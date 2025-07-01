Good morning. It's Tuesday, 1st of July.

The 16-year-old Ukrainian allegedly recruited by Russia’s federal security service via the messenger app Telegram was arrested and accused of spying. The teenager was instructed to take pictures of Ukrainian troop positions and send location data back through encrypted channels. Financial Times

Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting US technology firms just hours before it was due to take effect, in a bid to advance stalled trade negotiations with the United States. Reuters

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto led the groundbreaking ceremony for a $5.9 billion project to build an electric vehicle battery plant and other facilities backed by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology as the country aspires to become a regional tech hub. Nikkei Asia

ASPI

Terrorgram block is a welcome step towards countering violent extremism

The Strategist

Henry Campbell

The Australian government has listed Terrorgram—a network of violent extremist chatroom-like channels on Telegram—as an official terrorist organisation. Australians found to be part of Terrorgram now face up to 25 years in prison. As an effort to counter violent extremist platforms, rather than just actors themselves, this is to be welcomed. But Australia needs to combine law enforcement measures with policies targeting our structural resilience. Terrorgram has been linked to lone-actor attacks in Slovakia, Turkey, Brazil and the United States.

Japan can help the Pacific become more resilient

The Strategist

Alex Bristow

Japan could be included in building resilient communications in the Pacific. Japanese capital, technology and expertise could also contribute to regional humanitarian response mechanisms. One of the recommendations mentioned the Japanese government could do more to help the Pacific develop and support resilient access to the internet and telecommunications, including during a crisis. This should include contingencies for the loss or impairment of critical infrastructure, such as damage to subsea cables or interruptions caused by cyber intrusions.

World

International Criminal Court hit with cyber security attack

Associated Press

Molly Quell

The International Criminal Court has been targeted by a “sophisticated” cyberattack and is taking measures to limit any damage, the global tribunal announced Monday. The ICC, which also was hit by a cyberattack in 2023, said the latest incident had been contained but did not elaborate further on the impact or possible motive. The incident happened in the same week that The Hague hosted a summit of 32 NATO leaders at a conference center near the court amid tight security including measures to guard against cyberattacks.

Out of space: Picturing the big, crowded business of satellite internet

Rest of World

Khadija Alam

The idea of a space-based internet is almost as old as the internet itself. Governments and multinational unions around the world are increasingly leery of relying on Starlink, and building their own alternatives. The EU is financing its satellite internet service, IRIS2, through a mix of government agencies and private companies, with plans to launch satellites by 2029. China is developing multiple state-backed satellite internet providers with a global reach. QianFan, or Space Sail, is reportedly in talks with over 30 countries and has signed deals in countries where Starlink has faced regulatory issues, legal proceedings, or backlash, including Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Malaysia.

Australia

The $115 billion a year boost to Australia at the touch of a button

The Sydney Morning Herald

Shane Wright

Artificial intelligence could provide a $115 billion annual boost to the economy within five years, lifting the quality of goods and services while generating more jobs, the first examination of the technology’s impact on Australia has revealed. According to OpenAI, the ability of Australia to lift living standards, increase wages and expand growth opportunities will be tied to AI. It estimates AI adoption would produce $115 billion annually in economic benefits to Australia by 2030, or almost $4000 a person, with 70 per cent of that flowing directly from higher productivity. Its broad findings mirror previous research on the possible gains from AI.

AI ‘vital national security asset’, says OpenAI

The Australian

Noah Yim and Matthew Cranston

ADF must bolster cyber capabilities to maintain combat edge

The Strategist

Chris Sheahan

The Australian Defence Force’s cyber capacity falls short of what would be needed in a scenario where Australia found itself in combat against an adversary with modern military and technological capabilities. The ADF’s establishment of Cyber Command within Joint Capabilities Group in March 2024 was a positive move. However, developing offensive cyber capabilities that can support tactical objectives in addition to the strategic—like those of the US Cyber Combat Mission Teams—is the necessary next step.

China

The vulnerabilities holding back Chinese industry

Financial Times

Edward White and Harry Dempsey

Seventy years on and China has risen to be a global powerhouse, the world’s second-biggest economy and one of two true military superpowers. And yet, as the country’s leaders in Beijing are acutely aware, the nation has not been able to overcome dozens of industrial “choke points”. Among those choke points identified in 2018 that have since been resolved are high-end radio frequency components and operating systems — technologies where Huawei has become self-sufficient — as well as lithium battery separators, where Chinese suppliers like CATL and BYD are now world leading, and lidars, the laser sensors used in self-driving cars, which are also dominated by Chinese suppliers.

