Good morning. It's Friday, 5th of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Russia has blocked Apple’s video-calling app FaceTime, the state communications watchdog said on Thursday, as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity. The move follows restrictions against Google’s YouTube, Meta’s WhatsApp and the Telegram messaging service. Reuters

Brussels has launched an antitrust investigation into Meta over its new policy on artificial intelligence providers’ access to WhatsApp, in the EU’s latest challenge to Big Tech. The European Commission on Thursday said it was concerned that the US tech giant’s business terms might prevent rival AI groups from offering their services through WhatsApp. Financial Times

As Australia rides the AI boom with dozens of new investments in datacentres in Sydney and Melbourne, experts are warning about the impact these massive projects will have on already strained water resources. The Guardian

ASPI

ASPI’s Sydney Dialogue is underway today. You can follow proceedings throughout both days on our LinkedIn page and our X account. on LinkedIn, and on X.

Turning hype into defence gains

The Australian

EDITORIAL



Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles and Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy used a lot of hype on Monday announcing what they termed the “biggest reform to the defence organisation in 50 years”. They heightened the drama with news that the Australian Defence Force was monitoring a Chinese People’s Liberation Army task group in the Philippine Sea. It will continue to do so “particularly until we know that they are not coming in the vicinity of Australia”, Mr Marles said. The ADF did “not have a sense of where (the task group) is going”, and he refused to “get into hypotheticals” about whether the flotilla might circumnavigate Australia as other Chinese ships did earlier in the year. It was worrying, in view of China’s regional aggression and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s new Critical Technology Tracker finding that China is leading the US in high-impact research across 66 of 74 advanced tech fields, as Ben Packham reported on Monday. As ASPI executive director Justin Bassi told The Australian, the West has never had a strategic adversary that was so technologically dominant.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Thirsty work: how the rise of massive datacentres strains Australia’s drinking water supply

The Guardian

Josh Taylor and Petra Stock

As Australia rides the AI boom with dozens of new investments in datacentres in Sydney and Melbourne, experts are warning about the impact these massive projects will have on already strained water resources.

AI data centres could be Australia’s next sovereignty test

Australian Financial Review

The AFR View

While Australia should be cautious about the challenges the data centre boom poses, we are well positioned to become a trusted AI-ready data hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Social media ban to go ahead as court challenge moves to next year

Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones

Australia’s world-first law increasing the minimum age to use social media to 16 will go ahead on December 10 after a High Court challenge to the ban was moved into next year.

Search engines will soon have to blur porn images in Australia

ABC News

Clare Armstrong

Search engines will soon have to blur pornographic image results to protect children from accidental exposure and automatically redirect Australians seeking information on self-harm to mental health supports.

China

Cambricon Aims to Triple Output to Replace Nvidia in China

Bloomberg

Yuan Gao

Cambricon Technologies Corp. plans to more than triple its production of AI chips in 2026, aiming to wrest market share from Huawei Technologies Co. in China and fill a void left by Nvidia Corp.’s forced exit.

Why the real AI race is within China and not across the Pacific

South China Morning Post

Jeffrey Wu

Which vision of AI leadership within China wins out will be more impactful in shaping the future than a simple two-horse superpower race.

USA

18,000 Reasons It’s So Hard to Build a Chip Factory in America

The New York Times

Peter Goodman

The transformation of Phoenix into a semiconductor hub by Taiwan’s TSMC illustrates the difficulties of large-scale projects in the United States.

Related:

Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa

Reuters

Humeyra Pamuk

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced increased vetting of applicants for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, with an internal State Department memo saying that anyone involved in “censorship” of free speech be considered for rejection.

Palantir CEO Says Making War Crimes Constitutional Would Be Good for Business

Gizmodo

Ece Yildirim

Palantir CEO and Trump ally Alex Karp is no stranger to controversial (troll-ish even) comments. His latest one just dropped: Karp believes that the U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean (which many experts believe to be war crimes) are a moneymaking opportunity for his company.

North Asia

Taiwan to ban China’s Xiaohongshu app for one year on fraud concerns

Reuters

Taiwan’s interior ministry said on Thursday it would suspend access to Instagram-like Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu for one year, citing security risks and its alleged involvement in over 1,700 fraud cases since 2024.

Southeast Asia

Bitcoin miners hunted after stealing $1bn of electricity from Malaysia grid

Bloomberg

Ryan Weeks, Kok Leong Chan, Netty Idayu Ismail

In Malaysia’s illegal crypto mining hotspots, the hunt begins in the sky. Drones buzz over rows of shops and abandoned houses, sweeping for pockets of unexpected heat, the thermal signature of machines that shouldn’t be running. On the ground, police carry handheld sensors that sniff out irregular power use. Sometimes the pursuit is more low-tech: residents call in with complaints of strange bird noises, only for officers to discover nature sounds being used to mask the roar of machinery behind closed doors.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia blocks Apple’s FaceTime in mounting push against foreign tech platforms

Reuters

Mark Trevelyan and Gleb Stolyarov

Russia has blocked Apple’s video-calling app FaceTime, the state communications watchdog said on Thursday, as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity. The move follows restrictions against Google’s YouTube, Meta’s WhatsApp and the Telegram messaging service.

Europe

EU launches antitrust probe into Meta over WhatsApp AI policy

Financial Times

Brussels has launched an antitrust investigation into Meta over its new policy on artificial intelligence providers’ access to WhatsApp, in the EU’s latest challenge to Big Tech. The European Commission on Thursday said it was concerned that the US tech giant’s business terms might prevent rival AI groups from offering their services through WhatsApp.

Related:

EU to Open Bidding for AI Gigafactories in Early 2026

The Wall Street Journal

Mauro Orru

The European Union expects to launch the formal bidding process for artificial-intelligence gigafactories early next year as the bloc seeks to catch up with the U.S. in the AI race.

AI Pioneer LeCun Says Meta Won’t Invest in ‘World Model’ Startup

Bloomberg

Benoit Berthelot

Yann LeCun, the artificial intelligence pioneer who is leaving Meta Platforms Inc. at the end of the year, said Meta will not financially back his new AI company and hinted it could be based in Paris.

UK

Ofcom levies first £1mn Online Safety Act fine against porn site provider

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas

Ofcom has fined an adult site provider more than £1mn for failing to ensure that children are prevented from encountering pornographic content, the largest ever penalty imposed under the Online Safety Act.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI loses fight to keep ChatGPT logs secret in copyright case

Reuters

Blake Brittain

OpenAI must produce millions of anonymized chat logs from ChatGPT users in its high-stakes copyright dispute with the New York Times and other news outlets, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled.

OpenAI has trained its LLM to confess to bad behavior

MIT Technology Review

Will Douglas Heaven

OpenAI is testing another new way to expose the complicated processes at work inside large language models. Researchers at the company can make an LLM produce what they call a confession, in which the model explains how it carried out a task and (most of the time) owns up to any bad behavior.

Related:

People Are Uploading Their Medical Records to A.I. Chatbots The New York Times

Anthropic CEO Says Some Tech Firms Too Risky With AI Spending

Bloomberg

Shirin Ghaffary

Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei suggested that some artificial intelligence companies are taking on too much risk by committing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars, if not more, to develop and support AI systems.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share