Taiwan: the sponge that soaks up Chinese power

Nathan Attrill

Taiwan has an inadvertent, rarely acknowledged role in global affairs: it’s a kind of sponge, soaking up much of China’s political, military and diplomatic efforts. Taiwan absorbs Chinese power of persuasion and coercion that won’t be directed elsewhere while the island remains free... alongside this military pressure, Beijing wages an unrelenting pressure campaign to isolate Taiwan internationally, intimidate nations that support it and subvert Taiwanese society. This sustained, multi-domain strategy of intensifying coercion reflects just how much of China’s political and strategic bandwidth Taiwan consumes...

State of the Strait is available here. Governments and organisations can contact ctspartnerships@aspi.org.au to discuss co-funding this project and gaining access to the entire State of the Strait database.

China targets Canada’s election—and may be targeting Australia’s

Fitriani and Nira Calwyn

Following Canadian authorities’ discovery of a Chinese information operation targeting their country’s election, Australians, too, should beware such risks. In fact, there are already signs that Beijing is interfering in campaigning for the Australian election to be held on 3 May. The Australian Secret Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Electoral Commission are cooperating to guard against China’s now well-established habit of trying to shape foreign elections.

Australia

Unsolicited email from Liberal Party directed voter to data harvesting operation when they clicked unsubscribe

ABC News

Jonathan Hair

The Liberal Party is being criticised for sending out a campaign email that could confuse recipients into unwittingly submitting personal information to the organisation. The email contains an unsubscribe button, purporting to offer an opt out. But in fact, when clicked, it redirects to the party's website, set up to harvest personal data under the guise of a postal vote application.

Communications during natural disasters and warzone intelligence revolutionised by University of Western Australia's world-first invention

The West Australian

Restoring communications in disaster-affected areas and providing critical operational intelligence in a warzone are two of the proposed applications for a new innovation developed at the University of Western Australia. Led by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, TeraNet-3 is an optical space communication device, mounted on the back of a Jeep Gladiator for mobile deployment.

China

PLA assertiveness in the Tasman Sea is a wake-up call on China’s dual-use infrastructure in the Pacific

The Diplomat

Domingo I-Kwei Yang

China has escalated its military expansion in the southwest Pacific, with the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducting combat exercises in the Tasman Sea in February 2025. The drills, carried out with little warning in the waters between Australia and New Zealand, demonstrated the PLAN’s growing capabilities in long-range navigation, logistics, and reconnaissance. More critically, they revealed Beijing’s increasing confidence in its maritime situational awareness and far seas.

Birkin, Lululemon, and TikTok: how China is using the tariff war for luxury goods to go direct from factory to your feed

The Economic Times

In a surprising twist in the ongoing US-China trade war, Chinese factories have found a new way to reach American consumers: TikTok. Instead of the usual viral dance moves or beauty hacks, these videos are focused on how luxury goods are made—specifically, how US shoppers can bypass retail markups and tariffs by purchasing directly from Chinese manufacturers. The result? A growing number of videos claiming to sell high-end goods like Lululemon leggings, Louis Vuitton handbags, and Birkin bags for a fraction of their retail price.

Chinese exporters on Rednote ask local consumers to buy goods meant for US

Reuters

Casey Hall and Sophie Yu

Chinese sellers of items from lunch boxes to appliances have taken to social media platform Rednote to generate sympathy purchases, telling domestic consumers they are offloading stock at bargain prices amid US tariffs. Over the past week, dozens of sellers have broadcast livestreams showing goods produced for US customers, which they said they could no longer sell because of tariff rates of 145% for made-in-China goods imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

USA

US office that counters foreign disinformation is being eliminated

MIT Technology Review

Eileen Guo

The only office within the US State Department that monitors foreign disinformation is to be eliminated, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, confirming reporting by MIT Technology Review. The Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI) Hub is a small office in the State Department’s Office of Public Diplomacy that tracks and counters foreign disinformation campaigns. In shutting R/FIMI, the department’s controversial acting undersecretary, Darren Beattie, is delivering a major win to conservative critics who have alleged that it censors conservative voices.

The State Department closes the office that flags disinformation from Russia, China and Iran

AP News

The State Department has shut down its office that sought to deal with misinformation and disinformation that Russia, China and Iran have been accused of spreading. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that he had closed what had been known as the Global Engagement Center because it had taken actions to restrict freedom of speech in the United States and elsewhere.