China claims Canada’s order for Hikvision closure ‘damages’ trade relations

Al Jazeera

Canada’s request for Chinese surveillance equipment firm Hikvision to close local operations will “damage” bilateral trade, complicating recent efforts to improve ties between the countries, China’s Ministry of Commerce has said. Beijing’s remarks came on Monday after Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly announced last week on the social media platform X that Hikvision Canada Inc had been ordered to cease all operations due to concerns their continuation would be “injurious” to the country’s security.

Chinese chipmaker Sophgo adapts compute card for DeepSeek in Beijing’s self-reliance push

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese chipmaker Sophgo has adapted its compute card to power DeepSeek’s reasoning model, underscoring growing efforts by local firms to develop home-grown artificial intelligence infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign chips amid tightening US export controls. Sophgo’s SC11 FP300 compute card successfully passed verification, showing stable and effective performance in executing the reasoning tasks of DeepSeek’s R1 model in tests conducted by the China Telecommunication Technology Labs, the company said in a statement on Monday. A compute card is a compact module that integrates a processor, memory and other essential components needed for computing tasks, often used in applications like AI.

China hosts first fully autonomous AI robot football match

The Guardian

Dan Milmo and agency

Four teams of humanoid robots took each other on in Beijing, in games of three-a-side powered by artificial intelligence. While the modern game has faced accusations of becoming near-robotic in its obsession with tactical perfection, the games in China showed that AI won’t be taking Kylian Mbappé’s job just yet. Footage of the humanoid kickabout showed the robots struggling to kick the ball or stay upright, performing pratfalls that would have earned their flesh-and-blood counterparts a yellow card for diving. At least two robots were stretchered off after failing to regain their feet after going to ground

Baidu the latest to join open-source movement with Ernie 4.5 models publicly available

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese tech giant Baidu on Monday marked its entry into the highly competitive field of Chinese open-source artificial intelligence systems, by making its flagship Ernie 4.5 models available for download on AI site Hugging Face. Baidu open-sourced 10 variants from its Ernie 4.5 multimodal model family, from the 0.3 billion parameter lightweight models to the heavyweight 424 billion parameter ones, according to a statement. Beijing-based Baidu, one of the earliest tech firms in China to develop large language models following the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, has made a U-turn by making its models open-source.

USA

Arrest, seizures in latest U.S. operation against North Korean IT workers

Cyberscoop

Tim Starks

US authorities unsealed indictments, seized financial accounts and made an arrest in the latest attempt to crack down on North Korean remote IT workers as part of a coordinated action that the Justice Department announced Monday. The workers obtained employment at more than 100 U.S. companies using stolen and fake identities, costing them millions in damages and losses. The crackdown also included the seizure of websites and searches of 29 known or suspected “laptop farms” across 16 states that hosted victim company-provided laptops used to deceive companies.

Identities of more than 80 Americans stolen for North Korean IT worker scams

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

Trump says he has found group of ‘wealthy people’ to buy TikTok

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle

The US government has repeatedly delayed its deadline for TikTok owner ByteDance to divest its American operations of the video-sharing app or face a nationwide ban in the US. The latest deadline is September 17, having been pushed back three times since the initial date in January. In April, the Financial Times reported that the White House was discussing a deal with a group of US investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Blackstone, Silver Lake and other large private capital firms, that would own about half of TikTok’s US business. Any deal would need to be approved by ByteDance and the Chinese government, as Trump has signalled.

Drug cartel hacked FBI official’s phone to track and kill informants, report says

Ars Technica

Dan Goodin

The Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico hacked the phone of an FBI official investigating kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán as part of a surveillance campaign “to intimidate and/or kill potential sources or cooperating witnesses,” according to a recently published report by the Justice Department. The report said the 2018 incident was one of many examples of “ubiquitous technical surveillance” threats the FBI has faced in recent decades. The report identified five UTS vectors, including visual and physical, electronic signals, financial, travel, and online.

Tinder to require Face Check for new users in California

Axios

Kerry Flynn

Tinder is mandating new users in California verify their profiles using facial recognition technology starting Monday, executives exclusively tell Axios. The move aims to reduce impersonation and is part of Tinder parent Match Group's broader effort to improve trust and safety amid ongoing user frustration. The Face Check feature prompts users to take a short video selfie during onboarding. The biometric face scan, powered by FaceTec, then confirms the person is real and present and whether their face matches their profile photos. It also checks if the face is used across multiple accounts.

