Covert Russian operation funneled $10 million to conservative influencers via Tenet Media, spreading Kremlin-friendly narratives on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. New York Times

The summit on responsible AI in the military domain began in Seoul, with over 90 nations discussing a non-binding framework for ethical AI use in warfare. Reuters

The US government has launched an antitrust trial against Google’s parent company, Alphabet, accusing it of monopolising the digital ad market. BBC

Australia

A sovereign Australian AI drive needs sovereign data centres

The Strategist

James Wright

Australia needs to build its own domestic AI capability. To do so, it must first develop and build more of its own data centres across the country. AI is the technology of both today and tomorrow. The country’ll fall behind the world if Australia don’t make the most of it. There is a push from CSIRO, pockets of government and the private sector for Australia to develop its own sovereign AI capabilities. Doing so will provide Australia with the domestic capabilities and leave itless dependent on overseas systems.

Social media age limits to go before parliament ahead of next election, Albanese says

The Guardian

Karen Middleton

The Albanese government plans to impose a minimum age for teenagers accessing social media and gaming platforms, with legislation to be introduced into parliament before the next election. The prime minister will announce the nationwide move on Tuesday but will stop short of specifying the age, arguing the government wants to wait for the conclusion of an age-verification trial which begins its final phase this week.

Twitter ‘ceased to exist’ after Australia’s eSafety commissioner demanded answers about child sex abuse material, X’s lawyer argues

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

A notice issued to Twitter over its tackling of child sexual abuse material did not account for the company “ceasing to exist” when Elon Musk’s X Corp merged with Twitter in March 2023 soon after, X Corp has said, in a landmark case challenging a penalty from the Australian online safety regulator. X took the eSafety commissioner to court last year challenging the $610,500 fine issued against the company over failing to answer questions in the notice, with the case being heard in the federal court on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Lesson in leadership: interviews with 11 of Australia's former Defence Ministers

ASPI Report

Brendan Nicholson

Australia’s former defence minister Peter Dutton notes in the report, ‘I see the cyber effort as paramount for us because, regardless of what happens in relation to Taiwan, China will continue her grey zone activities. And there will be the continued attacks, the theft of IP from our system, the targeting of people within the defence supply chain.’ Dutton was defence minister from March 2021 to May 2022. He says in the interview he wants to see rapid acquisition of equipment the ADF needs including the intellectual property for Australia to manufacture missiles.

China

China’s AI industry could see US$1.4 trillion in investment in 6 years, executive says

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

China’s AI industry could pour more than 10 trillion yuan (US$1.4 trillion) into developing the technology in the next six years, according to Chen Liang, chairman of the state-backed investment vehicle China International Capital Corporation. The CICC estimates China’s AI market demand will be worth 5.6 trillion yuan by 2030. More than 237,000 companies related to AI launched in China in the first half of this year.

China trade officials visit Brussels seeking deal to nix European Union’s EV tariffs

South China Morning Post

Finbarr Bermingham

A delegation of senior Chinese trade officials is visiting Brussels this week, as Beijing scrambles for a deal to nix coming punitive tariffs on the country’s electric vehicles. The diplomatic flurry comes ahead of a crunch vote later this month, when member states will decide whether to impose additional tariffs of up to 36.3 per cent on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

China harnesses a technology that vexed the West, unlocking a treasure chest

The Wall Street Journal

Jon Emont

Six years ago, Chinese engineers set out on a risky path to turn trash into treasure. The main method to process nickel, called High Pressure Acid Leach, or HPAL, was notoriously tricky. Western companies had tried to make it work but suffered high rates of failure. Western miners say Chinese companies gain unfair advantages from access to cheap government loans and because they pay scant regard to labor rights and the environment. But many Western miners and analysts also say that Chinese mineral companies had a critical breakthrough with HPAL and are good at processing minerals.

Chinese start-up aims for nuclear fusion at half the cost of US rivals

Financial Times

Edward White and Wang Xueqiao

A Shanghai start-up Energy Singularity is seeking to raise $500mn to develop cheaper next-generation nuclear fusion technology, as China races with the west to crack the problem of commercialising the groundbreaking clean energy. The Chinese start-up is one of at least 45 companies in around 13 countries working to commercialise nuclear fusion, using diverse technological approaches and fuel sources, according to the US-based Fusion Industry Association.