Trump tech aide calls for ‘creative’ R&D push after budget cuts

Bloomberg

Jackie Davalos

White House science and technology director Michael Kratsios said the US will need to make “smart choices” with public research funding to stay competitive in areas like artificial intelligence as the Trump administration’s sweeping budget cuts spread to research organizations. “We must be more creative in our use of public research and development money and shape a funding environment that makes clear what our national priorities are,” Kratsios told technology leaders on Monday at the Endless Frontiers retreat in Austin.

In last-minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database

Reuters

Raphael Satter

US officials will extend support for 11 months for a database of cyber weaknesses that plays a critical role in fighting bugs and hacks, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, just as the funding was due to run out. The expected cut-off of payments for the non-profit MITRE Corp's Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database had spread alarm across the cybersecurity community.

Nearly 50 House Democrats say no to unauthorized AI in Trump administration

Reuters

Jeffrey Dastin

Members of Congress have called on the Trump administration to cease applying any unauthorized artificial intelligence system toward its effort to slash government spending, according to a letter they sent on Wednesday. Nearly 50 Democrats in the US House of Representatives signed onto the message, expressing concern about AI's use by the Department of Government Efficiency.

US tariffs may cost chip equipment makers more than $1 billion, industry estimates

Reuters

Max A. Cherney

US President Donald Trump's new tariffs could cost US semiconductor equipment makers more than $1 billion a year, according to industry calculations discussed with officials and lawmakers in Washington last week. Each of the three largest US chip equipment makers - Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA - may suffer a loss of roughly $350 million over a year related to the tariffs. Smaller rivals such as Onto Innovation may also face tens of millions of dollars in extra spending.

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans

Reuters

Tesla's plans to ship components from China for Cybercab and Semi electric trucks in the United States were suspended after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods amid a trade war, said a person with direct knowledge. The move could disrupt Tesla's plan to start mass production of the much-anticipated models, which its CEO Elon Musk has been touting to investors as major innovations providing growth momentum of the US automaker.

DeepSeek poses ‘profound’ security threat, US House panel claims

Bloomberg

Jackie Davalos

A bipartisan House committee accused DeepSeek of posing a “profound threat” to US national security by harvesting American users’ data and sending it back to China, according to a report published on Wednesday. The House Select Committee on China alleged that DeepSeek’s connections to Chinese government interests “are significant,” citing corporate filings obtained by the panel.

North Asia

Taiwan and the silicon shield: the case of semiconductors & Taiwan’s geopolitical safety

Indo Pacific Studies Center

Alexandria Conn

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s recent announcement of its $100 billion investment into new semiconductor facilities in Arizona has garnered significant attention, with its expansion plan marking a new chapter for the global semiconductor industry. While the investment seemingly strengthens U.S.-Taiwan relations, it also presents risks for Taiwan’s strategic leverage and potentially its geopolitical security.

Southeast Asia

Thai security services doxxing activists, watchdog says

Bloomberg

Mark Anderson and Anuchit Nguyen

Thai security services are doxxing pro-democracy activists on Facebook and X, urging their followers to harass them in a campaign of intimidation, cybersecurity researchers said. The country’s security services control an X account that has posted photos of more than 100 protesters, researchers at the watchdog group Citizen Lab said in a report published Wednesday.

Europe

Sweden concludes that it cannot rule out sabotage over subsea cable break

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A report published by the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority on Tuesday said the agency was unable to determine whether a cable break in the Baltic Sea last year was accidental or sabotage. It follows the Yi Peng 3, a Chinese bulk carrier, damaging the C-Lion 1 cable on November 18 last year. Chinese authorities allowed investigators from neighboring countries, including Sweden, to board the ship, but obstructed normal investigative procedures.

As Trump tariffs loom, EU and CPTPP eye closer ties

Nikkei Asia

Takashi Tsuji

The European Union is exploring expanded cooperation on trade with the Asia-Pacific-centered CPTPP free trade bloc as tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump push traditional American partners to lean more closely on one another instead. "I look forward to deepening our partnership" and "to exploring closer trade cooperation with the wider region" that is part of the CPTPP, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X after a telephone call with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Big Tech

US issues export licensing requirements for Nvidia, AMD chips to China

Reuters

The US Commerce Department said on Tuesday it was issuing new export licensing requirements for Nvidia's H20, AMD's MI308 artificial intelligence chips, as well as their equivalents, to China. "The Commerce Department is committed to acting on the President's directive to safeguard our national and economic security," a Commerce spokesperson said.

Nvidia kept some China customers in the dark about new US chip clampdown, sources say

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Liam Mo

Nvidia did not warn at least some major customers in advance about new US export rules it was told about a week ago requiring it to obtain licenses to sell its China-focused artificial intelligence chip, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The US chipmaker disclosed on Tuesday that American officials had informed the company on April 9 that its H20 chip would require an export license for sales to China.