Americas

Canada rescinds digital services tax to advance stalled US trade talks

Reuters

Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting US technology firms, just hours before it was due to take effect, in a bid to advance stalled trade negotiations with the United States. The breakdown in trade talks comes after the two leaders met at the G7 in mid-June and Carney said they had agreed to wrap up a new economic agreement within 30 days. Canada's planned digital tax was 3% of the digital services revenue a firm takes in from Canadian users above $20 million in a calendar year, and payments were to be retroactive to 2022. It would have impacted U.S. technology firms, including Amazon, Meta, Alphabet's Google and Apple among others.

Canada drops digital tax that infuriated Trump to restart trade talks

Bloomberg

Melissa Shin and Derek Decloet

North Asia

Taiwan's No. 2 chipmaker UMC eyes entering cutting-edge race

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Taiwan's second-largest contract chipmaker, United Microelectronics Corp., is assessing the feasibility of venturing into cutting-edge chip production, a segment dominated by TSMC, Samsung and Intel, Nikkei Asia has learned. UMC is exploring future growth drivers, including potentially 6-nanometer chip production, which is suitable for making advanced connectivity chips for Wi-Fi, radio frequency and Bluetooth, AI accelerators for various applications and core processors for TVs and cars. The Taiwanese chipmaker is also exploring partnership options, such as expanding its collaboration with U.S. chipmaker Intel on 12-nm chip production, which they are set to begin in Arizona by 2027, to include 6-nm tech, multiple sources said.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia breaks ground on $5.9 bn CATL-backed battery venture

Nikkei Asia

Rezha Hadyan and Ismi Damayanti

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday led the groundbreaking ceremony for a $5.9 billion project to build an electric vehicle battery plant and other facilities backed by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology, as the Southeast Asian nation accelerates its drive to become a regional tech hub. Prabowo inaugurated the project in the West Java town of Karawang, where Chinese-Indonesian consortium Contemporary Amperex Technology Indonesia Battery is building a factory that will churn out lithium-ion batteries at a starting annual capacity of 6.9 gigawatt hours. Operations are expected to begin at the end of 2026, with an estimated $1.2 billion in initial investment. Expansion is already planned to more than double the facility's capacity to 15 GWh in 2028, enough to power up to 300,000 electric cars.

QR payments: The ASEAN way

The Interpreter

Hilman Palaon

Southeast Asia is leapfrogging global leaders and setting the new standard for digital payments. Last month, I took a trip across three different countries – Indonesia, the United States, and Thailand – with a single experiment in mind: could I eat, shop, and move around with nothing but my smartphone? QR payments allow customers to scan a merchant’s unique QR code using their smartphones. The payment app, provided by a bank or financial technology company and linked to the user’s account, prompts them to confirm the transaction. Once approved, the funds are transferred instantly, with real-time notifications sent to both parties.

South & Central Asia

Trump wants America to make iPhones. Here’s how India is doing it.

The New York Times

Alex Travelli and Hari Kumar

A new iPhone factory in an out-of-the-way corner of India looks like a spaceship from another planet. Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that assembles most of the world’s iPhones for Apple, has landed amid the boulders and millet fields of Devanahalli. The sleek buildings rising on the 300-acre site, operational but still growing, are emerging evidence of an estimated $2.5 billion investment. This is what President Trump wants Apple to do in the United States. What is happening in this part of India shows both why that sounds attractive and why it will probably not happen.

India buys drones, air defense weapons following aerial Pakistan fight

Defence News

Gordon Arthur

Following a bitter aerial battle between India and Pakistan from May 7-10, Delhi has approved an emergency procurement of new equipment for air defense and counterterrorism. Under Operation Sindoor, India initially struck nine alleged terrorist camps in Pakistani territory. Pakistan’s response, which included drone attacks and shoot-downs of an unknown number of Indian fighter jets, has now encouraged Delhi to accelerate the acquisition of relevant equipment. Accordingly, India’s Ministry of Defence signed 13 contracts totaling US$231.6 million. Chief among them are Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems, Low-Level Lightweight Radars and very-short-range air-defense launchers and missiles.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia grooms Ukrainian teens as spies and saboteurs

Financial Times

Christopher Miller

He blended in easily, another teenager scrolling through his phone on a bus. But in his pocket, according to Ukraine’s security service, were coordinates and photographs of sensitive military targets intended for Russian intelligence. The 16-year-old Ukrainian, whose name has not been made public because he is a minor, was arrested and accused of spying for Russia, the Ukrainian security service said earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said he was recruited by Russia’s federal security service via the messenger app Telegram, on which Russian operatives have increasingly targeted young users with offers of quick cash in exchange for their collaboration.