USA

Russia secretly worms its way into America’s conservative media

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers, Ken Bensinger and Jim Rutenberg

Federal prosecutors say Russia paid an American media company Tenent Media to push pro-Kremlin messages from social media influencers including Benny Johnson, Tim Pool and Dave Rubin. The media posted hundreds of videos — trafficking in pointed political commentary as well as conspiracy theories about election fraud, Covid-19, immigrants and Russia’s war with Ukraine — that were then promoted across the spectrum of social media, from YouTube to TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and Rumble.

Russia focusing on American social media stars to covertly influence voters

Reuters

Christopher Bing, Katie Paul and Raphael Satter

Russia is increasingly turning to American social media stars to covertly influence voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to US officials and recently unveiled criminal charges. The approach is widely viewed by American security agencies as one of Russia’s preferred tactics this cycle in order to make their foreign psychological operations appear more authentic. Broadly, these missions typically seek to anger Americans, highlight societal divisions and emphasise partisan talking points while questioning the US government’s effectiveness and role in global security.

‘China week’ at US House puts biotech firms, Hong Kong offices in legislative cross hairs

South China Morning Post

Bochen Han

The US House may vote this week on more than two dozen China-related bills on the floor, including legislation that could close Hong Kong’s diplomatic offices stateside and restrict government contracting with world-leading mainland biotech firms. In total, 28 measures scheduled this week by the Republican-led House reference or focus on competing with China, addressing issues ranging from countering Beijing’s tech, political and economic influence to bolstering American allies in the Indo-Pacific.

US targets Russian election influence operation with charges, sanctions, domain seizures

Security Weeks

Eduard Kovacs

The Justice Department announced the seizure of 32 domains created as part of the Doppelganger campaign. Some of these domains had typosquatted names that were meant to trick visitors into believing that they were legitimate news websites, such as The Washington Post and Fox News. As part of the Doppelganger campaign, the US government says, Russia also created original brands with original domains. These domains pushed the same articles, but appeared to be managed by independent journalists or independent news organisations.

North Asia

South Korea summit to target 'blueprint' for using AI in the military

Reuters

Joyce Lee

South Korea convened an international summit this Monday seeking to establish a blueprint for the responsible use of AI in the military, though any agreement is not expected to have binding powers to enforce it. More than 90 countries including the US and China have sent government representatives to the two-day summit in Seoul, which is the second such gathering. The first summit was held in Amsterdam last year endorsed a modest "call to action, opens new tab" without legal commitment.

Global summit in Seoul calls for guardrails for military use of AI

Korea Times

Lee Hyo-jin

The Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit (REAIM) serves as a global forum for discussions on establishing governance for AI in military applications. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense, this was the second summit of its kind. This year's event was co-hosted by Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya and the United Kingdom, according to the organizers. During opening remarks, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasised three key pillars — assessments, application and anchoring of governance — to ensure responsible use of AI in the military sector.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s digital and semiconductor ambitions

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

Malaysia is accelerating its ambitions to become a major player in the global digital economy and semiconductor industry through two significant initiatives: the integration of the Penang STEM Talent Blueprint into the National Semiconductor Strategy and the establishment of the Advanced Technology Equipment Cluster. These efforts underscore the nation’s commitment to fostering technological innovation and addressing critical industry challenges.

South & Central Asia

Could India become an alternative to China in the ‘chip war’?

Japan Times

Eri Ikeda

India has just started developing its semiconductor ecosystem, it welcomes foreign investment and technology transfers, especially from Western and East Asian countries. The goal is to accelerate the industrial advancement that has been India's long-standing dream since independence and achieve self-reliance — becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2027 and reaching the government’s goal of graduating from developing to developed country status in the following 20 years.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Australia and Japan launch Pacific digital plan, boost defense ties

Nikkei Asia

Shaun Turton

Japan and Australia will establish the Pacific Digital Development Initiative, focused on digital and telecommunications infrastructure for Pacific Island countries. The region has been the center of a geopolitical tussle for influence. The PDDI will include cooperation on undersea cables, data centers, cybersecurity and enhancing capacity among countries in the Pacific, according to a statement released after the meeting between the the two countries' defense and foreign ministers that took place last week.

