Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to return policy responsibility for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police to the Department of Home Affairs is more than a machinery-of-government change; it's a long-term strategic recalibration in response to a rapidly intensifying threat landscape.

Britain's Legal Aid Agency said on Monday that a "significant" amount of personal data, including criminal records, of applicants who had applied for legal aid since 2010 was accessed and stolen in a cyber attack.

China has begun allowing some shipments of rare earths under new export control rules, but the slow pace of approvals threatens disruption to global supply chains, according to industry participants. Financial Times

ASPI

Reuniting ASIO and the AFP under Home Affairs is the right move to address intensifying threats

The Strategist

James Corera and John Coyne

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to return policy responsibility for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police to the Department of Home Affairs is more than a machinery-of-government change; it’s a long-term strategic recalibration in response to a rapidly intensifying threat landscape. The move, previously advocated by ASPI executive director Justin Bassi, lays the foundation for a more integrated and future-ready national security system that can address the complex interplay between societal resilience and statecraft. In doing so, it matches the threats that confront Australia and effectively puts an end to the perception that Home Affairs is owned by one side of politics.

World

Global supply chains threatened by lack of Chinese rare earths

Financial Times

Edward White, Ryan McMorrow, and Harry Dempsey

China has begun allowing some shipments of rare earths under new export control rules, but the slow pace of approvals threatens disruption to global supply chains, according to industry participants. Beijing in early April placed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and permanent magnets that are vital for products ranging from electric vehicles to wind turbines, humanoid robots and fighter jets. Exporters, China-based industry groups and supply chain experts said that after weeks of delay, Beijing’s commerce ministry had approved some licences for exports to Europe, but at a pace far too slow to meet demand.

Top semiconductor lab imec eyes 'programmable' AI chips, CEO says

Channel News Asia

The CEO of imec, one of the world's top semiconductor R&D firms, has said the industry needs to steer towards reconfigurable chip architectures if it wants to avoid becoming a bottleneck for future generations of artificial intelligence. Rapid AI algorithm innovation outpaces the current strategy of developing specific, raw-power-focused chips, leading to major drawbacks in energy, cost and hardware development speed, CEO Luc Van den hove said in a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its publication. “There is a huge inherent risk of stranded assets because, by the time the AI hardware is finally ready, the fast-moving AI software community may have taken a different turn," he said. Some, like OpenAI, have taken the path of building custom chips to speed up innovation.

Australia

The ‘lucky country’ must not copy the EU’s bonkers AI regulation

The Australian Financial Review

Rohan Silva

Spare a moment for poor Tim Ayres. No sooner is he promoted to industry and science minister than he cops a spray (and rightly so) from Paul Keating for being part of a cabinet reshuffle that prioritised fatuous factionalism over ability. Ayres now faces arguably the toughest task in Australian politics right now: figuring out what the hell the government’s approach to artificial intelligence policy ought to be. So far – and thanks more to inertia than to strategy – Australia has stayed on the sidelines while global legislators have breathlessly hurried to pass new AI regulations. The good news is that means the lucky country has luckily avoided, so far anyway, the disastrous impact of rushed regulation in an emerging and fast-moving field.

Young Australians using AI bots for therapy

ABC News

April McLennan

Professor of Neuroscience at the University of New South Wales Joel Pearson says he has heard of many young people using AI bots for therapy. "It's a space that's exploding at the moment," he told triple j hack. "People have started talking about this as a remedy for loneliness because there is a bit of a loneliness epidemic around the world at the moment," Professor Pearson said. "But depending on the business model behind that chatbot, would it build a relationship so as to have an ongoing thing?" Professor Pearson said while there have been some studies showing positive metal health outcomes for the use of AI chatbots, he warns that young people need to be very careful when using AI.

A trial is testing ways to enforce Australia’s under-16s social media ban. But the tech is flawed

The Conversation

Alexia Maddox, Luke Heemsbergen, My Le

Australia’s move to ban under-16s from social media is receiving widespread praise. Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore and Japan, are also now reportedly considering similar moves. The ban was legislated in November 2024 and is due to take effect in December 2025. The law says social media platforms can’t use official IDs such as passports to check Australian users’ ages, and shouldn’t track Australians. But it doesn’t specify the alternative. To test alternative methods, the federal government commissioned a trial of currently available technologies designed to “assure” people’s age online. Run by the Age Check Certification Scheme, a UK-based company specialising in testing and certifying identity verification systems, the trial is in its final stages. Results are expected at the end of June.

