Across China, tens of thousands of people tagged as troublemakers like the Yangs are trapped in a digital cage, barred from leaving their province and sometimes even their homes by the world's largest digital surveillance apparatus.

Nepal lifted a ban on social media platforms on Tuesday after 19 people were killed in clashes with police amid protests against the shutdown and corruption. Nikkei Asia

Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots that encourage suicide or hold sexually explicit conversations pose a "clear and present danger" to children, Australia's online safety regulator said, as it rolled out new rules governing the services.

US sanctions billion-dollar cyber scam networks in Myanmar and Cambodia

Since a 2021 military coup, scam centres have expanded rapidly in Myanmar, spreading from militia-controlled areas into those under junta control, a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said. Shwe Kokko was established in 2017 by Hong Kong–registered Yatai International Holdings Group and the Karen National Army, an armed group allied with Myanmar's military, according to the United States Institute of Peace. Yatai group is sanctioned and KNA has been previously sanctioned.

🚀 We’re rebuilding ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

AI chatbots are ‘Clear Danger’ to kids, Australian watchdog Says

Angus Whitley

Artificial intelligence-powered chatbots that encourage suicide or hold sexually explicit conversations pose a “clear and present danger” to children, Australia’s online safety regulator said, as it rolled out new rules governing the services. The measures are the latest in a series of stringent digital restrictions in Australia, including a world-first social media ban for under-16s. The law takes effect in December and covers a range of services including Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta Platforms Inc., and YouTube.

Australia introduces age assurance for porn sites, AI chat bots

Joseph Brookes

Pornographic websites and providers of AI companion bots will be required to check Australian users’ ages from next year, after the online safety regulator accepted industry’s plans to restrict children’s access to inappropriate content. On Tuesday, the eSafety Commissioner registered six updated codes of practice developed by the online industry, after drafts had originally been rejected by the regulator. The step effectively endorses the revised industry plans and starts the clock on when the regulator will be able to begin enforcement action up to $50 million fines if companies fail to comply.

Law Council of Australia calls on government to subsidise small business cyber security

David Hollingworth

The Law Council of Australia has given a positive thumbs up to the federal government’s progress on Horizon 1 of its long-term Cyber Security Strategy, but it has taken the chance to provide a submission outlining what it would like to see happen regarding Horizon 2 of the program. “Data protection, especially for sensitive personal information, is vitally important,” Law Council of Australia president Juliana Warner said in a statement.

Massive leak shows how a Chinese company is exporting the Great Firewall to the world

Zeyi Yang

A leak of more than 100,000 documents shows that a little-known Chinese company has been quietly selling censorship systems seemingly modeled on the Great Firewall to governments around the world. Geedge Networks, a company founded in 2018 that counts the “father” of China’s massive censorship infrastructure as one of its investors, styles itself as a network-monitoring provider, offering business-grade cybersecurity tools to “gain comprehensive visibility and minimize security risks” for its customers, the documents show.

Chasing Starlink, China Unicom one step closer to satellite communication services

Xiyi Wu

China has issued a satellite mobile communication business licence to a telecoms giant, in a concrete move that accelerates preparations for the large-scale commercial roll-out of its home-grown satellite services. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced on Monday that it had issued the licence to China Unicom, permitting the state-owned company to conduct services such as direct-to-phone satellite connectivity and expand its applications in emergency and maritime communications.

Silicon Valley enabled brutal mass detention and surveillance in China, internal documents show

Dake Kang and Yael Grauer

Across China, tens of thousands of people tagged as troublemakers like the Yangs are trapped in a digital cage, barred from leaving their province and sometimes even their homes by the world’s largest digital surveillance apparatus. Most of this technology came from companies in a country that has long claimed to support freedoms worldwide: the United States. Over the past quarter century, American tech companies to a large degree designed and built China’s surveillance state, playing a far greater role in enabling human rights abuses than previously known, an Associated Press investigation found.

Businesses across the U.S. rely on these Drones. They might be banned.