Google faces 5 billion pound UK lawsuit for abusing dominance in online search

Reuters

Paul Sandle

Alphabet's Google is being sued in Britain for potential damages of up to 5 billion pounds in a class action alleging the company abused its dominant market position in the online search industry. The class action, filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday, argues that Google's actions enabled it to charge higher prices for the advertisements that appear in search inquiries than it otherwise could in a competitive market.

TikTok Shop’s sales in US plunge as Trump’s tariffs hit Chinese imports

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Sales on TikTok’s e-commerce platform in the US have begun to decline, according to estimates by data-tracking platforms and merchants, as new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese products take a toll on cross-border trade. Gross merchandise volume on TikTok Shop amounted to US$197.4 million last week, a drop from US$250.9 million the previous week, after the US first announced “reciprocal” tariffs on Chinese imports, according to EchoTik, a third-party website tracking TikTok sales.

TikTok adds community notes feature to combat misinformation

Bloomberg

Kurt Wagner

TikTok is testing a new “community notes”-style feature, called Footnotes, to add more context to posts that may be misleading or inaccurate. Footnotes will only appear if they’ve been rated “helpful” by the company’s algorithm, which will take into account whether “people who usually have different opinions” agree on the note’s context.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI releases new reasoning models for coding and visual tasks

Bloomberg

Rachel Metz

OpenAI is rolling out a pair of new artificial intelligence models that mimic the process of human reasoning to field more complicated coding questions and visual tasks, the latest in a flurry of releases from the company to fend off renewed competition in the US and China. The first model, called o3, spends more time computing an answer before responding to user prompts, with the goal of solving more complex multistep problems related to science, math and coding.

AI's "hidden labour" and the move toward a linkless internet

ABC Radio

Artificial intelligence, it turns out, has a heavy human backend — they're called "data labellers"; they mostly live in developing countries, and there are ethical questions about their pay and work conditions. So, why aren't we talking more about them? Also, Google and other search companies have begun replacing hyperlinks with AI summaries. It's a move seemingly in line with our AI obsessed times, but what will it do to the tapestry of the internet? And will it simply make online information even harder to verify?

Why an overreliance on AI-driven modelling is bad for science

Nature

Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor

The use of artificial intelligence is exploding across many branches of science. Between 2012 and 2022, the average proportion of scientific papers engaging with AI, across 20 fields, quadrupled, including economics, geology, political science and psychology. Hopes are high that AI can accelerate scientific discovery, because the rate at which fundamental advances are made seems to be slowing down: despite there being more funding, publications and personnel, we are making advances at a slower pace.

What does a future with AI models actually look like?

Vogue

Gladys Lai

AI models, once a thing of the distant future, are here. And despite the advertised incentives from the companies rolling them out, the technology has serious implications for the jobs of creatives everywhere. Here, Vogue asks four industry insiders for their perspectives on the use and ethics of AI.

Research

How a licence to lead can transform human potential in an AI world

EY

Katherine Boiciuc, Erik Heller and Chris Sherley

Artificial Intelligence has become an integral part of the way we live and work. However, there is an adoption gap – a space between how much people are willing to use AI and how much they actually do. That is due to concerns around trust, privacy, and control, but it’s also about what’s currently available. This report explores where adoption gaps exist, what it takes to close them, and how organisations can create a licence to lead, so they are best placed to benefit from AI now and to shape its future.

Events & Podcasts

Artificial intelligence in government

The Hatchery

Bringing together federal and state leaders, the conference focuses on aligning assurance frameworks, improving AI literacy, ensuring reliable decisions, and integrating risk assessments without stifling innovation. Held on 24-25 June both in person at QT Hotel Canberra and online, attendees will gain policy knowledge, best practices for risk mitigation, and discover how to drive ethical, transparent AI innovation to enhance government operations.

What Signalgate revealed about technology and intelligence sharing

United States Studies Centre

Former White House National Security Council Senior Director for Asia and United States Studies Centre (USSC) CEO Dr Michael Green and USSC Lecturer in American Studies Dr Kathryn Robison joined the podcast to give a breakdown of Signalgate, what it tells us about technology and intelligence sharing and what it means for intelligence relationships moving forward.

Jobs

The Receptionist/Executive Assistant to Director Defence Strategy

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Executive Assistant to ASPI’s Director of Defence Strategy. This is an exciting opportunity for a highly organised and enthusiastic individual to join our dynamic, positive and hardworking team.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI's State of the Strait Weekly Digest.