China

China launches an AI cloud into orbit -12 sats for now, 2,800 in coming years

The Register

Simon Sharwood

Chinese company Guoxing Aerospace last launched a dozen satellites, each packing 744 TOPS of computing power, in the first step towards creating an orbiting constellation of 2,800 such satellites. The outfit’s social media feed states the satellites communicate with each other over 100Gbps laser links, and runs an eight-billion parameter AI model that will help to perform astronomical observations. The sats look like a classic edge compute play – put compute near workloads to avoid latency – to help instruments including a cosmic X-ray polarimeter. Guoxing Aerospace also hopes its satellites assist emergency services and help drone users down on earth.

Ant Group’s global unit pulls in US$3 billion in revenue ahead of spin-off

South China Morning Post

Jack Ma-backed Ant Group’s international division generated nearly US$3 billion in revenue for 2024, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the stage for a spin-off after the unit set up its own board last year. Ant International, which is headquartered in Singapore, has also produced two consecutive years of adjusted profit, the people said, requesting not to be named because the information is not public. It is not clear how the company calculates its adjusted EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – but the metric typically strips out non-recurring costs, restructuring charges and other items.

China's Xiaomi to invest nearly $7 bn in chips

France 24

Beijing AFP

Xiaomi, which sells goods from smartphones to vacuum cleaners and EVs, is one of China's most prominent consumer electronics firms. "Chips are the underlying core track for Xiaomi to break through in cutting-edge technology, so we will definitely make an all-out effort," founder Lei Jun said on social media, marking the company's 15th year since its establishment. In pursuit of Xiaomi's semiconductor ambitions, the firm has developed a plan involving "at least 10 years of investment and at least 50 billion yuan", he added. Xiaomi took initial steps into semiconductors for smartphones with the launch of the firm's first in-house chip- the Surge S1- in 2017. But the group was forced to halt production of the chip due to technical and financial obstacles and has since refocused on other components as well as EVs." That is not our 'dark history'. That is the path we have travelled," Lei wrote on Monday.

Citi to cut up to 200 tech contractor roles in China, sources say.

Reuters

Selena Li

Citigroup is cutting up to 200 information technology contractor roles in China, two people familiar with the matter said, as the bank looks to hire its own staff globally for such operations to improve risk management and data governance. Last July, U.S. bank regulators fined Citi $136 million for making "insufficient progress" fixing data management issues and the IT revamp underscores Citi's efforts to meet regulatory demands. Around 100 IT staff in China were informed this week that their contracts will not be renewed, and another 100 are likely to receive their termination notices soon, said the people, who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

BeiDou, China’s version of GPS, now being used over 1 trillion times per day

South China Morning Post

Frank Chen

The BeiDou satellite navigation system, China’s answer to GPS, cemented its leading position in the Chinese market last year, as its economic footprint grew more than 7 per cent and it expanded its compatibility to support a broader range of devices. BeiDou is now compatible with 288 million smartphones – mostly produced by domestic brands like Huawei and Xiaomi – in China and is used to track locations more than 1 trillion times every day, the association said. China’s leading navigation apps – Baidu Maps and Amap – said they used BeiDou to guide users on journeys of a combined 4 billion kilometres per day. More than 30 years since its first satellites were launched, BeiDou’s role continues to grow in its home market as China pushes forward with a strategy of technological self-reliance, aiming to reduce its dependence on Western-made systems.

USA

Tech billionaire Palmer Luckey wants to remake the U.S. military with autonomous weapons

CBS News

Sharyn Alfonsi, Aliza Chasan, Lucy Hatcher, Jessica Kegu

People thought flip flop- and Hawaiian shirt-wearing tech billionaire Palmer Luckey, 32, was nuts when he launched defense products startup Anduril Industries. There hadn't been a new company in the defense industry in any significant way since the end of the Cold War, but Luckey had his own vision for the future of warfare: one with autonomous, AI-powered weapons and a different business model than the five "prime" defense contractors in the U.S. The secretary general of the United Nations has called lethal autonomous weapons "politically unacceptable and morally repugnant." Some international groups have referred to lethal autonomous weapons as killer robots.

