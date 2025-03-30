Good morning. It's Monday 31st of March.

Taiwan authorities said on Friday they were investigating whether China's largest chipmaker SMIC illegally lured Taiwanese tech workers under cover of a shell company on the island masquerading as Samoan. Reuters

The EU is set to impose minimal fines on Apple and Facebook owner Meta next week under its Digital Markets Act, as Brussels seeks to avoid escalating tensions with US President Donald Trump. Financial Times

US immigration officials are asking the public and federal agencies to comment on a proposal to collect social media handles from people applying for benefits such as green cards or citizenship, to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump. Associated Press

America's academic brain drain has begun

As the White House places various universities and research institutions in its ideological crosshairs, the nation's reputation for academic excellence is in jeopardy. Meanwhile, other nations are noting the change. America's academic upheaval is a "once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity" for Australia as well, said Danielle Cave, senior analyst for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

As Trump sacks scientists, Australia should hire them. US drain is our brain gain

For decades, the US has provided funding and a home for many of our scientists, entrepreneurs and technologists. Now there’s a unique opportunity for us to reverse that brain drain while also increasing our investment in US talent and technologies.

Australia

Suppliers hit with diversity rules to win govt’s tech work

Government suppliers that fail to start closing their gender pay gaps face new barriers in winning federal contracts worth billions of dollars, after gender equality laws passed parliament on Wednesday. The new rules can apply to businesses with 500 or more employees and could hit Canberra’s tech suppliers especially hard, with several dealing with large pay gaps and some going backwards or even disavowing diversity efforts.

NSW court hack timeline raises questions over government response

This isn’t the first data breach in an Australian court system. In January, Court Services Victoria revealed that audio-visual recordings of hearings between 1 November and 21 December 2023 had been accessed. But this breach is potentially far more problematic, given that police say ”approximately 9,000 sensitive court files, including apprehended violence orders and affidavits, had been downloaded”.

China

Moolenaar, Cammack double down on opposition to TikTok-Oracle plan

Two Republican lawmakers, including the chair of the House China committee, stepped up their attacks Thursday against a potential White House deal to sell TikTok to Oracle that preserves a role for its Beijing-based owner. The White House is seriously discussing the deal and has accelerated talks with Oracle ahead of President Donald Trump’s April 5 deadline for a sale, even as China hawks and legal experts say it would violate the law Congress passed last spring to force TikTok’s sale or ban in the US.

USA

US immigration officials look to expand social media data collection

US immigration officials are asking the public and federal agencies to comment on a proposal to collect social media handles from people applying for benefits such as green cards or citizenship, to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump. The March 5 notice raised alarms from immigration and free speech advocates because it appears to expand the government’s reach in social media surveillance to people already vetted and in the US legally.

A DHS staffer faces serious punishment for accidentally adding a reporter to a group email

A federal worker accidentally includes a journalist on a detailed message in advance of a government operation. But unlike Waltz and Hegseth, who both remain in their jobs, the career DHS employee was put on administrative leave and told late last week that the agency intends to revoke her security clearance. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has largely rallied around Waltz and Hegseth, with Trump on Wednesday calling it “all a witch hunt.”

Goldberg dismisses Waltz’s Signal leak defense: ‘Numbers don’t just get sucked into other phones’

Atlantic magazine editor Jeffrey Goldberg has dismissed the explanation offered by national security adviser Mike Waltz for how he was included in a Trump administration group text chat about – and in advance of – the recent bombing of Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Signalgate and the danger of digital breadcrumbs

Seemingly innocuous bits of digital information — public Venmo friend lists, unguarded contact info, personal interactions — can serve as entry points for adversaries seeking to undermine national security. Signalgate is just one symptom of a larger pattern of digital hygiene failures that form a breadcrumb trail that U.S. adversaries are all too eager to follow.

What could possibly go wrong? DOGE to rapidly rebuild Social Security codebase.

The so-called Department of Government Efficiency is starting to put together a team to migrate the Social Security Administration’s computer systems entirely off one of its oldest programming languages in a matter of months, potentially putting the integrity of the system—and the benefits on which tens of millions of Americans rely—at risk.

US tech giants are betting big on humanoid robots — but China’s already ahead

American tech giants like Tesla and Nvidia are racing to develop humanoid robots, stressing their importance to the future economy. But analysts warn they are already at risk of losing out to China. Chinese companies are already undercutting U.S. competitors in terms of price thanks to superior economies of scale and manufacturing capabilities.

The gleeful cruelty of the White House X account

In previous administrations (including much of Donald Trump’s first term), the account was used to post anodyne updates, highlight press releases, and share information about the administration. Now the account exists to troll its political enemies and delight the MAGA faithful. Beyond the fact that this kind of shitposting is so obviously beneath the office, the posts are genuinely sinister.

Move fast, kill things: the tech startups trying to reinvent defence with Silicon Valley values

As the upstart defence industry sees it, the current system is not set up to meet the needs of the modern war fighter. We are entering a new era where machines go to war, albeit working with humans, and there is a huge need for autonomy and AI that the “defence primes” do not have the right muscles to deliver.

Trump promised scientific breakthroughs. Researchers say he’s breaking science.

In his presidential campaign last year, Donald Trump vowed to supercharge U.S. scientific research efforts, pledging to “unleash the power of American innovation” to combat cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases. But Trump has instead unleashed cuts and chaos that are paralyzing ongoing research, prompting layoffs and threatening America’s perch as a global scientific leader, researchers and scientists warn.

Americas

US tariffs threaten Mexico’s booming EV sector

In the decades after the original North American Free Trade Agreement came into effect in 1994, a combination of low labor costs, geographic proximity, and preferential market access turned many Mexican states, especially those near the U.S. border, into manufacturing hubs. Most major carmakers now have factories in Mexico, and the country is the seventh largest producer of cars in the world, employing around 1 million workers.

North Asia

Taiwan says China's SMIC suspected of illegally luring tech workers

Taiwan authorities said on Friday they were investigating whether China's largest chipmaker SMIC illegally lured Taiwanese tech workers under cover of a shell company on the island masquerading as Samoan. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been stepping up efforts to stop what it considers illegal activities by Chinese firms to steal know-how and attract talent.

Hackers target Taiwan with malware delivered via fake messaging apps

The latest cyber-espionage campaign targeting users in Taiwan ran for nearly two years, but affected only a limited number of users. Researchers said the threat actors likely focused on targeting specific individuals. Once installed, the apps request extensive permissions, including disabling battery optimization to ensure they run continuously in the background. They feature basic chat functionalities, allowing users to register and communicate with one another.

TSMC’s $100 billion bet: strengthening ties or weakening Taiwan’s leverage?

The more the US secures its own chip supply, the less dependent it becomes on Taiwan. Over time, Washington may feel less compelled to maintain a strong military commitment to the island. The very move intended to guarantee US support could ultimately make Taiwan more expendable.

South & Central Asia

India wants to offer a third way for global tech

In technology policy circles, the EU is often positioned as the “third way” — an alternative to the laissez-faire approach in America, where market forces steer tech development, and China’s state-controlled model, where technology is instrumentalised for political control. The EU’s rights-based regulatory approach offers a democracy-driven alternative. But India is keen to claim its own role offering an alternative to Chinese and American tech governance.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Silenced nation: the unprecedented Facebook shutdown in PNG

On 25 March 2025, the Papua New Guinea government shut down Facebook for a day without notice, leaving the roughly 1.4 to 1.6 million users in the country offline. This whole saga has several implications.

Europe

EU set to limit Apple and Meta fines to avoid ire of Donald Trump

The EU is set to impose minimal fines on Apple and Facebook owner Meta next week under its Digital Markets Act, as Brussels seeks to avoid escalating tensions with US President Donald Trump. Under the DMA, companies can face penalties of up to 10 per cent of their global turnover, which could result in billions of dollars for both companies.

‘Reverse Deng’: can Europe pull a role reversal and secure Chinese battery tech?

Western firms have long complained that the price of access to the giant Chinese market was the sacrificing of their technology and, arguably, their long-term cutting edge. A serious discussion is under way about Europe demanding the same from companies in China, who are desperately seeking overseas buyers for their overflowing production lines.

In Italy, 'Il Foglio' newspaper provocatively launches a supplement entirely made by AI

Since Tuesday, March 18, an unusual supplement has been sold with every print edition of Milan's liberal daily Il Foglio on Italian newsstands. None of the 20 or so articles published each morning have a writer. All are preceded by the words: "Text produced with AI."

UK

UK braced for ‘free speech’ row with JD Vance as far-right websites spurn Online Safety Act

Officials in the United Kingdom are bracing for a clash with the White House as far-right social media platforms dismiss legal requests from British regulators tackling illegal online content. It comes as Westminster’s envoys make purposefully quiet representations to their counterparts in Washington over a separate, unrelated legal order controversially given to Apple earlier this year.

Africa

What you need to know about Africa’s first AI factory

On March 24, Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies announced a partnership with Nvidia to build Africa’s first artificial intelligence factory. This isn’t just another data center — it’s a specialized powerhouse designed specifically for AI computing. A severe lack of computing power has strangled Africa’s AI potential. The numbers are stark: The continent accounts for a mere 0.1% of the world’s computing capacity.

Gender & Women in Cyber

Turkey’s brain drain is taking its female coders with it

Turkish women who become software engineers generally expect a secure career that can vault them to a better position in society. Instead, they’ve found they are a mistreated and undervalued minority. Rather than face the turbulent social conditions, many young IT professionals, particularly women, are choosing to leave the country.

Big Tech

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence group buys X for $45bn

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence group xAI has purchased social media platform X for $45bn, as the billionaire entrepreneur brings together two of his flagship businesses. The deal announced on Friday values X slightly above the $44bn price that Musk paid to take the company private in October 2022 and comes after a $1bn fundraising round this month. It highlights the rebound in fortunes for X, which slumped following Musk’s takeover.

Brands spend nominal sums on X ads to keep Elon Musk happy

Big brands are allocating small amounts of their advertising budget to Elon Musk’s X, seeking to avoid being seen as boycotting the social media platform and triggering a public fallout with its billionaire owner.

Everything you say to an Alexa speaker will be sent to Amazon

Starting today (March 28), Alexa devices will send all audio recordings to the cloud for processing, and choosing not to save these recordings will disable personalisation features. Amazon says it has sold more than 500 million Alexa devices, but between 2017 and 2021 alone the company lost more than US$25 billion on the project.

We mapped DOGE’s Silicon Valley and corporate connections

We’ve mapped out a non-exhaustive list of people affiliated with DOGE, including creating a searchable table with each member, their corporate history, and the agencies they’ve been connected to.

Artificial Intelligence

Nuclear risk from military AI prompts calls for US, China and others to seek agreement

Artificial intelligence specialists have warned that China, the United States and other leading players must seek common ground in regulating the military use of the technology to minimise the risk of nuclear escalation. Many countries are increasingly adopting AI for military use, including the known nuclear countries: China, the US, Russia, Britain, France, India, Pakistan and North Korea.

Research

Judges at risk: The alarming exposure of personal information online

Events & Podcasts

Individual responsibility, policing, and surveillance: Examining dating app companies’ approaches to safety

Across decades, dating apps have been the locus for moral panics, positioning them as a scapegoat for the ongoing stigmatization of casual sex and women’s sexual agency. Instead, real concerns should be raised about the actual risks and harms that users face, such as harassment, sexual aggression, discrimination, privacy breaches, and more.