Farah Stockman

Over the past three years, Mike Yoder made a name for himself in rural Ohio selling a spray-drone trailer kit that saves farmers money and weeks of labor by dropping seeds, fertilizer and fungicide from the sky. But Mr. Yoder’s company, nuWay Ag, has been struggling since last winter, when it became far more difficult to import drones made by a Chinese company, DJI, into the United States. DJI, the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial and industrial drones, is on the verge of being banned in the United States by federal lawmakers who accuse the company of a variety of infractions, including using forced labor, benefiting from unfair subsidies and being a cybersecurity threat.

US ends international push to combat fake news from hostile states

Amy Mackinnon

The US has informed countries in Europe that it is stepping back from joint efforts to combat disinformation from countries such as Russia, China and Iran, according to three European officials familiar with the matter. European countries received a notice from the State Department last week that the US is terminating memoranda of understanding that were signed last year under the Biden administration, which sought to forge a unified approach to identifying and exposing malicious information spread by foreign governments seeking to sow chaos.

US agency launches process to bar some Chinese labs from testing US electronics

The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said it has begun proceedings to withdraw recognition from seven test labs owned or controlled by the Chinese government, citing U.S. national security concerns. The U.S. telecom agency in May voted to finalize rules barring Chinese labs deemed risks to U.S. national security from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the United States.

Cyber Command, NSA to remain under single leader as officials shelve plan to end 'dual hat'

Martin Matishak

The Trump administration has abandoned any intention of breaking up the joint leadership of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, bowing to the reality of the enormous complexity of the task, according to two people and one current U.S. official familiar with the matter. The decision to maintain the “dual-hat” leadership for the cyberwarfare and electronic espionage forces appears to have been made without any official White House documentation, such as a presidential memo, these people said.

Japan seeks Indian science and tech talent to ease skills shortage

Kazuki Yoshikawa

Japan is accelerating its push to attract young technical talent from India, with official programs and private recruiters seeking to bring in graduate students and post-doctoral researchers from the south Asian nation to fill Japan's shortage of technical workers. In late July, 42 young researchers from India attended an event at the Indian embassy in Tokyo. The event was part of the LOTUS Programme, a Japanese-government backed initiative to bring young Indian researchers to study in Japan.

Nepal lifts social media ban after 19 killed in protests

Deepak Adhikari

Nepal lifted a ban on social media platforms on Tuesday after 19 people were killed in clashes with police amid protests against the shutdown and corruption. The blocking of 26 social media platforms, which began on Friday, had cut off millions of people from their main channels of communication and commerce in one of South Asia's most drastic digital crackdowns. Thousands of protesters -- many of them students in school uniform -- took to the streets of Kathmandu on Monday, denouncing corruption and calling for an end to governance by senior leaders of the ruling parties.

India expands censorship powers, lets lower officials demand takedowns

Yashraj Sharma

On February 15, thousands of men, women and children scrambled to board trains at New Delhi railway station, bound for the pilgrimage city of Prayagraj, which was playing host to the Kumbh Mela festival, one of Hinduism’s holiest gatherings. Yet, in the aftermath, India’s Ministry of Railways did not only focus on rescue efforts, investigations into crowd management and compensation for families of victims. It had another concern, too: fighting social media posts that criticised the government over the incident.

Amnesty says Pakistan spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Ariba Shahid

Pakistan is spying on millions of its citizens using a phone-tapping system and a Chinese-built internet firewall that censors social media, in one of the most comprehensive examples of state surveillance outside China, Amnesty International said. The rights watchdog said in a report released on Tuesday that Pakistan's growing monitoring network was built using both Chinese and Western technology and powered a sweeping crackdown on dissent and free speech.

Kazakh oil giant denies cyberattack, says incident was 'planned' phishing drill

Daryna Antoniuk

Kazakhstan’s state oil company has dismissed claims by Indian cybersecurity firm Seqrite that it was the target of a new Russian-linked hacking group, saying the incident was in fact an internal phishing drill. Seqrite Labs last week published research on what it called a newly identified group, NoisyBear, which it said had been active since April and focused on Central Asia’s energy sector. The company said NoisyBear compromised a KazMunayGas finance employee’s mailbox in May and used it to send phishing emails disguised as corporate policy updates, salary adjustments and IT department notices. The messages carried malicious archive files designed to install further payloads.