New Zealand-Korea boost tech ties and strategic partnership

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s official visit to the Republic of Korea represents a significant milestone in their relationship. The visit included a crucial summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on enhancing their partnership through advanced technology and strategic initiatives. Recognising the deep-rooted values and shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Korea and New Zealand have agreed to elevate their existing “Partnership for the 21st Century” to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”. This new framework, expected to be finalised by 2025, aims to bolster cooperation across several key areas, leveraging technology and innovation as core components of their collaboration.

Ukraine-Russia

Russia accused of EU and Nato cyber-attacks

BBC

Vicky Wong

The UK, US and other western intelligence agencies have warned that Russian military intelligence has been behind a series of cyber-attacks on Nato and EU countries. They said the attacks were carried out by Russian military intelligence's GRU Unit 29155, which has been linked to the poisonings of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury in 2018. According to the agencies, the attacks involved espionage, sabotage, defacing websites and publishing stolen data.

Russia’s most notorious special forces unit now has its own cyber warfare team

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, has long had a reputation as one of the world's most aggressive practitioners of sabotage, assassination, and cyber warfare, with hackers who take pride in working under the same banner as violent special forces operators. But one new group within that agency shows how the GRU may be intertwining physical and digital tactics more tightly than ever before: a hacking team, which has emerged from the same unit responsible for Russia's most notorious physical tactics, including poisonings, attempted coups, and bombings inside Western countries.

Russian military officers accused of pre-invasion cyberattack on Ukraine

The Washington Post

Katie Mettler

Federal prosecutors have charged five members of the Russian military with orchestrating a destabilizing cyberattack on critical Ukrainian computer systems just a month before Russia invaded the country in 2022. The attack, known as “WhisperGate,” targeted dozens of computers maintained by Ukraine’s government as part of a conspiracy that US officials have said was intended to sow distrust among Ukrainians. Hackers accessed and later sold the personal data of Ukrainian citizens. They also targeted protected computer systems associated with 26 NATO countries, as well as a US government agency located in Maryland.

Why the Kremlin loves social media

POLITICO

Catherine Kim

The launch of Russia’s Internet Research Agency in 2013, they started mass producing online propaganda and they used these so-called troll farms. Later on, they also started using automated bots. But in addition, the Russians seem to be using these big, big social media accounts that are called “superspreader” accounts. The famous thing about Russian disinformation is that it rarely even mentions Russia; the main narrative that is pushed is that the US shouldn’t send any more money to Ukraine, because there are so many domestic problems that should be fixed instead.

Europe

Polish authorities take down Belarusian and Russian cyber-espionage group

EURACTIV

Charles Szumski

Polish authorities successfully dismantled a cyber-espionage group linked to Belarusian and Russian intelligence services, which had been conducting malicious activities in Poland, reported Polish Minister of Digitization Krzysztof Gawkowski on Monday, 9 Sep. The disbanded group had conducted a sophisticated cyber espionage campaign, starting with the hacking of the Polish Press Agency. According to Gawkowski, the group’s ultimate goal was to penetrate other Polish government institutions and state-owned companies, particularly those involved in national security.

Europe’s ‘Reason for Being’ at Risk as Competitiveness Wanes, Report Warns

The New York Times

Jenny Gross and Patricia Cohen

Europe must increase public investment by nearly $900 billion a year in sectors like technology and defense, according to a long-awaited report published Monday in response to growing anxieties about the continent’s economy lagging behind that of the United States and China. Europe has experienced weak demand for its exports, especially from China, and its position in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence is declining: Only four of the world’s top 50 tech companies are European.