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to address AI chip smuggling

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

A bipartisan group of eight U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would require makers of artificial intelligence chips such as Nvidia to include technology to verify the location of their chips before exporting them. The Chip Security Act introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to address reports of U.S. export-controlled AI chips being smuggled into China. U.S. officials across presidential administrations have sought to clamp down on their export to China, but Reuters and other news organisations have documented how some of those chips have continued to flow.

Eeek! p0wned Alabama hit by unspecified 'cybersecurity event'

The Register

Brandon Vigliarolo

The Alabama state government is investigating an unspecified "cybersecurity event" that it said has affected some state systems, but didn't involve the theft of citizen's personal info. The Alabama Office of Information Technology reported the incident to the public last week in a note that revealed it is working with outside cybersecurity consultants to secure and restore impacted systems. According to the statement, the incident was detected on Friday, May 9, and investigations determined crackers compromised some state employees’ username and password pairings. The state government was reluctant to share details beyond that, and mentioned little more of substance in a pair of subsequent updates.

Southeast Asia

AT&S keeps faith in Malaysia as hedge against trade uncertainty

Nikkei Asia

AT&S, an Austrian company, announced plans in 2021 to build two plants in Malaysia with a multiyear investment of 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion) for longtime customers Intel and AMD, respectively. These plans came amid an unprecedented shortage of chips and components that spurred supply chain diversification efforts, but only one of the two plants, mainly for AMD, has gone online because the market has slowed.

North Asia

SK Telecom data breach exposes 27m user records

Tech in Asia

A major data breach at SK Telecom exposed 27 million user records, surpassing its reported customer base of 25 million and becoming one of South Korea’s largest telecom security incidents. Investigators found 23 of 30,000 SK Telecom servers infected with 25 types of malware, leaking 9.82GB of data, mostly comprising International Mobile Subscriber Identity records vital for mobile authentication. About 290,000 International Mobile Equipment Identity records were also leaked, raising concerns about potential USIM cloning and cybercrimes.

Nvidia opens up its platform, plans AI supercomputer in Taiwan

The Wall Street Journal

Kimberley Kao

Nvidia is deepening its partnerships with Taiwanese companies, including working with Foxconn Technology Group to build an AI factory supercomputer in partnership with the Taiwanese government. Nvidia on Sunday announced plans to build the AI supercomputer with Foxconn and Taiwan’s government, which will help support Taiwanese researchers and enterprises. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Company researchers also plan to use the system to advance its research and development. Nvidia also said that it is deepening its partnerships with Taiwan’s system manufacturers, including Acer, Asus and Gigabyte, to build Nvidia DGX Spark and DGX Station systems, which are its new high-performance desktop supercomputers.

Why Google Maps is still broken in South Korea: It might not be about national security anymore

The Korea Herald

Moon Joon-hyun

It’s 2025, and if you try to get walking directions in Seoul using Google Maps, you will still run into the same dead end: the "Can't find a way there" screen. For almost two decades, the issue has been blamed on national security. South Korea has strict laws that block the export of high-precision map data, supposedly to prevent misuse by hostile actors. But in 2025, that argument is wearing thin, and a more fundamental tension is coming into focus: Should Google be allowed to freely commercialize taxpayer-funded public data without meeting the standards that domestic companies must follow?

South & Central Asia

How Delhi cops nabbed two serial snatchers using facial recognition tech

Indian Express

Slipping into different clothes, zigzagging on motorcycles to escape being captured on CCTV, recceing an area to blend in with the crowd — Ravi aka Karan and Akash, accused of over 155 snatchings in the Capital, did everything to escape from the law. However, the duo was arrested on Saturday using the Facial Recognition System (FRS), the Delhi Police said. Recently, acting on intel, police said a team of officers from the Anti-Snatching Cell (Southwest Delhi) and the local police was formed, which analysed footage from nearly 500 CCTVs, and deployed the FRS to identify the accused.