EcoDataCenter secures 600 million euros to expand AI data centres

Jesus Calero

Swedish digital infrastructure provider EcoDataCenter has secured 600 million euros ($703.5 million) in debt financing from Deutsche Bank to expand its AI data centres, it said on Tuesday, as demand for high-performance computing surges amid the AI boom. The funding, provided by Deutsche Bank through its Private Credit and Infrastructure unit, will accelerate the construction of large-scale data centres in Falun and Borlange, north of Stockholm, designed to support AI workloads and other compute-intensive applications.

It's taken three years to recover from China hack, election watchdog says

Joe Tidy

The UK's elections watchdog says it's taken three years and at least a quarter of a million pounds to fully recover from a hack that saw the private details of 40m voters accessed by Chinese cyber spies. Last year, the Electoral Commission was publicly reprimanded for a litany of security failures that allowed hacking groups to spy undetected, after breaking into databases and email systems. In the first interview about the hack, the commission's new boss admits huge mistakes were made, but says the organisation is now secure.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover threatens to hit British economic growth

Alexander Martin

The disruption caused by a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) risks damaging Britain’s economic growth and highlights how the government’s hands-off approach to cybersecurity regulation is potentially leading to more serious incidents, according to experts. JLR is one of the British economy’s most significant manufacturers, accounting for roughly 4% of all goods exports last year. The company’s operations have been “severely disrupted” by the attack with many of its own workers instructed to remain home until at least Tuesday. Reports suggest thousands of additional staff at supply-chain businesses are also being temporarily laid off due to the shutdown.

Whistle-blower sues Meta over claims of WhatsApp security flaws

Cecilia Kang

The former head of security for WhatsApp filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Meta of ignoring major security and privacy flaws that put billions of the messaging app’s users at risk, the latest in a string of whistle-blower allegations against the social media giant. In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Attaullah Baig claimed that thousands of WhatsApp and Meta employees could gain access to sensitive user data including profile pictures, location, group memberships and contact lists.

Nvidia comes out swinging as Congress weighs limits on China chip sales

Tripp Mickle and Cade Metz

With the Trump administration loosening restrictions on selling artificial intelligence chips to China, congressional leaders are stepping in with their own limits. The Senate and House are weighing new rules that would require the critical technology to be offered to American companies before it could be sold to Chinese businesses. The chip giant Nvidia, which could make as much as $50 billion in A.I. chip sales to China over the next year, has responded with an unconventional lobbying blitz that tars the Republican-proposed rules as a product of left-wing paranoia peddled by people it calls A.I. doomers.

OpenAI executives rattled by campaigns to derail for-profit restructuring

Berber Jin

OpenAI executives are growing concerned that mounting political scrutiny in California could stymie their efforts to become a for-profit company and have discussed a last-ditch option of moving out of the state. Some of California’s biggest philanthropies, nonprofits and labor groups are joining forces to push back on the startup’s high-stakes restructuring plan. Because OpenAI is controlled by a nonprofit, they are asking the state’s attorney general to ensure the new company it creates doesn’t violate the state’s charitable trust law.

Online travel platforms prepare for rise of artificial intelligence ‘agents’

Rafe Rosner-Uddin and Mari Novik

The world’s largest online booking platforms are preparing for the advent of artificial intelligence “agents”, signing partnerships with groups such as OpenAI in an effort to counter technology capable of arranging travel for customers without tapping their services. Booking.com and Expedia are taking steps to deploy new AI-enabled features underpinned by models from OpenAI to automate services and launch new tools, including trip planners.

The job market is hell.

Annie Lowrey

At the same time, the process of getting a job has become a late-capitalist nightmare. Online hiring platforms have made it easier to find an opening but harder to secure one: Applicants send out thousands of AI-crafted résumés, and businesses use AI to sift through them. What Bumble and Hinge did to the dating market, contemporary human-resources practices have done to the job market. People are swiping like crazy and getting nothing back.