UK

UK National Crime Agency, responsible for fighting cybercrime, ‘on its knees,’ warns report

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The National Crime Agency (NCA), once heralded as British law enforcement’s elite answer to the questions posed by serious and organized crime, including cybercrime, is “on its knees” according to a new report. The agency is facing a critical “braindrain” with senior and experienced staff leaving in large numbers, warned the Spotlight on Corruption report on Monday, with particular concern expressed about the NCA losing “nearly a fifth of its cyber capacity annually.”

Elon Musk faces possible summons before UK parliament over role of X

Financial Times

Lucy Fisher, George Parker and Anna Gross

Elon Musk will be asked by the UK parliament to give evidence about the operations of social media platform X under plans drawn up by a leading contender to become chair of a key panel of MPs. Last month British officials complained they had faced resistance from X over calls to take down posts deemed a threat to national security during the worst riots in England for more than a decade. Musk also taunted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on X during the unrest and claimed that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

Big Tech

Google's lucrative ad tech business goes on trial

BBC

Lily Jamali

The US government is taking aim at the engine of Google's immense wealth - its extremely lucrative ad tech business. A trial beginning on Monday will hear the Department of Justice's case that the search engine's parent company Alphabet illegally operates a monopoly in the market. The company earned more than $200 billion last year through the placing and selling of ads seen by internet users. Alphabet has argued its success is due to the "effectiveness" of its services - but prosecutors say it has used its market dominance to stifle rivals.

News publishers in spotlight at Google’s latest monopoly trial

The Washington Post

Eva Dou and Salvador Rizzo

The Justice Department’s second monopoly case against Google got underway Monday in a Virginia court, with federal prosecutors taking aim this time at the internet giant’s lucrative business as the middleman for online ads. The case could be a boon for major news organisations, including Gannett, News Corp. and the Guardian, as well as The Washington Post. Such outlets pay Google a cut of revenue for brokering their website ads, and many have struggled with their finances in the digital age.

How Telegram became a playground for criminals, extremists and terrorists

The New York Times

Paul Mozur, Adam Satariano, Aaron Krolik and Steven Lee Myers

Telegram has become a global sewer of criminal activity, disinformation, child sexual abuse material, terrorism and racist incitement, according to a four-month investigation by The New York Times that analyzed more than 3.2 million Telegram messages from over 16,000 channels. The company, which offers features that enable criminals, terrorists and grifters to organize at scale and to sidestep scrutiny from the authorities, has looked the other way as illegal and extremist activities have flourished openly on the app.

Artificial Intelligence

‘If journalism is going up in smoke, I might as well get high off the fumes’: confessions of a chatbot helper

The Guardian

Jack Apollo George

Journalists and other writers are employed to improve the quality of chatbot replies. The irony of working for an industry that may well make their craft redundant is not lost on them. Instead of using these grandiloquent chatbots to automate writers out of their livelihoods, tech companies are contracting them to help train AI models.

What you need to know about Grok AI and your privacy

WIRED

Kate O'Flaherty

xAI's generative AI tool, Grok AI, is unhinged compared to its competitors. It's also scooping up a ton of data people post on X. Musk is deeply integrating Grok into X, using it for customised news feeds and post composition. Among the benefits, access to real-time data from X allows Grok to chat about current events as they're unfolding. To stand out from its competitors, Grok is intended to be transparent and anti-woke.

Research

The global kaleidoscope of military AI governance

UNIDIR

Yasmin Afina

This report discussed the reflections shared by States on the unique characteristics of AI technologies and the opportunities that they provide in the military domain. Subsequently, it also discussed and exchanged views on the risks, challenges and implications stemming from the development, deployment and use of AI in the military and wider security domains. The report covered six points of convergence that have emerged from the five regional consultations, along with five main points of divergence observed across and within global regions.

How innovative is China in quantum?

Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

Hodan Omaar and Martin Makaryan

China leads in quantum communications, lags behind in computing (where the US excels), and matches the United States in sensing, excelling in market-ready tech, while the United States dominates high-impact areas. China claims over $15 billion in public quantum funding, far outpacing the United States. While US private funding is higher, China offsets its private sector shortfall with massive public investment. Government-led industrial hubs such as Hefei’s “Quantum Avenue” are pivotal for cultivating China’s quantum industry.

