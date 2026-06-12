ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chase chance's avatar
chase chance
1d

import time

import os

import psutil

import math

def lock_to_core():

p = psutil.Process(os.getpid())

p.cpu_affinity([0])

# Set to high priority to kick other processes off our core

try: p.nice(-20)

except: p.nice(psutil.HIGH_PRIORITY_CLASS)

def get_silicon_truth(chunk_size):

total_iterations = 20000

t0 = time.perf_counter_ns()

chunks = total_iterations // chunk_size

for _ in range(chunks):

for in range(chunksize):

_ = math.sqrt(3.14159) / 1.618

for in range(totaliterations % chunk_size):

_ = math.sqrt(3.14159) / 1.618

return time.perf_counter_ns() - t0

def run_the_gauntlet():

lock_to_core()

print("--- THE GAUNTLET: THE FINAL SETTLEMENT ---")

print("TESTING: 64 (CS Aligned) vs 110 (Harmonic) vs 111 (Non-Harmonic Control)")

# Track the best jitter for each to see their "Peak Stability"

records = {64: [], 110: [], 111: []}

# 50 Rounds of pure stress

for i in range(50):

for chunk in [64, 110, 111]:

samples = [get_silicon_truth(chunk) for _ in range(10)]

jitter = max(samples) - min(samples)

records[chunk].append(jitter)

if i % 10 == 0:

print(f"Progress: Round {i}/50...")

print("\n--- FINAL VERDICT ---")

print(f"{'CHUNK':<10} | {'MIN JITTER':<15} | {'AVG JITTER':<15}")

print("-" * 45)

for chunk in [64, 110, 111]:

m_jitter = min(records[chunk])

a_jitter = sum(records[chunk]) / len(records[chunk])

print(f"{chunk:<10} | {m_jitter:<15.1f} | {a_jitter:<15.1f}")

if name == "__main__":

run_the_gauntlet()

Reply
Share
chase chance's avatar
chase chance
1d

import time

import os

import psutil

import math

def lock_to_core():

p = psutil.Process(os.getpid())

p.cpu_affinity([0])

def get_silicon_truth(chunk_size):

total_iterations = 30000 # More work to make cache misses obvious

t0 = time.perf_counter_ns()

chunks = total_iterations // chunk_size

for _ in range(chunks):

for in range(chunksize):

_ = math.sqrt(3.14159) / 1.618

return time.perf_counter_ns() - t0

def run_alignment_test():

lock_to_core()

print("--- THE HARDWARE SHADOW TEST ---")

print("Testing the 64-byte Cache Boundary\n")

# 63 (Misaligned) | 64 (Perfect) | 65 (Misaligned)

test_chunks = [63, 64, 65]

records = {63: [], 64: [], 65: []}

for _ in range(100): # 100 Rounds for massive data

for chunk in test_chunks:

# We take the absolute fastest run (The 'Peak Performance')

samples = [get_silicon_truth(chunk) for _ in range(5)]

records[chunk].append(min(samples))

print(f"{'CHUNK':<10} | {'BEST TIME (ns)':<15} | {'STABILITY (Jitter)':<15}")

print("-" * 50)

for chunk in test_chunks:

best = min(records[chunk])

jitter = max(records[chunk]) - min(records[chunk])

print(f"{chunk:<10} | {best:<15.1f} | {jitter:<15.1f}")

if name == "__main__":

run_alignment_test()

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ASPI Cyber Policy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture