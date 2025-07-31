Good morning. It's Thursday, 31st of July.

For the first time, Singapore has called out a China-linked cyber threat actor group, to the chagrin of Asia's regional hegemon. ‘The intent of this threat actor in attacking Singapore is quite clear’, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs Mr. K Shanmugam noted RUSI

A coordinated effort is underway to crack down on foreign tech services and build up domestic options controlled by the government. In July the Kremlin announced it had chosen VK Co., a government-controlled social networking company, to be Russia’s national messaging service. Bloomberg

Scott Farquhar has used a National Press Club address to call for government support to enable the rapid construction of more data centres and renewable energy to power them. Mr. Farquhar said, with changes to copyright laws, Australia could provide much of South-East Asia's rapidly expanding data storage needs. ABC News

Scattered Spider is targeting victims' Snowflake data storage for quick exfiltration

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The Scattered Spider cybercriminal group is targeting victims’ data storage tools after gaining initial access by impersonating contracted information technology help desks. Government agencies in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia updated an advisory initially released in November 2023 about the group — which has recently caused alarm with back-to-back campaigns targeting large companies in the retail, insurance and airline industries. In “many” incidents, Scattered Spider was seen searching for an organization's Snowflake access in order to steal large volumes of data, the advisory said. The data storage company serves many large organizations, but those clients are responsible for maintaining access credentials.

Atlassian co-founder says Australia could be major data centre hub for South-East Asia

ABC News

Michael Janda and Kirsten Aiken

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar believes Australia can become one of the world's major data centre hubs, powered by renewable energy. While his Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes struggles to advance his planned Suncable project to generate vast amounts of solar energy in the Northern Territory and send it via an underwater cable to Singapore, Mr Farquhar has proposed a different way for Australia to export its green energy. "We should power the region," he said in a speech to the National Press Club. "We should export megawatts as megabytes for potentially megabucks. This could be a $10 billion-plus opportunity."

The case for South Korea-Australia defence industrial cooperation

The Strategist

Jihoon Yu

Australia and South Korea can and should move towards joint research and development, co-production of critical components (particularly in guided weapons and explosive ordnance) and collaborative innovation in emerging technologies such as autonomous systems, cyber defence and space-based capabilities. Closer cooperation would also serve broader strategic ends. Both countries are middle powers committed to a rules-based regional order and increasingly exposed to the pressures of great-power competition.

Google calls off Parliament House event after YouTube teen social media ban inclusion

Crikey

Google has stepped up its street brawl with the Australian government over YouTube’s inclusion in the teen social media ban law with a last-minute cancellation of the tech giant’s annual event set to go ahead tonight. The annual “Google at Parliament House” event was set to go ahead on Wednesday night, just hours after the Albanese government had held a press conference to broadcast its decision to force YouTube to restrict accounts on the video-sharing platform from Australians under the age of 16. But this afternoon, Google sent out an email telling attendees that it had decided to postpone the event “out of respect for the grieving families who have gathered in Parliament House today”.

Should YouTube be included in Australia’s social media ban for kids under 16? We asked 5 experts

The Conversation

Catherine Jane Archer, Catherine Page Jeffery, Faith Gordon, Joanne Orlando and Tama Leaver

The Australian government has confirmed video-sharing platform YouTube will be included in the upcoming social media ban for children aged 16 and under. In recent days, the platform – owned by Google – attempted to persuade the Australian government to remain excluded from the upcoming ban. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year. Last month, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant advised the government to remove the proposed exemption on YouTube from the upcoming ban.

‘Are you joking, mate?’ AI doesn’t get sarcasm in non-American varieties of English

The Conversation

Aditya Joshi

In 2018, my Australian co-worker asked me, “Hey, how are you going?”. My response – “I am taking a bus” – was met with a smirk. I had recently moved to Australia. Despite studying English for more than 20 years, it took me a while to familiarise myself with the Australian variety of the language. It turns out large language models powered by artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT experience a similar problem.

How China is girding for an AI battle with the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang and Liza Lin

China is ramping up efforts to build a domestic artificial-intelligence ecosystem that can function without Western technology, as it steels itself for a protracted tech contest with the U.S. Washington has been trying to slow China’s AI progress through export controls and other restrictions that limit Chinese access to U.S. capital, talent and advanced U.S. technologies. To an extent, those restrictions have worked. But China is fighting back with expanding efforts to become more self-sufficient in AI—a push that could ultimately make it less vulnerable to U.S. pressure if it succeeds.

China's automakers bring tech edge to Australia's small but brutal market

Nikkei Asia

Shaun Turton

As Chinese automakers fight a bruising price war at home, they are also waging a battle for the overcrowded Australian market. And like in any conflict, it helps to capture high ground. In May, Hebei-headquartered GWM, formerly known as Great Wall Motor, brought three of its latest models to the Springs 4X4 Adventure Park in southeast Queensland. Owner and professional off-road driver Lucas Bree classifies the courses at the 1,700-acre park as ranging "from easy to stupid."

TikTok adds new parental controls, tools for creators

TechCrunch

Aisha Malik

TikTok announced on Wednesday that it’s releasing a slew of new features, including enhanced parental controls, additional tools for creators, and a new interactive well-being feature. It also publicly launched Footnotes, its fact-checking system. The social network is bringing new parental controls to Family Pairing, its feature that allows parents to link their accounts with their teen’s account to customize safety settings.



Google starts rolling out ML-powered age estimation in the US

9TO5Google

Abner Li

In the US, Google is beginning to use an age estimation model to detect whether Account users are under or over 18. Google is looking at a “variety of signals already associated with a user’s account” to determine their age, regardless of the user-provided birthday. This includes the “types of information a user has searched for or the categories of videos they’ve watched on YouTube.” Another signal is the longevity of the account.

U.S. intelligence intervened with DOJ to push HPE-Juniper merger

Axious

Mike Allen

China-specific national-security concerns were a big reason the Justice Department decided last month to allow Hewlett Packard Enterprise to take over rival Juniper Networks, Trump administration officials tell Axios. Axios has learned that the U.S. intelligence community intervened to persuade the Justice Department that allowing the merger to proceed was essential to helping U.S. business compete with China's Huawei Technologies, among other national-security issues.

A secretive US space plane will soon test quantum navigation technology

WIRED

Eric Berger

The X-37B, the US Space Force’s secretive space plane, will soon take flight again. On Monday, the Space Force announced that it will fly the small, Space Shuttle–shaped vehicle on the program’s eighth mission next month. The launch of the vehicle, on a Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to occur no earlier than August 21 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Musk v. Altman judge dings both sides for 'gamesmanship' as AI clash drags on

Business Insider

Laura Italiano

The California judge for Elon Musk's racketeering lawsuit against Sam Altman granted the Tesla CEO a small legal victory Tuesday, but not before dinging both sides for trying to waste her time with "excessive" court filings. "The court will not waste precious judicial resources on the parties' gamesmanship," US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote.

Substack sent a push alert promoting a Nazi blog

User Mag

Taylor Lorenz

Substack sent a push alert encouraging users to subscribe to a Nazi newsletter that claimed Jewish people are a sickness and that we must eradicate minorities to build a “White homeland.” NatSocToday describes itself as “a weekly newsletter featuring opinions and news important to the National Socialist and White Nationalist Community.” The push alert was sent to an undisclosed number of users’ phones on Monday. Some people posted about the app alert on social media, confused why they were being prompted to subscribe to a Nazi blog.

Trump administration weighs patent system overhaul to raise revenue

The Wall Street Journal

Amrith Ramkumar

The Trump administration is considering a plan to raise tens of billions of dollars with a new fee that would transform the patent system, a radical move that would likely fuel pushback from businesses. Commerce Department officials are discussing charging patent holders 1% to 5% of their overall patent value, a shift that could dramatically increase fees, according to people familiar with the matter. The idea is being considered by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as part of his plans to raise revenue and narrow the government’s budget deficit.

More than 90 state, local governments targeted using Microsoft SharePoint vulnerability, group says

CNA

More than 90 state and local governments have been targeted using the recently revealed vulnerability in Microsoft server software, according to a U.S. group devoted to helping local authorities collaborate against hacking threats. The nonprofit Center for Internet Security, which houses an information-sharing group for state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities, provided no further details about the targets, but said it did not have evidence that the hackers had broken through.

Taiwan’s economic ministry to launch AI talent training program

Taiwan News

Carol Yang

The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that the first phase of this year’s AI talent training program will begin in August, aiming to cultivate 152 professionals to help businesses adopt AI technologies. Industrial Development Administration Director-General Chiu Chiu-hui said over 60 domestic and international companies — including Microsoft Taiwan, ASE Group, and Acer — will provide instructors and internship opportunities, per CNA. Trainees will be drawn from National Taipei University, National Taipei University of Technology, National Formosa University, and National Cheng Kung University.

Japan issues final guidelines for app store antitrust law

Nikkei Asia

The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday released final guidelines for legislation barring Google and Apple from blocking rival app stores from their platforms, with only tweaks to the draft text despite objections from the tech giants. The law enacted last year aims to curb unfair treatment of developers by Apple and Google, which together dominate the mobile operating system market, and prevent them from hindering new application distributors. Apple's iTunes unit is also named in the law.

Musk backs Samsung AI chip deal, calls it ‘just the minimum’

The Korea Herald

Jo He-rim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed Wednesday that he had a video call with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong to discuss a "real partnership" over their recent $16.5 billion AI chip supply deal. Responding to a user on X who claimed Samsung "has no idea what they signed up for," Musk replied, "They do." "I had a video call with the chairman and senior leadership of Samsung to go over what a real partnership would be like," Musk wrote. "Use the strengths of both companies to achieve a great outcome."

Hanwha and Samsung lead Korea’s cyber insurance push

DigWatch

South Korea is stepping up efforts to strengthen its cyber insurance sector as corporate cyberattacks surge across industries. A string of major breaches has revealed widespread vulnerability and renewed demand for more comprehensive digital risk protection. Hanwha General Insurance launched Korea’s first Cyber Risk Management Centre last November and partnered with global cybersecurity firm Theori and law firm Shin & Kim to expand its offerings.

Researchers expose North Korean threat actors’ techniques for gaining illicit access

Cyber Press

Mandvi

North Korean cyber agents are using remote and hybrid work practices to break into international companies and embezzle millions of dollars to finance the DPRK’s illegal activities, according to a thorough assessment released by experts at Flashpoint.The evolving remote work landscape, while enabling cross-border collaboration and flexibility, has inadvertently opened doors for highly sophisticated cyber campaigns orchestrated by actors affiliated with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

What Singapore's first public cyber attribution tells us

RUSI

Louise Marie Hurel

For the first time, Singapore has called out a China-linked cyber threat actor group, to the chagrin of Asia's regional hegemon. ‘The intent of this threat actor in attacking Singapore is quite clear’, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs Mr. K Shanmugam noted. ‘They are going after high value, strategic targets. Vital infrastructure that delivers our essential services. If it succeeds, it can conduct espionage, and it can cause major disruption to Singapore and Singaporeans,’ he continued.

The surprise winner in the U.S.-China tech war? Vietnam’s chip industry

Rest of World

Loam Le

U.S. President Donald Trump’s onslaught of tariffs has given Vietnam an opportunity to stake its claim in the global semiconductor chip race. Vietnamese companies that manufacture chip components — such as circuit boards and wafers — have had a surge in demand as clients place orders before the tariffs kick in and Washington steps up pressure to reduce its reliance on Chinese products.

Indonesia's GoTo and Indosat launch home-grown AI chat tool

Nikkei Asia

Tomoyoshi Oshikiri

Indonesia's IT giant GoTo and major telecom Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison have launched the nation's first home-grown, full-scale, generative artificial intelligence service supporting local languages. GoTo Group CEO Patrick Walujo said the launch marks a "major leap forward in building a uniquely Indonesian AI ecosystem," speaking at a ceremony held in Jakarta in June.

Hackers target Malaysia’s EV boom, cybersecurity flaws revealed

South China Morning Post

Hadi Azmi

Hackers are increasingly targeting Malaysia’s growing automotive sector, cybersecurity experts have warned in a new report that raises alarm over gaps in threat detection, including potential data theft via phones hooked to digital dashboards on vehicles. A key automotive manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, Malaysia has attracted around 26 billion ringgit in electric vehicle investments since 2018 from global marquee names including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Stellantis and Dongfeng.

Russia builds a new web around Kremlin’s handpicked super app

Bloomberg

Bloomberg Businessweek

Russian President Vladimir Putin is closer than ever to getting the internet he wants. In July the Kremlin announced it had chosen VK Co., a government-controlled social networking company, to be Russia’s national messaging service. The result is Max, a sprawling app billed as a way for users to communicate, manage their finances, access government services and even skip the lines at music festivals.

How a cyber alliance took down Russian cybercrime

CSIS

Julia Dickson and Emily Harding

In a dramatic success and a global pushback against Russia’s hybrid warfare operations, a mid-July joint international operation disrupted a massive Russian cybercrime network known as NoName057(16). Since 2022, this ideologically motivated hacktivist network has claimed responsibility for more than 1,500 distributed denial-of-service attacks against countries aligned with NATO.

Google to sign EU's AI code of practice despite concerns

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Google will sign the European Union's code of practice which aims to help companies comply with the bloc's landmark artificial intelligence rules, its global affairs president said in a blog post on Wednesday, though he voiced some concerns. The voluntary code of practice, drawn up by 13 independent experts, aims to provide legal certainty to signatories on how to meet requirements under the Artificial Intelligence Act, such as issuing summaries of the content used to train their general-purpose AI models and complying with EU copyright law.

Meta faces Italian competition investigation over WhatsApp AI chatbot

Reuters

Elvira Pollina

Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations the company abused its dominant position by installing its artificial intelligence tool on messaging service WhatsApp. The watchdog said Meta may have violated European Union competition rules by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without user consent, a move that might harm its competitors.

SpaceX faces two new lawsuits alleging safety‐related retaliation

TechCrunch

Aria Alamalhodaei

When longtime supervisor Robert Markert warned SpaceX leaders that one part of the rocket fairing recovery process could “easily cause serious injury or death,” he alleges he was ignored because “it was the more economical solution,” according to a recently filed lawsuit. A few months later, he was out of the job. Markert is one of two former SpaceX employees who have filed separate wrongful-termination lawsuits, both of which were removed to federal court earlier this month.

Spotify is forcing users to undergo face scanning to access explicit content

404Media

Samantha Cole

Spotify is requiring users in the UK to verify they’re over 18 to view "certain age restricted content," and users are reporting seeing a popup on Spotify to verify their ages following the enactment of the UK's Online Safety Act last week, which forced platforms to verify the ages of everyone who tries to access certain kinds of content deemed harmful to children. “You may be presented with an age check when you try to access certain age restricted content, like music videos tagged 18+,” Spotify says on an informational page about the checks.

Zuckerberg says people without AI glasses will be at a disadvantage in the future

TechCrunch

Echoing sentiments shared in his “superintelligence”-focused blog post this morning, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expanded on his bullish ideas that glasses will be the primary way users interact with AI in the years ahead. During Meta’s second-quarter earnings call, the social networking exec told investors he believes people without AI glasses will be at a disadvantage in the future.

Inside the collapse of Builder.ai: Was it even an AI company?

Rest of World

Varsha Bansal

Karthik started working as a “productologist” for Builder.ai in 2022. In another company, the role — assisting customers in building software — might have been called a product manager. But “productologist” relayed the buzzy way the U.K.-based startup billed itself: as a low-code or no-code artificial intelligence tool that made creating apps and websites as easy as “ordering pizza.” The job title, Karthik told Rest of World, was “confusing in the start.”

How the browser became the main cyber battleground

The Hacker News

Until recently, the cyber attacker methodology behind the biggest breaches of the last decade or so has been pretty consistent: Compromise an endpoint via software exploit, or social engineering a user to run malware on their device; Find ways to move laterally inside the network and compromise privileged identities; Repeat as needed until you can execute your desired attack — usually stealing data from file shares, deploying ransomware, or both. But attacks have fundamentally changed as networks have evolved. With the SaaS-ification of enterprise IT, core business systems aren't locally deployed and centrally managed in the way they used to be. Instead, they're logged into over the internet, and accessed via a web browser.