Europe

Electric shock: The Chinese threat to Europe’s industrial heartland – analysis

The European Council on Foreign Relations

Jakub Jakóbowski and Janka Oertel

The world has been hit by two “China shocks” since the turn of the millennium. The first followed China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, when Chinese-made consumer goods began to flood global markets and displaced manufacturing jobs, particularly in the US. Meanwhile, after the end of the cold war, central and eastern Europe provided a skill-rich, relatively low-wage neighbourhood that suddenly became available to the German economy. Thus, during the first China shock Germany benefited from deep integration with markets in central and eastern Europe—and from its complementarity with a Chinese economy to which high-quality German products and technology transfer were extremely valuable. This time around, the second China shock is going to harm Germany and its neighbours, potentially very seriously.

Telegram's Durov says French spy chief asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices

Reuters

Sudip Kar-Gupta

The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, said he refused a request by the head of France's intelligence service to ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the country's elections. Romania's centrist Bucharest mayor, Nicusor Dan, won the presidential election on Sunday in a shock upset over a hard-right, nationalist rival who had pledged to adopt a path inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump's politics. "This spring at the Salon des Batailles in the Hôtel de Crillon, Nicolas Lerner, head of French intelligence, asked me to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of elections. I refused," Durov wrote on X late on Sunday. "We didn't block protesters in Russia, Belarus, or Iran. We won't start doing it in Europe."

UK

Personal data taken in UK legal aid cyber attack

Reuters

Sam Tabahriti

A "significant" amount of personal data, including criminal records, of applicants who had applied for legal aid since 2010 was accessed and stolen in a cyber attack, Britain's Legal Aid Agency said on Monday. It said it became aware of the attack on April 23 and had worked with the National Crime Agency since. On Friday, it discovered the attack had been more extensive than originally understood and the attackers had accessed information relating to legal aid applicants, forcing it to shut down its online services. The agency said the group may have accessed applicants' personal information including addresses, dates of birth, national ID numbers, and financial data such as contributions amounts, debts and payments.

Africa

The rising African star capitalising on anti-West sentiment

The Telegraph

Ben Farmer

When Capt Ibrahim Traore met Vladimir Putin across a broad Kremlin table last week, many in Russia or indeed Europe may have been unaware who this charismatic young visitor in a red beret and battle dress was. In swathes of Africa however, with help from Russia, his face and name have recently been unavoidable, particularly on social media. The youngest leader on the continent after a 2022 coup brought him to power in Burkina Faso, he is seen by many disillusioned youth as a messianic figure following in a line of African revolutionaries. His message of self-reliance and independence from the West, particularly from France, the former colonial ruler, has resonated with frustrated young people across Africa looking for political saviours. His personality cult has in recent weeks been pushed into overdrive by a deluge of social media propaganda, often misleading, portraying him as a fearless reformer who defied Western powers and reclaimed his country’s dignity.

Middle East

The Middle East Has Entered the AI Group Chat

WIRED

Will Knight

Donald Trump’s Jaunt to the Middle East featured an entourage of billionaire tech bros, a fighter-jet escort, and business deals designed to reshape the global landscape of artificial intelligence. On the final stop of the tour in Abu Dhabi, the US President announced that unnamed US companies would partner with the United Arab Emirates to create the largest AI data centre cluster outside of America. Trump said that the US companies will help G42, an Emirati company, build five gigawatts of AI computing capacity in the UAE.

NZ & Pacific Islands

The Pacific needs to upgrade regional intelligence cooperation

The Strategist

Mary Kalola

Strengthening regional partnerships can help Pacific intelligence capabilities overcome rising challenges. The Pacific should establish a centralised intelligence hub alongside or through the expansion of the existing Pacific Fusion Centre to deliver greater intelligence capabilities to the region. Resource constraints present some of the most significant difficulties for intelligence efforts in the Pacific as they face growing maritime domains threats and transnational crime such as drug and arms trafficking.