Europe

Cryptocurrency fraud ring busted in Spain after laundering $540 million, Europol says

Reuters

A cryptocurrency investment fraud ring that investigators said laundered 460 million euros using a worldwide network of accomplices has been dismantled in Spain, European police body Europol said on Monday. Europol said Spanish police led the operation against the criminal network, and that law enforcement agencies from France, Estonia and the United States were also involved. Five people were arrested as a result of the operation, with three arrested on the Canary Islands and two in Madrid. Europol, headquartered in The Hague, said the network allegedly used associates around the world to raise funds through cash withdrawals, bank transfers and crypto-transfers.

Swiss nonprofit health organization breached by Sarcoma ransomware group

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Swiss nonprofit health organization Radix has confirmed that its systems were breached by a ransomware group earlier this month. In a statement on Monday, the Zurich-based agency said that the threat actor known as Sarcoma had published data stolen from its systems on a leak site. Sarcoma is a relatively new ransomware group, first detected in October 2024. In February, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on Unimicron, a printed circuit board manufacturer in Taiwan. While the exact origins of Sarcoma remain unclear, security researchers believe the group may be linked to cybercriminals operating out of Eastern Europe.

Germany seeks Israeli partnership on cyberdefence, plans 'cyber dome'

Reuters

Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research centre and deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe, and Berlin has increasingly looked to draw upon Israel's defence expertise as it boosts its military capabilities and contributions to NATO in the face of perceived growing threats from Russia and China. According to the Bild report, Dobrindt outlined a five-point plan aimed at establishing what he called a "Cyber Dome" for Germany, as part of its cyberdefence strategy.

UK

More than 25% of UK businesses hit by cyber-attack in last year, report finds

The Guardian

Julia Kollewe

More than one in four UK businesses have been the victim of a cyber-attack in the last year and many more risk “sleepwalking” into such disruption unless they take urgent action, according to a report. About 27% of companies said their building had suffered a cyber-attack in the last 12 months, according to a survey of facilities managers, service providers and consultancies undertaken by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and shared with the Guardian. The figure is up from 16% a year ago. Almost three-quarters of more than 8,000 business leaders believe that a cybersecurity incident will disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months.

Dozens of pro-Indy accounts go dark after Israeli strikes

UK Defence Journal

George Allison

On 12 June 2025, dozens of anonymous X accounts advocating Scottish independence abruptly went silent. Many had posted hundreds of times per week, often using pro-independence slogans, anti-UK messaging, and identity cues like “NHS nurse” or “Glaswegian socialist.” Their sudden disappearance coincided with a major Israeli airstrike campaign against Iranian military and cyber infrastructure. Within days, Iran had suffered severe power outages, fuel shortages, and an internet blackout affecting 95 percent of national connectivity. What appeared at first glance to be a curious coincidence has since emerged as the most visible rupture to date in a long-running foreign influence operation.

Middle East

Don’t forget about Iran’s space program

POLITICO

Sam Skove and Eric Bazail-Eimil

Left out of Israel and the United States’s bombardment of Iran was one potentially key piece of infrastructure: Iran’s growing space program, which U.S. officials have warned could one day help power an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking far beyond the Middle East. The program may have suffered indirectly in the strikes though — and could well be a target in the future. In 2023, Iran launched a rocket with a capsule capable of life support as part of plans to send a human to space. In 2024 it launched three satellite-carrying rockets. Meanwhile, ties between Iran and top space power Russia have grown increasingly close amid Iran’s support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Africa

Who’s driving AI-powered cybersecurity in Kenya and Africa?

CIO Africa

Moses Kemibaro

In regions like Kenya, where the cybersecurity talent shortage is acute, such tools could be transformative. According to Kenya’s Cyber Security Strategy 2025 – 2029, building a robust cybersecurity workforce is a top national priority. Yet, most universities still lack cybersecurity-specific degree programmes, and many SMEs operate without even basic threat monitoring. Africa—and Kenya in particular—needs cybersecurity ecosystems, not just cybersecurity vendors. This means building more than just a toolkit of software and services; it requires a holistic foundation that brings together skilled human capital, resilient infrastructure, such as secure and locally hosted data centres, and regulatory frameworks that are shaped by and for its unique context.

Big Tech

Smelters say they are losing power battle with Big Tech

Financial Times

Camilla Hodgson and Jamie Smyth

High electricity costs and an intensifying battle with Big Tech for power are hampering US and European policymakers’ efforts to reshore strategically important metals processing industries, executives say. Washington and Brussels are offering billions of dollars of taxpayer funds for smelting, processing and mining projects for metals such as copper and aluminium, in order to break China’s stranglehold on the industry. The US has also imposed punitive tariffs on imports in a bid to protect domestic industry. While smelters required long-term contracts for power at costs of about $40 per megawatt hour, Big Tech companies had penned agreements for upwards of $100 per megawatt hour, the US Aluminium Association said this year.

