovation Fund allocated research and innovation budgets to implement plans covering natural resources and environmental management, disaster management and climate change adaptation.

Xi Jinping calls for Vietnam to join China in tackling trade war

Nikkei Asia

Mai Nguyen

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in communist comrade Vietnam on Monday and called for defending a multilateral trade system that is being rocked by U.S. President Donald Trump. "Trade wars and tariff wars have no winners, and protectionism has no way out," Xi wrote in an article posted on the Nhan Dan, the official newspaper of the Vietnamese Communist Party, ahead of his visit.

Europe

EU issues US-bound staff with burner phones over spying fears

Financial Times

Andy Bounds

Commissioners and senior officials travelling to the IMF and World Bank spring meetings next week have been given the new guidance, according to four people familiar with the situation. They said the measures replicate those used on trips to Ukraine and China, where standard IT kit cannot be brought into the countries for fear of Russian or Chinese surveillance.

Meta AI will soon train on EU users’ data

The Verge

Wes Davis

Meta has announced that it’s preparing to train AI on the data of EU users of its apps, including Facebook and Instagram. The company says that includes things like public posts, comments, and their chat history with Meta AI, but won’t include “private messages with friends and family.” According to Meta, it will start notifying its EU users about the training this week, via in-app notifications and email, and will include a link to an objection form for those who want to opt out.

UK

UK police struggled to counter online falsehoods that fueled summer violence, lawmakers say

Associated Press

Jill Lawless

Outdated laws unfit for the social media age hampered police from countering false claims that helped fuel anti-immigrant violence in Britain last summer, an investigation by lawmakers said Monday. Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee said limits on disclosing details of criminal investigations “created an information vacuum that allowed disinformation to flourish” after three children were stabbed to death at a summer dance party in July.

New UK system to protect satellites against attack shows how global conflict has spilled into outer space

The Conversation

Jessie Hamill-Stewart

The UK government has announced £65 million in funding for a new system called Borealis which is intended to help the UK military defend its satellites against threats. Borealis is a software system that collates and processes data to strengthen the UK military’s ability to monitor what’s going on in space.

Big Tech

Apple ramps up India, Vietnam production as tariff safe harbors

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang

Apple is ramping up production of key products in India and Vietnam to take advantage of a 90-day grace period on U.S. tariffs, but China's continued tightening of customs screenings is slowing such efforts, Nikkei Asia has learned. "We are requested to ship all of our components to Southeast Asia and India by air as much as possible. It's like the client is scooping up all the inventories to move them outside of China," said an executive with an Apple component supplier, adding that his company will have to shoulder the extra air-shipping costs.

Artificial Intelligence

Asia needs an AI third way

East Asia Forum

Jacob Taylor and Joshua Tan

As the United States and China dominate the global AI landscape, Asia's middle powers face the challenge of securing their own technological futures. To maintain autonomy, they need to collaborate on AI development through shared frameworks for data, infrastructure and product creation. A proposal for an AI consortium aims to unite national efforts to build scalable open-source AI solutions.

Google’s newest AI model is designed to help study dolphin ‘speech’

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Google’s AI research lab, Google DeepMind, says that it has created an AI model that can help decipher dolphin vocalizations, supporting research efforts to better understand how dolphins communicate. Built on Google’s open Gemma series of models, DolphinGemma, which can generate “dolphin-like” sound sequences, is efficient enough to run on phones, Google says.

Open source humanoid robots that you can 3D print yourself: Hugging Face buys Pollen Robotics

Forbes

John Koetsier

The open source AI community Hugging Face has bought open source humanoid robots company Pollen Robots, Hugging Face announced this morning. That’s great news for pretty much every country that is not the USA or China, the two nations that lead the world in humanoid robotics startups and innovation.

Miscellaneous

Hacktivism resurges – but don't be fooled, it's often state-backed goons in masks

The Register

Jessica Lyons

From triggering a water tank overflow in Texas to shutting down Russian state news services on Vladimir Putin's birthday, self-styled hacktivists have been making headlines. But don't let the Guy Fawkes avatars fool you. Today's "hacktivists," especially those going after critical infrastructure, often have less in common with just the digital vandals of the Nineties and Naughts than with government-backed cyber operators.

Research

Digital research led by Kings to forecast the emergence of slavery in war zones

King's College London

The new £10 million Leverhulme Centre for Research on Slavery in War established by King’s College London in partnership with the University of Nottingham will look at how slavery has manifested in war throughout history, and how it can be forecasted and tackled in the future. Led by Dr Maeve Ryan from the Department of War Studies, the Centre will galvanise collaborations between social sciences and the humanities with informatics and data science, especially for AI and Natural Language Processing, and will use King’s Digital Lab’s digital research software engineering expertise.

Events and Podcasts

The Future of Democracy in the Age of AI

Intrigue Media

What does the future of democracy and trust in institutions look like in the age of AI and the digital era? Tune in to an exclusive deep dive on this topic and more with Audrey Tang, a civic-hacker-turned-Digital Minister who spearheaded policies on these issues for Taiwan.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.