Big Tech

Apple’s A.I. ambitions for China provoke Washington’s resistance

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

Apple believes the future success of the iPhone depends on the availability of new artificial intelligence features. But tensions between Washington and Beijing may cripple the tech giant’s plans to deliver A.I. in its second-most-important market, China. In recent months, the White House and congressional officials have been scrutinising Apple’s plan to strike a deal with Alibaba to make the Chinese company’s A.I. available on iPhones in China. There are concerns that the deal would help a Chinese company improve its artificial intelligence abilities, broaden the reach of Chinese chatbots with censorship limits and deepen Apple’s exposure to Beijing laws over censorship and data sharing.

Nvidia announces new tech to keep it at the center of AI development

CNBC

Dylan Butts

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a slew of announcements and revealed new products on Monday that are aimed at keeping the company at the centre of artificial intelligence development and computing. One of the most notable announcements was its new “NVLink Fusion” program, which will allow customers and partners to use non-Nvidia central processing units and graphics processing units together with Nvidia’s products and its NVLink. Until now, NVLink was closed to chips made by Nvidia. NVLink is a technology developed by Nvidia to connect and exchange data between its GPUs and CPUs. “NV link fusion is so that you can build semi-custom AI infrastructure, not just semi-custom chips,” Huang said at the Computex 2025 in Taiwan, Asia’s biggest electronics conference.

Big Tech is winning the battle of the bulge

Business Insider

Emma Cosgrove, Tim Paradis, Eugene Kim, and Ashley Stewart

Microsoft said Tuesday it's slashing around 6,000 employees. While the days since have made it clear many of those cut were individual contributor-level engineers, executives previously told BI one motivation behind the recent cuts was to increase managers' "span of control," or the number of reports per manager. Intel announced a great flattening last month, emphasizing more time in the office, less admin, and leaner teams. "The best leaders get the most done with the fewest people," said the chip giant's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, in a memo to staff.

Microsoft wants AI 'agents' to work together and remember things

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Microsoft envisions a future where any company's artificial intelligence agents can work together with agents from other firms and have better memories of their interactions, its chief technologist said on Sunday ahead of the company's annual software developer conference. Microsoft is holding its Build conference in Seattle on May 19, where analysts expect the company to unveil its latest tools for developers building AI systems. Speaking at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, ahead of the conference, Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott told reporters and analysts the company is focused on helping spur the adoption of standards across the technology industry that will let agents from different makers collaborate. Agents are AI systems that can accomplish specific tasks, such as fixing a software bug, on their own.

The challenges facing Elon Musk and NASA in sending humans to Mars

CNBC

Magdalena Petrova

Musk has said that his company, SpaceX, can get humans to Mars as early as 2029. Meanwhile, NASA officials have said that sending humans to Mars even by 2040 would be an “audacious” goal. China also has ambitions, with the country planning to establish an autonomous Mars research station by 2038. In Musk’s view, going to Mars is tantamount to preserving humanity and escaping the ever-growing threats to Earth, including natural disasters and warfare. For scientists, Mars offers possible answers to questions such as the prevalence and diversity of life in the universe. But landing humans on Mars and settling the planet will mean overcoming a number of daunting technical challenges and risks that humans have never before faced.

Artificial Intelligence

Apple is developing a new facial recognition system that will be hidden under the screen

The Jeruselem Post

Yinon ben Shushan

Quietly, Apple is currently testing a particularly intriguing technology for its next Pro model – this time, it's facial recognition (Face ID) integrated under the screen, without the familiar notch, and even without the Dynamic Island. According to a new report published on the Weibo account of Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station – one of the more accurate sources when it comes to Apple's supply chain – the company is currently testing a prototype of the iPhone 18 Pro that includes only a small camera hole in the screen, with the entire Face ID sensor array completely hidden under the OLED panel. If that sounds like magic to you, it's because it almost really is. Face ID is based on projecting thousands of infrared dots that create a 3D map of your face. The catch? OLED screens don’t really get along with infrared rays – they block and scatter the signal. For this to work, Apple will need to redesign both the hardware and the algorithms.