Google study analyzes AI chatbot use in health queries

Tech in Asia

Akshay Paruchuri

Researchers developed a dataset to examine user interactions with AI chatbots for health information, revealing significant limitations in current system capabilities. The study introduces HealthChat-11K, a dataset of 11,000 real-world conversations showing how users seek health information from AI chatbots. It identifies recurring patterns such as incomplete context and leading questions, which can result in inaccurate or misleading responses. These findings suggest that existing AI systems may not fully grasp or address the complexity of medical inquiries.

Microsoft unveils AI diagnosis tool in effort to transform medicine

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä and Stephen Morris

Microsoft has built an artificial intelligence-powered medical tool it claims is four times more successful than human doctors at diagnosing complex ailments, as the tech giant unveils research it believes could speed up treatment and save money by reducing unnecessary tests. The “Microsoft AI Diagnostic Orchestrator” is the first initiative to come out of an AI health unit formed last year by Mustafa Suleyman with staff poached from DeepMind, the research lab he co-founded and which is now owned by rival Google.

Artificial Intelligence

Why OpenAI’s top economist gets ChatGPT to check his meals

The Australian Financial Review

Michael Read

Ronnie Chatterji has a new workout buddy, and it lives in his phone. The OpenAI chief economist doesn’t just help shape global policy on artificial intelligence, he uses it to count his calories. “I take pictures of what I eat,” Chatterji says of his ChatGPT-powered fitness assistant. “It remembers what I ate the last meal, and helps me understand if, especially on a trip like this, if I’m being balanced.” While it generally takes years for transformative technologies to be adopted en masse, ChatGPT hit 100 million users within two months. But Chatterji said the potential applications for ChatGPT went well beyond work and study, including, in his case, as a diet and fitness coach.

Is AI rewiring our minds? Scientists probe cognitive cost of chatbots.

The Washington Post

David Ovalle

Headlines proclaiming that AI is making us stupid and lazy went viral this month after the release of a study from MIT Media Lab. Though researchers caution that this study and others across the field have not drawn hard conclusions on whether AI is reshaping our brains in pernicious ways, the MIT work and other small studies published this year offer unsettling suggestions. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School published a study last week showed that high school students in Turkey with access to a ChatGPT-style tutor performed significantly better solving practice math problems. But when the program was taken away, they performed worse than students who had used no AI tutor.

To get your next job, you may need to face an AI recruiter first

The Washington Post

Danielle Abril

According to the human resources association Society for Human Resource Management, a growing number of organizations use AI for recruiting to automate candidate searches and communicate with applicants during the interview process. Job applicants are also increasingly turning to AI to quickly tailor their resumes and cover letters, and apply instantly. LinkedIn said applications for job openings have jumped 30 percent in the last two years, partially due to AI, with some jobs receiving hundreds of applications within a couple of hours. There’s a high likelihood people will someday get a call from AI.

Misc

Solar beam reactor offers hope for realizing 'green' hydrogen ambitions

Nikkei Asia

Shaun Turton

A joint effort by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization and Japan's Niigata University this month finished demonstrating how concentrated sunlight could be used to produce green, or environmentally friendly, hydrogen. Most green hydrogen projects rely on electricity from renewable power sources to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, a process known as electrolysis. This alternative technique, however, uses a "beam-down" solar reactor to concentrate and direct sunlight reflected from mirrors onto a catalyst. Such an approach could potentially lower the cost of producing green hydrogen.

Research

AI chatbots could spread ‘fake news’ with serious health consequences

University of South Australia

Trust your doctor, not a chatbot. That’s the stark lesson from a world-first study that demonstrates why we shouldn’t be taking health advice generated by artificial intelligence. Chatbots can easily be programmed to deliver false medical and health information, according to an international team of researchers who have exposed some concerning weaknesses in machine learning systems. Researchers from the University of South Australia, Flinders University, Harvard Medical School, University College London, and the Warsaw University of Technology have combined their expertise to show just how easy it is to exploit AI systems.

Sino-Russian convergence in foreign information manipulation and interference: A global threat to the US and its allies

CEPA

Tamás Matura

China and Russia’s cooperation in foreign information manipulation and interference represents a growing challenge to the West. By aligning their narratives, leveraging state-controlled media, deploying sophisticated cyber strategies, and advocating for a new information order, the countries present a formidable challenge to democratic information ecosystems. While their strategies and priorities may differ, their shared goal of undermining Western influence ensures continued collaboration in this domain. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for developing effective countermeasures to safeguard the integrity of information spaces worldwide.