Unmasking MrDeepFakes: Canadian pharmacist linked to world’s most notorious deepfake porn site

Bellingcat

Ross Higgins, Connor Plunkett, Beau Donelly, George Katz, Kolina Koltai and Galen Reich

MrDeepFakes billed itself as the “largest and most user-friendly” platform for celebrity deepfake pornography. The website, which was visited millions of times every month, hosted almost 70,000 explicit and sometimes violent videos, which had collectively been viewed more than 2.2 billion times. They show mostly famous women whose faces have been inserted into hardcore porn with artificial intelligence – and without their consent. In the background, an active community of more than 650,000 members shared tips on how to generate this content, commissioned custom deepfakes, and posted misogynistic and derogatory comments about their victims.

Artificial Intelligence to ‘contribute $15 trillion+’ to global economy

IT Wire

Gordon Peters

Artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute more than $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to deep tech investment company Main Sequence investment manager Alexeia Brown. Brown says the greater use of AI in key Australian industries will lead to a short-term boost in GDP of more than $200 billion per year and the creation of an additional 150,000 jobs from 2023 to 2030. “Although we’ve experienced an explosion of AI, there’s still massive value yet to be created—especially in the industries underpinning our economy,” notes Brown. “With foundational models becoming widely available and AI adoption accelerating, the challenge for investors is no longer just identifying AI startups, but rather distinguishing the ones building durable, defensible value.

AI is moving fast. Climate policy provides valuable lessons for how to keep it in check

The Conversation

Milica Stilinovic, Francesco Bailo and Jonathon Hutchinson

Artificial intelligence (AI) might not have been created to enable new forms of sexual violence such as deepfake pornography. But that has been an unfortunate byproduct of the rapidly advancing technology. This is just one example of AI’s many unintended uses. AI’s intended uses are not without their own problems, including serious copyright concerns. But beyond this, there is much experimentation happening with the rapidly advancing technology. Models and code are shared, repurposed and remixed in public online spaces. And they show why a new approach to regulating AI and mitigating its risks is urgently needed. Climate policy offers some useful lessons.

Dell unveils new AI servers powered by Nvidia chips to boost enterprise adoption

Reuters

Jaspreet Singh

Dell Technologies on Monday unveiled new servers powered by Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra chips, aiming to capitalize on the booming demand for artificial intelligence systems. The servers, available in both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variations, support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra chips but can be customized to include as many as 256 chips. These servers can train AI models up to four times faster than previous models, Dell said. Dell and Super Micro Computer have benefited from the growing demand for servers designed to handle the computer-heavy AI tasks, but the high cost of producing the systems and tough competition have pressured their margins.

Microsoft to offer rival AI models from own data center; launches AI coding agent

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Microsoft said on Monday it would offer new AI models made by Elon Musk's xAI, Meta Platforms and European startups Mistral and Black Forest Labs hosted in its own data centres, and unveiled a new artificial-intelligence tool designed to complete software coding tasks on its own. The announcements underscored the changing nature of Microsoft's relationship with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which Microsoft has backed and which announced a directly competing product last week. Microsoft has recently situated itself as a more neutral player in the AI arms race, showing less appetite to shell out huge sums of cash to fund OpenAI's research ambitions while also working with a broader array of AI players, all with an eye on expanding sales while keeping a lid on costs.

Research

Thousands of cardiac ‘digital twins’ offer new insights into the heart

The Alan Turing Institute

For the first time, researchers from King’s College London, Imperial College London and The Alan Turing Institute, have created over 3,800 anatomically accurate digital hearts to investigate how age, sex and lifestyle factors influence heart disease and electrical function. Creating cardiac ‘digital twins’ at this scale has helped scientists discover that age and obesity cause changes in the heart’s electrical properties, which could explain why these factors are linked to a higher risk of heart disease. These insights could help clinicians refine treatments, such as tailoring heart device settings for men and women or identifying new drug targets for specific groups.

Podcasts

Is Elon Musk really stepping back from DOGE?

WIRED

Elon Musk says he’s stepping back from his role with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency to turn his attention to his businesses—most urgently to Tesla, which has faced global sales slumps in recent months. In this episode, we discuss how our understanding of DOGE has evolved over the past five months and what we think will happen when Musk scales back.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

